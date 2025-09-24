2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
OranjeBTC acquires 3,650 Bitcoin for $385 million

OranjeBTC acquires 3,650 Bitcoin for $385 million

The post OranjeBTC acquires 3,650 Bitcoin for $385 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Oranje, a Brazilian company, acquired 3,650 BTC for $385 million to build strategic reserves ahead of its public listing. Brazil is a leader in corporate and retail crypto adoption in Latin America. OranjeBTC, a Brazilian Bitcoin treasury company, acquired 3,650 Bitcoin for $385 million today as part of its strategic reserve accumulation ahead of a planned public listing. The purchase reflects growing corporate Bitcoin adoption in Latin America, where Brazil leads with a large and rapidly expanding user base actively trading digital assets. Oranje follows the treasury model pioneered by Strategy, which began large-scale Bitcoin purchases in 2020. That strategy has inspired a wave of Bitcoin treasury companies globally. Corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated worldwide, with over 190 publicly traded companies now holding BTC on their balance sheets as an inflation hedge. Institutional holdings collectively exceed 1.5 million BTC, valued at hundreds of billions at current prices, as companies seek exposure to the pioneering cryptocurrency’s limited supply dynamics. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/oranje-acquires-3650-bitcoin-for-385-million/
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:41
Del
Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget

Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget

The post Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy, acknowledged that in the past five years, the country’s banking industry has gained massive profits; therefore, urging that it was time for the industry to start supporting state finances. Giorgetti made these remarks as the Italian government is exploring alternatives to fund billions of euros in taxes for the 2026 budget, which is expected to go public next month. During a political rally in central Marche, the Economy Minister stated that all individuals in Italy should contribute fairly without pressure. To achieve a common ground, Giorgetti suggested they discuss this together so that all parties can help. According to him, this is very important. In late 2024, a set of measures introduced by the government brought in about 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) from banks to assist with this year’s budget. Sources mentioned that Giorgetti’s ruling League party wants banks to pitch in again with over 1 billion euros for the 2026 budget.  Meanwhile, last year, the government introduced a series of measures enabling the agency to collect approximately 4 billion euros, or $4.72 billion, from banks to support the 2025 budget. Italian authorities urge the banking industry to contribute to support state finances Earlier, Italian lawmakers highlighted that the relevant authorities would hold discussions with local banks concerning their contribution to support state finances. This move has put great pressure on the banking industry, which is facing harsh criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition. The critics expressed that banks have not established strategies to reward depositors or offer better loan terms for businesses. This is despite the industry recording significant profits resulting from high interest rates.  Marco Osnato, an Italian politician and a member of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia…
1
1$0.013406-6.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174+1.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+3.39%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:30
Del
Coinbase, Cloudflare unveil AI payments foundation x402

Coinbase, Cloudflare unveil AI payments foundation x402

The post Coinbase, Cloudflare unveil AI payments foundation x402 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto exchange Coinbase is partnering with technology security firm Cloudflare to launch x402 Foundation, an entity that will champion the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven payments. Summary Coinbase and Cloudflare’s x402 Foundation is aiming to make AI-powered payments as seamless as sending an email. The x402 protocol creates a universal framework for real-time, stablecoin-based transactions—enabling everything from creator micropayments and pay-per-use AI services to agent-to-agent commerce. By embedding payments directly into the web, the protocol lets AI agents, businesses, and apps transact autonomously, unlocking a new frontier where blockchain meets intelligent, automated commerce at scale. Coinbase and Cloudflare revealed their partnership on Tuesday, Sept. 23, noting that the establishment of the x402 Foundation aims to promote the AI-powered payments system via the x402 protocol.  The x402 is a framework that enables users and businesses to exchange value on the web via a common language, the companies said in an announcement.  According to Dan Kim, vice president of business development and listings at Coinbase, the mission of x402 Foundation is to drive a new era in payments. The protocol will be the standard for AI payments, allowing for accelerated growth of the agentic commerce ecosystem. By having payments embedded directly into the web, the x402 protocol allows for autonomous transfers and payments between AI agents, businesses, and apps. A new era for payments x402 eyes automated and scalable blockchain payments powered by AI. Use cases include pay-per-use AI and research, creator micropayments, storage and media and agent-to-agent payments.  The foundation will focus on scaling the protocol for these milestones, with initiatives around developer grants, resources and interoperability. “With the x402 Foundation, we’re laying the groundwork for a future where AI agents can autonomously transact, creating entirely new workflows and business models,” Kim noted. Cloudflare stated in a separate update that users can…
RealLink
REAL$0.06273+3.70%
Vice
VICE$0.035+2.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+3.39%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:26
Del
What We Know About The Expanding Health Risk

What We Know About The Expanding Health Risk

The post What We Know About The Expanding Health Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Food and Drug Administration announced this week shrimp recalls made by Aquastar and Kroger that impact tens of thousands of bags of frozen shrimp, noting potential radioactive contamination and marking the latest recall of the crustaceans the U.S. has seen since August. The latest recall was issued on Sept. 21. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Key Facts The FDA announced a recall of 49,920 bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp, about 18,000 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp and about 17,264 bags (net wt. 1.25lbs) of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers, expanding on a recall initiated in August. The expanded recall was made because the shrimp were potentially “prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137,” a man-made radioisotope of cesium that with longer term, repeated low dose exposure can cause an elevated risk of cancer. No illnesses have been reported for the recall as of Sept. 21 as the FDA investigates Cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, a large Indonesian shrimp exporter doing business as BMS Foods. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Have Experts Said About The Potential Health Risk? Nuclear radiation experts have said the health risk is low, according to the Associated Press, which noted the level of cesium 137 found in the frozen shrimp was about 68 becquerels per kilogram, a measure of radioactivity that is “far below the FDA’s level of 1,200 becquerels per kilogram that could trigger the need for health protections.” Crucial…
1
1$0.013406-6.74%
Union
U$0.009842-9.29%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.055+3.91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:15
Del
Fnality Raises $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Network

