INDY NXT Champ Dennis Hauger Moves To IndyCar With Dale Coyne Racing

The post INDY NXT Champ Dennis Hauger Moves To IndyCar With Dale Coyne Racing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone Champion Dennis Hauger Shows Off His Championship Ring. IndyCar Photo by Travis Hinkle Dennis Hauger dominated the 2025 INDY NXT By Firestone season by winning the championship in his only season in IndyCar’s top rung of its developmental ladder system. That domination earned the driver from Norway an IndyCar Series ride with Dale Coyne Racing for 2026. Also, Dale Coyne Racing has formed a technical alliance with Andretti Global in IndyCar. Hauger led Andretti Global’s INDY NXT team in 2025. Both deals were announced on Tuesday, September 23. “This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “Thanks to Dan (Towriss, Andretti Global owner) and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder.” Dennis Hauger’s Incredible Season The 22-year-old Norwegian driver Hauger scored six wins, five additional podiums, seven poles, 13 top 10 finishes and 301 laps led in 14 races. Additionally, Hauger set multiple qualifying records in 2025, recording the fastest laps in track history on the Streets of Detroit, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Milwaukee Mile. Hauger’s on-track success allowed him to clinch the 2025 INDY NXT Championship at the penultimate race of the season at The Milwaukee Mile. “It’s got to be the highlight so far,” Hauger told me of his championship after the second concluded. “It’s probably one of the most important wins of my life right now, if that gives me a shot in IndyCar. “It’s been a great year and hopefully we can keep that momentum going when we get home as well, to get ready for 2026.” Dennis Hauger’s IndyCar Home The deal with Dale Coyne Racing…
2025/09/24
Compassion Fatigue Is Real—How To Protect Leaders Who Care Too Much

The post Compassion Fatigue Is Real—How To Protect Leaders Who Care Too Much appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shot of a young businessman experiencing stress during a late night at work getty Empathy is essential for leadership—but constant caregiving can extract a heavy toll on leaders. We even see such leaders within our own teams who struggle to watch them burn themselves out. So how can they best be supported? And how can leaders best support themselves? Compassion fatigue, the emotional and physical exhaustion from continually supporting others, is often subtle: decision fog, slipping patience, and the nagging sense of falling short. A 2025 study found 71% of UK doctors experience compassion fatigue. Healthcare is just one example; leaders in every industry encounter the same quiet drain. Balancing performance metrics, team well-being, and organizational pressures without addressing emotional fatigue is a recipe for burnout. In 2025, a significant leadership crisis is unfolding. An LHH study of thousands of global execs revealed that 56% of leaders experienced burnout in 2024, and 43% of companies lost at least half their leadership teams during the same period. This alarming trend points to the urgent need to address compassion fatigue—a form of emotional exhaustion resulting from the constant demands of caregiving and support. Since compassion is empathy in action, one needs to look at how to encourage empathy to reap all the organizational ROI while still protecting leader from burning out when they overindex and lose themselves. What is Compassion Fatigue? Compassion fatigue manifests as emotional and physical exhaustion when people are overexposed to the trauma of others, leading to: Emotional Numbness or Detachment: Difficulty empathizing with others. Irritability and Impatience: Increased frustration over minor issues. Poor Concentration and Productivity: Mental fog and reduced efficiency. Physical Exhaustion: Persistent fatigue affecting daily activities. Withdrawing: Avoidance of interactions or responsibilities. These symptoms can impair decision-making, weaken relationships, and elevate turnover risk. No one thrives…
2025/09/24
Tracking BNBCapital’s Organic Growth in the Competitive BSC DeFi Landscape

The post Tracking BNBCapital’s Organic Growth in the Competitive BSC DeFi Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNBCapital’s journey from launch to processing $867,284 in total deposits (862.97 BNB) represents a noteworthy case study in organic DeFi growth. With 726 users and current TVL of $402,050 (400.05 BNB), the protocol has achieved significant traction without tokens, airdrops, or traditional marketing campaigns. Market positioning analysis reveals BNBCapital’s unique niche: – No governance token (avoiding pump-and-dump dynamics) – Fixed yields (predictability in volatile markets) – Ownerless architecture (maximum decentralization) – Low entry barrier (0.01 BNB minimum) The protocol’s user distribution demonstrates healthy decentralization: – Average deposit: 1.19 BNB ($1,195) – Total deposits: 862.97 BNB ($867,284) – Total returns paid: 446.63 BNB ($448,863) – Net TVL: 400.05 BNB ($402,050) Access the protocol at https://bnbcapital.org | Community insights at https://t.me/bnbcapitalorg  Comparative analysis with BSC DeFi protocols shows BNBCapital’s distinctive position: – PancakeSwap: $2.5B TVL, 2M+ users, 50-100% APY – Venus: $800M TVL, 100K+ users, 10-30% APY – Alpaca: $200M TVL, 50K+ users, 30-150% APY – BNBCapital: $402K TVL, 726 users, 2,847-6,211% APY While smaller in absolute terms, BNBCapital’s yield rates and ownerless model occupy a unique market position. The referral mechanism data reveals network effects driving growth: – 5-tier commission structure (11.5% total) – 15.06% user growth rate – Viral coefficient enabling organic expansion – No marketing spend required The protocol’s capital efficiency metrics are noteworthy: – Input/Output ratio: 52% returns already distributed – Average holding period: 14-21 days (estimated) – Reinvestment rate: High (based on TVL stability) Risk-adjusted returns analysis: – Traditional BSC farms: 50-150% APY with IL, smart contract, and admin risks – BNBCapital: 2,847-6,211% APY with time-lock and sustainability risks only Minimum entry just 0.01 BNB at bnbcapital.org | Audit reports available The protocol’s growth trajectory – from 0 to 726 users and $867,284 in deposits – validates market demand for ownerless, high-yield DeFi products. The 5.79% deposit…
2025/09/24
Over Two-Thirds Of Americans Say Economy Is Fair Or Poor In Poll

