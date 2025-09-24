MEXC-handelsplattformen
‘Real Utility’: Ripple CEO Shares Major BlackRock-Related Announcement
The post ‘Real Utility’: Ripple CEO Shares Major BlackRock-Related Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a Tuesday press release shared by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, investors who hold tokenized funds from BlackRock (BUIDL) and VanEck (VBILL) will now be able to exchange their shares for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, which was launched last December on-chain. This increases liquidity and flexibility while also bridging crypto with traditional finance. This also potentially positions RLUSD as a go-to choice for institutional investors amid growing competition within the stablecoin sector. ‘Natural next step’ Jack McDonald, Ripple’s stablecoin head, has described the recent development “as a natural next step.” In his social media post, Garlinghouse claims that the integration, which provides instant enterprise-grade on-chain liquidity, represents “real utility.” Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo has also stated that getting into tokenization is “a natural step” for Ripple. Performing instant liquidations was also possible with other stablecoins, but in “a less effective way,” Domingo says. “At the end of the day, we need to have as much liquidity as possible and we need to have as much variety of stablecoins as possible,” he added. Franklin Templeton partnership The BlackRock-related announcement comes after Ripple announced a significant partnership with $1.5 trillion financial giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank. The collaboration is meant to bring repo markets on-chain with the help of the RLUSD stablecoin. RLUSD’s growth According to CoinGecko data, the market cap of RLUSD currently stands at $740 millon. While this growth is rather impressive, the stablecoin is still far from reaching the top 5. Source: https://u.today/real-utility-ripple-ceo-shares-major-blackrock-related-announcement
2025/09/24 04:43
2025/09/24 04:43
Massive SUN On-Chain Transfers Propel SunPerp’s Astonishing Rise
The post Massive SUN On-Chain Transfers Propel SunPerp’s Astonishing Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive SUN On-Chain Transfers Propel SunPerp’s Astonishing Rise Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive SUN On-Chain Transfers Propel SunPerp’s Astonishing Rise Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sun-on-chain-transfers-surge/
2025/09/24 04:14
2025/09/24 04:14
Litecoin Threatens A Further Drop Below $104
The post Litecoin Threatens A Further Drop Below $104 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 23, 2025 at 18:20 // Price The price of Litecoin has fallen below the moving average lines after being trapped between them. LTC price charts analysis by Coinidol.com. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The cryptocurrency moved sideways below $120 until it crashed. Buyers were unable to sustain the positive momentum above the $120 threshold. The altcoin fell below the 21-day SMA support and resumed its slide. The sellers prevailed and pushed the price to the lower $108 level. According to the price indication, Litecoin will continue its downtrend. According to the price indicator, Litecoin will continue its downward trend. The price has fallen sharply and is now hovering above the support level of $104. Litecoin will fall to the level of the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or $91.64. Currently, it is at $104.90. Technical Indicators Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 Litecoin price indicators analysis After the current decline, LTC price bars are now below the moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal due to the sideways movement. The price bars have fallen sharply into negative territory, with the 21-day SMA acting as a resistance line. LTC/USD 4-hours chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next move for Litecoin? The downtrend broke the Litecoin sideways trend. The downtrend broke below the existing support and reached a low of $102. The selling pressure has paused above the $104 support, while the upward movement has stalled below the $106 high. The altcoin is now trading in a narrow range at the lowest price level. The crypto signal is…
2025/09/24 04:01
2025/09/24 04:01
SwissBorg Launches Cashback Program with $15M BORG Buyback Plan
The post SwissBorg Launches Cashback Program with $15M BORG Buyback Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied. SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. The most popular app in Europe for investing and earning cryptocurrency, SwissBorg, has announced the launch of its Cashback program, which will begin on September 30. This program will allow users to save up to 90% on trading fees with each trade they make. A conservative estimate of $15 million in yearly BORG buybacks is used to sustain the initiative. This is a twentyfold increase in comparison to the amount that was originally estimated for 2024. As a result of this rollout, SwissBorg users will now get cashback on each and every trade, with the rates growing in proportion to the amount of $BORG that they stake. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied, which eliminates the need for any further measures to be taken. SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. Through the process of automatically staking each payout, tokens are removed from circulation, which contributes to the maintenance of purchase pressure. With the help of this mechanism, the cashback program is closely connected to the overall health and expansion of the SwissBorg ecosystem. Users advance toward higher Loyalty Ranks as they earn cashbacks via the process of auto-staking. Increasing one’s rank grants access to a variety of advantages, such as increased yield rates, the opportunity to participate in unique pre-TGE deals, and the possibility of receiving rewards and airdrops. Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg stated: “The cashback campaign aligns user benefits with…
2025/09/24 03:56
2025/09/24 03:56
European Central Bank targets mid-2029 for potential digital euro release
The post European Central Bank targets mid-2029 for potential digital euro release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The European Central Bank (ECB) is targeting a mid-2029 timeline for potentially launching the digital euro, their proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC). The digital euro is intended to function as an electronic equivalent to cash for daily transactions throughout the eurozone. The European Central Bank, the central bank responsible for monetary policy in the 20 eurozone countries, is targeting mid-2029 for a potential release of its digital euro, according to Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. The timeline represents a concrete milestone for the proposed central bank digital currency that would serve as an electronic version of euro cash for everyday transactions. The ECB entered a preparation phase for the digital euro in late 2023, involving technical development and EU-wide legislation to ensure compliance with privacy and anti-money laundering rules. Ongoing consultations are expected to shape its final design by 2026. Over 130 countries are exploring or developing CBDCs as of 2025. China’s digital yuan has processed billions in transactions since its 2020 launch, highlighting a global shift toward digital payments amid declining cash use. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ecb-digital-euro-mid-2029-launch-target/
2025/09/24 03:50
2025/09/24 03:50
Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply?
