CFTC explores stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives
The post CFTC explores stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The CFTC is exploring the use of stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, signaling growing integration of digital assets in traditional finance. Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chair of the CFTC, emphasized modernization of derivatives trading using blockchain and tokenized assets. The CFTC today announced it is exploring the use of stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, marking a significant step toward integrating digital assets into traditional financial infrastructure. Caroline D. Pham, the Acting Chair of the CFTC, outlined the initiative as part of broader efforts to modernize derivatives trading through blockchain technology and tokenized assets. The exploration builds on the commission’s 2025 Crypto Sprint program, which aims to provide clearer regulatory frameworks for trading crypto assets on registered exchanges. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cftc-stablecoins-tokenized-collateral-derivatives/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:41
Solana Price Prediction Hints At Sideways Action While Rollblock Emerges As The Breakout
Solana stalls near $221 with sideways action, while Rollblock presale hits $11.8M, 55K users, and 500% growth. Analysts see RBLK rallying 25x–50x in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 07:30
Stablecoins As Collateral Unleashed In US Derivatives Markets
The post Stablecoins As Collateral Unleashed In US Derivatives Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CFTC’s Groundbreaking Move: Stablecoins As Collateral Unleashed In US Derivatives Markets Skip to content Home Crypto News CFTC’s Groundbreaking Move: Stablecoins as Collateral Unleashed in US Derivatives Markets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cftc-stablecoins-collateral-derivatives/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:29
Don’t Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High
The post Don’t Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54. So, after yesterday’s notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled. The Bollinger Bands show that, after the sell-off, XRP stopped falling at the middle band — a key support level on the weekly chart. XRP/USD by TradingView The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding. $3.16 XRP is the key A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play. With a market cap of $180 billion, XRP is not some meme coin that is all about hype. It trades on liquidity flows, and Bollinger compression has consistently been a reliable signal when the market is about to expand. The move under $2.90 is not confirmation of weakness; it is just positioning inside the bands before the next attempt higher. Charts show a clear upward trend, suggesting XRP may be on the rise. Traders selling into dips may miss this opportunity. Source: https://u.today/dont-be-fooled-by-xrp-price-dump-bollinger-bands-signal-new-all-time-high
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:25
Tether seeking up to $20B in new funding round at a valuation of $500B
The post Tether seeking up to $20B in new funding round at a valuation of $500B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is pursuing talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for approximately 3% of its equity through a private placement, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 23. The deal could position the crypto firm among the world’s most valuable private companies, with a valuation of around $500 billion. This would place it alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX in terms of private company valuations. By comparison, publicly traded rival Circle was worth about $30 billion as of Sept. 23. One of the people familiar with the matter cautioned that the figures represent top-end targets, with eventual numbers potentially significantly lower. According to sources not authorized to speak publicly, talks remain in the early stages, and details are subject to change. Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly serving as the lead adviser on the potential deal. Strategic expansion plans Tether Strategic Adviser Bo Hines denied fundraising plans during a Seoul conference interview on Sept. 23, stating that the company has no plans to raise money. The fundraising discussions coincide with Tether’s efforts to re-enter the US market under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies. The company recently unveiled plans for a US-regulated stablecoin and appointed Hines, a former White House crypto official, to lead American operations. Tether has avoided the US market following regulatory clashes, including a 2021 settlement where the company paid $41 million to resolve allegations of misrepresenting its reserves. The stablecoin issuer reported $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, with CEO Paolo Ardoino claiming a 99% profit margin. However, Tether’s financial disclosures do not meet the same reporting standards required of publicly traded companies. Prospective investors have accessed a data room over recent weeks to evaluate participation in the fundraising, with sources expecting the deal to be completed by year-end. The transaction would involve new equity rather…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:17
Dogecoin Price Prediction as DOGE Approaches Critical Support Level – What Happens Next Decides Everything
DOGE approaches a retest of a historically significant support level – Dogecoin price predictions hinge on a bounce to continue the bull run.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 06:50
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
After Metaplanet's big BTC buy yesterday, here's why the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is about to go crazy.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 06:35
Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE on Track to Flip SHIB – Second-Biggest Meme Coin Incoming?
A 6-month brewing setup could deliver the next Pepe breakout – PEPE price predictions now eye Shiba Inu’s place on the podium.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 06:18
Is 888poker Legit? Everything You Need To Know Before Playing
With almost two decades in operation, 888poker has built a long-standing presence in the online poker industry. It boasts a high traffic with players from all over the world owing to its comprehensive gaming options, no-deposit bonuses, HUD compatibility, and functional software. However, that is not to say the platform is not without its shortcomings. […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 05:27
The Price of Friction: How Transaction Costs Change the Strategic Trading Game
This paper extends the Nash equilibrium model to markets with transaction costs, characterizing the solution via a system of FBSDEs.
Hackernoon
2025/09/24 00:32
