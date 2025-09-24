2025-09-24 Wednesday

Lithium Americas stock surges 90% after Trump announces purchase of 10% stake

The post Lithium Americas stock surges 90% after Trump announces purchase of 10% stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lithium Americas stock exploded late Tuesday after President Donald Trump revealed plans for the U.S. government to buy a 10% stake in the lithium firm, according to Reuters. The stock shot up almost 90% in after-hours trading, jumping from around $3 to $5.54. The government’s buy-in is part of a wider move by Trump to renegotiate the terms of a massive $2.26 billion loan tied to the company’s Nevada-based Thacker Pass project. Trump officials are using the deal as leverage to grab equity. The Thacker Pass lithium mine, under construction for the past year, is being pitched as a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to secure its battery supply chain. The site, located roughly 25 miles south of Nevada’s border with Oregon, is expected to become the largest lithium source in the Western Hemisphere when it starts production in 2028. More than 600 workers are currently at the site. Trump ties government cash to direct ownership The proposed stake follows Trump’s playbook of pushing federal cash into sectors his administration sees as vital to national security. That includes earlier moves into Intel and MP Materials. This time, it’s Lithium Americas, a company valued at about $750 million, that’s in the crosshairs. “President Trump supports this project. He wants it to succeed and also be fair to taxpayers,” said a White House official. “But there’s no such thing as free money.” The original 24-year loan, set up by the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, was signed off under President Joe Biden. It comes with interest tied to the U.S. Treasury rate. Lithium Americas was scheduled to draw the first tranche earlier this month, but talks were put on pause after Trump officials raised red flags about the company’s ability to repay, citing low lithium prices triggered by China’s overproduction. The equity…
Altcoin OI Crash Signals Market Stress Beyond Bitcoin – $8B Wiped Out

The post Altcoin OI Crash Signals Market Stress Beyond Bitcoin – $8B Wiped Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin OI Crash Signals Market Stress Beyond Bitcoin – $8B Wiped Out | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
Central Bank Could Embrace Bitcoin In Just Five Years

The post Central Bank Could Embrace Bitcoin In Just Five Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Central banks have long relied on gold as a safe haven, but Bitcoin is starting to make its mark with prices near record highs. Analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon say the two could co-exist on balance sheets, each playing a role in diversifying reserves. Summary Gold is hitting new highs, reaching $3,703 an ounce, while Bitcoin keeps climbing, trading close to its all-time high after surpassing $123,500 in August. Deutsche Bank analysts say the two could still “complement” each other on central bank balance sheets as alternative reserves. The analysts note that Bitcoin’s volatility is starting to cool, suggesting it could grow alongside gold without replacing it. By 2025, both gold and Bitcoin (BTC) are showing remarkable strength, and according to Deutsche Bank research analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon, the two could even co-exist on central bank balance sheets by 2030. In their Sept. 22 report titled “Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Central Bank Reserves,” they examined how these very different assets are gaining attention as reserves amid global economic uncertainty. Laboure and Siazon note that gold demand “remains strong in 2025, with prices reaching a new all-time high of $3,703 per ounce in September.” The analysts point to geopolitical uncertainty, ongoing central bank purchases, expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts, and questions over Fed independence as driving forces behind this surge. Gold’s long-standing reputation as a core reserve asset is also reinforced by these factors, they added. At the same time, Bitcoin is making a case for itself as a potential reserve asset. The analysts highlight that the cryptocurrency has also demonstrated “remarkable resilience, trading close to its all-time high after surpassing $123,500 in August.” More room to run Bitcoin’s price strength reflects growing institutional adoption and signals its emergence as a potential hedge against…
Tether is trying to raise up to $20 billion by selling a 3% stake, aiming for a $500 billion valuation

Tether is looking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding, aiming to lock in a valuation near $500 billion, according to Bloomberg. The El Salvador-based crypto giant is offering a 3% stake in the company, though discussions are still in early stages and final numbers could end up lower. If successful, […]
Judge Rules Against Justin Sun in Bid to Block Bloomberg’s Crypto Publication

TLDR A US judge denied Justin Sun’s attempt to prevent Bloomberg from publishing his cryptocurrency holdings. The court ruled that Sun failed to prove Bloomberg had promised confidentiality regarding his assets. Sun’s own public disclosures of his Bitcoin holdings weakened his argument about security risks. The decision marks a setback for Justin Sun in his [...] The post Judge Rules Against Justin Sun in Bid to Block Bloomberg’s Crypto Publication appeared first on Blockonomi.
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

In February, the agency tapped Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, Moonpay, and Ripple for a non-cash collateral derivatives pilot program.
FTX Trust sues bitcoin miner Genesis Digital, seeks $1.15 billion over ‘reckless’ Sam Bankman-Fried investment