Fnality Raises $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Network

The post Fnality Raises $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London-based blockchain payments company Fnality secured $136 million in a Series C funding round backed by some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek, Tradeweb and WisdomTree led the round, joined by returning investors including Goldman Sachs, Santander, Barclays and UBS, according to a Tuesday announcement by the company. “The closing of our Series C reflects a shared conviction that the future of money demands a new foundation,” Fnality CEO Michelle Neal said. She added that the company’s blockchain-based settlement systems offer “24/7 payment rails, real-time settlement, and enhanced liquidity.” Fnality, which launched its sterling-denominated Fnality Payment System in the United Kingdom last year, aims to modernize wholesale payments through a blockchain-based infrastructure tied to central bank reserves. The new capital will help Fnality expand into the US dollar and euro markets, pending regulatory approvals, it said. Fnality raises $136 million. Source: Fnality Related: ASIC eases licensing rules for stablecoin distributors in Australia Fnality taps DLT to bridge TradFi and tokenized markets Fnality uses distributed ledger technology to simplify institutional settlements, enabling real-time repo, tokenized securities settlement and cross-currency payments. The goal is to connect traditional finance with tokenized markets while improving liquidity and reducing settlement risks. WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg described Fnality’s platform as a “critical foundation” for tokenized finance. “Our investment in Fnality reflects our ambition to plug directly into the rapidly growing tokenized markets,” Steinberg added. Citi’s head of digital strategy Deepak Mehra said that Fnality aligns with the bank’s strategy to build more efficient, interoperable payment systems for digital assets. In 2023, Fnality raised $95 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas, with participation from Euroclear, DTCC, WisdomTree and existing backer Nomura. Related: Colombians can soon save in stablecoins with new MoneyGram app Google launches…
Chainbase
C$0.21248-0.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06273+3.70%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05974-9.31%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:07
Del
147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns

147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns

The post 147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: 147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off: 147K BTC Liquidated, Analyst Warns Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-whale-sell-off-warning/
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.74-0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+3.39%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:02
Del
Strategy’s Saylor Ends Speculation on What Bitcoin Is

Strategy’s Saylor Ends Speculation on What Bitcoin Is

The post Strategy’s Saylor Ends Speculation on What Bitcoin Is appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor has done it again, going straight to the heart of the matter. The Strategy chairman, who has spent the last five years turning his company into a pure Bitcoin play, summed things up in one line. This framing comes at a time when Strategy’s balance sheet looks more like a sovereign reserve than a corporate ledger.  As of Sept. 22, the company has 639,835 BTC, bought since August 2020, with a total cost of just over $47.3 billion.  On average, each coin is being bought for $73,972, and with Bitcoin trading higher, the unrealized profit margin is already more than 52%. That is like $72.3 billion in market value locked away, which is a war chest that no regular treasurer could ever match with fiat instruments. Strategy doing numbers with Bitcoin In September alone, Strategy added more than 7,300 BTC across four separate purchases, each recorded with a rising cost basis as the market absorbed supply.  The market is responding accordingly to the strategy. The firm’s market cap is now at $95 billion, with its enterprise value peaking above $110 billion. It is clear from things like market NAV ratios that there ia a premium, which shows how investors are valuing the Bitcoin stack that is part of the equity. Saylor’s message is about branding as much as it is about the balance sheet. To him, Bitcoin is not a way to hedge or trade — it is just money itself.  Everything else is just someone else’s promise. Source: https://u.today/strategys-saylor-ends-speculation-on-what-bitcoin-is
Union
U$0.009842-9.29%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01434+0.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.74-0.09%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 09:01
Del
Wood Sister takes first stake in Alibaba in four years, worth over $16 million

Wood Sister takes first stake in Alibaba in four years, worth over $16 million

PANews reported on September 24 that "Wood Sister" Cathie Wood's fund resumed holdings in Alibaba (BABA.N), the first time in four years. According to the daily trading report released by Wood's Ark Investment Management, the company's two ETFs bought Alibaba ADRs on Monday with a total value of approximately US$16.3 million. On Tuesday, Alibaba ADRs hit their highest level since November 2021, almost doubling year-to-date. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission search tool, Ark's first investment in Alibaba dates back to 2014, shortly after the company went public that year. However, no investment or proxy voting records were found after September 2021. This latest investment may mark Ark's renewed efforts to expand its investment in China's Internet sector.
Union
U$0.009842-9.29%
MAY
MAY$0.03992-0.44%
FUND
FUND$0.0218+21.11%
Del
PANews2025/09/24 08:28
Del
Ethereum ETFs now account for 15% of spot market trading volume

Ethereum ETFs now account for 15% of spot market trading volume

PANews reported on September 24 that according to The Block , the spot Ethereum ETF trading volume has risen to 15% of the total Ethereum spot market, a significant increase from 3% three months after the ETF was launched in November 2024 .
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-1.77%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05045+6.23%
Del
PANews2025/09/24 08:22
Del
Stablecoin Titan Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation on $20 Billion Raise: Report

Stablecoin Titan Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation on $20 Billion Raise: Report

Tether would potentially join the ranks of OpenAI and SpaceX, which received similar valuations.
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.000000006134-8.74%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 07:29
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns