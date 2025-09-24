2025-09-24 Wednesday

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Before 2026 — Maxi Doge vs Bitcoin Hyper vs BlockchainFX

The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy Before 2026 — Maxi Doge vs Bitcoin Hyper vs BlockchainFX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors know that presales are where life-changing returns can be made. With bull market momentum building, three names are dominating conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Maxi Doge. Each has drawn millions in capital, but only one is shaping up as the best crypto presale to buy before 2026. BlockchainFX: Best Crypto Presale With Real Utility At a presale price of $0.024, BlockchainFX (BFX) has already raised over $7.7 million from 10,000+ buyers. A locked launch price of $0.05 means early participants are guaranteed nearly 2x returns before public trading even begins. Longer-term projections of $5 per token place BFX in the 500x potential bracket — something neither Bitcoin Hyper nor Maxi Doge can match. The numbers speak for themselves: A $100 entry today could become $20,000 if BFX hits $5. A $1,000 buy could be worth $200,000. This explosive upside is underpinned by fundamentals, not hype. BlockchainFX already runs a live trading super app where users trade crypto, forex, commodities, and equities from one platform. Holders can earn 90% APY staking, collect daily USDT rewards up to $25,000, and leverage a referral system paying 10% on new buys with leaderboard bonuses for top promoters. Security and trust are in place: third-party audits, KYC checks, and verified contracts. Adoption is growing daily, with thousands of active users and millions in trading volume flowing through the app. For now, the BLOCK30 bonus code offers 30% extra tokens, but every presale stage lifts the price, so hesitation reduces ROI. Bitcoin Hyper: Big Vision, Early-Stage Execution Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $16 million, positioning itself as a high-profile presale. Its goal is bold — transform Bitcoin into a fast, scalable chain for payments, DeFi, and NFTs using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). In theory, it could bring speed and efficiency to BTC’s…
Could The Hawks End Up Trading Away Onyeka Okongwu?

The post Could The Hawks End Up Trading Away Onyeka Okongwu? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 16: Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks rebounds the ball during the second half in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images The Atlanta Hawks have done everything within their power to build a team around Trae Young, in order to hide his height disadvantage. Kristaps Porziņģis, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher – all 6’9 or over – have been positioned to cover for Young’s defensive inadequacies, and that’s before bringing up the name Dyson Daniels, their 6’8 off-guard who is already one of the league’s best defenders. Yet, one player could seem like an odd fit on these Hawks, thus making him a trade candidate before the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline. The production of Onyeka Okongwu At 6’8, the former lottery pick has had an interesting, albeit unremarkable, NBA career. Okongwu, for his career, sits at 9.6 points, and 6.7 rebounds, in just over 22 minutes of nightly action. The raw numbers don’t tell the whole story, as the center is a perfectly capable defensive player, who is simply top small to start at center full-time. Last season, his best in the league, Okongwu dropped 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals. Again, the raw line does not tell the whole story, but it was interesting to see how he could extend his own production when given more minutes. (Okongwu also started taking more three-point shots, which could be an avenue of his expanding his game further.) This is all to say the Hawks…
BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Price Outlook

The post BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 23:00 Explore the top crypto picks of 2025 with BlockDAG, XRP, BONK, and Hyperliquid. Get insights into presale stats, ETF hopes, utility growth & bold price projections. As 2025 accelerates, buyers are scanning the market for the top crypto picks that can deliver both resilience and explosive growth. With regulatory clarity improving, fresh liquidity entering through ETFs, and adoption spreading across DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the playing field is rapidly shifting. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant forces, several other projects are making strong cases for outsized gains this year. Ripple (XRP) is riding high on ETF speculation, Bonk (BONK) is evolving past meme status into utility, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is capturing attention with stablecoin ambitions, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is rewriting the rules of presales with massive traction before launch. Each project highlights a unique angle: regulation, utility, stability, or ecosystem growth. For investors hunting the top crypto picks of 2025, these names are shaping the narrative and creating urgency in today’s fast-moving markets. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Presale Powerhouse with Nearly $410M Raised BlockDAG has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting stories in 2025, attracting both retail and institutional investors ahead of its launch. The numbers behind its presale are staggering: nearly $410 million raised, 26.3 billion coins sold, and a vibrant community of 312,000+ holders already on board. Unlike many presales that exist only on paper, BlockDAG is already operating a growing ecosystem with over 3 million users mining on the X1 Mobile App and 19,900 ASIC miners being shipped worldwide. This proves adoption is happening before the mainnet even goes live. At present, the presale price is locked at $0.0013 for the next 24 hours only, but analysts predict early exchange listings could hit $0.05, while long-term speculation points toward…
China’s shipments surge outside the US

The post China’s shipments surge outside the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shipments from China are flooding markets outside the United States this year, and many governments are weighing how to respond without opening a new front in trade tensions. China’s exporters have kept moving goods during the 5 months of high US tariffs, pushing the country toward a $1.2 trillion trade surplus. With sales to the US restricted, factories have leaned on other buyers. Indian purchases reached an all-time high in August, Africa-bound shipments are on track for a yearly record, and sales to Southeast Asia have moved past their pandemic-era peak. That broad push is raising alarms. Officials across several regions are watching the damage to local producers and the political cost of provoking Beijing, which is the top trading partner for more than half of the world’s economies. So far, only Mexico has publicly threatened strong measures this year, floating tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, including auto parts, steel, and cars. 50 applications have been received by authorities in India in recent weeks to investigate alleged dumping from countries including Vietnam and China. Indonesia’s trade minister has vowed to monitor an influx of goods after viral videos showed Chinese vendors discussing plans to ship shirts and jeans for as low as 80 cents to major markets. Several governments are trying to shield their markets without direct penalties The trade minister in South Korea has advised against punitive tariffs on Chinese car exports and is seeking more investment instead. Chile and Ecuador have moved to impose targeted fees on low-cost imports after Chinese e-commerce platform Temu saw monthly active users in Latin America jump 143% since January. Brazil has threatened tougher steps, yet this summer it granted BYD Co Ltd, China’s biggest electric-car maker, a tariff-free window to ramp up production inside the country. Beijing is using a…
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets that rakes in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue

BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets, raking in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue from its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) less than two years after launch.  The world’s largest asset manager is now positioned as the benchmark for traditional finance firms eyeing exposure to Bitcoin and […]
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the job market is looking weaker than expected, and that’s why he made the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Speaking in Providence, Rhode Island, Powell explained that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to reduce the benchmark interest rate because risks to […]
China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

China directs brokerages in Hong Kong to cease tokenizing RWA, indicating regulatory risk in digital asset mania. According to Reuters, China has told brokerages to halt real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in Hong Kong.  This is a move that indicates the carefulness of Beijing towards the fast-increasing offshore digital asset market. RWA tokenization transforms the legacy […] The post China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
