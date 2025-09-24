Four Principles Policymakers Should Follow To Make Housing More Affordable

Daughter on father's shoulders in front of suburban home getty U.S. housing prices remain near an all-time high despite a recent slowdown in demand. The only way to truly make housing cheaper is to build a lot more of it in the places people want to live. The Pew Charitable Trusts recently published a set of four principles* signed by dozens of housing experts that state and local policymakers should follow to increase the supply of housing and improve affordability. Last week the Fed lowered its interest rate target by 0.25%. Many are hoping this move will bring down mortgage rates that have hovered around 6.5% since late 2022. Higher mortgage rates over the last few years, along with higher prices, have increased the total cost of home ownership for first-time buyers as well as those looking to upgrade or relocate. While lower mortgage rates will help some people, they are not the ultimate cause of America's housing affordability problem. The real driver is a housing shortage of four to seven million units. Policymakers can address this shortage by committing themselves to four principles that will increase supply and create more affordable housing options. First, they should allow more housing of all types, including duplexes, townhomes, and smaller starter homes. Since these homes are smaller, they require less land and materials, which makes them cheaper than larger homes on larger lots. Several states have already acted. In 2025, Rhode Island passed a law that allows townhomes in more parts of the state. Texas's Starter Homes Act allows new single-family homes on lots as small as 3,000 square feet, or just 0.07 acres. Other states, including Washington and Oregon, created a streamlined permitting process to make it easier for property owners to subdivide their lots to encourage more density. Policymakers should…