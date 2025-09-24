MEXC-handelsplattformen
NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI
The post NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure 10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligence Partnership could redefine computing and global tech growth OpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligence OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing. A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of Computing As part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform. NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide. Building Global AI Infrastructure The partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:44
Rookie Reliever Braydon Fisher Sets Up Toronto Blue Jays For Success
The post Rookie Reliever Braydon Fisher Sets Up Toronto Blue Jays For Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched a playoff spot and lead the AL East by two games over the New York Yankees. Unheralded rookie reliever Braydon Fisher is a big reason why Toronto has led the division since July 2. “He’s come a long way,” manager John Schneider told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. “He’s earned everyone’s trust in a hurry. Mine. Pete (Walker, the pitching coach). Rest of the bullpen. Rest of the team. That’s all I can say. When you’re sitting here where we are, you’re going to need contributions like that. He’s been awesome.” DETROIT: Toronto Blue Jays rookie Braydon Fisher pitches against the Detroit Tigers on July 26, 2025 at Comerica Park. (Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Fisher has a 7-0 record, 5 holds, 1.75 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 48 relief outings. Over 46 2/3 innings out of the pen, he has allowed only 15 walks and 26 hits. His work in holding an opponent has helped Toronto to 47 comeback wins. That leads MLB, one more than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25-year-old caught Schneider’s eye in spring training when he struck out seven over four brief relief outings. Sent to Triple-A Buffalo, Fisher kept impressing. In 14 outings, he fanned 22 and walked 5, going 1-0 with 2 saves and a 1.62 ERA. Called up on May 7, Fisher was eased into his MLB debut four nights later by working the ninth inning of a 9-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. He allowed a single to the first man he faced, J.P. Crawford, then got slugger Julio Rodriguez to ground into a double play and Ben Williamson to ground out to end it. Fisher was nearly unhittable in May, working seven straight scoreless outings to begin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:39
Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights
The post Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: Jerome Powell’s Economic Outlook Reveals Crucial Market Insights Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jerome-powell-economic-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:38
U.S. CFTC Unveils Initiative to Enable Tokenized Collateral With Focus on Stablecoins In Derivatives Markets
The post U.S. CFTC Unveils Initiative to Enable Tokenized Collateral With Focus on Stablecoins In Derivatives Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced a new initiative focused on the mainstream adoption of stablecoins and blockchain technology. The acting CFTC chair Caroline Pham announced that the agency will unveil a new initiative to enhance the use of tokenized collaterals, led by stablecoins, in derivatives. According to the announcement, the new CFTC …
CoinPedia
2025/09/24 05:31
Grayscale Ethereum ETFs move into SEC’s generic listing regime
Grayscale's flagship Ethereum investment vehicles now operate under more streamlined regulations. It's a new phase of maturity for crypto ETFs.
Crypto.news
2025/09/24 05:15
Federal Reserve chair signals uncertainty over interest rate cuts by 2025
The post Federal Reserve chair signals uncertainty over interest rate cuts by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled uncertainty over the pace and likelihood of further interest rate cuts through 2025. The central bank faces conflicting pressures between persistent inflation and the need to support economic growth. The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today signaled uncertainty about the pace of interest rate cuts through 2025, tempering market expectations for monetary easing. Powell’s comments come as the central bank navigates competing pressures from inflation concerns and economic growth considerations. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points in September 2025. Median projections from Federal Reserve officials indicate a potential total of 50 basis points in additional cuts by year-end, though Powell emphasized these are not guaranteed and remain contingent on incoming economic data. The central bank has revised its 2025 outlook to include “stagflation-lite” risks, with unemployment potentially rising and inflation sticking around 3.1%. This economic backdrop makes further rate cuts dependent on data performance rather than predetermined schedules. Market pricing currently aligns with expectations of rates falling to 3.75% by the end of 2025. However, investor sentiment could shift if data shows persistent inflation or labor market weakness. Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the Federal Reserve faces public pressure for more aggressive rate reductions to stimulate economic growth. The central bank previously paused rate cut cycles during periods of uncertainty, as seen in 2019 amid trade tensions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/federal-reserve-interest-rate-outlook-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:14
FTX Recovery Trust Sues Genesis Digital Assets, Seeks $1.15B Clawback
The post FTX Recovery Trust Sues Genesis Digital Assets, Seeks $1.15B Clawback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Recovery Trust filed a Delaware adversary complaint seeking to claw back $1.15 billion from Genesis Digital Assets and affiliates, alleging Alameda-funded investments were fraudulent transfers financed with commingled customer money. FTX Estate Sues Genesis Digital Assets The complaint, lodged Sept. 22, 2025, targets Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) entities and co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ftx-recovery-trust-sues-genesis-digital-assets-seeks-1-15b-clawback/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:01
Changpeng Zhao Debunks Alarming Report On Easy Labs Investment Plans
The post Changpeng Zhao Debunks Alarming Report On Easy Labs Investment Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Changpeng Zhao Debunks Alarming Report On Easy Labs Investment Plans Skip to content Home Crypto News Changpeng Zhao Debunks Alarming Report on Easy Labs Investment Plans Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/changpeng-zhao-easy-labs/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:56
VC Firm Archetype Launches $100M Third Fund to Back Crypto Founders
Venture capital firm Archetype has announced the launch of its third fund, Archetype III, which is a $100 million investment vehicle focused on backing early-stage crypto and blockchain companies. Focus on Early-Stage Startups and Founder Support Venture capital firm Archetype has announced the launch of its third fund, Archetype III, a $100 million investment vehicle […]
Coinstats
2025/09/24 04:45
BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Achieve $260 Million Annual Revenue
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blackrock-crypto-etf-revenue-record/
Coinstats
2025/09/24 04:41
