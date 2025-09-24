2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kazakhstan Taps Solana, Mastercard for Tenge Stablecoin

Kazakhstan Taps Solana, Mastercard for Tenge Stablecoin

The post Kazakhstan Taps Solana, Mastercard for Tenge Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan’s central bank launched a pilot project with a new stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency in collaboration with Solana and Mastercard. The National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the launch of the stablecoin project within the framework of its Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox, according to a statement shared with Cointelegraph on Tuesday. The new Evo (KZTE) stablecoin is pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge currency and is issued by sandbox participant Intebix crypto exchange and local lender Eurasian Bank, with assistance from Solana and Mastercard. Based on the Solana blockchain, KZTE is immediately live within the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, and Mastercard is set to connect KZTE with global stablecoin issuers, Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov told Cointelegraph. National stablecoin to bridge crypto and TradFi Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin is described as a “national stablecoin” designed to connect crypto innovation with traditional finance. Use cases for the KZTE stablecoin include expanding the crypto-fiat channel, enabling cryptocurrency exchange and supporting transactions through crypto cards. “The project is part of the National Bank’s strategy to build a national digital asset ecosystem, fostering innovative digital tools and the development of Kazakhstan’s digital asset market,” the announcement noted. Promotional image of the new tenge-backed stablecoin. Source: Intebix While the Evo stablecoin is technically issued by Intebix and the Eurasian Bank, the National Bank of Kazakhstan is participating in the project by providing a regulatory regime to allow its issuance and testing. “It’s still the first case where the central bank is taking a proactive role in the issuance of the stablecoin,” Dossanov told Cointelegraph. Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin “Today, we are launching Kazakhstan’s first stablecoin denominated in our national currency, the tenge, within the National Bank’s regulatory sandbox,” National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov reportedly said during the Evo opening event on Tuesday. Suleimenov emphasized that the digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:40
When Is New Episode Of ‘South Park’ And Will It Mention Jimmy Kimmel?

When Is New Episode Of ‘South Park’ And Will It Mention Jimmy Kimmel?

The post When Is New Episode Of ‘South Park’ And Will It Mention Jimmy Kimmel? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Partial poster for “South Park” Season 27. Comedy Central/Paramount+ Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park returns this week with Season 27, Episode 5 after its release was postponed at the last minute a week ago. What time will the new episode begin and will it address the Jimmy Kimmel controversy? All season long, of course, Parker and Stone have mocked President Donald Trump and/or his administration, policies and MAGA followers. Episode 2 also lampooned conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk, who, despite the mockery, considered being called out by South Park an honor. Forbes‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’By Tim Lammers Then, in a horrific tragedy on Sept. 10, Kirk was assassinated during a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University. Comedy Central immediately pulled the Kirk episode from its cable lineup — but it was left untouched on Paramount+ — which eventually led to the executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show to urge Paramount Global to put it back on the air. Since South Park had relentlessly mocked Trump and the right wing throughout Season 27, the show suddenly found itself in an uncomfortable position ahead of what was supposed to be the release of Episode 5 last week in the aftermath of Kirk’s death. The question of whether the show was going to remain political on Sept. 17, however, wasn’t answered because Parker and Stone issued an 11th-hour notice on South Park’s X account that the new episode was postponed for a week. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The note in the South Park X post reads, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:33
Trump Says Deal Nears (Updating)

Trump Says Deal Nears (Updating)

The post Trump Says Deal Nears (Updating) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump and the White House have signaled a deal between TikTok’s Chinese ownership and the U.S. is expected to be completed later this week and placed in the hands of possibly a trio or more of the world’s wealthiest—and all Trump supporters. The White House has said a deal is expected to be signed with China “in the coming days,” as multiple Trump-supporting billionaires—Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen, Lachlan Murdoch—may be involved. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts As part of a ban approved by Congress in April 2024, ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owners, are required to divest from the social media app or face a ban in the U.S., though Trump has extended a deadline for ByteDance to do so multiple times and recently proclaimed, “We have a deal on TikTok.” TikTok could be valued anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote earlier this year, though that estimate excluded ByteDance’s recommendation algorithm (ByteDance reportedly valued itself at more than $330 billion in August). When Will The Tiktok Deal Be Completed? Trump is expected to approve a framework for the deal in an executive order later this week, a senior White House official told the Wall Street Journal. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested over the weekend a deal would likely be signed “in the coming days.” What Do We Know About The Deal’s Terms? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that trade negotiators from the U.S. and China agreed on a “framework” for the deal that would transition TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership, though specifics—other than likely investors—have not been specified. Who Could Control Tiktok? Americans will hold six of seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity as part of the deal, according to Leavitt. Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:27
US automakers push against emissions rules resulting in increased EV sales

