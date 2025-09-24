2025-09-24 Wednesday

OpenAI announces five new Stargate data center sites

OpenAI announces five new Stargate data center sites

PANews reported on September 24 that OpenAI announced that its "Stargate" data center infrastructure project will add five new sites in the next three years, providing a total of 7 gigawatts of power capacity. OpenAI announced the news at its flagship site in Abilene, Texas, with partners including Oracle (ORCL.N) and SoftBank. The new sites will be located in Lordstown, Ohio, Shackelford and Milam, Texas, Doña Ana, New Mexico, and an undisclosed location in the Midwest. OpenAI said in a blog post that the company is evaluating more sites, and these new sites allow the company to complete its original plan ahead of schedule, and it expects to lock in a $500 billion investment commitment of 10 gigawatts of power by the end of 2025.
PANews2025/09/24 07:42
SBF X account posted again after half a year

SBF X account posted again after half a year

PANews reported on September 24 that SBF X’s account had just shown unusual activity, posting again after six months: “gm”.
PANews2025/09/24 07:40
Foreign media: The White House is reviewing Josh Sterling's qualifications to serve as Chairman of the U.S. CFTC

Foreign media: The White House is reviewing Josh Sterling's qualifications to serve as Chairman of the U.S. CFTC

PANews reported on September 24 that according to US media Semafor: The White House is reviewing Josh Sterling's qualifications to serve as chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
PANews2025/09/24 07:30
Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear hig

Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear hig

Cathie Wood just jumped back into Alibaba after four years of silence, right as the stock exploded to its highest point since late 2021. On Monday, her firm Ark Investment Management bought Alibaba shares through two of its ETFs. The total value? About $16.3 million, according to Ark’s daily trading report. This isn’t some small […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 06:48
OpenAI’s Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling the Future of AI

OpenAI's Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling the Future of AI

