Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Seeks To Raise $20B

The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Seeks To Raise $20B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion in new capital, a deal that could propel the firm into the ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies. According to people familiar with the discussions, Tether is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for roughly a 3% stake through a private placement.  That would imply a valuation near $500 billion, putting the company in the same league as SpaceX and OpenAI.  Talks remain in the early stages and details may shift before any deal closes, according to Bloomberg reporting. Cantor Fitzgerald is said to be advising on the transaction, which would involve new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes.  Tether and Bitcoin’s relationship The fundraising effort comes as Tether has steadily expanded beyond stablecoin issuance, building itself into a broader reserve-backed financial powerhouse. Earlier this year, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that Tether now holds over 100,000 BTC — worth more than $11 billion — alongside more than 50 tons of gold as part of its reserves. Those holdings make Tether one of the largest corporate owners of Bitcoin globally, a fact that further ties the fate of its business to the world’s leading digital asset. Earlier this year, the company also began minting its stablecoin on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.  Tether announced it will launch its stablecoin on RGB, a next-generation protocol that enables native stablecoin issuance directly on Bitcoin. This move made Tether more Bitcoin-native, underscoring its bet on Bitcoin as the base for everyday global money. The company has reaped massive profits by investing its reserves into U.S. Treasuries and other cash-like instruments, booking $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter alone.  Ardoino has claimed Tether operates…
2025/09/24 05:37
Tether targets $500B valuation with private placement: Report

The post Tether targets $500B valuation with private placement: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Holdings, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is seeking to raise as much as $20 billion in a private funding round that would value the company at roughly $500 billion, according to a report. The El Salvador-based firm is negotiating with investors to sell a 3% equity stake, a move that would place Tether among the highest-valued private companies globally, Bloomberg reported.  Tether’s USDT token underpins much of global crypto trading, serving as a dollar-pegged asset used for liquidity and settlement. The company has previously drawn criticism over transparency in its reserves, though in recent years it has emphasized its shift into short-term US Treasuries and independent attestation reports. A $500 billion valuation would represent a leap far beyond publicly traded peers such as Coinbase, which carries a market cap closer to $50 billion, underscoring Tether’s profitability — estimated at more than $13 billion in net income in 2024, according to analyst projections. The timing of the potential raise coincides with heightened regulatory focus: US and European authorities have pushed for tighter oversight of stablecoins, with some proposals treating them as systemic payment instruments.  Tether, earlier this month, announced that it would be launching a US-based stablecoin called USAT with former White House crypto official Bo Hines as CEO. The timing of the raise comes as Tether’s role in global markets is expanding beyond crypto. A recent Blockworks report noted the firm was the seventh-largest net buyer of US Treasurys in Q2 2025, with $8 billion in incremental purchases, making it a “quasi-sovereign allocator” in dollar funding markets. At the same time, the US Treasury has opened a public comment period under the GENIUS Act, the first major US legislation focused on payment stablecoins, seeking feedback on consumer protections and illicit finance risks. This is a developing story. This…
2025/09/24 05:23
Top Analyst Warns Shiba Inu Risks Falling Out of Top 40

The post Top Analyst Warns Shiba Inu Risks Falling Out of Top 40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price outlook has come under scrutiny, with a pseudonymous analyst describing the market as “dead” and frustrating for investors. According to MMBTtrader, the token risks sliding out of the top 40 cryptocurrencies if current conditions persist.  Despite this warning, the analyst pointed out that SHIB still maintains two important daily supports, leaving open the potential for a breakout. However, this depends on whether the coin can clear a descending trendline that has restricted gains for months. Resistance Levels Define SHIB’s Next Moves MMBTtrader explained that Shiba Inu’s upside prospects are tied to breaking through key resistance levels. The analyst identified $0.00003364 as the first major threshold, which has repeatedly acted as a rejection zone.  SHIB touched this level in March 2024 and again in December 2024, but both rallies were cut short by selling pressure. The repeated failure has reinforced $0.00003364 as a strong barrier, making it the crucial gateway for any future gains. The analyst stated that overcoming this resistance would unlock a potential 200% rally. Clearing this level could also set the stage for higher targets, including a 400% rise that was last achieved in November 2021.  Beyond that, the long-term target stands at $0.00007730, which reflects SHIB’s all-time high recorded in October 2021. MMBTtrader projected that a breakout above this level could deliver gains of over 600%. However, the analyst emphasized that such a move hinges on maintaining SHIB’s support structure and breaching the long-standing descending trendline. Source: TradingView Support Zones Critical for Long-Term Outlook While resistance defines the upside pathway, SHIB’s support levels remain central to its survival in the current market. MMBTtrader highlighted $0.000010 and $0.000006 as the two critical zones that have historically marked turning points.  These supports provided the foundation for past rallies, making their defense essential if SHIB is to…
2025/09/24 05:05
Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Gain SEC Generic Listing Approval

The post Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Gain SEC Generic Listing Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has allowed NYSE Arca to amend how two major Ethereum products are listed. On September 19, 2025, NYSE Arca filed to shift the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF from Rule 8.201-E (Non-Generic) to Rule 8.201-E (Generic). NYSE Arca Aligns Grayscale Ethereum ETFs With SEC’s Streamlined Rules The SEC has now published the notice of filing, confirming that the rule change has become effective immediately. This adjustment means both ETFs can now trade under generic listing standards. Previously, each required separate SEC approvals to be listed. Under the new framework, they can continue trading without case-by-case authorization. NYSE Arca pursued the shift even though both funds already had approval orders. Recently, the SEC confirmed that faster crypto ETF approval timelines will now apply to a wider range of products, including XRP, SHIB, and HBAR, under the same rule framework. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF was first approved in May 2024, and the Mini Trust ETF received approval in July 2024. Those approvals tied the funds to conditions in the original orders. By moving them under the new generic rule, NYSE Arca ensures the ETFs operate under the same streamlined standards now available to other commodity-based trust shares. This prevents delays from repeat filings and aligns the funds with the SEC’s new regulatory framework. The change follows a broader policy shift. Recently, the SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. Also, these standards allow qualifying products to be listed without needing separate approval orders. This means Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs can continue to trade smoothly, but will now operate under a more clearly-defined rule set. SEC Waives Waiting Period, Emphasizes Oversight and Investor Protection According to NYSE Arca, the move would eliminate unnecessary barriers as operations are subject to…
2025/09/24 05:04
SEC Prepares Innovation Exemption for Crypto Launches by Year-End

SEC plans innovation exemption by year-end to ease crypto launches, support DeFi growth, and modernize outdated financial regulations. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving toward a new policy that could ease entry for crypto firms. The strategy includes what they call an “innovation exemption” that would make it easier for new blockchain products […] The post SEC Prepares Innovation Exemption for Crypto Launches by Year-End appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/24 05:00
XRP Burn Rate Suffers Drastic Crash To Near Zero, What’s Going On?

XRP’s burn mechanism, which is a long-term supply control feature of the network, is now facing serious questions after daily burns are now at almost zero. Particularly, on-chain metrics from CryptoQuant show that the once-active burn activity that removed thousands of coins per day from circulation has virtually disappeared in recent weeks. This collapse in burns is notable, as it shows how much XRP burns are contributing to the cryptocurrency’s overall token dynamics. Burn Activity Falls Off A Cliff XRP burns have dropped significantly in the past few months, and burn activity has been virtually nonexistent in August and September. This drop in burns is visualized in a detailed chart from CryptoQuant, which tracks the historical progression of XRP burn activity and the changes that have taken place since the beginning of the year. Related Reading: Market Expert Says Sell All Your XRP Once This Happens Back in December 2024, burns briefly surged to more than 15,000 coin in a single day during a period of high network activity. That momentum carried into the early months of 2025, when burn levels stabilized at a moderate but steady pace, ranging from 2,500 to 7,500 XRP per day.  By late August, however, activity had collapsed to historic lows, sliding below 1,000 tokens daily and remaining at those depressed levels throughout September. Current figures show only 400 to 750 XRP being burned each day, an amount that is almost insignificant when compared to the token’s massive supply of more than 60 billion. XRP’s burn mechanism is unlike that of popular crypto burns like Shiba Inu. Instead of large periodic burns, it has a constant, small-scale burn mechanism. Each time a transaction is processed on the XRP Ledger, a small fee (set at a minimum of 0.00001 XRP) is permanently destroyed. This mechanism means that every transfer contributes to reducing supply, but the effect is only meaningful when transaction volumes are consistently high. The huge decline in XRP burns, therefore, reflects not only the burn slowdown but also lower levels of transactions on the XRP Ledger itself, at least compared to Q4 2024. In effect, the burn statistics are serving as a mirror of current on-chain activity. XRP Successfully Defends $2.8 Interestingly, XRP’s price action in the past months has not mirrored the collapse in burns. In contrast, the XRP price has managed notable rallies, with it breaking to a new all-time high of $3.65 in July. Related Reading: $480 Million In 2 Weeks? XRP Whale Movements Could Reveal The Next Price Direction At the time of writing, however, the altcoin has retraced by over 20% from that all-time high. Particularly, recent price action in the most recent seven days saw the altcoin break below $3 again after rejecting an earlier rally between $3.18 and $3.15. However, it seems XRP bulls stepped in around support at $2.8 to prevent further declines.  At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.88, having staged a 2.2% rebound in the past 24 hours. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
2025/09/24 05:00
Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock: Dips as $6.5B Bet on Obesity Pill Boosts U.S. Expansion

TLDR Eli Lilly invests $6.5B in Houston plant to make obesity pill orforglipron. $6.5B Houston plant boosts Eli Lilly’s obesity drug output and U.S. jobs. Eli Lilly expands U.S. drug production with Houston site for new obesity pill. Orforglipron pill at center of Lilly’s $6.5B Houston manufacturing expansion. Houston site fuels Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 pill [...] The post Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock: Dips as $6.5B Bet on Obesity Pill Boosts U.S. Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/24 04:59
CFTC Launches Initiative to Allow Stablecoins as Collateral in US Derivatives

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/24 04:53
US senator says market structure bill could address crypto ATM scams

Responding to a report about crypto ATM fraud in Wyoming, Senator Cynthia Lummis said the chamber’s market structure bill could address specific risks. With members of the US Senate Banking Committee expected to vote on legislation to address digital asset market structure by the end of the month, one of the bill’s proponents has suggested that the chamber’s version could address fraud through cryptocurrency ATMs. In a Monday X post, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis said one of the issues she and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand “hope to address in market structure” was instances of fraud involving Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs. She cited a report in which the Cheyenne police department “identified 50 instances of fraud” predominantly affecting seniors through crypto ATMs, totaling “more than $645,000.”Read more
2025/09/24 04:28
Analyst Explains: “The Real Critical Chart is the BTC-Gold Chart – For a Record in Bitcoin, Gold…”

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson touched upon an interesting point in the gold-Bitcoin chart in his latest report. Continue Reading: Analyst Explains: “The Real Critical Chart is the BTC-Gold Chart – For a Record in Bitcoin, Gold…”
2025/09/24 04:26