US automakers push against emissions rules resulting in increased EV sales

The post US automakers push against emissions rules resulting in increased EV sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automakers across America are asking the Trump administration to roll back tough pollution rules that force them to make more electric cars, saying the targets set by the previous president are impossible to meet. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed papers on Monday telling regulators that emission standards for cars made between 2027 and 2032 “are simply not achievable.” The group speaks for almost every big car company in the country, including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. The automakers say the rules put in place under President Joe Biden were based on wrong guesses about how fast people would start buying electric cars. They point to slow sales, not enough charging stations, and high prices as major problems. “Growth in consumer demand for EVs has stalled, and changes in government policy are expected to further depress EV market potential,” the Alliance said in their filing. The pushback comes as the US Environmental Protection Agency thinks about getting rid of a key legal rule. This rule says that gases from cars and other sources hurt public health. Without this rule, the federal government would lose its main legal reason for making strict pollution limits, including those for cars. President Donald Trump has been cutting support for electric vehicles since taking office. Earlier this year, Trump signed a law that stopped California from making its own rules about car pollution. His big tax and spending bill also ends the $7,500 tax break that people get when they buy new electric cars. That tax credit goes away on Sept. 30. People who want cleaner air have criticized Trump for going after car pollution rules. Cars are one of the biggest sources of gases that warm the planet. The EPA said under Biden that the rules car companies now want…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:24
FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion

FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion

The post FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways FTX Trust has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets as part of its bankruptcy asset recovery efforts. The lawsuit is one of the largest clawback actions since FTX collapsed in 2022, targeting funds allegedly transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy. FTX Trust, the legal entity overseeing asset recovery for creditors in the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets today. The suit targets the major Bitcoin mining company over alleged fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit represents one of the largest clawback efforts in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings. Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, the trust can pursue “avoidance actions” to recover funds transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy. Genesis Digital received over $1 billion in investments from Alameda Research in 2021-2022, making it one of the largest assets in the FTX bankruptcy case. Alameda Research was a quantitative trading firm closely tied to FTX. The FTX collapse in late 2022 led to over $8 billion in missing customer funds, triggering numerous lawsuits and recovery efforts. The exchange filed for bankruptcy amid fraud allegations against its leadership. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ftx-trust-lawsuit-genesis-digital-1-15-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:23
Singer, Songwriter, Subject Of Scientific Study

Singer, Songwriter, Subject Of Scientific Study

The post Singer, Songwriter, Subject Of Scientific Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new study analyzes how Taylor Swift’s accent has shifted depending on where she lived. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management She’s inspired endless fan devotion, speculation and rumors. Now, Taylor Swift has inspired a scientific study. Two University of Minnesota researchers analyzed hundreds of hours of recorded interviews with the pop star to track how her dialect evolved and shifted as she lived in different parts of the country during different eras of her career. They analyzed the 14-time Grammy winner’s speech patterns in a bid to better understand how, and why, people adopt accents and regional dialects. Swift proved the perfect study target, as her many media interviews provide a continuous record of variation in her speech and she “had motivations for changing her accent at specific times,” said Matthew Winn, co-author of a new study published Tuesday in The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America that reinforces how dialects reflect not only where people grow up, but the social communities they aspire to belong to. “When we perceive speech, we don’t just perceive the words, we perceive the person and the character traits that they want to convey,” Winn said in an interview. “Not everybody changes their speech after moving to a new city, so it’s interesting to think about what motivates the people who do change.” It’s All About The Vowels Winn and audiology graduate student Miski Mohamed, a huge Taylor Swift fan, analyzed interviews with the artist conducted between 2008 and 2019. They focused on the articulation of vowels, which form the basis of most accent differences across English dialects. When Swift moved from her home state of Pennsylvania to Nashville as a teenager, for example, she adopted features of a Southern accent — pronouncing words like “ride” more like “rod,” for example,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:22
Ryan Routh—Convicted Of Trump Assassination Attempt—Tries Stabbing Himself

Ryan Routh—Convicted Of Trump Assassination Attempt—Tries Stabbing Himself

The post Ryan Routh—Convicted Of Trump Assassination Attempt—Tries Stabbing Himself appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Ryan Routh, the man suspected of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at a golf course last year, was found guilty Tuesday on all counts. Routh was convicted Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images) AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Routh was found guilty of an attempted assassination, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, assaulting a federal officer, felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh, who faces life in prison, tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen after the guilty verdict was delivered, according to multiple outlets, This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/23/ryan-routh-found-guilty-of-assassination-attempt-on-trump-then-tries-to-stab-himself/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:19
Chainlink Expands Beyond DeFi With Standards for TradFi Integration

