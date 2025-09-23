2025-09-24 Wednesday

Morgan Stanley and Zero Hash Join Forces for E*Trade Crypto Trading

The post Morgan Stanley and Zero Hash Join Forces for E*Trade Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Morgan Stanley partners with Zero Hash, enabling E*Trade clients to trade BTC, ETH, SOL. Initiative aims for broad crypto market adoption within conventional financial structures. Institutional backing propels cryptocurrency credibility among retail investors. Morgan Stanley partners with Zero Hash to enable E*Trade clients to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana by 2026, highlighting a major step in digital asset integration. This marks accelerated digital asset development by major banks post-regulatory shifts, potentially increasing trading volumes and legitimizing cryptocurrency investments among retail and wealthy investors. Morgan Stanley’s Crypto Trading: A Shift in Financial Strategies Morgan Stanley’s partnership with Zero Hash involves providing E*Trade clients access to trading BTC, ETH, and SOL starting in 2026. Led by Jed Finn, this plan is a part of Morgan Stanley’s larger vision to incorporate digital assets into their financial services, which aligns with recent regulatory shifts in the US. Immediate implications include increased accessibility to crypto trading for retail clients, as well as plans for a comprehensive digital wallet solution. The initiative is expected to enhance the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies among mainstream investors. Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s collaboration with Zero Hash follows historical precedents, such as JPMorgan’s 2024 crypto partnership, which temporarily boosted Bitcoin’s trading volume. These partnerships highlight a trend of traditional finance embracing crypto assets. Coin Market Insights: Bitcoin Dominates with 57.74% Market Share Did you know? Morgan Stanley’s collaboration with Zero Hash follows historical precedents, such as JPMorgan’s 2024 crypto partnership, which temporarily boosted Bitcoin’s trading volume. These partnerships highlight a trend of traditional finance embracing crypto assets. Bitcoin, trading at $111,823.33 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, holds a dominant position at 57.74%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The past 90 days saw a 3.94% increase, while the daily trading volume fell by 28.58% to $48.10 billion, reflecting a…
Crypto Launches Could Accelerate as SEC Prepares ‘Exemption’

The post Crypto Launches Could Accelerate as SEC Prepares ‘Exemption’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC prepares “innovation exemption” to speed crypto product launches in U.S. markets Policy shift marks softer stance on enforcement, with support for DeFi and tokenization Atkins pushes IPO revival, aiming to boost U.S. listings and attract fresh investments The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to roll out an “innovation exemption” by year-end, aiming to let crypto firms launch products more quickly without being bogged down by rules designed for older financial markets.  SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the exemption would provide “a stable platform” for companies to introduce new products while keeping investor safeguards intact. The move reflects a broader effort to modernize oversight and make U.S. markets more competitive for emerging technologies. Related: SEC Chair Atkins Adopts Softer Enforcement, Signals Pro-Crypto Regulatory Shift Streamlining Crypto Market Entry According to Blloomberg report, the SEC intends to balance oversight with innovation by allowing certain crypto projects to bypass regulatory requirements that don’t fit digital assets. Startups and smaller firms would be able to enter the market faster, reducing compliance costs and encouraging growth.  The exemption is expected to give a boost to decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization, areas that have struggled under uncertain rules. By cutting the red tape, the SEC hopes to spur development in these sectors while still retaining enforcement powers where necessary. Softer Stance After Years of Crackdowns The shift marks a departure from the Biden-era SEC, which pursued aggressive enforcement actions against crypto firms. Several cases have already been dropped, signaling a softer approach under Atkins.  A new crypto task force has also been formed to steer regulatory updates and clarify rules for market participants. The agency’s message is clear: oversight remains, but the U.S. wants to be seen as a friendlier jurisdiction for digital asset innovation. IPO Revival on the Agenda Beyond crypto,…
Last Chance for Ethereum? ETH Price Pattern Breaks Down as $4K Must Hold

The post Last Chance for Ethereum? ETH Price Pattern Breaks Down as $4K Must Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: ETH risks a 15% correction toward $3,560 after breaking below its symmetrical triangle pattern. Bulls must defend the ascending trendline support to avoid a deeper decline. Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) token price has plunged by more than 7.50% this week, led by de-risking sentiment across the crypto market. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView Moreover, technical analysis shows that the ETH price drop has triggered a classic bearish reversal setup that risks more downside ahead. Ether price risks 15% drop in the near term Ethereum’s breakdown from the symmetrical triangle tilts the short-term outlook bearish. Typically, such patterns resolve in the direction of the prevailing trend, but a downside breach can flip the pattern into a reversal signal. The measured move from this triangle setup points toward $3,560, suggesting ETH could fall another 15% from current levels before October if selling pressure persists. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView The target falls in the support range that analyst Michaël van de Poppe highlights. In his Tuesday post, the chartist discusses the prospects of the ETH price falling inside the $3,550-$3,750 area, noting the 20-week exponential moving average (20-week EMA; the blue wave in the chart below) at around $3,685. ETH/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView/Michaël van de Poppe “Compression is building up –> Big move to occur at a later time,” Poppe says, adding: “It’s now down nearly 20% from the high, not a bad spot to be accumulating your first positions.” The bulls have one line of defense despite the triangle breakdown setup. ETH is hovering near a rising trendline that has underpinned its uptrend since April, and preceded 90%-125% rallies. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView A bounce from the trendline, followed by a decisive close above the 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave)…
Helius Takes First Step In Solana Treasury With $175 Million Purchase

Helius Medical Technologies has officially kick-started its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy with an initial acquisition of 760,190 tokens. Helius Has Started Buying Solana With Its $500 Million Raise As announced in a press release, Helius Medical Technologies has completed its first Solana purchase for its digital asset treasury strategy. In total, the company has acquired […]
Robot Swarms Could Solve Blockchain’s Oracle Problem, Researchers Say

