Austria’s Central Bank Calls for Streamlined Crypto Regulations in Europe

TLDR Austria’s central banker Martin Kocher calls for a review of Europe’s crypto regulations. Kocher emphasizes the need to simplify existing rules rather than adding new ones. He points out that current regulatory differences across Europe hinder effective monetary policy. Kocher stresses that limiting potential crypto market growth should be a priority. ECB official Joachim [...] The post Austria’s Central Bank Calls for Streamlined Crypto Regulations in Europe appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 06:27
Tether Plans to Raise Up To $20B on a $500B Valuation Via Equity Market

The post Tether Plans to Raise Up To $20B on a $500B Valuation Via Equity Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, is reportedly seeking to raise more funds from the public. The top-tier web3 company is reportedly seeking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion on a total valuation of around $500 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.  Tether is ostensibly seeking to sell 3% of its stake …
CoinPedia2025/09/24 06:22
XRP Ledger could host BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund

The post XRP Ledger could host BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Securitize is looking to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a step that could bring BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) directly onto the blockchain network, according to a Sept. 23 statement. This impending move signals a deepening link between institutional finance and blockchain infrastructure, while also expanding XRPL’s presence in the real-world asset (RWA) sector. In recent months, XRPL has attracted multiple institutional adopters such as Guggenheim, VERT, and Dubai Land Registry. These additions have pushed the ledger into the top ten blockchains for RWA activity, underlining its growing relevance in capital markets. Ripple has reinforced this momentum by publishing a roadmap that positions XRPL, along with native assets XRP and RLUSD, as infrastructure for stablecoin payments, collateralized lending, and broader institutional use cases. Against this backdrop, the possible arrival of the $2 billion BUIDL fund on XRPL would serve as a milestone, given its status as the industry’s largest tokenized money market fund. RLUSD integration As part of the collaboration, Ripple and Securitize are rolling out a smart contract integration that embeds RLUSD into the tokenization platform. The contract will allow investors to exchange shares in tokenized funds such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL for RLUSD 24/7. The integration is designed to enhance liquidity and offer investors a seamless way to move between tokenized money market funds and on-chain stable assets. While RLUSD for BUIDL is already live, VBILL support is expected to follow shortly. Ripple’s president, Monica Long, said the collaboration highlights RLUSD’s accelerating institutional adoption, noting that: “Last week we announced DBS and Franklin Templeton using $RLUSD as a liquid, stable and compliant exchange mechanism for tokenized assets in lending and trading use cases. This week, Securitize added RLUSD as a new offramp for BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds.” According to CryptoSlate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 05:56
White House considering Josh Sterling for CFTC Chair role

The post White House considering Josh Sterling for CFTC Chair role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The White House is evaluating Josh Sterling, a former CFTC commissioner and Jones Day partner, for the top CFTC position. The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) regulates futures, options, swaps, and has an increasing role in overseeing crypto assets such as Bitcoin. The White House is considering Josh Sterling, a former CFTC commissioner and current Jones Day partner, for the role of CFTC chair, according to Semafor. Sterling served as a CFTC commissioner and brings expertise in financial regulation and derivatives markets to the potential nomination. The agency regulates futures, options, and swaps markets to protect against fraud and manipulation. The CFTC has taken an increasingly prominent role in overseeing crypto markets, classifying digital assets like Bitcoin as commodities. This has expanded the agency’s jurisdiction over crypto futures trading amid ongoing regulatory boundary discussions with the SEC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/white-house-josh-sterling-cftc-chair-consideration/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 05:53
Sub-Second Finality, Faster Than Google

