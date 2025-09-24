2025-09-24 Wednesday

E*Trade/Morgan Stanley to Soon Offer Crypto Trading

E*Trade/Morgan Stanley to Soon Offer Crypto Trading

The post E*Trade/Morgan Stanley to Soon Offer Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley (MS) is moving deeper into digital assets, announcing a partnership with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash to allow E*Trade clients to trade BTC$112,180.11, ETH$4,182.70 and SOL$216.07 starting in the first half of 2026, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, told Bloomberg that the initiative is the first phase of a broader crypto strategy that will eventually include a full wallet solution. “The underlying technology has been proven and blockchain-based infrastructure is obviously here to stay,” Finn said in the interview, adding that clients should have access to both traditional and digital assets in a single ecosystem. The move underscores Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto since a regulatory shift under President Donald Trump earlier this year. Morgan Stanley is also preparing an asset-allocation framework for clients that will include crypto exposure ranging from zero to a few percentage points, depending on investor goals. The bank is exploring tokenization for back-office efficiencies such as settlement and clearing, the article said. E*Trade is is an online brokerage and banking platform owned by Morgan Stanley. It allows customers to trade stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and options. Read more: Morgan Stanley Eyes Launching Crypto Trading Through E*Trade: Bloomberg Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/morgan-stanley-crypto-trading-ambitions-drawing-nearer-bloomberg
U.S. business growth in September slowed to its weakest pace in three months as tariffs pushed up costs and demand cooled

U.S. business growth in September slowed to its weakest pace in three months as tariffs pushed up costs and demand cooled

U.S. business activity grew in September but at the weakest pace in three months, with softer demand limiting how much firms could raise prices even as tariffs added to their costs. S&P Global’s flash composite output index slipped by 1 point to 53.6, the group said Tuesday, still above the 50 line that signals expansion. […]
Tether wil $20 miljard ophalen en mikt op waardering van $500 miljard

