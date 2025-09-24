MEXC-handelsplattformen
Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Secure Faster Approval Under New SEC Rules
TLDR The SEC approved Grayscale Ethereum ETFs to operate under new generic listing standards. Both the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Mini Trust ETF no longer require individual SEC approval. NYSE Arca’s move streamlines the trading process and reduces delays for Ethereum-based products. The SEC’s decision is part of a broader shift toward faster crypto [...] The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Secure Faster Approval Under New SEC Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 04:45
Market Uncertainty Sparks Intense Altcoin Concerns
The post Market Uncertainty Sparks Intense Altcoin Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The potential for a steep drop in altcoin values has surfaced amidst a prevailing bearish sentiment. Contributing factors include recent statements from the United Nations, anticipated economic data releases, and comments from eight members of the Federal Reserve, which collectively paint a pessimistic outlook for the week. Continue Reading:Market Uncertainty Sparks Intense Altcoin Concerns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/market-uncertainty-sparks-intense-altcoin-concerns
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:37
Hashdex files to add SOL, ADA, XRP to crypto index ETF under new SEC standards
The post Hashdex files to add SOL, ADA, XRP to crypto index ETF under new SEC standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hashdex filed with the SEC to expand its Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, seeking approval to add Solana, Cardano, and XRP under newly adopted generic listing standards. The filing enables the fund to track the complete composition of the Nasdaq crypto index rather than limiting holdings to the two largest digital assets. Index weighting Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shared the filing on Sept. 23, noting Hashdex will follow the US Nasdaq crypto index, which includes additional digital assets that meet SEC requirements. The index is weighted 72.5% in Bitcoin and 14.8% in Ethereum, with Solana comprising 4.3%, Cardano 1.2%, and XRP 6.9%. The expansion attempt leverages generic listing standards approved by the SEC on Sept. 17 for commodity-based trust shares on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The standards aim to streamline approval processes for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets. Hashdex was one of the first issuers to pursue a dual-asset ETF in the crypto industry in June 2024. The original filing specified the fund would hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash. Bloomberg’s Seyffart commented on the initial announcement that the combination of Bitcoin and Ethereum “makes a lot of sense.” Regulatory pathway The expansion attempt leverages generic listing standards approved by the SEC on Sept. 17 for commodity-based trust shares on major exchanges. The standards aim to streamline approval processes for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets, shifting from lengthy case-by-case reviews. However, the generic standards don’t open approval for every type of crypto ETP, with regulatory limitations still applying selectively. The outcome of Hashdex’s expansion filing could encourage similar attempts by other crypto fund managers seeking broader digital asset exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/hashdex-files-to-add-sol-ada-xrp-to-crypto-index-etf-under-new-sec-standards/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:35
Bitcoin to $3.4 Million? Hayes Ties Trump’s Yield Curve Control to Massive Rally
Arthur Hayes has outlined a dramatic outlook for Bitcoin’s future tied directly to U.S. monetary policy. He predicts that if Donald Trump implements yield curve control (YCC) under Treasury Secretary Buffalo Bill Bessent’s vision, the Federal Reserve could unleash more than $15 trillion in fresh credit by 2028. Such a move, Hayes argued, could drive […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/24 04:30
Powell Warns of High Asset Prices Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty
The post Powell Warns of High Asset Prices Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Powell warns of high asset prices with interest rate uncertainty. Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25%. Investment risk adjusted with Fed’s shifting policies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, during a press conference on September 24, highlighted concerns over elevated stock market valuations and risks associated with historically high asset prices. His remarks underscore potential market corrections and cautious investor sentiment as the Federal Reserve implements monetary easing to address ongoing inflation and economic challenges. Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Amid High Valuations Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has raised alarms about the high valuations in the equity markets. His keynote emphasized the challenges posed by persistent inflation and highlighted risks associated with elevated asset prices. Powell’s comments come during a period where the Fed reduced its target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.00% and 4.25%, underscoring concerns around price stability. The adjustment in rates has prompted potential shifts in institutional and retail investment strategies. With the Fed lowering rates for the first time in eight months, markets are grappling with the implications on liquidity and investment patterns, particularly amidst Powell’s statements on valuation risks. Market reactions have varied, with some skepticism evident among stakeholders. Investors remain particularly observant of how these rate cuts might influence broader investment landscapes, acknowledging Powell’s warning about potential asset price corrections. His statement that “there is no risk-free path for interest rates” reflects broader uncertainties affecting economic decision-making. Crypto Markets Navigate Fed Policy Shifts with Caution Did you know? Past periods of low interest rates, such as those in 2019 and early 2020, have often led to significant investment bubbles, challenging economic foresight. Understanding these patterns can provide investors valuable insights into the potential outcomes of the Fed’s current policies. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,730.28, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:11
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Road to $5 Clear While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Aims for $1 from $0.035
Ripple (XRP) has been consistently making gains, and experts are increasingly sure that the token can touch the $5 mark in a future bull run. Its already established position in cross-border payments and growing adoption make XRP a solid bet for long-term investors. But newer project Mutuum Finance is offering a lot more upside. Mutuum […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 04:00
Should we kill HYPE’s max supply?
