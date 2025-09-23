2025-09-24 Wednesday

Grayscale Ethereum Trusts Migrate to NYSE Arca’s Generic Listing Standards

TLDR Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs now trade under generic NYSE Arca listing rules. Ethereum Trusts gain streamlined approval with NYSE Arca’s new generic standards. Grayscale simplifies ETF operations as Ethereum funds shift to generic listing. NYSE Arca enables faster Ethereum ETF launches with generic rule adoption. Ethereum Mini and main Trusts now benefit from streamlined generic [...] The post Grayscale Ethereum Trusts Migrate to NYSE Arca’s Generic Listing Standards appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 04:22
MAGAX vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Which Meme Coin Has Real Value?

DOGE ETF Launch Signals Staying Power Dogecoin (DOGE) has once again grabbed headlines in September 2025 with the launch of its first U.S. spot ETF, a milestone that cements its place in crypto’s mainstream narrative. After more than a decade in existence, DOGE has proven its staying power, with a market cap still in the […] The post MAGAX vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Which Meme Coin Has Real Value? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:16
Top Crypto Picks for 2025: Why BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Are Dominating the Spotlight

As 2025 accelerates, buyers are scanning the market for the top crypto picks that can deliver both resilience and explosive […] The post Top Crypto Picks for 2025: Why BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Are Dominating the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 04:00
The $87B Birthday Call That Could Save Trade

The post The $87B Birthday Call That Could Save Trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump in his limousine, circa 1987 Getty Images In the high-stakes world of international trade, where billions of dollars hang in the balance and entire industries can be reshaped overnight, one might expect cold calculations and economic fundamentals to drive decisions. Yet the recent escalation and subsequent de-escalation between the United States and India over tariffs reveals a different truth: in the age of strongman politics, personal relationships and strategic flattery often matter more than spreadsheets and trade statistics. When Economic Policy Becomes Personal Theater The dramatic arc of U.S.-India trade relations over the past month reads like a diplomatic thriller. In late August, President Trump delivered on his threat to impose punishing 50% tariffs on Indian imports, among the highest levied on any major trading partner. The stated reason was India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, but the subtext was clearly broader frustration with what Trump characterized as India’s unfair trade practices. The economic impact was immediate and severe. From gems and jewelry to garments and industrial chemicals, Indian exporters faced crushing disadvantages that threatened to undermine the “Make in India” initiative and put millions of livelihoods at risk. The tariffs placed India at a competitive disadvantage against China and sent shockwaves through Indian-American business communities already grappling with higher costs and difficult choices between absorbing losses or passing them to consumers. But a single phone call may have opened the door to a dramatic shift in trajectory. The Birthday Call That Could Reshape Relations On September 16, as tensions over the 50% tariffs reached a crescendo, President Trump took an unexpected step that could reshape the entire dynamic: he personally dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him on his 75th birthday. The timing of this personal outreach, coming just weeks after imposing some of the harshest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 03:57
Ozak AI Surpasses $0.012 as Market Eyes AI Token Potential

Ozak AI, an emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, has made a big buzz in the crypto market. The native token, $OZ, has so far broken the $0.012 mark in its presale stages. With every price increase, investors are looking at the possibility of making huge returns. As the bull run is coming close, Ozak AI […] The post Ozak AI Surpasses $0.012 as Market Eyes AI Token Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 03:51
China’s exports are surging outside the US, pushing its trade surplus toward $1.2 trillion

Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions. China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak. That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies. So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars. 50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China. Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets. Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January. Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country. Beijing is using a mix of outreach and pressure to limit pushback. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping urged BRICS nations to speak with a voice against protectionism during a leaders’ call. Commerce Ministry officials warned Mexico to “think twice” before making a decision, signaling there would be consequences. At the same time, Trump is pressing NATO members to levy tariffs of up to 100% on China. Chinese officials say trade flows are within reasonable bounds and deny plans to dominate global markets. “When there’s demand from abroad, China exports accordingly,” Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said in July. The state-run People’s Daily also rejected Western complaints of “dumping,” arguing that exporters are not selling below cost. Analysts warn that a broader coalition against China would compound Beijing’s domestic problems, which include a long property slump and an aging population. Chinese exports triggered a pushback earlier Rising shipments have not translated into wider profits at home. Earnings at industrial firms fell 1.7% in the first seven months of the year as manufacturers, trying to cut overcapacity under Xi’s “anti-involution” drive, lowered prices to move more goods abroad. Those cuts are feeding into persistent deflation, which is on track to become the longest since China began opening up in the late 1970s. The export rush also runs counter to Beijing’s goal of shifting the economy toward stronger consumer spending. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged China to make supporting its households a central plank of its blueprint for the next five years. A policy document laying out those plans is expected to draw attention in the coming weeks. For Xi, the trade gamble may serve a larger purpose. Demonstrating that China can live with less demand from US buyers could bolster his position at a meeting with Trump in South Korea. The two biggest economies are still working on a possible deal, and a 90-day pause on tariffs as high as 145% is currently keeping tensions in check. Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:50
Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Fuels Market Debate Amid Inflation Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/fed-rate-cut-debate-inflation/
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:39
How to Prepare Yourself For a Crypto Bear Market

Today, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) posted weekly losses of 2% and 7%, with more than $1.5 billion in leveraged positions liquidated across crypto markets. Let’s see how bear market starts and how investors can prepare themselves for this kind of downturn. How Bear Markets Usually Start Crypto bear markets follow familiar patterns. Heavy leverage […] The post How to Prepare Yourself For a Crypto Bear Market appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:37
Fartcoin Dives 28% in a Week—Myriad Users Are Bearish on a Rebound This Year

Once-hot meme coin Fartcoin is now down 37% on the month, leaving prediction market users bearish on the Solana token's chances at a new all-time high this year.
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:36
Dogecoin’s 18% Weekend Crash Sends a Clear Signal: The Next Meme Revolution Starts in Presale

Dogecoin’s 18% crash proves why meme giants struggle to deliver fresh gains. Discover why early presales like MAGAX are drawing attention as the launchpad for the next meme revolution.
Cryptodaily2025/09/23 22:57