Tether wil $20 miljard ophalen en mikt op waardering van $500 miljard

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Tether, het bedrijf achter de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, wil tussen de 15 en 20 miljard dollar ophalen in een nieuwe financieringsronde. Daarbij wordt een bedrijfswaardering van maar liefst 500 miljard dollar op tafel gelegd. Het gaat om een verkoop van ongeveer drie procent van de aandelen aan private investeerders. Daarmee kiest Tether bewust voor een private kapitaalronde in plaats van een beursgang. De stap markeert een belangrijk moment in de cryptowereld. Stablecoins spelen een steeds grotere rol in de financiële infrastructuur van de sector. Een waardering van een halve biljoen dollar zou Tether in hetzelfde rijtje plaatsen als de allergrootste technologiebedrijven, wat zowel vertrouwen wekt als vragen oproept. Dat meldt Bloomberg. Tether is een van de invloedrijkste partijen in de wereld van cryptocurrency. Niet in de laatste plaats omdat hun stablecoin het belangrijkste handelspaar is op alle grote cryptobeurzen. Waarom Tether nu geld ophaalt Tether heeft de afgelopen jaren forse winsten geboekt. In 2024 lag de nettowinst rond de 13 miljard dollar. Met die cijfers lijkt er genoeg kapitaal binnen te komen om de dagelijkse bedrijfsvoering en de reserves te dekken. Toch kiest het bedrijf ervoor om extra geld op te halen. Daar kunnen verschillende redenen voor zijn: Uitbreiding van activiteiten: Tether kan het kapitaal gebruiken om nieuwe markten te betreden of innovatieve producten te lanceren. Versterken van reserves: Extra cash vergroot de buffer en kan zorgen voor meer vertrouwen in de dekking van de stablecoin. Institutionele betrokkenheid: Door private investeerders toe te laten, krijgt Tether steun van grote financiële spelers die het project extra legitimiteit kunnen geven. Geen plannen voor een beursgang van Tether Opvallend is dat Tether geen plannen heeft voor een IPO. Het bedrijf zegt liever privé te blijven om de controle niet uit handen te geven en flexibeler te kunnen opereren. Een beursnotering zou immers meer transparantie en uitgebreide rapportageverplichtingen met zich meebrengen. Deze keuze past bij de koers die Tether al jaren vaart. Het bedrijf geeft regelmatig beknopte rapportages en accountantsverklaringen, maar blijft vasthouden aan een zekere mate van geslotenheid. Voor investeerders betekent dit dat zij moeten vertrouwen op de informatie die Tether zelf beschikbaar stelt. Kritiek en risico’s De aankondiging van deze kapitaalronde roept ook de nodige vragen op. Analisten en toezichthouders wijzen op meerdere risico’s: Overwaardering: Een waardering van 500 miljard dollar is uitzonderlijk hoog en kan volgens critici moeilijk worden onderbouwd, zelfs met de sterke winstcijfers. Transparantie over reserves: Al jaren bestaat discussie over de exacte samenstelling van Tethers reserves. Hoewel er verklaringen zijn van accountantskantoren, blijft er twijfel in de markt. Regulering: Stablecoins staan wereldwijd onder een vergrootglas. Nieuwe wet- en regelgeving kan de groeimogelijkheden van Tether beperken. Concurrentie: Andere stablecoin-aanbieders zoals Circle met USDC profiteren van betere regulering en meer transparantie, wat investeerders kan aantrekken. Impact op de markt Als Tether daadwerkelijk 15 tot 20 miljard dollar weet op te halen, kan dat grote gevolgen hebben voor de cryptomarkt. Het zou een krachtig signaal afgeven dat institutionele investeerders vertrouwen hebben in stablecoins als infrastructuur. Mogelijke effecten: Groei en innovatie: Meer kapitaal stelt Tether in staat om te investeren in technologie en uitbreiding naar nieuwe markten. Verhoogd vertrouwen: Succesvolle deelname van grote investeerders kan zorgen voor meer stabiliteit en legitimiteit. Toenemende regulatoire druk: Naarmate stablecoins belangrijker worden, zullen toezichthouders sneller ingrijpen om risico’s te beperken. Conclusie De voorgenomen kapitaalronde van Tether kan de positie van het bedrijf en de stablecoin USDT verder versterken. Met een waardering van 500 miljard dollar plaatst Tether zich in de buitencategorie, al zijn er voldoende redenen om kritisch te blijven. Transparantie, regulering en concurrentie blijven belangrijke factoren die de toekomst van Tether zullen bepalen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Tether wil $20 miljard ophalen en mikt op waardering van $500 miljard is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
XRP Ledger Rockets Into Top 10 With $1B Stablecoin Surge, Ripple Pushes Institutional DeFi

XRP Ledger Rockets Into Top 10 With $1B Stablecoin Surge, Ripple Pushes Institutional DeFi

Ripple announced that Institutional DeFi has officially moved beyond pilot programs and is now driving billion-dollar volumes across global markets. Over the past year, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) crossed major milestones, including its first $1 billion month in stablecoin transactions. It also entered the top 10 blockchains supporting real-world assets, cementing its role as a […]
Morgan Stanley Will Enable Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading via E*Trade

Morgan Stanley Will Enable Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading via E*Trade

Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley confirmed that it plans to offer crypto trading via E*Trade in a team-up with infrastructure provider Zerohash.
Digital Corporate Bond Trading: tZERO Secures Pivotal FINRA Approval