The post Should we kill HYPE’s max supply? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Monday brought abysmal price action across the board — no single index we monitor registered positive gains. Notably, Solana Ecosystem tokens were among the hardest hit in the selloff, down -8.9%. This outperformance to the downside comes after last week’s large upside moves, where Solana Ecosystem tokens like Drift and Kamino each saw gains in excess of 20% on the week, following speculation that DATCOs like FORD would begin deploying their holdings on the protocols. Cash flows were no savior in this selloff, as the Revenue index fell -7.8% while No Revenue fell only -4.5%. Where does the next big bid come from? BTC at $112K is nearly flat from the end of May, and ETH is flat from the start of August. SOL, too, has retraced most of its September gains that followed the DATCO purchases and the frontrunning of these flows. At large, momentum has stalled and majors remain rangebound and in consolidation. Coupled with the consolidation in majors, the aggregate premium to NAV across BTC, ETH, and SOL DATCOs has remained in a persistent decline. BTC DATCOs still hold a premium of $15 billion, attributable almost entirely to MSTR, while ETH and SOL DATCOs stand at -$231 million and $564 million, respectively. The premium remaining on SOL DATCOs is largely attributable to Forward Industries, which will sell into this premium with its recently announced $4 billion ATM share offering. At large, the premiums for DATCOs to sell shares into is dwindling, suggesting a deceleration in the level of purchases made by these buyers compared to recent months. Amid shrinking premiums, the share of each of these majors held by DATCOs still remains in an uptrend, with 2-4% of the supply of each of these…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:59
Morgan Stanley to kick off proprietary crypto trading services via digital platform in 2026
The post Morgan Stanley to kick off proprietary crypto trading services via digital platform in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley announced it aims to roll out its proprietary crypto trading service on the E*Trade platform in the first half of 2026 through a partnership with digital asset infrastructure firm Zerohash. At launch, E*Trade clients will be able to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, marking one of the most significant steps yet by a Wall Street bank to fold digital assets into mainstream brokerage services. Expanding crypto push The decision comes as traditional financial institutions accelerate efforts to capture growing demand for crypto exposure. Competitors such as Robinhood already offer a wide selection of tokens, while Charles Schwab has taken a more cautious approach, providing access to exchange-traded funds tied to BTC and ETH. Interactive Brokers, another retail rival, has also deepened its crypto offerings, signaling broader acceptance across the brokerage sector. The crypto market is currently valued at roughly $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin accounting for about $2.25 trillion and ether around $506 billion. The scale of those assets has pressured established brokerages to adapt to retain clients increasingly interested in alternative investments. Zerohash gains momentum For Zerohash, the partnership with Morgan Stanley follows a milestone fundraising round in which the company secured $104 million and reached unicorn status. Interactive Brokers led the round, with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, and other financial backers. The firm specializes in providing infrastructure that allows banks and fintechs to offer crypto products without building their own trading and custody systems. The expansion also reflects a policy environment that has grown more favorable under the Trump administration, with regulators signaling support for digital assets. The backdrop has encouraged Wall Street banks and asset managers to move beyond cautious pilot programs into live offerings. Morgan Stanley’s integration of crypto trading on E*Trade highlights how digital assets have shifted from a niche experiment into a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:53
Strive (ASST) Buyout Continues to Offer Upside
The post Strive (ASST) Buyout Continues to Offer Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of Semler Scientific (SMLR) closed at $32.06, well below the implied $86.30 takeout value in its announced all-stock acquisition by Strive (ASST), a discount Benchmark analyst Mark Palmers say reflects both skepticism and opportunity in the emerging bitcoin treasury M&A wave. Palmer reiterated its buy rating on Semler while trimming his price target on the stock to $86 from $101 to reflect the terms of the Strive deal. The fixed exchange ratio, 21.05 Strive shares per Semler share, suggests a lucrative arbitrage spread for investors, especially with both boards having approved the deal. Palmer said the market may be underestimating the long-term implications of consolidating bitcoin-heavy balance sheets under a single corporate roof. Strive, which recently disclosed it holds 5,886 bitcoin, would add Semler’s 5,021 BTC for a combined 10,907 tokens, enough to rank twelfth among public companies holding the cryptocurrency, trailing only Strategy, the report noted. Importantly, the merger gives Strive not only scale in crypto reserves but also ownership of Semler’s diagnostics business, which it intends to monetize or spin off after the deal closes, Palmer said. That cash-flowing asset base may give Strive more flexibility than pure bitcoin treasury plays. The transaction marks the first major move in what Benchmark believes will become a broader wave of stock-for-stock bitcoin treasury mergers. By leveraging its own equity, Strive appears to be capturing BTC at favorable prices, using a “preferred-equity-only leverage model” that avoids typical maturity and margin risks associated with debt-based strategies. However, risks remain. The deal depends on an effective S-4 registration and Semler shareholder approval. Any sharp decline in Strive or the bitcoin price before the vote could pressure deal terms. “If Strive’s share price weakens materially into the vote, the implied value to SMLR drops, possibly inviting renegotiation pressure or widening the arb haircut,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:49
ECB eyes 2029 as a realistic timeline for launching a digital euro
ECB’s Piero Cipollone has said the bank is eyeing 2029 as a realistic timeline for launching a digital euro.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 03:00