Chainlink Expands Beyond DeFi With Standards for TradFi Integration

The post Chainlink Expands Beyond DeFi With Standards for TradFi Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 24 September 2025 | 01:03 Decentralized finance has grown far beyond simple token swaps, yet its complexity still keeps many institutions on the sidelines. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov argues that the missing ingredient is a shared set of standards — rules that can make blockchain transactions as seamless and trusted as sending an email. Nazarov highlights that today’s trades often span multiple blockchains, rely on outside data, and even involve compliance or identity checks. Without a common framework, every new deal becomes a costly puzzle of technical integrations. He believes standards can cut through that, reducing friction by up to 90%. Chainlink is already rolling out the infrastructure to make this work. Its CCIP protocol is designed to handle cross-chain transfers, data standards help unify asset pricing, and new identity tools simplify verification. Rather than reengineering every transaction from scratch, counterparties can simply plug into the same baseline architecture. This approach has positioned Chainlink as one of the most widely used platforms in DeFi, securing the majority of protocols. But Nazarov’s ambitions extend far beyond crypto-native projects. By exporting these standards to banks, asset managers, and payment networks, he sees the chance to merge trillions of dollars in traditional finance liquidity with decentralized systems. In his view, the result would be nothing less than a new global fabric for finance — an “internet of contracts” where decentralized and traditional markets converge under a common language of trust, automation, and interoperability. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:06
Ripple RLUSD Expands Into Global Stablecoin Arena

Ripple RLUSD Expands Into Global Stablecoin Arena

The post Ripple RLUSD Expands Into Global Stablecoin Arena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize announced a smart contract. It lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized Treasury funds redeem shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). The feature creates a regulated off-ramp that works 24/7. It gives institutional investors instant settlement and programmable liquidity. Ripple and Securitize enable institutional off-ramp BlackRock launched the USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) in March 2024. It surpassed $1 billion in assets within its first year. Sponsored Sponsored VanEck introduced the Treasury Fund (VBILL) in May 2025 on Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana. Ripple said BUIDL redemptions are live, and VBILL will follow in the coming days. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, said the option to redeem shares for RLUSD is “a natural next step” in bridging traditional finance with crypto. RLUSD adoption broadens beyond US institutions Securitize framed the integration as RLUSD’s first use on its regulated platform. The platform manages more than $4 billion in tokenized assets under SEC oversight. Carlos Domingo, Securitize’s chief executive, said the deal enables “real-time settlement and programmable liquidity” across compliant products. Ripple chose BNY Mellon to hold RLUSD reserves. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services trust charter, RLUSD is backed one-to-one by cash and Treasurys. Assets stay segregated and subject to attestations. Analysts note that pairing NYDFS oversight with SEC-linked platforms shows the growing overlap—and at times tension—between state and federal rules in the US. Very excited to share that @BlackRock’s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US’s $VBILL tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD/ETH 24/7 365 through @Securitize, and soon to come RLUSD/XRPL. Enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity at your fingertips. That’s real utility.… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 23, 2025 Brad Garlinghouse said redemptions now run on Ethereum, with XRP Ledger support expected “soon.” Ripple launched RLUSD in late 2024. Since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 05:50
Google Cloud AI: Strategic Brilliance in Navigating the AI Giant Wars