The FTX Recovery Trust sued Genesis Digital Assets Limited after they said the former FTX CEO used commingled funds to invest in it.
Tether Funding: Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future

BitcoinWorld Tether Funding: Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news: stablecoin issuer Tether is reportedly embarking on an ambitious journey to secure up to $20 billion in a private placement. This potential Tether funding round, first reported by SolidIntel, aims for an astounding company valuation of $500 billion. Such a move signals a monumental shift and a bold statement from one of the most influential players in the digital asset space, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers alike. It truly highlights the growing institutional interest and confidence in the stablecoin ecosystem. What’s Driving This Massive Tether Funding Round? Tether, known primarily for its USDT stablecoin, has established itself as a cornerstone of the crypto economy. Its USDT token is pegged to the US dollar, facilitating billions of dollars in daily transactions across various exchanges. This immense liquidity and utility have solidified Tether’s position as a dominant force. The company’s reported pursuit of substantial Tether funding suggests a strategic intent to further expand its influence and capabilities. Market Dominance: Tether’s USDT remains the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, often surpassing major cryptocurrencies in daily trading volume. Strategic Expansion: This raise could fuel new product development, diversification into other blockchain ventures, or strategic acquisitions. Building Reserves: Strengthening its reserve portfolio, enhancing transparency, and ensuring long-term stability are likely key objectives behind seeking this significant Tether funding. The reported $500 billion valuation target is equally remarkable, reflecting the perceived value and future potential of a company that underpins a vast segment of the crypto market. It underscores the belief that stablecoins will play an even more critical role in the global financial landscape. The Potential Impact of Tether’s Ambitious Funding Goals An investment of this magnitude, if successful, would have far-reaching implications for Tether and the broader crypto market. For Tether itself, it presents an unparalleled opportunity to innovate and solidify its market leadership. This substantial Tether funding could be channeled into several areas: Enhanced Infrastructure: Investing in more robust and secure technological infrastructure for its stablecoin operations. Global Reach: Expanding into new geographical markets and fostering adoption in emerging economies. Regulatory Engagement: Allocating resources to navigate the evolving global regulatory landscape, potentially setting new industry standards. New Offerings: Developing additional stablecoin products or services that cater to diverse user needs, perhaps including tokenized real-world assets. However, such an ambitious raise also comes with its challenges. Increased scrutiny from regulators, maintaining market trust amid rapid expansion, and managing a colossal valuation are significant hurdles. The crypto community will be watching closely to see how Tether leverages this potential influx of capital to drive innovation and maintain its stability. Navigating the Future of Stablecoins with Tether Funding For investors and users, understanding the implications of this potential Tether funding round is crucial. A well-capitalized Tether could mean enhanced security, greater liquidity, and a more stable foundation for the entire crypto ecosystem. It reinforces the idea that stablecoins are not just a bridge between fiat and crypto but a fundamental building block for decentralized finance. Actionable insights for the community: Monitor Developments: Keep an eye on official announcements from Tether regarding this private placement and how the funds will be utilized. Assess Market Stability: A stronger Tether could contribute to overall market stability, especially during periods of volatility. Explore New Opportunities: As Tether expands, new opportunities for integration and partnership within the DeFi space may emerge. This potential Tether funding initiative highlights the increasing maturity of the stablecoin market and its critical role in bridging traditional finance with the digital economy. It represents a vote of confidence from private investors in the long-term viability and growth potential of this essential crypto asset. In conclusion, Tether’s reported pursuit of up to $20 billion in private Tether funding is a game-changer. It underscores the company’s ambitious vision and the growing institutional appetite for stablecoin investments. This potential raise, targeting a $500 billion valuation, could significantly reshape Tether’s future trajectory and solidify its pivotal role in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The implications for market stability, innovation, and global adoption are profound, making this a development worth following closely. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Tether (USDT)? Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. It aims to offer the best of both worlds: the utility of cryptocurrency with the stability of traditional currencies. Why is Tether seeking such a large funding round? Tether is reportedly seeking up to $20 billion in private funding to expand its operations, strengthen its reserves, invest in new technologies, and potentially diversify its product offerings. This move aims to solidify its market leadership and enhance its long-term stability. What does a $500 billion valuation mean for Tether? A $500 billion valuation, if achieved, would position Tether among the world’s largest companies, reflecting immense confidence from investors in its crucial role within the crypto economy and its future growth potential. It signifies the perceived value of stablecoins as foundational digital assets. How might this funding impact the broader crypto market? Successful Tether funding could lead to increased stability, enhanced liquidity, and further innovation within the crypto ecosystem. It might also attract more institutional capital into the stablecoin space, legitimizing digital assets further and potentially accelerating mainstream adoption. Did you find this insight into Tether’s ambitious funding plans informative? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to spark further discussion about the future of stablecoins and the cryptocurrency market! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins and their institutional adoption. This post Tether Funding: Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
