Bitcoin becomes a macroeconomic asset as countries race to ramp up adoption

Bitcoin becomes a macroeconomic asset as countries race to ramp up adoption

The post Bitcoin becomes a macroeconomic asset as countries race to ramp up adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) adoption is growing among countries, with 32 nations actively pursuing exposure through legislation, representing roughly one in six nations worldwide, according to a Bitcoin Policy Institute report published Sept. 22. The study documents a rapid acceleration in government adoption following President Donald Trump’s election and subsequent executive order establishing a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The report identified active Bitcoin exposure in 27 countries, while 13 have proposed legislation to gain such exposure. The numbers reflect overlapping categories, as some nations pursue multiple approaches simultaneously. Argentina operates government-backed mining using flared gas while proposing legislation for a strategic reserve. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) employs three active exposure methods: government-backed mining, sovereign wealth fund investments in Bitcoin ETFs, and tax payment acceptance. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is the go-to strategy Strategic Bitcoin Reserves (SBR) represent the most common approach, with 16 countries having proposed or enacted such policies. Trump’s executive order established federal policy of retaining rather than selling seized Bitcoin holdings, citing $17 billion in potential gains that would have been missed from previous liquidations. Arizona, New Hampshire, and Texas have codified state-level reserves into law, with dozens more states considering similar measures. Strategic Bitcoin reserves lead among 56 total exposure instances across 32 nations (Source: Bitcoin Policy Institute) Besides the idea of an SBR, government-backed Bitcoin mining ranks as the second most prevalent method, with 14 countries actively or proposing such operations. Government-backed exploration Ten nations currently mine through electricity provision arrangements that generate profit-sharing Bitcoin accumulation. Argentina, Bhutan, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Iran, North Korea, Oman, Russia, the UAE, and Venezuela all maintain or previously operated government mining programs. Seven countries hold Bitcoin through passive holdings, comprising seized cryptocurrency that governments have chosen not to sell. Bulgaria, China, Finland, Georgia, India, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela maintain such…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 07:44
Fashionable Roses On And Off The Runway, And Ready For Fall

Fashionable Roses On And Off The Runway, And Ready For Fall

The post Fashionable Roses On And Off The Runway, And Ready For Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pink is always in fashion. Image: the Heatherette Fall 2006 fashion show (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Getty Images The end of the summer in New York City brings a near collision of three major events: the US Open Tennis Championships, with Fashion Week following on its [high] heels and just before the United Nations General Assembly. I hesitate to pair wines with an athletic event or a somber diplomatic one, but Fashion Week just calls for wines high in style—both in taste and packaging. Here’s a look at what we drank during Fashion Week and there wasn’t a better-looking gathering. High five! Provence makes a stylish entrance into Fashion Week Producers Chateau d’Esclans Garras 2024. Featuring an herbal nose and a creamy and smooth palate, this is a medium-bodied wine made from old vines. Concentrated fruit, anise and some garrigue tones makes this a friendly partner to anything on the grill. Also in the Esclans family, “Les Clans,” a fresh and finessed blend of Grenache and Vermentino (2023), offers a definite herbal edge of anise and wild mint along with the sour cherry and red currant. Château d’Estoublon Roseblood. Hailing from a historic estate and in collaboration with Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, France’s First Lady, Roseblood, is a stylish and energetic blend of Grenache Noir, Syrah and Vermentino (Rolle). Fresh but not jumpy, and in elegant packaging as fit for the former top model. Chateau Minuty “ Rosé et Or” 2024, Côtes de Provence. A reliable “plus one” for a fashionable party, this is the equivalent of wearing a pink chiffon dress—light, ethereal, fresh and finessed. A blend of the traditional Rhone grapes and driven by Grenache (70%), this year’s vintage is showing more pink grapefruit and delicate white flowers along with the fresh strawberry. Gassier Cuvée Le Pas du Moine-350,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 07:42
Panic selling erupts among Bitcoin STHs – But the real twist could be…

Panic selling erupts among Bitcoin STHs – But the real twist could be…

The post Panic selling erupts among Bitcoin STHs – But the real twist could be… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why are Bitcoin short-term holders under pressure? They realized losses on 30,000 BTC, Sell-side Risk hit 0.00055, and unrealized profits nearly vanished. What signals could shift Bitcoin’s trend? Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, suggesting reduced supply. BTC may rebound if buyers defend $112,000 and push toward $115,896. Bitcoin [BTC] broke below its consolidation band and touched a 12-day low of $111,000 before recovering. At press time, BTC traded at $113,213 after a 0.41% daily uptick, though it remained down 2.24% on the week. Amid this increased market volatility, investors, especially Short-Term Holders (STHs), have suffered a massive hit.  Bitcoin short-term holders face heavy losses As Bitcoin declined sharply, STHs panicked and started exiting the market. Inasmuch as so, STH’s Sell-Side Risk spiked, reaching a two-week high of 0.00055, indicating panic selling from the cohort.  Source: Checkonchain CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost noted that STHs realized losses on nearly 30,000 BTC in a single day. With BTC still below $114,000, unrealized profits for this cohort were nearly erased, while September buyers recorded heavier losses. Source: CryptoQuant Retail cohorts turn bearish Interestingly, with Bitcoin struggling on its price charts, it seemed retail traders had largely given up. Checkonchain data showed all cohorts—Shrimps, Fish, and Crabs—posting net negative balance changes. Source: Checkonchain At press time, Fish Balance change was -6.6k BTC, while Crabs was -4.4k BTC, and -475 BTC for Shrimp.  With all retail holders recording a negative change, it implies they are selling more than buying, a clear bearish signal from the group. There’s still hope Still, signs of relief surfaced. Checkonchain’s Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, showing that short-term holders had already liquidated heavily over the last three days. Source: Checkonchain That metric, coupled with falling STH sell flows, suggested sellers were running out of coins to dump. Such exhaustion often precedes stabilization…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 07:04
Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high

Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high

The post Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood just jumped back into Alibaba after four years of silence, right as the stock exploded to its highest point since late 2021. On Monday, her firm Ark Investment Management bought Alibaba shares through two of its ETFs. The total value? About $16.3 million, according to Ark’s daily trading report. This isn’t some small blip. On Tuesday, Alibaba’s U.S.-traded ADRs hit levels not seen since November 2021. The stock has nearly doubled in 2025 alone. Traders are betting hard on its new AI strategy to turn things around, as its main e-commerce business keeps losing ground to rising players like PDD Holdings. Pinduoduo and Temu have been ripping into Alibaba’s market share. Ark ramps up China tech positions again Cathie first jumped into Alibaba in 2014, right after the company’s IPO. SEC records show steady involvement, until everything stopped cold in September 2021. That’s when Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hit Chinese internet firms hard. After that, there was no trace of Ark voting or trading activity tied to Alibaba. The silence lasted four years. But Monday’s buy looks like a full re-entry. It’s also not isolated. Ark also bought more shares of Baidu on the same day, pushing that position up to $47 million, according to the filings. That move follows earlier 2025 purchases in Baidu, making it clear Ark’s betting again on China’s tech sector. Ark still holds smaller stakes in other China-related names: BYD, Pony AI, and JD Logistics. Those are there, but tiny compared to Alibaba and Baidu. Cathie’s been famous for going after future tech bets. Her main fund, ARKK, is up 49% this year, beating both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. But zoom out, and it’s still down over the last five years. And while 2025 has been hot, the fund’s bled out $438…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 06:54
Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization and trading volume, USDT, is reportedly seeking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, potentially elevating the company’s valuation to around $500 billion.  As recent reports highlighted on Tuesday, this ambitious financial maneuver could position Tether alongside some of the most prominent private enterprises, including OpenAI, which was valued at $300 billion during its recent fundraising round. Tether Explores Fundraising Options The transaction would reportedly involve offering new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that discussions are still in the preliminary stages, meaning the specifics of the deal, including the total amount raised, could evolve over time. Related Reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, And XRP In Freefall: What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump? Despite facing scrutiny in the past, including accusations of being a preferred currency among criminals, Tether is now focusing on expanding its presence in the US market. In recent months, the company has taken significant steps to enhance its operations in the United States, particularly in light of a more favorable regulatory environment under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies.  New US Division And Stablecoin Earlier this month, Bitcoinist reported that the stablecoin issuer appointed President Trump’s former White House crypto advisor, Bo Hines, as CEO for its US division and launched a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed for businesses and institutions, called “USAT.”  Related Reading: Why Aren’t Institutions Adopting XRP ‘Massively’? Pundit Answers This new token adheres to the regulations set out in the GENIUS Act — the country’s first stablecoin bill signed by President Trump — thereby further solidifying Tether’s commitment to compliance and growth in the American market. As Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, stated:  For over a decade, Tether – as the creator of the stablecoin industry – has issued USDT, the backbone of the digital economy, and today the US dollar stablecoin for hundreds of millions of underserved people living in emerging markets, proving that digital assets can deliver trust, resilience, and freedom on a global scale. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC 2025/09/24 06:43
Is the CFTC Opening the Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading?

Is the CFTC Opening the Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading?

TLDR The CFTC announced its initiative to integrate stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets. The initiative aims to modernize blockchain technology in collateral management systems. Industry leaders, including Circle and Coinbase, expressed strong support for the CFTC’s move. The CFTC’s proposal follows recommendations from its Global Markets Advisory Committee’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. CFTC [...] The post Is the CFTC Opening the Door for Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/24 06:07
Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Automakers across America are asking the Trump administration to roll back tough pollution rules that force them to make more electric cars, saying the targets set by the previous president are impossible to meet. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed papers on Monday telling regulators that emission standards for cars made between 2027 and 2032 […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/24 06:05
Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/24 06:00
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/24 05:52
The 15 Altcoins That Crypto Developers Are Focusing On the Most Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

The 15 Altcoins That Crypto Developers Are Focusing On the Most Have Been Revealed – Here's the List

Here's a list of what altcoins crypto developers have focused on the most in the past week. Continue Reading: The 15 Altcoins That Crypto Developers Are Focusing On the Most Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List
Coinstats 2025/09/24 05:20
