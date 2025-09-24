2025-09-24 Wednesday

BTC Price Prediction If Congress Passes US Bitcoin Reserve Law

The post BTC Price Prediction If Congress Passes US Bitcoin Reserve Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin sits near $113,000 as of September 23, 2025, recovering from a sharp mid-month correction. The broader narrative around US policy has shifted dramatically this year, following President Trump’s executive order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March.  While the reserve already holds about 198,000 BTC in forfeited assets, the decisive moment will come if Congress passes legislation to codify and expand it. We have used advanced chain prompts, market context, BTC supply, and OTC data on ChatGPT to predict Bitcoin’s price reaction to different legislative outcomes. The analysis shows what the flow math tells us, and which market signals traders should watch. US Bitcoin Reserve Timeline Sponsored Sponsored What Congress is Debating Executive order (March 2025): Established the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and US Digital Asset Stockpile, placing seized Bitcoin into permanent federal custody and prohibiting sales. Pending bills: Senator Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich introduced the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act, which in some drafts proposes accumulating up to 1 million BTC over five years. Key difference: The executive order is reversible by a future president; legislation would lock in the reserve, define reporting rules, and potentially mandate new purchases. Why Mandated Bitcoin Buying Changes Everything Post-halving, new Bitcoin issuance is around 164,250 BTC annually (~450/day). A congressional mandate to buy 200,000 BTC per year (~550/day) would exceed new supply.  Unless long-term holders or miners sell aggressively, government demand would have to pull coins from OTC and exchange balances. OTC supply: Estimated near 155,000 BTC in August 2025, down sharply from 2021. Exchange balances: Hovering around 2.9 million BTC, trending lower. Result: Any large-scale government program would tighten liquidity and force higher clearing prices. Four Bitcoin Reserve Scenarios To Consider A. Codify Only Sponsored Sponsored If Congress simply turns the executive order into law without a purchase mandate, the…
Georgia Criminals Operating Scams While In Prison

The post Georgia Criminals Operating Scams While In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City, Missouri, No Drone Zone sign on the Jackson County Detention Center which houses adult inmates. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Imposter scams have long been among the most lucrative for scammers. According to the FTC, imposter scams cost Americans $2.95 billion, making imposter scams the second most costly scam behind only investment scams. While there are many variations of this scam. The most common variations have involved scammers contacting their victims posing as some governmental agency, such as the IRS, the Social Security Administration or, as often is the case, law enforcement such as the FBI. The scammer then, under a wide variety of pretenses, demands immediate payment or personal information that can lead to identity theft. Recently Russell Tafron Weatherspoon, was convicted of masterminding a multistate scam between March 2022 and April 2024 in which he and other co-conspirators called targeted victims throughout the country posing as local law enforcement officers using an app that allowed them to spoof the phone numbers of legitimate law enforcement agencies so that their calls would manipulate their targeted victims’ Caller ID to make the calls appear to be actually coming from real law enforcement officers. The scammers told their victims that arrest warrants had been issued for them due to their failure to appear to testify in a court proceeding that they had been subpoenaed to attend. The scammers, conversant with legal terminology, directed their victims to obtain a bond to avoid arrest. As startling as this may seem, on January 8, 2025 Anthony Sanders, another Georgia inmate and an accomplice were indicted on charges related to a jury duty scam in which Sanders called his victim, a 30 year nurse, posing as a Sarasota, Florida sheriff threatening arrest for…
A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans

The post A Seismic Shift For Manchester City’s Future Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts in his seat during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It wasn’t that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side chose to defend their lead. There have been many less-publicised occasions when digging was a necessary demand. Nor was it the active role that the coach played in that shift. The Catalan has often removed an offensive player for someone to tighten up the team. However, there are scarce examples of Guardiola totally shutting up shop and choosing to defend a game as he did against Arsenal. The statistics told the story: City had just a 33.2 % share of possession, the lowest from a Guardiola team in his top-flight management career. Ultimately, it was not a tactic that worked; City’s 0-1 lead was relinquished to an inch-perfect Gabriel Martinelli lob in the third minute of stoppage time. When Guardiola was informed that his team’s possession was the lowest he’d ever managed, he joked: “I cannot live in this country with another record, so I’m so proud of that. “I give a lot of credit to Arsenal for what they have done. Okay, one time in 10 years is not bad, right? “I have to…
Gold Surges 44% YTD, Bitcoin Seen Mirroring Adoption Curve

