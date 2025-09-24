2025-09-24 Wednesday

SEC’s Atkins Says Agency Pushing Toward 2025 Rules Allowing Crypto Firm Innovation

The post SEC’s Atkins Says Agency Pushing Toward 2025 Rules Allowing Crypto Firm Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is heading toward a year-end goal for its effort to get crypto firms pushing new products under the regulator’s oversight, Chairman Paul Atkins said in a Tuesday interview on Fox Business. The pro-digital assets rhetoric from Atkins is on-brand for his campaign to roll out friendly policies for the industry, aligned with orders from President Donald Trump. Both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said earlier this month that they’re inviting existing registered firms to move forward on crypto activity and that they should just check in with any questions about how to proceed, and the SEC also posted a public agenda that reflected planned rules on the offer and sale of crypto securities, including exemptions and safe harbors. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce new products,” Atkins said. “We’ll be doing rulemaking in the coming months. We’re looking for an innovation exemption to try to get that in place by year end.” Though he suggested an end-of-year timeline, any rulemaking process has to pass through multiple stages that generally each takes months of time and requires public input. Just last week, the agency moved to let exchanges list exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies, without requiring the agency’s individual review each time — a generic listing standard that will reduce barriers for new products. The SEC has also been issuing staff policy statements to act as informal guidance on its crypto views, touching on diverse areas such as memecoins, mining and stablecoins. However, those topics would need formal rules approved by action at the commission level to get firm legal footing. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Congress — most specifically the Senate Banking Committee and Agriculture Committee — are working on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:37
Historic Ethereum ETF Approval: Grayscale’s Milestone SEC Victory

The post Historic Ethereum ETF Approval: Grayscale’s Milestone SEC Victory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Historic Ethereum ETF Approval: Grayscale’s Milestone SEC Victory Skip to content Home Crypto News Historic Ethereum ETF Approval: Grayscale’s Milestone SEC Victory Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/grayscale-ethereum-etf-approved/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:35
Thai Police Crack Down on $15M Crypto Fraud Targeting Korean Victims

The police and security agencies in Thailand are very up-to-date and are fighting against crypto fraud within the country. At different times, Tronweekly has recorded how the Thailand security officials have arrested international citizens and locals for engaging in crypto fraud. A few hours ago, a new report was shared by the local newspaper about […]
Tronweekly2025/09/24 06:30
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger: “We’re Working Hand In Glove”

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins denied speculation that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be merging with the SEC in a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says He Has His “Hands Full” According to the September 23 X post published on the official Mornings with Maria account, Atkins pushed back on the idea that the two agencies would merge, saying that he has his “hands full right now.” “We’re working hand in glove with the CFTC right now, so compartmentalization is what I really envision,” Atkins said. “People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.” However, Atkins did admit that the SEC has been looking at “issues with respect to the crypto area,” alongside the CFTC, with the former SEC commissioner affirming that the “American public will benefit from a joint effort by the two agencies.” CFTC, SEC Prepare for Highly-Anticipated Roundtable News of the CFTC and SEC’s rumored merger comes ahead of the agencies’ joint roundtable next Monday, September 29. According to the SEC’s website, the roundtable will serve as “an opportunity to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities” and will be open to the public. “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a September 5 statement. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added. However, exactly how the two agencies will address potential overlapping blockchain jurisdictions remains to be determined
CryptoNews2025/09/24 06:21
Top 3 Made-in-USA Crypto Projects Defying the Market Slump

The post Top 3 Made-in-USA Crypto Projects Defying the Market Slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Weighed down by Bitcoin’s decline, the crypto market has stumbled into the new week with a lackluster performance. The slowdown has spilled over into altcoins, dragging broader market sentiment lower. Still, a handful of US-linked projects are drawing attention as investors look for pockets of opportunity. Here are three Made in USA coins worth watching this week. Zebec Network (ZBCN) Sponsored ZBCN has defied today’s market dip to record 23% gains over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has also climbed by 136%, totaling $33.38 million.  This spike in activity shows that, despite broader weakness across the market, traders are flocking to ZBCN. When both price and trading volume rise in tandem, it signals strong conviction behind the move. This means that ZBCN’s price rally is backed by real demand, which could further drive up its value. If accumulation continues to grow, ZBCN could climb further to test resistance at $0.005028. ZBCN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Sponsored On the other hand, if momentum fades and buy-side pressure weakens, its price could breach $0.004507 and retreat toward $0.0041 as traders take profits. Bertram The Pomeranian (BERT) Meme asset BERT has also bucked the recent market dip, posting 7% gains in the past week. This makes it another made in the USA coin to watch this week.  On the daily chart, the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken above the 50-neutral line and is climbing, indicating that buying momentum is building. As of this writing, this key momentum indicator is at 52.92.  The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. Sponsored…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:20
Court Denies Justin Sun’s Attempt to Stop Bloomberg from Revealing His $3B+ Crypto Portfolio

