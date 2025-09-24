2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
OSL Group Expands in Southeast Asia with Indonesian Exchange Acquisition

OSL Group acquires Indonesia’s Koinsayang exchange, gaining licenses to expand tokenization, PayFi, and crypto trading across Southeast Asia markets. OSL Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of Koinsayang, a licensed digital asset exchange in Indonesia. The deal consisted of the issue of some 9.266 million consideration shares. With this move, OSL Group gets […] The post OSL Group Expands in Southeast Asia with Indonesian Exchange Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+1.12%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01418-20.06%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:30
Boeing has joined forces with Palantir to bring artificial intelligence into its defense and space operations, aiming to change how its military programs are managed and run. The deal was made public at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, where both companies confirmed they’re working together to embed AI software and systems into Boeing Defense, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 06:20
The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is still among the top altcoins in the market, with its investors eagerly anticipating a breakout. But September has seen a new entrant that’s diverting everyone’s focus away from ADA. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token in its infancy, has already broken to new presale highs, thrilling investors ahead of ADA’s consistent but slow-growth performance. Mutuum Finance is at presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035.  The project has received over $16.2 million and more than 16,500 unique holders have taken part. While ADA’s price forecast remains within the realm of prevailing market sentiment, Mutuum’s innovative lending and borrowing platform is giving it the kind of traction that could establish it as the next crypto winner. Cardano on the Cusp of a Breakout  Cardano (ADA) sits at around $0.92, showing strong resilience as it holds above support levels of $0.80-$0.85. Resistance remains at $1.00-$1.10 and suggests ADA may need new catalysts, e.g., substantial network upgrades or increasing developer & institutional interest, to overcome levels. Price action has been solid but disciplined vs. explosive, as one would expect in its senior place in the altcoin hierarchy. In comparison, Mutuum Finance is in investors’ sights as having superior upside potential this cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Excites Investors Mutuum Finance is now in stage six of its presale at $0.035 following its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is seeing an all-time high demand for the project with more than 16,500 investors subscribed and over $16.2 million raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for platform security. The bugs have been graded on four levels i.e., critical, major, minor, and low. The protocol has strong security on whatever asset is collateralized without impacting protocol and user security. They target collateral ratios, lending…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:12
The post Hashdex NCIQ Fund Seeks Broader Crypto Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Move: Hashdex NCIQ Fund Seeks Broader Crypto Horizon Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Move: Hashdex NCIQ Fund Seeks Broader Crypto Horizon Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hashdex-nciq-fund-expands/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:11
The post Can H-1B Visa Holders Legally Invest or Trade Crypto in the US? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. H-1B holders can legally buy, hold, and trade cryptocurrencies as long as it’s done as passive investing and not as an unauthorized business or full-time trader work. H-1B holders must not operate a crypto business, do day-trading at a scale that resembles employment, or engage in trading activity that could be interpreted as unauthorized work. New proposed rules and fees for the H-1B visa, like the $100,000 fee, are causing a lot of worry and uncertainty for holders. Generally speaking, H-1B holders can legally buy, hold, and trade cryptocurrencies as long as it’s done as passive investing and not as an unauthorized business or full-time trader work. Also, gains from crypto must be reported for US taxes (capital gains), just like stock or other investment income. What H-1B holders should not do is operate a crypto business, do day-trading at a scale that resembles employment, or engage in trading activity that could be interpreted as unauthorized work. New proposed rules and fees for the H-1B visa, like the $100,000 fee, are causing a lot of worry and uncertainty for holders. The situation is becoming even more confusing thanks to the conflicting announcements coming from the White House.  Related: US and UK Announce New Transatlantic Taskforce for Digital Asset Rules For instance, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on X: “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.” However, that statement goes against Howard Lutnick, the US Secretary of Commerce, who repeatedly mentioned that it is an annual fee.  Major US companies, like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and so on, have issued advisories for H-1B holders, especially those abroad, to return to the US or avoid international travel because of possible changes to visa fees or new restrictions. It’s stated that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:02
The post Crypto Advocate Carl Moon Donates $400,000 to KidsOR, Urges Charities to Accept Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swedish entrepreneur and crypto advocate has donated over $400,000 to Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) and has urged charities to embrace cryptocurrency donations, citing their potential to simplify giving and expand global donor reach. Crypto Advocate Donates $400,000 to KidsOR Carl Runefelt, also known as Carl Moon, a prominent Swedish entrepreneur and cryptocurrency advocate, has donated […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-advocate-carl-moon-donates-400000-to-kidsor-urges-charities-to-accept-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 05:58
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has called on lawmakers to accelerate efforts to pass a comprehensive crypto market structure bill, while the White House expects it to be passed in 2025. Speaking in an interview with Fox Business, Atkins said the agency is working closely with both the House and Senate to provide technical support on securities law and address existing gaps in oversight. Atkins Urges SEC-CFTC Alignment as Lawmakers Push Market Structure Bill “We want to see this get over the finish line,” Atkins said, referencing recent progress in Congress. He pointed to the passage of the GENIUS Act earlier this year, which gave statutory recognition to stablecoins, as evidence of growing momentum. He added that the next priority is establishing a clear market structure framework that directs both the SEC and the CFTC to coordinate through joint rulemaking. The turnaround came following direct intervention from President Trump, showing the White House’s role in shaping the digital asset agenda. The administration has set a deadline for the Crypto Assets Market Structure Act to reach President Trump’s desk by the end of 2025. White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets executive director Patrick Witt reiterated at Korea Blockchain Week that the bill is expected to pass, describing it as a step toward reducing uncertainty in the crypto sector by clarifying SEC and CFTC jurisdictions. The measure is part of a broader package that includes the Senate’s Responsible Financial Innovation Act, with provisions spanning stablecoins, market structure, and taxation. Senate negotiations are ongoing as the Banking Committee prepares its version of the legislation. On September 22, twelve Senate Democrats released a joint statement calling for a bipartisan drafting process, stressing that digital assets, now a $4 trillion global market, require broad consensus. Lawmakers, including Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Mark Warner, warned against moving forward with a Republican-led bill without equal input from Democrats. They outlined seven principles for oversight, including clarifying SEC-CFTC jurisdiction, regulating non-security token spot markets, and addressing illicit finance risks. Chairman Scott initially set a September 30 deadline to finalize the legislation, though aides now suggest discussions may extend into late October to allow for greater Democratic involvement. The current draft proposes creating a joint SEC-CFTC committee to harmonize regulatory guidance while granting the CFTC expanded authority over digital assets not classified as securities. Despite disagreements over authorship, lawmakers on both sides acknowledge the urgency of advancing a unified framework for digital assets. The coming weeks will determine whether bipartisan consensus can be reached before the bill proceeds to a full Senate vote. SEC’s “Project Crypto” and New Legislation Signal Turning Point for U.S. Oversight U.S. lawmakers are intensifying efforts to redefine digital asset oversight, with the SEC and its Chair, Paul Atkins, at the center of the debate. A newly revised draft of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act has reignited debate over how U.S. regulators should oversee digital assets. Released on September 7, the bill seeks to clarify the roles of the SEC and the CFTC while offering protections for developers in decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging sectors such as decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). The draft also proposes a Joint Advisory Committee on Digital Assets, requiring both agencies to publicly respond to its nonbinding recommendations. “The SEC and CFTC must align to reduce regulatory overlap, eliminate unnecessary friction, and support innovation,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham said in a joint statement. A public roundtable is scheduled for September 29. Meanwhile, House Republicans have linked the Anti-CBDC Act, which bans a Federal Reserve-issued retail digital dollar, with the bipartisan CLARITY Act to advance both measures through the Senate. Atkins has also outlined a friendlier stance toward crypto. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, he said “very few” tokens should be considered securities, contrasting with former Chair Gary Gensler. The SEC’s “Project Crypto,” launched last month, is expected to publish initial guidance on tokenization and DeFi by late 2025
CryptoNews2025/09/24 05:49
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has initiated a pivotal move to incorporate stablecoins as tokenized collateral in the derivatives market.Continue Reading:CFTC Embraces Stablecoins for Derivatives Market
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:39
U.S. banking giants are racing into crypto as Morgan Stanley prepares to unlock bitcoin, ether, and solana trading for millions of E*Trade clients. Morgan Stanley Set to Open Crypto Trading for E*Trade Users Major U.S. banks are pushing deeper into digital assets as regulatory changes reshape strategy. Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is […]
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:30
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-economic-policy-inflation-labor-impact/
Coinstats2025/09/24 05:10
Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns