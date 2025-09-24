2025-09-24 Wednesday

Crypto VC Firm Archetype Launches $100M Fund to Back Early Blockchain Startup

The post Crypto VC Firm Archetype Launches $100M Fund to Back Early Blockchain Startup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York-based venture capital firm Archetype has raised $100 million for its third fund aimed at backing early-stage blockchain startups, the firm said. The fund, called Archetype III, is supported by a mix of existing and new institutional investors, including pensions, academic endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and funds of funds. “Running a concentrated $100M fund lets us be extremely selective and high-conviction with each team,” Ash Egan, founder and general partner of Archetype, told CoinDesk in an email. “We operate with a single goal — to ensure crypto teams are positioned to win by building deep rapport with founders in a way that mega funds structurally cannot.” Archetype has a track record of early bets that paid off. Privy, a crypto wallet startup in its portfolio, was acquired by Stripe earlier this year. Another investment, US Bitcoin Corp, completed a merger with Hut 8, a move that brought the company into a joint venture tied to Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin project. The firm currently manages around $350 million in assets, including sizable stakes in Solana and Ethereum, according to the document. While specific investments from the new fund haven’t been disclosed, Archetype said several deals have already been made. The firm plans to focus on founders building real-world use cases that could bring crypto to broader consumer markets. Egan, commenting on potential barriers still holding back cryptocurrency adoption, told CoinDesk there’s “no silver bullet for mainstream crypto adoption, but the end game is to deliver products that are at parity with their Web2 alternatives while making them better aligned with users and creators.” Still, he added, the firm works “shoulder to shoulder with our founders, we spend hours on end studying how new behaviour and technologies can be packaged into the best experiences for everyday users.” UPDATE (Sept. 23, 2025,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 07:28
SEC approves Grayscale Ethereum ETFs under new generic listing framework

The post SEC approves Grayscale Ethereum ETFs under new generic listing framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC approved amendments allowing Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and Mini Trust to be listed under NYSE Arca’s new generic Rule 8.201-E. The shift from non-generic to generic listing standards simplifies the process for Ethereum-based ETFs and signals broader market acceptance. The SEC has approved NYSE Arca’s proposal to transition Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and Ethereum Mini Trust from non-generic approvals to the exchange’s new generic listing framework. The move follows the Commission’s adoption of Rule 8.201-E (Generic) earlier this month, which allows certain commodity-based trust shares to be listed without case-by-case approval if they meet set requirements. Since the SEC approved this ETF under the new generic rule, Grayscale may be preparing to launch additional products through the same pathway, potentially targeting other funds it manages for faster ETF approval. Other issuers are also expected to watch closely, as the framework could accelerate listings for pending products such as proposed XRP and Solana ETFs. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-grayscale-ethereum-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 07:14
Eurozone business growth hits 16-month high

Business activity across the eurozone reached its strongest level in 16 months during September, though concerns remain about whether this growth can continue as new orders stopped increasing after a brief uptick the month before. The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, put together by S&P Global, climbed to 51.2 in September from 51.0 […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 07:05
Brazil’s Market Set For Massive Crypto Expansion

The post Brazil’s Market Set For Massive Crypto Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OranjeBTC Bitcoin: Brazil’s Market Set For Massive Crypto Expansion Skip to content Home Crypto News OranjeBTC Bitcoin: Brazil’s Market Set for Massive Crypto Expansion Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/oranjebtc-bitcoin-brazil-listing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 07:02
Ethereum Founder Buterin Defends Coinbase Amid Fierce Debate

The post Ethereum Founder Buterin Defends Coinbase Amid Fierce Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Founder Buterin Defends Coinbase Amid Fierce Debate Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-buterin-defends-coinbase/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 07:01
Over 200 Residents Lose Crypto In South Korea Tax Crackdown

Cheongju city authorities have moved to collect unpaid local taxes by seizing cryptocurrencies from residents, according to reports. Since 2021, officials say they targeted 203 people who failed to pay local levies. Of those, crypto from 161 individuals was already frozen or taken, with the city estimating the recovered value at about 1.5 billion won […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 07:00
Bitcoin-Focused OranjeBTC to Make Its Debut on Brazil’s B3 Exchange

TLDR OranjeBTC is set to debut on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange in early October. The company will bring 3,650 BTC to the public markets, valued at over $410 million. OranjeBTC will become the first publicly traded company in Latin America focused solely on Bitcoin. The company’s business model aims to accumulate the largest Bitcoin balance [...] The post Bitcoin-Focused OranjeBTC to Make Its Debut on Brazil’s B3 Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 06:49
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025

Claude predicts XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Network as potential leaders into 2025/2026. Bitcoin has hit a record, the Fed has cut rates, and U.S. policy has progressed with the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto, as ETF decisions have been scheduled and market caution has persisted.
Coinstats2025/09/24 06:30
Here's Why AI Can’t Replace You

AI doesn’t replace people; it replaces tasks. Large language models learn from messy, often poisoned data and can sound right while being wrong. Real expertise still depends on clean, curated datasets, painstaking human review, and context — something today’s models can’t do at scale.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 01:00
Why AI and Power Automate Have to Babysit Your CRM

Microsoft Power Automate lets teams connect workflows across HubSpot, Teams, SharePoint, Excel, LinkedIn Ads, and more. It fills the gaps CRMs can’t cover, moves data smoothly, speeds up execution, and helps companies stay compliant.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 00:09
