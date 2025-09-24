Automated Balls And Strikes System Coming To MLB In 2026

Tested during the 2025 Spring Training season in MLB, the automated balls and strikes challenge system will officially be part of all Spring Training, regular season, and postseason starting in 2026. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Getty Images Get ready for "robo-umps" in Major League Baseball. Today, MLB's Joint Competition Committee voted to adopt the Automated Ball Strike (ABS) Challenge System for the 2026 season. The ABS system will be used in Spring Training, the regular season, and postseason games starting next year. The system has been tested in the minor leagues, as well as in the 2025 Spring Training games. The Competition Committee – comprised of six owners, four active players and one active umpire – was created as part of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The system uses 12 "Hawk-Eye" cameras around the ballparks that capture the location of all pitches. Should the pitcher, catcher, or batter wish to challenge a call by the umpire, they will tap their helmet or cap. Looking at the system, should the ball touch any part of the strike zone, it would be called a strike. Umpires will announce the challenge to the ballpark, and a graphic showing where the ball passes in relation to the strike zone would be displayed on the scoreboard and broadcasts. The league has said that the entire process takes approximately 15 seconds, and with it, the pace of play is minimally impacted by the system. Each team starts with two challenges per game. Any successful challenges allows for the challenge to be retained for further use throughout the game. The previous rule changes that have been adopted by the Joint Competition Committee have had staying power and created momentum for the game," said MLB Commissioner…