Iran Not Likely Getting Its Air Force Upgraded By Russia Or China Soon
The post Iran Not Likely Getting Its Air Force Upgraded By Russia Or China Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Iranian Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jet takes off during the Iranian air force military drill in the Tabriz Air Base near suburb of the city of Tabriz on Sunday, September 03, 2006. (Photo by Hossein Fatemi / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by HOSSEIN FATEMI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images In a hugely consequential claim, a member of Iran’s parliament announced on Tuesday that not only will Iran soon receive its long-awaited Su-35 Flanker fighter jets from Russia, but it already has new MiG-29 Fulcrums as a stopgap. Furthermore, he claimed, Iran is receiving both Russian S-400 and Chinese HQ-9 strategic air defense missile systems. Iran analysts are, to say the least, highly skeptical. “Russian MiG-29 fighter jets have arrived in Iran and are stationed in Shiraz, while Sukhoi Su-35 jets are also on the way,” Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the national security committee of Iran’s parliament, told Iranian media, according to a translation by the London-based Iran International. If even partially true, Zohrevand’s claim would indicate that Tehran is rapidly reinforcing its severely battered air defense in the aftermath of the 12-day war with Israel in June. Analysts are beyond skeptical. “I don’t believe there is any truth in the claims made by the Iranian parliament member,” Farzin Nadimi, a defence and security analyst and Senior Fellow of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told me. “At best, it could be a desire or request communicated to the Russians by the extremely worried Iranians, but chances of it, or a HQ-9B delivery by China, happening in the foreseeable future is close to zero.” Arash Azizi, a visiting fellow at Boston U and author of ‘The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the US, and Iran’s Global Ambitions,’ concurs. “There…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:27