Google Cloud AI: Strategic Brilliance in Navigating the AI Giant Wars

BitcoinWorld Google Cloud AI: Strategic Brilliance in Navigating the AI Giant Wars In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the intersection of artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure is more critical than ever, especially for the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector that relies heavily on robust computational power. As the world witnesses an unprecedented surge in AI development, major players like Google Cloud are defining their strategies to not only survive but thrive amidst intense competition. For those in the crypto space, understanding these foundational tech shifts is crucial, as the same underlying technologies power everything from blockchain analytics to decentralized AI projects. This article delves into Google Cloud’s insightful approach, as shared by COO Francis deSouza, on how it maintains its competitive edge by focusing on strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, rather than solely chasing the largest AI giants. How is Google Cloud AI Mastering the Competitive Landscape? Google Cloud’s Chief Operating Officer, Francis deSouza, recently shared his perspective on the company’s strategy in the fiercely competitive AI market during an interview with Bitcoin World Editor in Chief Connie Loizos. Far from being stressed, deSouza outlined a confident approach that differentiates Google Cloud from its rivals. While companies like AWS and Oracle aggressively pursue deals with leading AI giants such as OpenAI and Anthropic, Google Cloud is charting its own course. This involves a deliberate focus on fostering growth within the startup ecosystem, a strategy that often yields long-term benefits and innovative partnerships. By nurturing emerging AI companies, Google Cloud aims to build a loyal customer base that scales with its services, ensuring a sustainable competitive advantage in the dynamic AI sector. The conversation highlighted Google Cloud’s unique position: Strategic Focus on Startups: Rather than solely vying for the largest AI deals, Google Cloud invests in and supports promising AI startups, providing them with the infrastructure needed to innovate and grow. Competitive Differentiation: This approach allows Google Cloud to cultivate a diverse portfolio of clients and solutions, reducing reliance on a few dominant players. Ecosystem Building: By empowering startups, Google Cloud contributes to a broader, more vibrant AI ecosystem, fostering innovation that can benefit the entire industry, including specialized applications for blockchain and crypto. Navigating the Realm of AI Giants: A Differentiated Approach The AI landscape is a complex web of relationships. While Google Cloud provides essential infrastructure services, its parent company, Google, is a fierce competitor in the generative AI space. This intricate dynamic extends further, with Google holding investment stakes in some of its supposed rivals. DeSouza emphasized that Google Cloud’s strategy isn’t about avoiding the AI giants entirely, but rather about a nuanced engagement that recognizes the multi-faceted nature of the industry. The company aims to be the indispensable platform for AI development, regardless of who is building the models. This involves offering cutting-edge tools, reliable infrastructure, and flexible solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of AI development needs, from large-scale enterprise deployments to agile startup projects. Key aspects of this approach include: Strategy Component Description Benefit for Google Cloud Infrastructure Provider Offering robust cloud services to all AI developers, including rivals. Establishes Google Cloud as a foundational layer for the entire AI industry. Startup Engagement Targeting emerging AI companies with tailored solutions and support. Cultivates future industry leaders and diversifies customer base. Technological Innovation Continuous development of advanced AI-specific cloud tools and hardware. Attracts and retains customers seeking cutting-edge capabilities. The Core of Innovation: Strategic Cloud Computing for the Future At the heart of Google Cloud’s strategy is its unparalleled cloud computing infrastructure. This robust foundation enables Google Cloud to offer scalable, secure, and high-performance environments essential for demanding AI workloads. From data storage and processing to machine learning model training and deployment, Google Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of services. This commitment to foundational technology ensures that whether a client is a burgeoning startup or an established enterprise, they have access to the resources needed to push the boundaries of AI. The ongoing advancements in Google Cloud’s computing capabilities are not just about keeping pace; they are about setting new standards for efficiency and innovation in the AI development lifecycle, making it an attractive partner for any company serious about AI. Addressing the Critical GPU Shortage: Google Cloud’s Advantage One of the most significant challenges facing the AI industry today is the persistent GPU shortage. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are the backbone of modern AI, crucial for training complex machine learning models. DeSouza discussed how Google Cloud is strategically approaching this bottleneck. By investing heavily in its own custom-designed AI accelerators, such as Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), Google Cloud offers an alternative to conventional GPUs. This proactive approach not only mitigates the impact of the global GPU scarcity for its customers but also provides a performance-optimized environment specifically tailored for AI workloads. This unique advantage helps Google Cloud attract and retain customers, ensuring they have consistent access to the computational power required to bring their AI innovations to life, even when market supplies are tight. Fueling Growth: Why AI Startups are Key to Google Cloud’s Success Google Cloud’s focus on AI startups is a cornerstone of its long-term growth strategy. By providing these nascent companies with accessible, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions, Google Cloud helps accelerate their development and market entry. This isn’t merely a philanthropic endeavor; it’s a shrewd business move. Today’s startups are tomorrow’s industry leaders, and by supporting them from the ground up, Google Cloud builds strong, lasting relationships. These relationships often translate into substantial future revenue as these startups mature and expand their operations. Furthermore, partnering with innovative startups allows Google Cloud to stay at the forefront of emerging AI trends and technologies, often integrating new capabilities and insights gleaned from these collaborations back into its core offerings. This symbiotic relationship ensures a continuous cycle of innovation and growth for both Google Cloud and its diverse clientele. Google Cloud’s COO, Francis deSouza, isn’t just navigating the AI landscape; he’s strategically shaping it. By focusing on fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem, providing robust cloud computing infrastructure, proactively addressing the GPU shortage with proprietary hardware, and intelligently engaging with the complex web of AI giants, Google Cloud is securing a powerful and sustainable position in the future of artificial intelligence. This measured yet ambitious approach ensures that Google Cloud remains a vital partner for anyone building the next generation of AI-powered solutions, from blockchain applications to generative models, cementing its role as a foundational pillar of the digital economy. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Google Cloud AI: Strategic Brilliance in Navigating the AI Giant Wars first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:10