The post Over Two-Thirds Of Americans Say Economy Is Fair Or Poor In Poll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A poll from The Economist and YouGov published Tuesday found more than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is either in fair or poor condition, just days after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and signaled additional cuts later this year. The Economist/YouGov poll was published Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts In the poll, which surveyed 1,551 U.S. adults between Sept. 19 and Sept. 22, 35% of Americans described the economy as “poor,” while 32% described it as “fair.” The share of respondents who described the economy as “good” was 24% while 4% described it as “excellent.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/23/more-than-two-thirds-of-americans-say-the-economy-is-fair-or-poor-poll-finds/
2025/09/24
CFTC launches initiative to enable stablecoins as derivatives market collateral

The post CFTC launches initiative to enable stablecoins as derivatives market collateral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline Pham announced on Sept. 23 that the agency will launch an initiative to enable tokenized collateral in derivatives markets, including stablecoins. The announcement builds on the CFTC’s February 2025 Crypto CEO Forum and forms part of the agency’s crypto sprint, implementing recommendations from President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report. Pham described the initiative as advancing “America’s Golden Age of Crypto” through the modernization of blockchain technology in collateral management systems. The CFTC aims to enhance capital efficiency by enabling market participants to deploy assets more effectively in derivatives trading. Pham stated: “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future. “For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets. Today, we are finally moving forward on the work of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee from last year.” The CFTC invited stakeholder feedback, with public comments due Oct. 20. Industry support Major crypto firms endorsed the initiative through statements supporting the integration of stablecoin derivatives. Circle president Heath Tarbert noted that the GENIUS Act creates a regulatory framework that enables payment stablecoins from licensed American companies to serve as collateral in derivatives and traditional financial markets. Coinbase institutional product VP Greg Tusar characterized stablecoins as “the future of money” and tokenized collateral as the beginning of broader market transformation. Crypto.com co-founder Kris Marszalek highlighted discussions from the Crypto CEO Forum about delivering innovations that remained outside US markets under previous regulatory approaches. Ripple SVP Jack McDonald emphasized the importance of establishing clear rules for valuation, custody, and settlement to provide institutional certainty while maintaining appropriate guardrails on reserves and governance. Non-cash collateral The initiative implements recommendations from the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee…
2025/09/24
3 động lực chính thúc đẩy tăng giá

The post 3 động lực chính thúc đẩy tăng giá appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mùa Altcoin 2025: 3 động lực chính thúc đẩy tăng giá Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/altcoin-rally-three-drivers-vn/
2025/09/24
Farewell Amazon Fresh Stores, The U.K. Just Wasn’t That Into You