The post Sub-Second Finality, Faster Than Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The boldest step yet Solana has always pitched itself as the blockchain for speed. With Alpenglow, it’s attempting a quantum leap. Validators have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the upgrade, with almost 99% support across the network. If successfully implemented, Alpenglow is expected to reduce transaction finality from roughly 12.8 seconds to just 100 to 150 milliseconds. That’s close to a hundred times faster than current speeds and well within the range of internet benchmarks most people take for granted. To put that into perspective, a Google search averages about 200 ms. Payment processors like Visa settle card transactions in a similar timeframe. If Solana can truly operate in that window, blockchain applications might feel indistinguishable from traditional systems. The shift could redefine user expectations of crypto entirely. How Solana stacks up against rivals Even before Alpenglow, Solana carved out a reputation as one of the fastest major blockchains. Its 12.8-second finality already outpaces Ethereum’s confirmation cycle, which typically takes 12 seconds for inclusion and around 12 minutes to reach true finality through its checkpointing mechanism. By comparison, Sui, a layer-1 built for performance, boasts around 400-ms finality, which is impressive but still more than double what Alpenglow targets. If Solana delivers on its promises, the gap could reshape the competitive landscape. For decentralized exchanges, derivatives platforms and blockchain-based games, sub-second finality becomes a prerequisite for real-time interaction. Users who have grown accustomed to the lag of most Web3 systems could experience something far closer to the immediacy of Web2. Did you know? In 2024, CoinGecko Research revealed that Solana garnered a whopping 38% of global crypto investor interest in chain-specific narratives, surpassing Ethereum’s 10%. Inside the governance vote The governance process for Alpenglow kicked off on Aug. 21, 2025, spanning epochs 840 through 842. Participation was strong right from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 05:46
Weak Job Market Prompted Interest Rate Cuts, Powell Says

The post Weak Job Market Prompted Interest Rate Cuts, Powell Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said a weakening labor market in the U.S. has outweighed concerns about growing inflation, prompting the central bank to lower interest rates last week for the first time in months amid pressure from President Donald Trump. A recent decision by the central bank leaves the U.S. “well-positioned” to respond to economic developments, Powell said. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Powell, during an address Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island, said “near-term risks” to inflation are “tilted to the upside,” while employment risks are increasing and have shifted the Federal Reserve’s approach to monetary policy, despite presenting a “challenging situation.” The Fed’s policymaking panel voted 11-1 last week to lower interest rates, which were held between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, by a quarter-point to a new range between 4% and 4.25%. The U.S. labor market is experiencing a “marked slowdown” in supply and demand, Powell said, though he noted “uncertainty around the path of inflation remains high.” Powell also noted he believed the latest interest rate easement leaves the U.S. “well-positioned” to respond to economic developments. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said earlier Tuesday she was “concerned” the labor market could enter a “precarious phase,” suggesting a “shock could tip it into a sudden and significant deterioration.” Bowman said she believed recent cuts to interest rates are the “first step” to return to neutral levels, though Powell did not signal whether the central bank would favor additional cuts at its upcoming meeting in October. What To Watch For Powell’s comments precede personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation measurement, from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. Wall Street anticipates annual inflation to hit 3% in August, a 0.1% uptick from July, while headline PCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 05:45
Massive Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: 147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns

BitcoinWorld Massive Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: 147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with concern, and for good reason. Recent analysis points to a significant development that could be influencing Bitcoin’s price trajectory: a massive Bitcoin whale sell-off. If you’ve been wondering why Bitcoin has experienced recent dips, you’re not alone. Understanding the movements of these large holders is absolutely crucial for anyone tracking the digital asset space. Unpacking the Recent Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off According to Julio Moreno, a senior analyst at the reputable blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, large Bitcoin holders, often referred to as “whales,” have initiated a substantial sell-off. Moreno’s insights reveal that these powerful entities have offloaded an astonishing 147,000 BTC in the month following August 21st. This isn’t just a minor fluctuation; Moreno emphasizes that this trend represents the steepest decline in whale holdings witnessed during the current market cycle. So, what exactly is a “whale” in the crypto world? Essentially, a whale is an individual or entity that holds an exceptionally large amount of cryptocurrency, enough to potentially influence market prices with their buying or selling actions. Their movements are closely watched because their decisions can create significant ripples across the entire market. The Far-Reaching Impact of a Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off When such a considerable amount of Bitcoin is sold by these large investors, it inevitably creates significant selling pressure. This pressure is a key factor in sustaining Bitcoin’s recent weakness and extends its influence beyond just BTC. The ripple effect can be felt across the broader cryptocurrency market, impacting altcoins and overall market sentiment. Consider these implications: Increased Selling Pressure: The sheer volume of BTC being sold floods the market, pushing prices down as supply temporarily outweighs demand. Eroding Investor Confidence: A large-scale Bitcoin whale sell-off can signal uncertainty or a bearish outlook from major players, potentially leading smaller investors to follow suit. Market Volatility: Sudden, large sales can increase market volatility, making price movements more unpredictable. Liquidity Challenges: While Bitcoin is highly liquid, a rapid sell-off of this magnitude can temporarily strain market liquidity, especially for smaller exchanges or specific trading pairs. This trend highlights how interconnected the crypto ecosystem is, and how the actions of a few dominant players can shape the experiences of many. Historical Precedents: Navigating Past Bitcoin Whale Sell-Offs Is this the first time we’ve seen a Bitcoin whale sell-off of this scale? While the current decline is noted as the steepest in this cycle, large investors have always played a pivotal role in market dynamics. Historically, periods of significant whale activity, both buying and selling, often precede notable price movements. Understanding these patterns helps us contextualize current events. For instance, previous cycles have shown that accumulation phases by whales often lead to upward price momentum, while distribution (selling) phases can contribute to market corrections or sustained downturns. It’s a delicate balance, and the current data suggests we are firmly in a distribution phase for these major holders. For the average investor, this doesn’t necessarily mean panic. Instead, it underscores the importance of a well-informed strategy. Monitoring these large-scale movements provides valuable insight into the market’s underlying sentiment from those with the deepest pockets. Actionable Insights: How to Respond to a Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Given the current market conditions driven by the Bitcoin whale sell-off, what can investors do? While there are no guarantees in crypto, some strategies can help you navigate these turbulent waters: Stay Informed: Continuously monitor market analysis from reputable sources like CryptoQuant. Knowledge is your best defense against impulsive decisions. Re-evaluate Your Portfolio: Use periods of market weakness to assess your risk tolerance and portfolio allocation. Is your investment strategy still aligned with your long-term goals? Consider Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Instead of trying to time the market, consider investing a fixed amount regularly. This strategy can help mitigate risk during volatile periods. Focus on Long-Term Fundamentals: While short-term price action can be unsettling, remember Bitcoin’s underlying technology and its long-term potential. Major sell-offs can sometimes present opportunities for those with a long-term outlook. Ultimately, individual investment decisions should always align with personal financial goals and risk tolerance. However, understanding the forces at play, like the current Bitcoin whale sell-off, empowers you to make more informed choices. Conclusion: The Ongoing Influence of Bitcoin Whales The recent data from CryptoQuant, highlighting a 147,000 BTC sell-off by whale addresses, offers a compelling explanation for Bitcoin’s recent price struggles. This significant distribution by large investors is creating substantial selling pressure, influencing not only Bitcoin but the broader crypto market. As we continue to observe these market dynamics, the actions of Bitcoin whales remain a powerful indicator of prevailing sentiment and potential future trends. Staying vigilant and informed is paramount for navigating the evolving landscape of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions about Bitcoin whale activity and its market impact: What is a Bitcoin whale? A Bitcoin whale is an individual or entity holding a very large amount of Bitcoin, typically enough to influence market prices through their trading actions. How much Bitcoin did whales sell recently? According to CryptoQuant analyst Julio Moreno, Bitcoin whale addresses sold 147,000 BTC in the month following August 21st. Why is a Bitcoin whale sell-off significant? A large-scale sell-off by whales can create substantial selling pressure, lead to price declines, increase market volatility, and impact overall investor sentiment across the cryptocurrency market. What should investors do during a Bitcoin whale sell-off? Investors should stay informed, re-evaluate their portfolios, consider strategies like dollar-cost averaging, and focus on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term price fluctuations. Did this analysis help you understand the recent market movements? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts to help them stay informed about the impactful trends driven by Bitcoin whales! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Massive Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: 147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:40
Fed Chair Powell Suggests More Rate Cuts Possible This Year

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/fed-rate-cuts-impact-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:39
FTX Recovery Trust Sues Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15 Billion

The collapsed exchange alleges that ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried invested in the Bitcoin miner with commingled funds.
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:24
SOL long leverage traders vanish as crypto sells off: Is $200 next?

A rotation to Aster, US macroeconomic concerns and broad crypto market sell-off take a toll on SOL price. Will TradFi accumulation keep Solana price above $200? Key takeaways:SOL’s funding rates show cautious sentiment, yet historical patterns highlight potential short-term price gains.Declining network usage and competition weigh on SOL, though treasury strategies and fundamentals remain supportive.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:15