Digital Corporate Bond Trading: tZERO Secures Pivotal FINRA Approval

BitcoinWorld Digital Corporate Bond Trading: tZERO Secures Pivotal FINRA Approval The world of digital securities just took a significant leap forward! Digital corporate bond trading has received a major boost with tZERO Securities, a prominent broker-dealer subsidiary of tokenization pioneer tZERO Group, securing crucial approval from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This pivotal development, initially reported by The Block, marks a new era for how corporate bonds can be bought and sold in a digitized format, promising enhanced efficiency and accessibility for investors and issuers alike. This isn’t just another headline; it’s a clear signal of mainstream finance embracing the innovative potential of blockchain-powered assets. What Does This FINRA Approval Mean for Digital Corporate Bond Trading? FINRA’s green light empowers tZERO Securities to facilitate secondary trades of corporate bonds. Specifically, this means the company can now officially broker the buying and selling of these instruments on its Alternative Trading System (ATS). An ATS is a regulated trading venue that offers an alternative to traditional stock exchanges, often providing more flexibility and innovation for asset classes like digital securities. For digital corporate bond trading, this approval is monumental. It provides a clear regulatory pathway for a market segment that has long sought mainstream acceptance. It validates the infrastructure and compliance frameworks tZERO has meticulously built, offering a robust and secure environment for participants. Moreover, this isn’t just about bonds; it sets a precedent for other traditional assets considering tokenization, potentially accelerating the digital transformation of financial markets. Revolutionizing the Market: Benefits of Digital Corporate Bond Trading The transition to digital formats for corporate bonds isn’t just a technological upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift that brings numerous advantages. Investors and issuers stand to gain significantly from this evolution. Consider the following key benefits: Enhanced Liquidity: Digital platforms can connect a broader base of buyers and sellers globally, potentially increasing trading volumes and making it easier to enter and exit positions, especially for illiquid assets. Increased Transparency: Blockchain technology, often underlying digital securities, provides an immutable and auditable record of ownership and transactions. This fosters greater trust, reduces information asymmetry, and can streamline regulatory reporting. Operational Efficiency: Automating processes like settlement, clearing, and record-keeping can drastically cut down on administrative costs and time. This benefits all parties involved in digital corporate bond trading, from issuance to maturity. Broader Access: By lowering barriers to entry, fractionalizing ownership, and simplifying the trading process, digital bonds can open up investment opportunities to a wider range of participants, including qualified retail investors in some jurisdictions, democratizing access to corporate debt markets. Reduced Intermediaries: The inherent nature of blockchain can reduce the number of intermediaries required in a transaction, potentially leading to lower fees and faster processing times. Navigating the Future of Digital Corporate Bond Trading While this approval is a significant step, the journey for digital corporate bond trading is still evolving. Regulatory clarity, market adoption, and continuous technological advancements will continue to shape its trajectory. The move by tZERO is a strong signal to the traditional financial world that digital assets are here to stay and are gradually integrating into established regulatory frameworks. Challenges remain, such as ensuring interoperability between different digital platforms and educating market participants about the benefits and risks of these new instruments. Furthermore, scalability and cybersecurity are ongoing considerations. However, with FINRA’s endorsement, firms like tZERO are not just participating; they are actively paving the way for a more digitized, efficient, and accessible financial future, fostering innovation in capital markets. In conclusion, tZERO Securities’ FINRA approval for digital corporate bond trading is more than just a regulatory milestone; it’s a testament to the growing maturity and legitimacy of the digital securities market. This development is set to unlock new possibilities for investors and issuers, driving innovation and efficiency across the financial landscape. As the digital transformation continues, expect to see more traditional assets embrace the power of tokenization and blockchain technology, fundamentally reshaping how we view and interact with financial markets. This breakthrough solidifies the foundation for a more interconnected and technologically advanced financial ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions About Digital Corporate Bond Trading Here are some common questions regarding this exciting development: What is tZERO Group?tZERO Group is a pioneer in the field of tokenization, focusing on digitizing traditional assets like securities using blockchain technology to enhance market efficiency and transparency. What is FINRA?FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) is a private corporation that acts as a self-regulatory organization (SRO) under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It’s responsible for overseeing broker-dealers in the U.S. to protect investors. How does an Alternative Trading System (ATS) work for digital securities?An ATS is an SEC-regulated trading venue that provides an alternative to traditional exchanges. For digital securities, it allows for the compliant secondary trading of tokenized assets, ensuring regulatory oversight while leveraging blockchain’s benefits. What are the main benefits of digital corporate bond trading?Key benefits include enhanced liquidity, increased transparency through blockchain, greater operational efficiency by automating processes, and broader access for a wider range of investors. Is digital corporate bond trading safe?With FINRA approval, platforms like tZERO Securities operate under regulatory oversight, providing a structured and compliant environment. While all investments carry risk, the regulatory framework adds a layer of security and investor protection. Did you find this insight into digital corporate bond trading and tZERO’s milestone helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting future of digital securities! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Digital Corporate Bond Trading: tZERO Secures Pivotal FINRA Approval first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Wedge Breakout Or False Alarm? Ethereum Faces Its Biggest Support Test Yet