The post Gold Surges 44% YTD, Bitcoin Seen Mirroring Adoption Curve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold hits $3,782.98, up 44% YTD, nearing $3,800 as investors seek safe-haven assets. Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin mirrors gold’s adoption, volatility easing with regulation. Gold lags M2-adjusted highs, while Bitcoin sets new records against money supply growth. Gold surged to $3,782.98 per ounce on September 23, up 1% on the day and more than 13% this month. Year-to-date, the metal has gained 44%, putting it among 2025’s best-performing assets. Breakouts above resistance at $3,720 confirmed strong buyer momentum as traders targeted the next milestone at $3,800. Performance metrics across time frames underscore the strength of the rally: gold rose 3.4% in the past week, 25.34% in the past six months, and is nearly matching its full-year gain rate of 44.3%. Source: X Macro Forces Driving the Rally The surge reflects investor demand for safety amid inflation pressures, currency weakness, and geopolitical risks. Those conditions continue to drive institutional flows into the metal. Market watchers now look at $3,800 as the level that could attract even more inflows. Related: Bitcoin vs. Gold: BTC Loses Ground as Central Banks Drive Gold to Record Highs The debate around gold’s practicality also surfaced in the public sphere. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) noted on X that carrying and verifying physical gold is cumbersome, drawing comparisons with the portability of digital assets. Analyst Lark Davis added that gold’s momentum could serve as a precursor to Bitcoin’s next major move. Bitcoin and Gold: Parallel Adoption Stories Deutsche Bank’s Report A Deutsche Bank Research Institute paper, “Bitcoin vs Gold: The Future of Central Bank Reserves by 2030,” argued Bitcoin is tracking gold’s early adoption curve. The report said regulation and rising institutional use are gradually reducing Bitcoin’s volatility, much as gold stabilized as a reserve asset through the 20th century. The bank contrasted gold’s lag on an M2-adjusted basis…
Trump Says NATO Countries Should Shoot Down Russian Aircraft, Contradicting Rubio

The post Trump Says NATO Countries Should Shoot Down Russian Aircraft, Contradicting Rubio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Tuesday members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should shoot down any Russian aircraft that enters their territory, contradicting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who spoke in more cautious terms in response to Russian intrusions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said “yes I do” when asked by a reporter if NATO members “should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace” during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. When asked if the U.S. would assist other NATO members in counterattacks against Russia, Trump said it “depends on the circumstance,” adding “but you know, we’re very strong toward NATO.” Hours earlier, Rubio told CBS News “I don’t think anyone said about shooting down Russian jets unless they’re attacking,” responding to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s comments a day earlier that his country was prepared to shoot down invasive aircraft. Rubio instead encouraged member countries to “intercept” any intrusions, while Rutte told Bloomberg the decision would be based on “available intelligence on the threat posed by the aircraft, including intent, armament, potential risk to civilians and infrastructure.” Tusk made the comments after Poland earlier this month became the first NATO member to fire shots in the Russia-Ukraine war when Russian drones entered its airspace. Tangent Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “bad leadership,” Trump warned in his speech to U.N. delegates Tuesday “in the event that Russia isn’t ready to make a deal then the…
Sandy Brondello & Noelle Quinn Exit Highlights WNBA Gender Coaching Gap

The post Sandy Brondello & Noelle Quinn Exit Highlights WNBA Gender Coaching Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 30: Head coach Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty reacts during the first half of the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on August 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Liberty 80-63. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The most recent news out of the WNBA is that both Seattle Storm’s head coach Noelle Quinn and New York Liberty’s Sandy Brondello will not have their contracts renewed for the 2026 season. Currently, the WNBA sits with five women head coaches. Both Quinn and Brondello led their teams to the WNBA Playoffs the past two seasons, with the Liberty winning the 2024 WNBA title. Losing these two head coaches is part of a larger shift in the WNBA. After last season, seven head coaches were fired, five of them women, and two were Black women. With Seattle’s choice to not renew Quinn’s contract for 2026, the league is now without a single Black woman coach. The only woman of color in the entire league is 2025 Coach of the Year, Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries. Uneven Gendered Standards What’s even more interesting about Quinn and Brondello’s dismissal is that first year head coaches Tyler Marsh (Chicago Sky) and Chris Koclanes remain in their positions after mediocre first seasons. Both the Sky and Wings went 10-34 (.277) on the season, the league’s worst records. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Head Coach Tyler Marsh of the Chicago Sky looks on during the second half of the game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena on September 11, 2025…
Automated Balls And Strikes System Coming To MLB In 2026