The post Farewell Amazon Fresh Stores, The U.K. Just Wasn’t That Into You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A customer scans her phone as she enters Amazon’s new Amazon Fresh store in Ealing, west London, on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It promised to revolutionize the U.K. supermarket sector and introduced technology that meant shoppers could just walk out, but British shoppers instead have voted with their feet over Amazon Fresh. The online retailer that seemingly can do little wrong just cannot get grocery right and the 19 Amazon Fresh stores around the U.K. are to close or be rebranded the company confirmed in an online statement. Signaling the end of its high-tech Amazon Fresh stores, the online retailer reamined defiant and is promising to double down on its wider presence in the country’s food retail market after confirming plans to shut 14 of its 19 Amazon Fresh locations and convert the remaining five into branches of Whole Foods Market, the natural and organic grocery chain it owns. That will bolster its small Whole Foods footplate but once again the upscale grocery offer has failed to land in the U.K. despite various attempts to make it click with British shoppers and a recent major store opening in affluent Chelsea, London. The Amazon Fresh move marks a retreat from the futuristic checkout-free format that Amazon introduced in Britain just four years ago, when it opened its first Fresh store in Ealing, west London, becoming its first physical retail site outside the U.S. As with its U.S, stores, the Amazon Fresh outlets were designed to blur the lines between online shopping and traditional food retail, using sophisticated technology to eliminate the need for tills or cashiers. Shoppers could enter the store by scanning the Amazon Go app, pick up items tracked by cameras and sensors,…
2025/09/24
The Future of Ethereum is Not in Memecoins, But in “Low-Risk” DeFi: Vitalik Buterin ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post The Future of Ethereum is Not in Memecoins, But in “Low-Risk” DeFi: Vitalik Buterin ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has stated that the future of the second-largest blockchain network is not in “passing trends” like Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) or meme coins, but in low-risk solutions like Decentralized Finance (DeFi). He gave these comments in an essay titled “Low-risk defi can be for Ethereum what search was for Google”.  DeFi Can do the Same Wonders for Ethereum that Search Did for Google-Buterin The essay’s title itself is a fascinating insight into Buterin’s plans for the future, as Google’s search engine is among the biggest success stories in the history of tech. It basically redefined the online experience and played a big role in the digital age.  However, the analogy may not be perfect in the case of Ethereum, as Google started as a search engine, and all the other revolutionary tech applications spawned from it. Ethereum, on the other hand, is a programmable ledger that has developed numerous solutions over the years, DeFi being one of them. Other examples include Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), memecoins, NFTs, and others.  Buterin discussed the role of each facet of Ethereum’s application in a broader context. He wrote: “One of the important tensions in the Ethereum community for a long time has been the tension between (i) applications that bring in enough revenue to economically sustain the ecosystem, whether that means sustaining the value of ETH or supporting individual projects and (ii) applications that satisfy the underlying goals that brought people into Ethereum.” Advertisement &nbsp He lists DeFi as an application that can fall under both sections and uplift the blockchain for the future.  “Low-risk defi, with a goal of achieving global democratized access to payments and savings in valuable asset categories (eg. major currencies with competitive interest rates, stocks, bonds”, he wrote. He…
2025/09/24
Stripe and Visa (V) Powering Fold’s (FLD) New Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards Credit Card

The post Stripe and Visa (V) Powering Fold’s (FLD) New Bitcoin (BTC) Rewards Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Fold (FLD) said it was teaming up with Stripe and Visa (V) to launch its first bitcoin-only rewards credit card, giving users a simple way to stack sats on everyday purchases. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will run on Visa’s network and use Stripe Issuing’s infrastructure, the company said in the Tuesday press release. Fold shares were 10% lower at publication time, trading $3.49. Cardholders will earn 2% back in bitcoin instantly, with an extra 1.5% boost available when paying off purchases via a Fold Checking Account with qualified activity. Fold says shoppers can also earn up to 10% back with top retail partners, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber. Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s CEO and founder, in the release. “There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase,” Reeves added. Stripe called the partnership a milestone for its new consumer card-issuing product, designed to let fintechs bring innovative payment tools to market without managing their own infrastructure. Visa’s crypto lead Cuy Sheffield said the collaboration gives consumers “a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop.” Fold, which already offers a bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program, has processed over $3.1 billion in transactions and distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date. The credit card, the company says, is the next step in building a full suite of bitcoin-native financial services. Fold holds almost 1,500 bitcoin in its treasury. Read more: Fold Holdings Slumps 7% on Delay in Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/fold-teaming-with-stripe-for-its-bitcoin-rewards-credit-card
2025/09/24
Four Principles Policymakers Should Follow To Make Housing More Affordable

The post Four Principles Policymakers Should Follow To Make Housing More Affordable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daughter on father’s shoulders in front of suburban home getty U.S. housing prices remain near an all-time high despite a recent slowdown in demand. The only way to truly make housing cheaper is to build a lot more of it in the places people want to live. The Pew Charitable Trusts recently published a set of four principles* signed by dozens of housing experts that state and local policymakers should follow to increase the supply of housing and improve affordability. Last week the Fed lowered its interest rate target by 0.25%. Many are hoping this move will bring down mortgage rates that have hovered around 6.5% since late 2022. Higher mortgage rates over the last few years, along with higher prices, have increased the total cost of home ownership for first-time buyers as well as those looking to upgrade or relocate. While lower mortgage rates will help some people, they are not the ultimate cause of America’s housing affordability problem. The real driver is a housing shortage of four to seven million units. Policymakers can address this shortage by committing themselves to four principles that will increase supply and create more affordable housing options. First, they should allow more housing of all types, including duplexes, townhomes, and smaller starter homes. Since these homes are smaller, they require less land and materials, which makes them cheaper than larger homes on larger lots. Several states have already acted. In 2025, Rhode Island passed a law that allows townhomes in more parts of the state. Texas’s Starter Homes Act allows new single-family homes on lots as small as 3,000 square feet, or just 0.07 acres. Other states, including Washington and Oregon, created a streamlined permitting process to make it easier for property owners to subdivide their lots to encourage more density. Policymakers should…
2025/09/24