Wedge Breakout Or False Alarm? Ethereum Faces Its Biggest Support Test Yet

The post Wedge Breakout Or False Alarm? Ethereum Faces Its Biggest Support Test Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
Cardano (ADA), Yeni Yol Haritasını Yayınladı! İşte Planladıkları

Cardano (ADA), Yeni Yol Haritasını Yayınladı! İşte Planladıkları

Cardano Vakfı, ekosisteminde yeni bir döneme işaret eden yol haritası güncellemesini duyurdu. Açıklamaya göre vakıf, özellikle stablecoin ve DeFi alanına odaklanarak Cardano’nun benimsenmesini hızlandırmayı hedefliyor. Yeni yol haritası kapsamında, Cardano stablecoin projelerine sekiz haneli ADA likiditesi sağlanacak. Ayrıca, “Stablecoin DeFi Likidite Bütçesi” girişimi ile merkeziyetsiz finans ekosisteminin büyümesi ve likiditenin artması desteklenecek. Vakıf aynı zamanda […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
AI Regulation: Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push for Transparency and Safety

AI Regulation: Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push for Transparency and Safety

BitcoinWorld AI Regulation: Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push for Transparency and Safety In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the intersection of cutting-edge technology and governmental oversight is a constant source of discussion, especially for those invested in the decentralized future that cryptocurrency promises. Just as blockchain technology grapples with questions of decentralization versus regulatory frameworks, the artificial intelligence (AI) sector faces its own pivotal moment. California State Senator Scott Wiener has emerged as a leading voice in this critical conversation, championing AI regulation to safeguard the public without stifling innovation. For a community often wary of centralized control, Wiener’s efforts to bring transparency to powerful tech companies offer a compelling parallel to the ongoing debates within the crypto world about accountability and disclosure. The Evolution of California’s AI Safety Initiatives Senator Scott Wiener’s journey to legislate AI safety has been anything but straightforward. His initial foray in 2024 with SB 1047 met with significant resistance from Silicon Valley. This bill aimed to hold tech companies liable for potential harms caused by their AI systems, a concept that drew fierce opposition and was ultimately vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom, who echoed concerns about stifling America’s AI boom. The sentiment was palpable, culminating in an ‘SB 1047 Veto Party’ where attendees celebrated the perceived freedom of AI development. This initial battle highlighted the deep divide between innovators and regulators. However, Wiener has returned with a new legislative proposal, SB 53, which currently awaits Governor Newsom’s decision. This time, the reception has been notably different. Major players like Anthropic have openly endorsed SB 53, and Meta spokesperson Jim Cullinan acknowledges it as a ‘step in that direction’ for balancing guardrails with innovation. Former White House AI policy advisor Dean Ball even hails SB 53 as a ‘victory for reasonable voices,’ suggesting a strong likelihood of its enactment. This shift underscores a growing consensus that some form of AI regulation is not just necessary, but achievable, especially when focused on transparency rather than direct liability. Understanding SB 53: A Landmark for AI Safety Reporting If signed into law, SB 53 would establish some of the nation’s first mandatory safety reporting requirements for leading AI developers. Unlike previous voluntary efforts, this bill targets AI giants such as OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Google, obligating them to disclose how they test their most capable AI models. The core focus of SB 53 is on preventing catastrophic risks, specifically: Human Deaths: Addressing the potential for AI systems to directly or indirectly contribute to loss of life. Massive Cyberattacks: Mitigating the risk of AI being used to orchestrate large-scale digital assaults. Chemical Weapons Creation: Preventing AI models from facilitating the development or deployment of dangerous chemical agents. The bill specifically applies to AI labs generating over $500 million in revenue, ensuring that the burden falls on the largest entities capable of managing these reporting requirements. This targeted approach is a key reason why SB 53 has garnered more industry support compared to its predecessor, SB 1047, which cast a wider net and included liability provisions. Why Focus on Catastrophic Risks? Senator Wiener’s Perspective In a recent interview, Scott Wiener emphasized the rationale behind SB 53’s narrow focus. He explained, “The risks of AI are varied. There is algorithmic discrimination, job loss, deep fakes, and scams. There have been various bills in California and elsewhere to address those risks. SB 53 was never intended to cover the field and address every risk created by AI. We’re focused on one specific category of risk, in terms of catastrophic