The post Automated Balls And Strikes System Coming To MLB In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tested during the 2025 Spring Training season in MLB, the automated balls and strikes challenge system will officially be part of all Spring Training, regular season, and postseason starting in 2026. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Getty Images Get ready for “robo-umps” in Major League Baseball. Today, MLB’s Joint Competition Committee voted to adopt the Automated Ball Strike (ABS) Challenge System for the 2026 season. The ABS system will be used in Spring Training, the regular season, and postseason games starting next year. The system has been tested in the minor leagues, as well as in the 2025 Spring Training games. The Competition Committee – comprised of six owners, four active players and one active umpire – was created as part of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The system uses 12 “Hawk-Eye” cameras around the ballparks that capture the location of all pitches. Should the pitcher, catcher, or batter wish to challenge a call by the umpire, they will tap their helmet or cap. Looking at the system, should the ball touch any part of the strike zone, it would be called a strike. Umpires will announce the challenge to the ballpark, and a graphic showing where the ball passes in relation to the strike zone would be displayed on the scoreboard and broadcasts. The league has said that the entire process takes approximately 15 seconds, and with it, the pace of play is minimally impacted by the system. Each team starts with two challenges per game. Any successful challenges allows for the challenge to be retained for further use throughout the game. The previous rule changes that have been adopted by the Joint Competition Committee have had staying power and created momentum for the game,” said MLB Commissioner…
Aespa Brings Immersive ‘Rich Man’ Pop-Up To NYC

The post Aespa Brings Immersive ‘Rich Man’ Pop-Up To NYC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (L-R) Giselle, Ningning, Karina and Winter of k-pop group aespa attend the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images Earlier this year the k-pop group aespa was named Group of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles. The band performed the title track of their sixth mini album, Rich Man, which topped the music charts in 14 different regions and ranked #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. A pop-up exhibit titled Aespa Week—#RichMan Pop-Up—is designed to celebrate the success of this talented group and their chart-topping album. The immersive exhibit offers a blend of music, gaming, design, and interactive elements, which seems fitting for a group that popularized the metaverse concept in k-pop. In 2022 the group was included in Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders list, which noted aespa as an “experimental but essential player in the music industry, acting as a bridge between the reality and virtual.” The aespa pop-up opened in Seoul before heading to New York City. NAS|MF LLC Although the title of the group’s most recent album is Rich Man, group members like to stress that it’s not really about wealth or luxury. The album is more about inner strength, self-confidence, and personal empowerment. This concept was inspired by a quote from the iconic singer Cher. In a 1996 interview, when her mother told her to “settle down and marry a rich man,” Cher famously replied, “Mom, I am a rich man.” Aespa leader, dancer and vocalist Karina has described the song as being about self confidence and believing in yourself. The opening line directs listeners to look for someone who can do everything for you—but that’s you. Through their album Rich Man, aespa aims to convey a message of feminine independence and to…
Ladd McConkey On Los Angeles Chargers Going Undefeated Against AFC West Rivals: ‘It’s Huge’

The post Ladd McConkey On Los Angeles Chargers Going Undefeated Against AFC West Rivals: ‘It’s Huge’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey details how big it is for the team to start 3-0 against their division rivals. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images Ladd McConkey knows the Los Angeles Chargers are off to a tremendous start this season. One of the fastest rising teams in the NFL is now 3-0, fresh off of a 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on a game-winning field goal attempt with time expiring. It gave the Chargers a two-game lead over the rest of the division, with wins over all three of their AFC West opponents early on in the season. “It’s huge,” says McConkey in a one-on-one interview. “Any time you can start 3-0, it’s great. Then when you add 3-0 in the division on top of that, it makes it even greater. So super excited. But it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t continue it. We got a tough one against the Giants this week. Super excited for that and getting ready for it.” The Chargers are obviously the team to beat in the AFC West, which is saying something considering the Kansas City Chiefs have been the dominant team in the division over the past decade, winning the AFC West every year since 2016. Los Angeles’ resurgence has been in large part due to young players like McConkey and the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh won a national championship at Michigan before taking his talents back to the NFL. He’s also well remembered for leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl over a decade prior. McConkey was one of the Chargers’ leading receivers with 15 catches for 163 receiving yards. The Georgia Bulldogs alum posted 82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, leading the team as a…
Whales Exit HYPE, Dormant ADA Wallets Sell: Yet BullZilla Crowned the Best Presale With 100x Potential in 2025 Q4

Is the next crypto legend being written right now? While Hyperliquid (HYPE) prepares for billion-dollar token unlocks and Cardano (ADA) wrestles with key resistance zones, a new contender is roaring to the front of the pack. BullZilla ($BZIL) has entered the arena with a presale design that is already reshaping how meme coins launch, and investors are […]