The post Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Dogecoin has reached $0.24, which is the same price as it was in June. Every time sellers knock it down, buyers step in a little earlier, and now the whole chart is pressing against that $0.30 barrier that refuses to break. The setup is simple to understand: DOGE will either hold here and run, or drop to under $0.23, and the whole optimistic scenario will be invalidated. The math points one way if the pattern continues. The trigger is $0.30. If you clear it, the Fibonacci ladder sets up $0.32, then $0.38, $0.42 and finally the $0.49-0.50 zone. At the moment, DOGE is close to a 100% move, which is not something many major cryptocurrencies can offer. The last push into $0.30 did not go according to plan, with the price dropping back down into the mid-$0.20s. But the reaction after that drop is what matters most. Instead of breaking down, DOGE bounced right where the trendline said it should, keeping the structure intact and tightening the triangle even further. What’s up with DOGE? These patterns do not last forever; once the range is squeezed enough, it breaks, and the move that follows usually does not leave much time to chase. That is why traders are keeping a close eye on the $0.23-0.24 area. If Dogecoin loses it, the story is over. If it holds, then this area might be remembered as the last real cheap entry before DOGE finally clears $0.30 and tries to reclaim levels not seen since 2021. Source: https://u.today/is-this-last-opportunity-to-buy-dogecoin-doge-cheaply
2025/09/24 03:46
2025/09/24 03:46
I would be open to using an inflation target range
The post I would be open to using an inflation target range appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday he could eventually support shifting the central bank’s 2% inflation target to a range. Key Quotes New Fed policy framework is valid in many different circumstances. I would be open to using an inflation target range. Could support a 1.75% to 2.25% inflation target range at some point down the road. Fed funds rate is the Fed’s primary tool for monetary policy. Should be concerned about inflation given how long it’s been above target. Tariff impact thus far is more muted on inflation than expected. Businesses are feeling cost pressures and limits to not passing them on. Expects to see more inflation pressures. Is still worried about inflation; the Fed needs to pay ‘close attention’ to thinking about prices. If inflation heats up, that could lead to a ‘very difficult response’ in the economy. Labour markets are very difficult to interpret right now. Businesses are saying they’re not hiring, not firing, given uncertainty. It’s possible that the neutral rate is rising. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-bostic-i-would-be-open-to-using-an-inflation-target-range-202509231437
2025/09/24 03:45
2025/09/24 03:45
Fed's Powell and Bowman stress job market fragility as more rate cuts loom
Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of labor market weakness after Fed’s first rate cut in nine months, as futures markets bet on more easing ahead. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated the central bank’s delicate balancing act, stressing that policymakers are trying to navigate between their price stability and employment mandates following last week’s interest rate cut.“Recent data show that the pace of economic growth has moderated,” Powell said in prepared remarks at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s economic outlook luncheon in Rhode Island, adding:He added that clearer trade policy means tariffs will likely trigger only a “one-time pass-through” effect on inflation. That may be interpreted as a slight shift from earlier warnings that tariffs could fuel more sustained cost pressures in the second half of the year.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:37
SEC Approves Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs Under New Generic Listing Standards
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:34
Bitcoin dips entice buyers, but charts warn of BTC price purge to $106K
Data support the view that Bitcoin trades at a discount, and traders are buying the dip, but charts still warn of a potential sell-off to $106,000. Key takeaways: Buying among retail and whale-sized traders helped slow down the BTC price sell-off, but bears still have a good chance of exploiting long liquidations to $106,000. Spot and perpetual futures volumes lack aggression, preventing a lasting trend reversal, and sellers continue to sell into price rebounds. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:33
