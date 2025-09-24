MEXC-handelsplattformen
Agora Rolls Out AUSD0 on LayerZero, Opening Cross-Chain Access to Institutional-Grade Stablecoin
Agora launches AUSD0 on LayerZero to allow the Treasury-backed digital dollar to move across 140+ chains and expand access with VanEck and State Street backing.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 04:30
Worldcoin Gains 6% From Demand Zone As Bulls Eye $1.50 Price Target
Worldcoin is regaining attention as price action stabilizes near a key support range of $1.18–$1.30, after a multi-week drop from above $2.20.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/24 04:23
Morgan Stanley to offer crypto trading on E-Trade in 2026
Morgan Stanley is set to offer cryptocurrency trading via its platform E-Trade; the bank is in a tie-up with digital assets platform Zerohash.
Crypto.news
2025/09/24 04:22
Find Mining launches ETH cloud mining, turning ETH into passive income
ETH holders can now earn passive income with Find Mining’s Ethereum cloud mining contracts. In the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum (ETH) has long been a star asset second only to Bitcoin. It’s not only the core infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi)…
Crypto.news
2025/09/24 04:22
Forward Industries Wants to Put Its Own Stock on Solana
After amassing the largest corporate treasury of Solana, the Nasdaq-listed company now wants to take the unusual step of turning […] The post Forward Industries Wants to Put Its Own Stock on Solana appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 04:05
Ethereum slides 20% – So why did whales just bet $1B on a rebound?
ETF exits hit Ethereum hard, but whale accumulation hinted at resilience.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 04:00
How High Can SEI Price Go? Analysts Weigh In
SEI traded near $0.29 on Sept. 23 after sliding from its Sept. 2025 highs near $0.34. The token’s largest single-day loss in the month came on Sept. 22, as SEI prices fell during the market crash. However, bulls defended the zone near $0.28 and kept the price from deeper losses. Amid the pressure, analysts stayed […] The post How High Can SEI Price Go? Analysts Weigh In appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:56
Has the Expected Cryptocurrency Law in the US Been Shelved? Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Following the Latest Developments
It seems there will be some delays in the bill, which is being closely watched by cryptocurrency followers in the US. Continue Reading: Has the Expected Cryptocurrency Law in the US Been Shelved? Bloomberg Analyst Speaks Following the Latest Developments
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:46
OranjeBTC Expands Its Reach With Public Debut
OranjeBTC’s decision to enter the public arena significantly impacts Brazil’s financial sector. The firm will begin trading on Brazil’s B3 stock market via a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company that specializes in educational preparation.Continue Reading:OranjeBTC Expands Its Reach With Public Debut
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:44
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Face 'Another Disappointing Day'
Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down on Tuesday even as gold continues to climb.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/24 03:40