BitcoinWorld OpenAI’s Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling the Future of AI The world of artificial intelligence is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with innovations emerging at a breathtaking pace. For those tracking the digital frontier, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space, the foundational infrastructure supporting these advancements is just as crucial as the breakthroughs themselves. Imagine the sheer computational muscle required to power the next generation of AI models, the kind that could redefine industries and even human interaction. This is precisely what OpenAI is gearing up for, embarking on an ambitious journey to construct a network of colossal AI data centers known as Project Stargate. This massive undertaking, backed by industry giants Oracle and SoftBank, signals a new era in AI development, promising to reshape the technological landscape as we know it. What is Project Stargate and Why Does it Matter? Project Stargate is not just another data center initiative; it’s a vision for a supercomputing backbone designed to meet the insatiable demands of advanced AI. At its core, Stargate represents OpenAI‘s commitment to pushing the boundaries of artificial general intelligence (AGI). The sheer scale of this project is astounding, with a planned capacity of seven gigawatts. To put that into perspective, seven gigawatts is enough energy to power more than five million homes. This monumental energy requirement underscores the immense computational needs of training and deploying increasingly complex AI models, from large language models to advanced generative AI. For anyone invested in the future of technology, understanding the infrastructure behind AI breakthroughs is key. Stargate isn’t just about housing servers; it’s about creating an ecosystem where AI can truly flourish, enabling faster training times, more sophisticated algorithms, and ultimately, more powerful and versatile AI applications. The implications of such a project are far-reaching: Accelerated AI Development: With vastly increased computational power, OpenAI can iterate on models more rapidly, leading to quicker advancements. New Capabilities: More powerful infrastructure enables the development of AI models with capabilities previously deemed impossible. Economic Impact: The construction and operation of these facilities will create jobs, stimulate local economies, and attract further investment in tech hubs. Global Competitiveness: Such infrastructure solidifies the position of the United States as a leader in AI innovation. The Power Players: Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI‘s Strategic Alliance The success of an undertaking as grand as Project Stargate hinges on strategic partnerships. OpenAI has meticulously chosen its collaborators, tapping into the strengths of two industry titans: Oracle and SoftBank. These alliances are not merely financial; they represent a confluence of technological expertise, global reach, and a shared vision for the future of AI. Oracle‘s Cloud Computing Prowess Oracle, a long-standing giant in enterprise software and cloud infrastructure, brings its robust cloud computing capabilities and expertise in building and managing large-scale data centers. Three of the five new Stargate sites are being developed in collaboration with Oracle, leveraging their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform. OCI is known for its high performance, scalability, and security, making it an ideal foundation for demanding AI workloads. Oracle’s commitment to supporting cutting-edge AI initiatives aligns perfectly with OpenAI‘s goals, providing the necessary hardware, network, and operational excellence to handle the unprecedented data flows and processing power required. This partnership signifies Oracle’s aggressive push into the AI infrastructure market, positioning them as a critical enabler for the next wave of AI innovation. SoftBank‘s Visionary Investment and Global Reach SoftBank, the Japanese multinational conglomerate known for its extensive investments in technology and telecommunications, is partnering with OpenAI on the remaining two Stargate sites. SoftBank’s involvement is strategic, providing not only significant capital but also its vast network and experience in large-scale infrastructure projects. SoftBank’s vision often involves identifying and nurturing disruptive technologies, and its investment in Stargate underscores the firm’s belief in the transformative power of AI. Their global perspective and ability to mobilize resources across diverse sectors will be invaluable in navigating the complexities of such a massive buildout. This collaboration highlights a shared understanding that foundational infrastructure is paramount for unlocking AI’s full potential. The synergy between these three entities is undeniable: OpenAI: The AI innovator, driving the demand for advanced compute. Oracle: The infrastructure provider, offering scalable and high-performance cloud solutions. SoftBank: The strategic investor and enabler, providing capital and global project expertise. Unpacking the Scale: The Immense Need for AI Data Centers The rapid evolution of AI models, particularly large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, has created an insatiable demand for computational resources. Training these models requires vast amounts of data and billions of parameters, necessitating an unprecedented scale of hardware and energy. This is where the concept of ‘gigawatt-scale’ AI data centers becomes critical. The existing infrastructure, while powerful, simply isn’t sufficient to handle the future needs of AI development. Consider these factors driving the demand: Model Complexity: AI models are growing exponentially in size and complexity, requiring more processing power and memory. Data Volume: Training data sets are enormous, demanding massive storage and high-speed data transfer capabilities. Inference at Scale: Once trained, these models need to serve millions of users, requiring efficient and powerful inference capabilities. Continuous Innovation: The pace of AI research means constant experimentation and retraining, which consumes vast resources. The $100 billion investment from Nvidia, mentioned in the original report, further illustrates this point. This capital is earmarked specifically for acquiring Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI processors – the very chips that power these advanced models – and building out even more AI data centers. It’s a clear signal that the race for AI dominance is fundamentally a race for computational infrastructure. Companies like OpenAI understand that without robust, scalable, and energy-efficient data centers, the theoretical advancements in AI cannot translate into practical, impactful applications. Geographic Footprint: Where are OpenAI‘s New Hubs Located? The strategic placement of these new AI data centers is crucial for operational efficiency, energy access, and disaster recovery. OpenAI‘s expansion includes five new sites across the United States, carefully selected for their potential to support such large-scale operations. Here’s a breakdown of the announced locations: Partner Location Notes Oracle Shackelford County, Texas Leveraging Texas’s energy resources and growing tech infrastructure. Oracle Doña Ana County, New Mexico Strategic location in the Southwest, potentially benefiting from renewable energy initiatives. Oracle Undisclosed location in the Midwest Likely chosen for access to power grids and potentially cooler climates for efficient cooling. SoftBank Lordstown, Ohio Utilizing existing industrial sites and energy infrastructure in the region. SoftBank Milam County, Texas Another significant presence in Texas, highlighting its strategic importance for data center development. These locations are not chosen at random. Factors such as access to reliable and affordable power, fiber optic networks, skilled labor, and favorable regulatory environments play a significant role. Texas, for instance, has become a hotbed for data center development due to its energy grid and pro-business environment. The expansion into the Midwest and Southwest also suggests a strategy of geographical diversification, reducing risks associated with localized natural disasters or energy disruptions. This distributed approach ensures redundancy and resilience, critical for maintaining continuous AI operations. Fueling the Future: The Economic and Technological Impact of Stargate The construction of these new Stargate data centers is more than just an infrastructure project; it’s an investment in the future of technology itself. The economic impact will be substantial, from the creation of thousands of construction and operational jobs to stimulating local economies in the chosen regions. Beyond direct economic benefits, the technological implications are profound. For the broader tech ecosystem, including areas like blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi), the advancements enabled by Stargate could lead to: More Sophisticated AI Tools: Enhanced AI capabilities could improve fraud detection, predictive analytics, and algorithmic trading in financial markets. Improved Security: AI can play a critical role in cybersecurity, protecting digital assets and infrastructure. Innovation in Web3: Advanced AI could power more intelligent smart contracts, decentralized applications (dApps), and user experiences in the Web3 space. Energy Considerations: The immense power consumption of these centers also brings a focus on sustainable energy solutions, a conversation relevant to all high-energy-consumption industries, including cryptocurrency mining. The challenges are also significant. The sheer energy demand of seven gigawatts raises environmental concerns, pushing for innovations in renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. Cooling these massive facilities efficiently will be another engineering feat. However, the benefits of accelerating AI development are seen as outweighing these challenges, driving further investment in green tech and sustainable practices within the data center industry. Conclusion: A New Dawn for AI Infrastructure OpenAI‘s Stargate project, backed by the formidable resources of Oracle and SoftBank, marks a pivotal moment in the history of artificial intelligence. By committing to build five new gigawatt-scale AI data centers, OpenAI is not just expanding its capacity; it is laying the groundwork for the next generation of AI innovation. This monumental undertaking will provide the computational horsepower necessary to train and deploy models that could redefine industries, from healthcare and finance to education and entertainment. While challenges like energy consumption and environmental impact remain, the strategic partnerships and massive investment underscore a collective belief in the transformative power of AI. As these Stargate hubs come online, they will not only solidify OpenAI‘s leadership but also accelerate the entire AI ecosystem, promising a future where intelligent machines play an even more integrated and sophisticated role in our lives. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features, institutional adoption, etc. This post OpenAI’s Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling the Future of AI first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 06:35
CFTC Advances Tokenized Collateral and Stablecoins Initiative for US Markets

