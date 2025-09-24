Should we kill HYPE’s max supply?

The post Should we kill HYPE’s max supply? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Monday brought abysmal price action across the board — no single index we monitor registered positive gains. Notably, Solana Ecosystem tokens were among the hardest hit in the selloff, down -8.9%. This outperformance to the downside comes after last week’s large upside moves, where Solana Ecosystem tokens like Drift and Kamino each saw gains in excess of 20% on the week, following speculation that DATCOs like FORD would begin deploying their holdings on the protocols. Cash flows were no savior in this selloff, as the Revenue index fell -7.8% while No Revenue fell only -4.5%. Where does the next big bid come from? BTC at $112K is nearly flat from the end of May, and ETH is flat from the start of August. SOL, too, has retraced most of its September gains that followed the DATCO purchases and the frontrunning of these flows. At large, momentum has stalled and majors remain rangebound and in consolidation. Coupled with the consolidation in majors, the aggregate premium to NAV across BTC, ETH, and SOL DATCOs has remained in a persistent decline. BTC DATCOs still hold a premium of $15 billion, attributable almost entirely to MSTR, while ETH and SOL DATCOs stand at -$231 million and $564 million, respectively. The premium remaining on SOL DATCOs is largely attributable to Forward Industries, which will sell into this premium with its recently announced $4 billion ATM share offering. At large, the premiums for DATCOs to sell shares into is dwindling, suggesting a deceleration in the level of purchases made by these buyers compared to recent months. Amid shrinking premiums, the share of each of these majors held by DATCOs still remains in an uptrend, with 2-4% of the supply of each of these…