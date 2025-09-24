MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Strategic Brilliance In Navigating The AI Giant Wars
The post Strategic Brilliance In Navigating The AI Giant Wars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud AI: Strategic Brilliance In Navigating The AI Giant Wars Skip to content Home AI News Google Cloud AI: Strategic Brilliance in Navigating the AI Giant Wars Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-cloud-ai-strategy/
COM
$0.017009
+3.39%
CLOUD
$0.10833
+1.20%
AI
$0.1241
-0.32%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:44
Del
The three major U.S. stock indexes all fell, with Nvidia down nearly 3% and Oracle down 4.3%.
PANews reported on September 24th that U.S. stocks closed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.19%, the S&P 500 down 0.55%, and the Nasdaq down 0.95%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) fell nearly 3%, Oracle (ORCL.N) fell 4.3%, and TSMC (TSM.N) rose 3.7%.
U
$0.009842
-9.29%
ROSE
$0.02629
-1.57%
MAJOR
$0.1377
+1.71%
Del
PANews
2025/09/24 08:31
Del
Bitcoin Price could reach $3.4 million if Fed adopts yield curve control, Says Hayes
Analyst Hayes predicts Bitcoin price could surge to $3.4M by 2028 if Fed adopts yield curve control, boosting credit and digital asset adoption. Analyst Arthur Hayes predicts that Bitcoin could surge if the Federal Reserve adopts yield curve control (YCC). By this plan, the new credit could reach more than 15 trillion through mass printing […] The post Bitcoin Price could reach $3.4 million if Fed adopts yield curve control, Says Hayes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MORE
$0.08538
-0.66%
LIVE
$0.01418
-20.06%
MASS
$0.0006927
+2.50%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 08:30
Del
SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?
The post SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations? Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline. Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP. 🚨 Brad Garlinghouse, CEO de Ripple: “Cross-border payments move in the trillions, yet SWIFT — a system designed over a decade ago — still dominates. It’s time to bring global finance into the modern era.”#XRP is the bridge. 🌉💎 pic.twitter.com/yTTdEHuOHA — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 23, 2025 Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production. What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework. SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like…
T
$0.01557
-0.06%
REAL
$0.06271
+3.67%
BRIDGE
$0.05974
-9.31%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:05
Del
Fnality Secures $136 Million to Expand Tokenized Settlement Network
Fnality raises $136M to expand its tokenized settlement network, enabling real-time, secure, and efficient cross-border digital asset payments. Fnality, a blockchain startup based in the U.K., has also attracted a 136 million series C funding round. Wisdom Tree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb were the first to invest. Current investors such […] The post Fnality Secures $136 Million to Expand Tokenized Settlement Network appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
C
$0.21253
-0.73%
K
$0.1442
-23.62%
U
$0.009842
-9.29%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 08:00
Del
Fed Cuts Rate Again as Powell Addresses Economic Risks
The post Fed Cuts Rate Again as Powell Addresses Economic Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points amid moderated growth and inflation. Powell emphasized no current financial stability risk. Crypto markets cautious with expected liquidity boost. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced on September 23, 2025, a 25 basis point cut in the target federal funds rate, aiming to foster economic stability amidst persistent inflation. The rate cut is poised to encourage risk-on sentiment, potentially impacting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as capital seeks yield amidst moderated economic growth. Fed Rate Cut: Implications for Markets and Economy The Federal Reserve reduced the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.00–4.25%, highlighting Powell’s ongoing leadership. This decision comes amid moderated growth and persistent inflation concerns, demonstrating the Fed’s commitment to its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. Expectations for increased liquidity in both traditional and crypto markets arise as a result of this rate cut. Historical trends show that reduced rates often lead to markets pursuing yield and potential inflation hedges, including major crypto assets like BTC and ETH. Market analysts noted that while rate cuts typically spur risk-on sentiment, concerns over economic uncertainty persist. Powell declared there was not currently a period of heightened financial stability risk, emphasizing the need to adjust monetary policy as necessary. In Powell’s words: “The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. …The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.” Crypto Markets React to Federal Reserve’s 2025 Strategy Did you know? Rate cuts since 2019 have generally led to notable rallies in BTC and ETH, echoing as investors…
BTC
$112,814.05
-0.11%
COM
$0.017009
+3.39%
REACT
$0.06489
-7.94%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:53
Del
Fitell Secures $100M to Launch Solana Treasury in Australia
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fitell-100m-solana-treasury-launch/
COM
$0.017009
+3.39%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 07:11
Del
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Morgan Stanley’s Big Move Puts $120K in Sight
Morgan Stanley eyes crypto trading—Bitcoin price prediction now teases a $120K rally on Wall Street’s growing push.
MOVE
$0.1175
+1.20%
PUSH
$0.03023
-5.97%
NOW
$0.00554
-1.77%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 07:07
Del
Chainlink (LINK) Price Stalls at Key Trendline – Here’s What Could Happen if Support Fails
Chainlink price has enjoyed a smooth run since the start of May, moving crisply within an uptrend price channel. Each time LINK hit the lower end of this channel, the buyers stepped in to push it higher, keeping the uptrend running for more than four months. But the token is once again at that very
MORE
$0.08538
-0.66%
TOKEN
$0.01221
+0.49%
PUSH
$0.03023
-5.97%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 07:00
Del
Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader
An analyst known for making timely crypto calls believes that one energy-related stock is on the verge of making a sudden massive upward move. Pseudonymous analyst Bluntz tells his 306,000 followers on the social media platform X that ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASP) may increase 300% from its current value due to the huge energy demand […] The post Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
MOVE
$0.1175
+1.20%
HERE
$0.00026
+4.00%
MAY
$0.03992
-0.44%
Del
The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 02:05
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns