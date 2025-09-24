BTC Price Prediction If Congress Passes US Bitcoin Reserve Law
The post BTC Price Prediction If Congress Passes US Bitcoin Reserve Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin sits near $113,000 as of September 23, 2025, recovering from a sharp mid-month correction. The broader narrative around US policy has shifted dramatically this year, following President Trump’s executive order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March. While the reserve already holds about 198,000 BTC in forfeited assets, the decisive moment will come if Congress passes legislation to codify and expand it. We have used advanced chain prompts, market context, BTC supply, and OTC data on ChatGPT to predict Bitcoin’s price reaction to different legislative outcomes. The analysis shows what the flow math tells us, and which market signals traders should watch. US Bitcoin Reserve Timeline Sponsored Sponsored What Congress is Debating Executive order (March 2025): Established the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and US Digital Asset Stockpile, placing seized Bitcoin into permanent federal custody and prohibiting sales. Pending bills: Senator Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich introduced the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act, which in some drafts proposes accumulating up to 1 million BTC over five years. Key difference: The executive order is reversible by a future president; legislation would lock in the reserve, define reporting rules, and potentially mandate new purchases. Why Mandated Bitcoin Buying Changes Everything Post-halving, new Bitcoin issuance is around 164,250 BTC annually (~450/day). A congressional mandate to buy 200,000 BTC per year (~550/day) would exceed new supply. Unless long-term holders or miners sell aggressively, government demand would have to pull coins from OTC and exchange balances. OTC supply: Estimated near 155,000 BTC in August 2025, down sharply from 2021. Exchange balances: Hovering around 2.9 million BTC, trending lower. Result: Any large-scale government program would tighten liquidity and force higher clearing prices. Four Bitcoin Reserve Scenarios To Consider A. Codify Only Sponsored Sponsored If Congress simply turns the executive order into law without a purchase mandate, the…
