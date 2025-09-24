2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Agora Rolls Out AUSD0 on LayerZero, Opening Cross-Chain Access to Institutional-Grade Stablecoin

Agora Rolls Out AUSD0 on LayerZero, Opening Cross-Chain Access to Institutional-Grade Stablecoin

Agora launches AUSD0 on LayerZero to allow the Treasury-backed digital dollar to move across 140+ chains and expand access with VanEck and State Street backing.
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24594+1.43%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 04:30
Del
Worldcoin Gains 6% From Demand Zone As Bulls Eye $1.50 Price Target

Worldcoin Gains 6% From Demand Zone As Bulls Eye $1.50 Price Target

Worldcoin is regaining attention as price action stabilizes near a key support range of $1.18–$1.30, after a multi-week drop from above $2.20.
NEAR
NEAR$3.057+1.73%
1
1$0.013421-6.63%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02375+1.49%
Del
Brave Newcoin2025/09/24 04:23
Del
Morgan Stanley to offer crypto trading on E-Trade in 2026

Morgan Stanley to offer crypto trading on E-Trade in 2026

Morgan Stanley is set to offer cryptocurrency trading via its platform E-Trade; the bank is in a tie-up with digital assets platform Zerohash.
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-1.30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1001-2.12%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08344-7.86%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/24 04:22
Del
Find Mining launches ETH cloud mining, turning ETH into passive income

Find Mining launches ETH cloud mining, turning ETH into passive income

ETH holders can now earn passive income with Find Mining’s Ethereum cloud mining contracts. In the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum (ETH) has long been a star asset second only to Bitcoin. It’s not only the core infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi)…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-0.23%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10793+0.85%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4063+0.04%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/24 04:22
Del
Forward Industries Wants to Put Its Own Stock on Solana

Forward Industries Wants to Put Its Own Stock on Solana

After amassing the largest corporate treasury of Solana, the Nasdaq-listed company now wants to take the unusual step of turning […] The post Forward Industries Wants to Put Its Own Stock on Solana appeared first on Coindoo.
Overtake
TAKE$0.18559-0.97%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00023--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-1.59%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/24 04:05
Del
Ethereum slides 20% – So why did whales just bet $1B on a rebound?

Ethereum slides 20% – So why did whales just bet $1B on a rebound?

ETF exits hit Ethereum hard, but whale accumulation hinted at resilience.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:00
Del
How High Can SEI Price Go? Analysts Weigh In

How High Can SEI Price Go? Analysts Weigh In

SEI traded near $0.29 on Sept. 23 after sliding from its Sept. 2025 highs near $0.34. The token’s largest single-day loss in the month came on Sept. 22, as SEI prices fell during the market crash. However, bulls defended the zone near $0.28 and kept the price from deeper losses. Amid the pressure, analysts stayed […] The post How High Can SEI Price Go? Analysts Weigh In appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
NEAR$3.057+1.73%
SEI
SEI$0.2929-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-0.16%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:56
Del
Has the Expected Cryptocurrency Law in the US Been Shelved? Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Following the Latest Developments

Has the Expected Cryptocurrency Law in the US Been Shelved? Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Following the Latest Developments

It seems there will be some delays in the bill, which is being closely watched by cryptocurrency followers in the US. Continue Reading: Has the Expected Cryptocurrency Law in the US Been Shelved? Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Following the Latest Developments
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:46
Del
OranjeBTC Expands Its Reach With Public Debut

OranjeBTC Expands Its Reach With Public Debut

OranjeBTC’s decision to enter the public arena significantly impacts Brazil’s financial sector. The firm will begin trading on Brazil’s B3 stock market via a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company that specializes in educational preparation.Continue Reading:OranjeBTC Expands Its Reach With Public Debut
B3 Base
B3$0.002658+1.99%
The Arena
ARENA$0.011118+4.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05755-0.79%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:44
Del
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Face 'Another Disappointing Day'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Face 'Another Disappointing Day'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down on Tuesday even as gold continues to climb.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-0.43%
XRP
XRP$2.8809+0.73%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:40
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns