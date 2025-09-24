2025-09-24 Wednesday

The crypto treasury trend may be running out of gas

The crypto treasury trend may be running out of gas

Companies that switched their business focus to holding digital currencies are now using borrowed money to buy back their own shares, suggesting the “crypto treasury” trend may be falling apart. Businesses ranging from online gaming firms to golf cart makers changed their strategies to purchase cryptocurrencies just two months ago. Now these same companies are […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 07:39
Foreign media: OpenAI considers leasing Nvidia chips

Foreign media: OpenAI considers leasing Nvidia chips

PANews reported on September 24 that according to The Information, two people who spoke with OpenAI executives revealed that OpenAI and Nvidia (NVDA.O) are discussing an unusual artificial intelligence data center cooperation model: OpenAI will lease rather than purchase Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips.
PANews2025/09/24 07:36
Pro-Bitcoin Politician Ian Calderon Enters California Governor Race — Can BTC Benefit?

Pro-Bitcoin Politician Ian Calderon Enters California Governor Race — Can BTC Benefit?

Former California Assembly member Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin stance into what is already shaping up to be a crowded Democratic primary. Calderon, 39, announced his candidacy on Tuesday in a video posted to social media, where he emphasized the need for a “new generation of leadership” to tackle California’s affordability crisis. Calderon Brings Pro-Bitcoin Agenda to Crowded California Democratic Primary Calderon is no stranger to politics. First elected to the Assembly in 2012 to represent District 57 in Los Angeles County, he later served as Assembly Majority Leader from 2016 to 2020. He chose not to seek reelection in 2020, citing a desire to spend more time with his young family, and went on to launch lobbying firm Majority Advisors, where he has been CEO. His candidacy also extends the legacy of a political family with deep ties to Sacramento. His father, Charles Calderon, held seats in both the Assembly and Senate, while his uncles Ron and Tom also served in the legislature. His stepmother, Lisa Calderon, now represents the same district he once did. What distinguishes Calderon’s campaign is his open endorsement of Bitcoin. In his first post to X following the announcement, he declared his vision for California to become “the undisputed leader on Bitcoin,” a message he also reiterated in his campaign video. His position builds on earlier efforts during his time in office, when he explored the potential for Bitcoin integration at the state level, despite constitutional limits on states recognizing legal tender. The announcement comes as California, home to major crypto firms such as Coinbase, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping national tech and financial policy. Calderon’s pro-crypto stance could attract donations from Silicon Valley and the broader digital asset community, potentially giving him an edge in campaign financing. His entry further complicates the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again in 2026. Other Democratic contenders already in the field include former U.S. Representative Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Los Angeles’ former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state senator Toni Atkins, and Diamond Resorts founder Stephen Cloobeck. For Bitcoin, Calderon’s candidacy indicates how digital assets are moving into mainstream political debates. While his campaign faces a competitive field, his pro-Bitcoin platform ensures cryptocurrency will remain part of California’s 2026 gubernatorial conversation. California Pushes Digital Asset Adoption With New Laws and Pilot Programs California is advancing a sweeping framework for digital assets, positioning itself alongside New York as a key regulatory state. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL) last year, a licensing regime set to take effect in July 2025. The law requires all individuals and firms offering crypto services in the state to obtain a license from the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), with strict obligations for audits, record-keeping, and consumer safeguards. Noncompliant firms risk enforcement actions. The DFPI has been given 18 months to implement the law, which is widely viewed as California’s equivalent to New York’s BitLicense. License holders will be required to keep financial records for at least five years, including detailed monthly ledgers of assets and liabilities. Lawmakers have also advanced complementary legislation. In June, the Assembly unanimously approved AB 1180, creating a pilot program for paying state fees with digital assets. The program will run until 2031 and requires DFPI to submit a detailed report by 2028 on transaction volumes, challenges, and potential broader adoption. Separately, AB 1052 was approved to update unclaimed property laws, ensuring dormant cryptocurrencies held by custodians are preserved in their native form rather than liquidated. The bill now heads to the Senate for review
CryptoNews2025/09/24 07:19
Is BullZilla the Next 1000x Meme Coin? Top New Presale in September 2025 While Chainlink and Toncoin Build Utility

