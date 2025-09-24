2025-09-24 Wednesday

Andrew Nembhard In Ideal Position For A Big Season With Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard In Ideal Position For A Big Season With Indiana Pacers

The post Andrew Nembhard In Ideal Position For A Big Season With Indiana Pacers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 23: Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 23, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is among the favorites, and in some places the outright favorite, to win the Most Improved Player award for the 2025-26 NBA season. His larger role, already-established base of skills, and possibility for an influx of touches gives him a strong opportunity to show major growth this season, both in his niche talents and in his statistical production. Nembhard, 25, has spent the first three years of his career primarily as an off-ball guard next to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. In that spot, he’s become an elite defender and heady secondary initiator. That, plus his ability to raise his level in the playoffs, has made Nembhard a critical part of the blue and gold’s recent success. They wouldn’t have won 50 games without him last season, and that’s why he starts a contract extension this year. But in 2025-26, Nembhard will have drastically different responsibilities. Haliburton is out for the season, and Nembhard projects to be the team’s starting point guard. That’s a role he’s played in the past, but rarely in the NBA – of Nembhard’s 208 appearances, only 43 of them have come without Haliburton playing at all. Why Andrew Nembhard could be in for a big year with the Pacers The Pacers are 16-27 in those games, though many of them came early in Nembhard’s career. Last season, Indiana went 4-4 in such outings. And Nembhard’s individual production climbed when he played without Haliburton – his points per 100 possessions (16.18 to 19.15)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:36
Iran Not Likely Getting Its Air Force Upgraded By Russia Or China Soon

Iran Not Likely Getting Its Air Force Upgraded By Russia Or China Soon

The post Iran Not Likely Getting Its Air Force Upgraded By Russia Or China Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Iranian Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jet takes off during the Iranian air force military drill in the Tabriz Air Base near suburb of the city of Tabriz on Sunday, September 03, 2006. (Photo by Hossein Fatemi / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by HOSSEIN FATEMI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images In a hugely consequential claim, a member of Iran’s parliament announced on Tuesday that not only will Iran soon receive its long-awaited Su-35 Flanker fighter jets from Russia, but it already has new MiG-29 Fulcrums as a stopgap. Furthermore, he claimed, Iran is receiving both Russian S-400 and Chinese HQ-9 strategic air defense missile systems. Iran analysts are, to say the least, highly skeptical. “Russian MiG-29 fighter jets have arrived in Iran and are stationed in Shiraz, while Sukhoi Su-35 jets are also on the way,” Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the national security committee of Iran’s parliament, told Iranian media, according to a translation by the London-based Iran International. If even partially true, Zohrevand’s claim would indicate that Tehran is rapidly reinforcing its severely battered air defense in the aftermath of the 12-day war with Israel in June. Analysts are beyond skeptical. “I don’t believe there is any truth in the claims made by the Iranian parliament member,” Farzin Nadimi, a defence and security analyst and Senior Fellow of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told me. “At best, it could be a desire or request communicated to the Russians by the extremely worried Iranians, but chances of it, or a HQ-9B delivery by China, happening in the foreseeable future is close to zero.” Arash Azizi, a visiting fellow at Boston U and author of ‘The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the US, and Iran’s Global Ambitions,’ concurs. “There…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:27
Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th

Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th

The post Today’s Wordle #1558 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s Wordle Wednesday and, as with every other Wednesday for the past few years that I’ve been writing about Wordle (my how time flies!) I have a riddle for you to solve prior to tackling the Wordle. We do this to keep things interesting, and to keep everyone on their proverbial toes. Here’s the riddle: A man arrives at a very exclusive nightclub and sees that everyone who enters has to provide a secret password, which the man doesn’t know. He stands as close as possible, within earshot, and quietly observes. A well-dressed man arrives a few moments later and the bouncer says “12.” The man replies, “Six” and is let in. A moment later, a pair of women shows up. The bouncer says “6” and one of the women replies, “Three”. The man smiles to himself and walks up to the bouncer confidently. The bouncer says “10” and the man replies “Five” but the bouncer only shakes his head and turns him away. What should the man have said instead? I’ll post the answer to this riddle in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Feel free to shoot me the answer if you have it figured out on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and stay tuned to this blog for more. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:18
Fed cuts rates, markets cheer — Bitcoin hedges uncertainty

Fed cuts rates, markets cheer — Bitcoin hedges uncertainty

The post Fed cuts rates, markets cheer — Bitcoin hedges uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, lowering the target range to 4.0–4.25%. Powell said it was ‘another step toward a more neutral policy stance’ and that policy was ‘not on a preset course’ — framing the move as a temporary adjustment to shifting conditions rather than the start of a full pivot. But the move came with inflation running above target for more than four years straight — the longest stretch since the late 1990s. And according to the Fed’s own September 2025 projections, PCE inflation is expected to remain above 2% until 2028, while the federal funds rate is forecast to decline from 3.6% in 2025 to 3.1% in 2027. Normally, higher rates are used to tame persistent inflation, but the Fed is charting a path of loosening policy instead. Summary of Economic Projections | Source: Federal Reserve, September 2025 From hawkish pledges to capitulation Only weeks earlier at Jackson Hole, Powell wrapped himself in hawkish feathers, pledging: “Come what may, we will not allow a one-time increase in the price level to become an ongoing inflation problem.” That was supposed to be a red line, yet Powell has erased it himself with this cut. He called it risk management, but in reality, it looks more like surrender. Of course, Powell defended the move, but the markets interpreted it as dovish, and risk assets surged. Excess liquidity masks real risk The credit market makes the absurdity blindingly obvious — junk debt trades like blue chips, as if risk had vanished. The U.S. high-yield spread — the extra yield investors demand to hold risky corporate debt instead of safe Treasuries — has collapsed to just 2.9%, near cycle lows, while CCC-rated junk debt, the riskiest tier, has fallen from 11.4% in April to only 7.9% today. Equity volatility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:17
Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy

Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy

The post Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global has kickstarted its digital treasury move, making its first Cardano purchase. Reliance Global Group announced today that it has made its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) in a move that boosts its recently launched Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. Reliance strengthens its digital asset treasury by including Cardano in its latest buying spree. This follows the company’s initial purchase of Ethereum (ETH) earlier this month. This marks its ongoing push to have a diversified portfolio including major cryptocurrencies. The news of the launch of the Cardano digital treasury fund coincides with Cardano’s eighth anniversary. It now marks eight years since the first Cardano (ADA) block was minted. The genesis block was minted on Sept. 23, 2017, at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Cardano has seen remarkable growth over the years as it has surpassed 114 million mainnet transactions and has sustained uptime for 2,923 days unbroken. Cardano making moves in RWA Cardano is making moves in RWA tokenization. The London Stock Exchange Group welcomed MembersCap to open the market on Sept. 22, 2025. Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard shared his excitement about ringing on the London Stock Exchange and the announcement of work around RWA from the Cardano Foundation. MembersCap became the first fund to launch and record a transaction on LSEG’s DMI platform, having successfully done so alongside Archax and the Cardano Foundation.   Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, took center stage at the Korea Blockchain event, with Input Output sharing highlights from the keynote address, including, “The core of crypto is trust. When you have trust you can rebuild the social and economic systems of the world.” The Cardano founder went on, “Privacy and identity: the two missing things, they’re the last mile of crypto.” Source: https://u.today/nasdaq-listed-company-completes-first-cardano-buy
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:10
Bitcoin’s supply in loss doubled as price dipped below $112,000

Bitcoin’s supply in loss doubled as price dipped below $112,000

The post Bitcoin’s supply in loss doubled as price dipped below $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What is CryptoSlate Alpha? CryptoSlate Alpha requires a one-time purchase of our membership NFT using SOL, the native token of Solana. Connecting your Solana wallet is required to complete the purchase. Learn more › Connected to Alpha Welcome! 👋 You are connected to CryptoSlate Alpha. To manage your wallet connection, click the button below. Disclaimer: By purchasing CryptoSlate Alpha membership, you accept and recognize that you will be bound by the terms and conditions of your third-party digital wallet provider, as well as any applicable terms and conditions of the Access Foundation. CryptoSlate shall have no responsibility or liability with regard to the provision, access, use, security, integrity, value, or legal status of your your digital wallet. For more information, visit our terms page. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bitcoins-supply-in-loss-doubled-as-price-dipped-below-112000/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 08:08
Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future

Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future

The post Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Funding: Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Tether Funding: Massive $20 Billion Raise Signals Ambitious Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-funding-ambitious-raise/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 07:56
Fed Chairman Powell: We never consider political factors

Fed Chairman Powell: We never consider political factors

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell stated: "We never consider political factors." Many people do not believe us, and many say we are politically motivated. This is pure nonsense, and our decisions are "never based on political factors." The impact of tariffs on consumer inflation is "not a major factor." We expect the tariffs to be a one-time pass-through effect, which will end by the end of next year. We are in a "low employment, low layoffs" economy. Artificial intelligence will eliminate some jobs, while AI will drive the evolution of some jobs and create new ones. He also said job growth appears too weak to keep the unemployment rate stable. The Fed is "well-positioned" after its September rate cut. If policy isn't in the right place, we'll take action to adjust it. Stock market valuations are already quite high.
PANews2025/09/24 07:27
Tether seeks up to $20 billion in funding at a $500 billion valuation

Tether seeks up to $20 billion in funding at a $500 billion valuation

PANews reported on September 24 that Tether Holdings, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise up to $20 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. This deal could make the cryptocurrency company one of the world's most valuable private companies. Tether hopes to raise $15 billion to $20 billion through a private placement, representing approximately 3% of the company's shares. Negotiations are in the early stages. Depending on the proportion of shares offered, the deal could value Tether at approximately $500 billion, putting it on par with OpenAI and SpaceX. Its most direct competitor, Circle, had a market capitalization of approximately $30 billion on Tuesday afternoon. Tether is at the forefront of the stablecoin market. Its USDT token, pegged to the US dollar, has a market capitalization of $172 billion, making it the largest stablecoin, while Circle's second-largest stablecoin, USDC, has a market capitalization of approximately $74 billion.
PANews2025/09/24 07:15
Fold Launches Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with Stripe and Visa

Fold Launches Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with Stripe and Visa

Fold launches Bitcoin rewards credit card with up to 3.5% cashback, powered by Stripe and Visa for seamless crypto spending and adoption. Fold has announced the debut of its new Bitcoin rewards credit card, a product aimed at bringing crypto rewards to everyday spending. The card will be on the Visa network, and will be […] The post Fold Launches Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card with Stripe and Visa appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 07:00