CFTC Advances Tokenized Collateral and Stablecoins Initiative for US Markets

Tokenized finance is entering a new era as U.S. regulators fast-track stablecoins and crypto assets into mainstream derivatives markets. CFTC Backs Tokenized Collateral as Stablecoins Gain Ground in Regulated Markets A growing push for blockchain adoption in regulated finance is gaining momentum as U.S. agencies consider tokenized solutions for traditional markets. The Commodity Futures Trading […]
Coinstats2025/09/24 06:30
CFTC to Allow Stablecoins as Collateral in US Derivatives Markets

CFTC to Allow Stablecoins as Collateral in US Derivatives Markets

CFTC Chair Caroline Pham announced a plan to allow stablecoins as collateral for US derivatives markets. This would significantly lower retail traders’ barrier to entry for riskier TradFi bets. So far, the plan is non-binding, but it enjoys support from crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, and more. The public has until October 20 to submit feedback for this high-risk, high-reward experiment. Stablecoins in Derivatives Trading The CFTC has been taking bold pro-crypto regulatory actions since Acting Chair Caroline Pham became its last Commissioner, working to quickly build new policy. Today, the CFTC continued that push, announcing a new plan to allow stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets: According to the CFTC’s press release, this integration between stablecoins and US derivatives markets is still a work in progress. That is to say, this is a non-binding step, attempting to gain stakeholder feedback on implementation. For example, Pham’s statement doesn’t mention how new stablecoin regulations, which could outlaw prominent assets, will interact with this derivatives plan. The Commission is opening a window for public comment, which will remain open until October 20. However, in accordance with the CFTC’s recent moves to court industry feedback, the press release included statements from several prominent stablecoin issuers and crypto firms. These include Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple. In other words, the plan already has a ton of institutional support from crypto. Easier Trades, Bigger Risks Although the details haven’t been fully decided yet, the general picture is pretty clear. A few months ago, the FHFA decided to consider cryptoassets when assessing mortgage loan applications. This plan should allow retail traders to use stablecoins as collateral to access US derivatives markets. To be clear, this refers to TradFi derivatives, not crypto-specific options. The stablecoin plan would accomplish a lot of regulatory goals, like providing another bridge between Web3 and the regular stock market. Such a move would significantly democratize access to the growing derivatives market, as many retail traders already own stablecoins. These bets are substantially riskier than ordinary stocks, which is why US regulations previously discouraged widespread adoption. However, Pham’s plan would demolish the barrier to entry. This could be a double-edged sword for a few reasons. As long as markets continue growing steadily, these new derivatives traders could gain lucrative profits. If, however, the US economy takes a downturn, this move could magnify the damage. It may soon become much easier for US citizens to lose enormous sums in the stock market. Hopefully, a scenario like that won’t happen for the foreseeable future.
Coinstats2025/09/24 06:20
How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane

How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane

Use Membrane, the AI-Native Integration Layer, to build Lovable apps with reliable integrations to other apps.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 03:45
Your Trades Move the Market: Rethinking Equilibrium When Every Order Has an Impact

Your Trades Move the Market: Rethinking Equilibrium When Every Order Has an Impact

This work models a market equilibrium where investor price impact amplifies the effect of transaction costs, providing a closed-form solution.
Hackernoon2025/09/24 00:23
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn't Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 23, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Firefox: Open-Source Browser in 2002, Fusajiro Yamauchi Founded Nintendo in Japan in 1889, First Android-Based Smartphone in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football to Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone, let’s dive right in. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Why Agentic AIs $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making By @technologynews [ 4 Min read ] Agentic AI Market is estimated to reach USD 196.6 billion By 2034, Riding on a Strong 43.8% CAGR. Why the surge ends human decision-making. Read More. Crash Course in Bevy and Rust for the Impatient Programmer: Chapter 1 – Let There Be a Player By @febin [ 25 Min read ] Build your first 2D game in Rust with Bevy 0.16: set up camera, spawn a player, move with keyboard, add sprite animation, and structure code with plugins. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Michael Saylors Legacy: The Bitcoin Corporate Revolution By @ras [ 7 Min read ] Why Wall Street Is Embracing Michael Saylors Digital Gold Rush for Bitcoin Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/24 00:02