New study shows mobile robots can collectively verify real-world data for smart contracts while resisting attacks.
Ethereum Spot ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge in Crypto Trading

BitcoinWorld Ethereum Spot ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge in Crypto Trading The cryptocurrency landscape is constantly evolving, and a truly remarkable shift is underway that’s catching the eye of both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. We’re talking about the phenomenal rise of Ethereum spot ETFs, which have rapidly carved out a significant slice of the total spot ETH trading volume. This isn’t just a minor trend; it’s a powerful indicator of how traditional finance is embracing digital assets. An Unprecedented Surge: Why Are Ethereum Spot ETFs Dominating? Just last November, Ethereum spot ETFs accounted for a mere 3% of the total spot ETH trading volume. Fast forward to today, and that figure has skyrocketed to an impressive 15%. This five-fold increase, as reported by The Block, highlights a clear preference emerging among investors. But what’s driving this unprecedented surge? The primary reason boils down to accessibility, security, and regulation. Many investors, particularly those coming from traditional financial backgrounds, are increasingly opting for regulated financial products over the complexities of directly managing cryptocurrencies. These ETFs offer a bridge, allowing exposure to Ethereum without the intricacies often associated with digital asset ownership. The Compelling Benefits of Investing via Ethereum Spot ETFs Investing in Ethereum spot ETFs presents several compelling advantages that resonate with a broad spectrum of investors: Simplified Exposure: Investors can gain exposure to ETH’s price movements without the need to set up and manage their own digital wallets, remember seed phrases, or navigate complex crypto exchanges. This significantly lowers the barrier to entry. Enhanced Security: By investing through an ETF, investors delegate the security responsibilities to professional custodians. This mitigates personal security risks, such as potential hacks or loss of private keys, which can be a major concern for direct token holders. Regulatory Assurance: ETFs operate within established financial frameworks, providing a layer of regulatory oversight that many traditional finance participants find reassuring. This trust factor is crucial for attracting larger institutional capital. Market Liquidity: The growth of these ETFs contributes to the overall liquidity of the Ethereum market, making it easier for investors to buy and sell their positions. Moreover, the influx of capital into these regulated products has had a tangible impact on the market. Ethereum (ETH) itself has seen a price increase of over 30% this year, partly fueled by the growing interest and investment channeled through these ETFs. This demonstrates the significant influence that regulated financial instruments can have on the underlying digital asset. What Does the Future Hold for Ethereum Spot ETFs? The trajectory for Ethereum spot ETFs appears set for continued expansion. As traditional financial infrastructure further integrates digital assets, we can expect the market share of these ETFs to grow even more. This ongoing integration is likely to pave the way for more sophisticated financial products and broader investor participation. However, it’s also important to acknowledge potential challenges. The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving globally, and future policy decisions could influence the growth trajectory. Market volatility, a hallmark of the crypto space, will also remain a factor for investors to consider. Despite these considerations, the current trend suggests a strong and enduring preference for regulated exposure to digital assets. The remarkable growth of Ethereum spot ETFs is not just a statistic; it’s a testament to the maturation of the crypto market and its increasing appeal to a wider investment audience. It signifies a pivotal moment where ease of access, security, and institutional trust are becoming paramount. This remarkable shift underscores the increasing confidence in Ethereum as a foundational asset within the digital economy. The continued evolution of these financial instruments will undoubtedly shape the future of crypto investment, making it more accessible and secure for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions About Ethereum Spot ETFs What are Ethereum spot ETFs? Ethereum spot ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment vehicles that hold actual Ethereum (ETH) as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to ETH’s price movements without directly owning or managing the cryptocurrency themselves. How do Ethereum spot ETFs differ from holding ETH directly? Unlike holding ETH directly, where you manage your own wallet and private keys, Ethereum spot ETFs handle the custody and security of the ETH. This simplifies the investment process and reduces personal security risks, offering a more traditional investment experience. Who is investing in Ethereum spot ETFs? Both institutional and retail investors are showing a strong preference for Ethereum spot ETFs. Institutions appreciate the regulatory compliance and ease of integration into existing portfolios, while retail investors benefit from simplified access and reduced security concerns. What impact have Ethereum spot ETFs had on ETH’s price? The increased inflows into these ETFs have contributed to a positive sentiment and demand for Ethereum. The Block reported that ETH’s price has risen by more than 30% this year, partly attributed to the growing interest channeled through these regulated products. What is the future outlook for Ethereum spot ETFs? The outlook is largely positive. As traditional financial infrastructure continues to integrate digital assets, the market share of Ethereum spot ETFs is expected to grow further. This trend suggests a move towards more mainstream adoption and regulated investment in cryptocurrencies. If you found this analysis insightful, please share it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest Ethereum spot ETFs trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Ethereum Spot ETFs: An Unprecedented Surge in Crypto Trading first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

Ripple’s enterprise stablecoin RLUSD takes a major leap into institutional finance with 24/7 access to tokenized Blackrock and Vaneck assets, boosting liquidity and DeFi exposure. Ripple RLUSD Gains Direct Access to Blackrock’s BUIDL Through Tokenized Gateway Tokenized assets are gaining traction among institutional investors as blockchain infrastructure providers deepen real-world financial integrations. Ripple announced on […]
Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading Service on E-Trade Platform: Report

Morgan Stanley will begin offering cryptocurrency trading on its E-Trade platform in the first half of 2026 through a partnership with infrastructure provider Zerohash, the bank said Tuesday. According to a new Reuters report, E-Trade clients will be able to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at launch, a spokesperson confirmed. The move […] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading Service on E-Trade Platform: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator

San Francisco, CA, USA, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire The post PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns