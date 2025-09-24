White Sox Must Soon Answer Luis Robert, Jr. Question

The post White Sox Must Soon Answer Luis Robert, Jr. Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. reacts after getting caught stealing in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. It will cost the White Sox $20 million to keep center fielder Luis Robert, Jr. on the roster in 2026. It will cost them a chance at getting any kind of prospect return if they decline his option and just let him walk in the offseason. Neither choice is great, but the White Sox have to pick one, and fairly soon. Free agency won’t officially begin until November, but as the White Sox season is winding down this week, they will soon set their sights on 2026. They are a franchise that has taken a positive step forward from last year’s record-settingly bad campaign, but the next two offseasons will be crucial ones for their rebuild. They will be crucial because, even as the Sox have moved in the right direction in the last year, a bad winter could derail the little progress they have made. And that would jeopardize the support of a fanbase that was just starting to come back to the ballpark: attendance at Rate Field in Chicago increased from 1,380,733 in 2024 to 1,445,750 this season. “It kind of gives us the motivation to be better,” outfielder Andrew Benintendi said of the improved fan support. “The more games you win, the more people show up. I played here against the White Sox in 2021 when they won the division, and the place was rocking. They’re passionate about the team, and it’d be great to put a winner back out there for them.” A part of putting a winner back on the field will be making the…