risk.” This focus emerged organically from conversations with AI founders and technologists in San Francisco, who identified these extreme dangers as needing urgent attention. Wiener clarified that while he doesn’t view AI systems as inherently unsafe, the potential for misuse by bad actors is a serious concern that developers and regulators must collectively address. Beyond reporting, SB 53 also introduces critical protections for employees within AI labs, creating secure channels for them to report safety concerns to government officials. Furthermore, it establishes CalCompute, a state-operated cloud computing cluster designed to provide AI research resources, thus democratizing access beyond the dominant tech companies and fostering broader innovation. Navigating the State vs. Federal AI Regulation Debate Despite the broader acceptance of SB 53, the debate over who should regulate AI—states or the federal government—persists. OpenAI, for instance, has argued that AI labs should only be subject to federal standards, a position that Senator Wiener finds problematic. Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz has even vaguely suggested that some California bills could infringe upon the Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause, which prevents states from unfairly limiting interstate commerce. Wiener, however, remains resolute. He expressed a lack of faith in the federal government’s ability to pass meaningful AI safety legislation, particularly under an administration he believes has been influenced by the tech industry. Wiener views recent federal efforts to block state AI laws as a form of political favoritism, alleging that the Trump administration has shifted its focus from AI safety to “AI opportunity,” a move applauded by Silicon Valley. This divergence highlights California’s critical role in leading the nation on AI governance, ensuring that innovation is balanced with robust public safety measures. The Relentless Pursuit of Accountability for Tech Companies Senator Wiener’s career has been marked by a consistent effort to hold powerful industries accountable, a lesson learned from two decades of observing Silicon Valley’s influence. “I’m the guy who represents San Francisco, the beating heart of AI innovation,” Wiener stated. “But we’ve also seen how the large tech companies—some of the wealthiest companies in world history—have been able to stop federal regulation.” He voiced concern over the close ties between tech CEOs and political figures, and the flow of wealth, even referencing “Trump’s meme coin” as an example of how tech-generated money can influence political landscapes. Wiener’s stance is not anti-tech; rather, it’s a pragmatic recognition that while capitalism can generate immense prosperity, it also necessitates sensible regulations to protect the public interest. He believes that the industry cannot be trusted to regulate itself through voluntary commitments alone, especially when the potential harms are as severe as those posed by unchecked AI development. His work on SB 53 is a testament to this philosophy, aiming to thread the needle between fostering innovation and ensuring fundamental AI safety. What’s Next for SB 53? A Message to Governor Newsom As SB 53 sits on Governor Newsom’s desk, the future of California’s pioneering AI regulation hangs in the balance. Senator Wiener’s message to the Governor is clear: “My message is that we heard you. You vetoed SB 1047 and provided a very comprehensive and thoughtful veto message. You wisely convened a working group that produced a very strong report, and we really looked to that report in crafting this bill. The governor laid out a path, and we followed that path in order to come to an agreement, and I hope we got there.” This indicates a collaborative effort to address the Governor’s previous concerns, signaling a more mature and broadly supported approach to AI governance. The outcome of SB 53 will undoubtedly set a precedent, influencing future discussions on AI governance across the United States and globally. It represents a significant step towards ensuring that the powerful capabilities of AI are developed and deployed responsibly, with transparency and public safety at the forefront. For those interested in the broader implications of technology and regulation, Senator Wiener’s tenacious efforts provide a crucial case study in balancing innovation with necessary oversight, a theme deeply resonant with the ethos of the cryptocurrency world. To learn more about the latest AI regulation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post AI Regulation: Senator Wiener’s Pivotal Push for Transparency and Safety first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Tether seeks $500 billion valuation, would rank among world’s most valuable private firms: Bloomberg

Tether seeks $500 billion valuation, would rank among world’s most valuable private firms: Bloomberg

Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, could become about as valuable as Sam Altman's OpenAI and Elon Musk's SpaceX.