A federal court has rejected Justin Sun’s legal attempt to prevent Bloomberg from disclosing financial information about his crypto assets valued at over $3 billion. In a September 22 ruling filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Judge Colm Connolly ruled in favor of Bloomberg in Sun’s lawsuit challenging the publication’s disclosure of his digital asset holdings.Source: Court Listener According to Connolly, Sun had filed a second motion seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prohibit Bloomberg from “publishing the amounts of any specific cryptocurrency” in his possession. Court Rejects Justin Sun’s Injunction Request The judge ruled that Sun failed to prove Bloomberg agreed not to disclose his portfolio details. Connolly stated that Sun must “demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence” that Bloomberg made such a promise. Court filings revealed that Sun’s holdings include 60 billion Tron (TRX), 17,000 Bitcoin (BTC), 224,000 Ether (ETH), and 700 million Tether (USDT). Bloomberg contacted Sun’s team in February for its Billionaires Index. Hours after publication, Sun filed a complaint and motion for a restraining order, then withdrew the motion three days later, citing ongoing talks. After negotiations failed, Sun filed a renewed motion on September 11, demanding Bloomberg “remove the amounts of any specific cryptocurrency owned by Mr. Sun from any of its online publication.” Sun specifically demanded that Bloomberg retract its claim that he owns 60 billion TRX and controls the majority of the supply and stop publishing his crypto holdings in the future. Sun alleged that reporter Muyao Shen promised that the information would remain “strictly confidential and would only be used to verify his personal assets for the Billionaires Index profile.“ Bloomberg disputed this through sworn declarations. Shen stated she made no “promises of confidentiality regarding any aspects of Bloomberg’s coverage of Mr. Sun.” Team members Dylan Sloan and Tom Maloney made similar denials. Evidence Favors Bloomberg Chat screenshots from Bloomberg’s interview process did not establish any confidentiality promise, Judge Connolly found.Source: Court Listener Connolly noted that Bloomberg’s publication contained “information that is arguably less specific than what other entities and Sun himself have made public” and would not be objectively offensive to a reasonable person. The judge ruled that Sun failed to prove the likelihood of success on his privacy claims. Connolly also found that Sun failed to prove that releasing information about his crypto holdings would make him an “increased target for hacking, phishing, social engineering, kidnapping, or bodily injury,” partly due to his own cryptocurrency disclosures on social media platforms. “Sun himself has disclosed far more specific information about his Bitcoin holdings than what Bloomberg published,” Connolly observed. The court decision comes weeks after Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency wallet was blacklisted by the World Liberty Financial, a project associated with the Trump family. The WLFI project froze 540 million unlocked WLFI tokens belonging to Sun, preventing him from transferring tokens after a Sun-linked address made several WLFI token transfers on the Ethereum blockchain. Sun publicly requested the unfreezing of his tokens, calling on the WLFI team to respect investor rights. Justin Sun’s Ongoing SEC Litigation Amid Trump-Related Business Involvement This development adds to ongoing speculation that Sun has been investing in President Trump-related cryptocurrency projects to mitigate accountability in his existing U.S. legal proceedings. The Tron founder faces a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2023, alleging that his Tron cryptocurrency company offered unregistered securities. Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the agency requested a stay in the case. Since then, the Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur has been acquiring stakes in ventures affiliated with President Trump. In May, Sun attended a presidential gala outside Washington, D.C., reserved for holders of President Trump’s official memecoin. He was reported to be the investor with the largest holdings of Trump meme coins. Sun later disclosed that he received a Trump-branded Golden Tourbillon watch for being the top holder of President Donald Trump’s memecoin
CryptoNews2025/09/24 06:11
Lithium Americas stock jumped 90% after Trump confirmed the U.S. will buy a 10% stake in the company

Lithium Americas stock exploded late Tuesday after President Donald Trump revealed plans for the U.S. government to buy a 10% stake in the lithium firm, according to Reuters. The stock shot up almost 90% in after-hours trading, jumping from around $3 to $5.54. The government’s buy-in is part of a wider move by Trump to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 06:10
SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing

TLDR SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval. New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency. The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period. On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing [...] The post SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 06:09
Cardano (ADA) Set for Short-Term Drop, But ATH Coming in December?

Cardano (ADA) trades near $0.82 as analysts expect a dip toward $0.70 before a rebound, with odds of a Christmas ATH rising.
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 05:49
Pepenode Gamifies Mining With Real Rewards: Next Crypto To Explode

In recent years, the meme coin market has grown rapidly. What once seemed like simple jokes have evolved into multi-billion-dollar ventures, attracting investors worldwide. Among the newest projects making waves is Pepenode, a meme coin that uniquely combines cryptocurrency with a gamified mining experience. Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on price speculation, Pepenode […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/24 03:20