Is BullZilla the Next 1000x Meme Coin? Top New Presale in September 2025 While Chainlink and Toncoin Build Utility

The post Is BullZilla the Next 1000x Meme Coin? Top New Presale in September 2025 While Chainlink and Toncoin Build Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 02:15 BullZilla ($BZIL) surges as the top new presale in September 2025 with massive ROI potential. Chainlink expands with SBI, Toncoin eyes $4 breakout. What if a presale could roar louder every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 pours in? That’s the reality investors are facing with BullZilla, the headline beast of the top new presale in September 2025. While established projects like Chainlink strike landmark partnerships with Asian financial giants and Toncoin tests critical breakout levels, BullZilla ($BZIL) is staging a presale designed like a countdown clock, forcing every holder to decide whether they’re early enough to ride the next 6,000% wave. Chainlink’s push into tokenized securities with SBI Group and Toncoin’s fight within its $2.60–$3.40 triangle show how traditional crypto powerhouses are building serious traction. But it is the BullZilla presale hype that’s catching fire across meme coin communities and serious financial circles alike, setting a narrative where every stage passed could be the one investors wish they hadn’t missed the top new presale in September 2025. BullZilla: The Red Candle Buffet Fueling a $620K Presale Frenzy Can a meme coin eat red candles and turn them into explosive green runs? According to the BullZilla presale, yes. Dubbed the Red Candle Buffet, the 4th stage of BullZilla’s saga isn’t just symbolic; it’s full of potential. Each stage shifts every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised, forcing investors into a ticking-clock race where hesitation costs ROI. BullZilla Presale Snapshot Metric Value Stage 4th (Red Candle Buffet) Phase 1st Price $0.00008574 Raised Over $620K Holders 2000+ Tokens Sold 28B+ ROI Potential 6048.13% at $0.00527 Here’s the potential: At today’s stage price of $0.00008574, a $5,500 investment yields 64,147,656 $BZIL tokens. When $BZIL hits its listing target of $0.00527, that investment transforms into approximately $338,059,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 07:18
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 93%.

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 93%.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 7%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 93%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 1.3%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 22.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 76.2%.
PANews2025/09/24 07:09
Archetype Wraps Up Third Fund with $100M+ in Funding Commitments

Archetype Wraps Up Third Fund with $100M+ in Funding Commitments

Archetype, a prominent venture capital firm in the crypto space, has announced the successful closing of its third fund, Archetype III, with over $100 million in commitments from institutional investors. This move signals ongoing confidence from traditional finance entities in blockchain innovation, particularly in areas such as DeFi, onchain infrastructure, and emerging crypto applications. The [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 07:07
Josh Sterling May Lead CFTC, Signaling Crypto Regulatory Shift

Josh Sterling May Lead CFTC, Signaling Crypto Regulatory Shift

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/josh-sterling-cftc-chair-consideration/
Coinstats2025/09/24 06:40
Crypto VC firm Archetype closes $100M early-stage fund

Crypto VC firm Archetype closes $100M early-stage fund

Archetype has closed a $100M+ fund backed by institutional investors, aiming to support onchain infrastructure, stablecoins and real-world assets. Crypto venture capital company Archetype said it closed over $100 million in total capital commitments for its third fund, Archetype III.The new fund is backed by institutional investors including pensions, academic endowments, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Archetype’s funds are behind crypto companies such as Monad, Privy, Farcaster, Relay and Ritual. The company targets early-stage startups building onchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) and emerging blockchain applications.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/24 06:22
What's next for Bitcoin after spike in long liquidations?

What's next for Bitcoin after spike in long liquidations?

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a two-week low of $111,500 on Tuesday after significant long liquidations triggered panic selling among short-term holders.
Fxstreet2025/09/24 05:05
Nash Equilibrium and Revealed Risk Exposure with Endogenous Price Impact

Nash Equilibrium and Revealed Risk Exposure with Endogenous Price Impact

We derive a closed-form Nash equilibrium where strategic investors alter market returns by revealing a different risk exposure than their true one.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 00:29
