Tether CEO: We are evaluating financing from a group of high-end investors

Tether CEO: We are evaluating financing from a group of high-end investors

PANews reported on September 24 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted on the X platform that Tether is evaluating raising funds from a group of high-end investors to enhance the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines such as stablecoins, distribution, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications and media.
PANews 2025/09/24 09:27
Ripple Vs. SEC Battle Update: Lawsuit Officially Over As $125M Receipt Of Payment To Regulator Surfaces

Ripple Vs. SEC Battle Update: Lawsuit Officially Over As $125M Receipt Of Payment To Regulator Surfaces

Ripple Vs. SEC Battle Update: Lawsuit Officially Over As $125M Receipt Of Payment To Regulator Surfaces | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 09:25
Fueling The Future Of AI

Fueling The Future Of AI

OpenAI's Monumental Stargate Expansion: Fueling The Future Of AI
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 09:17
What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins

What You Should Know Before The 2025-26 NBA Season Begins

The NBA logo is seen outside an NBA fan store in New York on July 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The beginning of the NBA season is rapidly approaching and there are a few key updates and events that NBA fans should be aware of this season. With the season tipping off in about a month things are going to get moving in the NBA world very soon. Media Day Today was the first day that some NBA teams could have their official media days and the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets were the first two teams to do this. Media day is a day where all the players for a team are made available to the media for any questions, and also where they do their photoshoots in their full uniform. Media day will take place for the rest of the NBA teams later this week. Training Camp After media day, on September 29th, training camps open for the entire league. Training camp is where teams and coaching staffs get together and run through their systems and try to build overall team chemistry. This can be through team practices or simple bonding exercises as well. There is a lot of player movement every off-season, so training camp is a good way to get new teammates some camaraderie early. Preseason After training camp, the NBA preseason begins on October 2nd, with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The NBA sends teams all over the world during the preseason, such as China and Australia. The preseason is a way for players to get minimal live game reps before the regular season tips off. While they do not…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 09:03
Whale 0x5e30 bought over 540,000 ASTER in a single transaction

Whale 0x5e30 bought over 540,000 ASTER in a single transaction

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Lookonchain , the on-chain address 0x5e30 used 1,090 BNB (approximately US$1.11 million) to buy 549,194 ASTER in a transaction , with an average transaction price of approximately US$2.02.
PANews 2025/09/24 09:02
Ripple to add stablecoin off ramp for BlackRock, VanEck

Ripple to add stablecoin off ramp for BlackRock, VanEck

Ripple is eyeing further adoption for its stablecoin, which is why it is integrating with real-world assets tokenization platform Securitize to add Ripple USD as an off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds. Summary Ripple and Securitize have partnered to expand adoption of the Ripple USD stablecoin. Users will be able to exchange tokenized treasuries funds by BlackRock and VanEck for RLUSD. Securitize will also integrate XRP Ledger to boost real-world assets on the blockchain. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring the new stablecoin off ramp to Securitize's tokenization platform via a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock's and VanEck's tokenized funds to exchange shares of these assets for the stablecoin, according to a press release. Initial support is for BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and VanEck's Treasury Fund, respectively BUIDL and VBILL. Support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) for BUIDL off-ramp is live, while VBILL will launch over the next few days. BUIDL is currently a $2 billion RWA asset on-chain, while data on rwa.xyz shows VBILL has a market cap of $74 million. The rollout of the smart contract means holders will be able to instantly convert the tokenized treasury funds for RLUSD and use the stablecoin to unlock benefits such as on-chain transfers and yield among other decentralized finance strategies. RLUSD adoption key to integration Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency, sees the partnership with Securitize as one further step towards accelerating the adoption of RLUSD. "Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto," said Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins at Ripple. "RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 08:56
Tether targets $500B valuation in major funding round

Tether targets $500B valuation in major funding round

Key Takeaways Tether, issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is seeking funding at a $500B valuation. USDT remains the world's most used dollar-pegged digital asset, now exceeding $170B in market cap. Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, is seeking to raise funding in a deal that could value it at around $500 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The potential valuation would mark a significant premium for the stablecoin issuer, whose USDT token maintains a market capitalization exceeding $170 billion as the world's most widely used dollar-pegged digital asset. Tether has emerged as a dominant force in crypto trading and cross-border payments, with USDT serving as a key liquidity bridge across digital asset markets. The company faced regulatory scrutiny in 2021 when disclosures revealed over $50 billion in circulation backed by a mix of assets including commercial paper and loans. In 2023, Tether announced plans to allocate up to 15% of its profits to purchasing Bitcoin, reflecting a broader trend of stablecoin issuers diversifying into volatile assets for yield generation. The funding discussions come as stablecoins have experienced explosive growth amid broader crypto adoption, with institutional and retail users increasingly relying on dollar-pegged tokens for trading and remittances.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 08:53
Step Into 1000X Crypto: MoonBull Whitelist Closing Soon as Cat in A Dog’s World and Cheems Push Forward

Step Into 1000X Crypto: MoonBull Whitelist Closing Soon as Cat in A Dog's World and Cheems Push Forward

Ever felt that gut-punch moment when you saw a meme coin moon without you on board? Crypto groups light up, charts flash green, and you're left chasing scraps like a penguin slipping on ice. That's exactly what MoonBull's whitelist is designed for – giving supporters an early advantage. Unlike other meme projects that leave you […]
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:15
Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF’s X Post

Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF's X Post

BitcoinWorld Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF’s X Post In a surprising turn of events that sent ripples across the cryptocurrency market, the FTT token price experienced a sudden and significant surge. This unexpected jump occurred shortly after Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder of FTX, posted a simple ‘gm’ (good morning) on X, formerly Twitter, breaking a six-month silence. The post immediately captured the attention of the crypto community, triggering a short-term rally for the FTT token. What Sparked the FTT Token Price Rally? The cryptocurrency market is often highly sensitive to social media activity, especially from prominent figures, even those with controversial pasts. SBF’s ‘gm’ post, his first public communication in half a year, was enough to ignite speculation and enthusiasm among certain traders. This brief message, devoid of any specific news or updates regarding FTX or its future, nevertheless became a catalyst for rapid market movement. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the FTT token price skyrocketed to $1.19, marking an impressive increase of 43.24% in a short period. Such a dramatic percentage gain highlights the speculative nature of many altcoins and how quickly sentiment can shift based on seemingly minor events. Community Speculation: The post fueled immediate discussions and theories among crypto enthusiasts. Short-Term Trading: Many traders likely saw an opportunity for quick profits, contributing to the pump. Market Volatility: The event underscores the inherent volatility of the crypto space, where news, even vague social media posts, can have outsized effects. Who is Sam Bankman-Fried and Why Does His Post Matter? Sam Bankman-Fried, once hailed as a crypto prodigy, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence. He was convicted on multiple fraud charges involving a staggering $11 billion, related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. His scheduled release date is in December 2044. Given his legal situation and long absence from public communication, his sudden ‘gm’ post was highly unusual and unexpected. Despite his incarceration, SBF remains a figure of intense interest in the crypto world. His past influence and the sheer scale of FTX’s collapse mean that any communication from him, however brief, is scrutinized. This attention can, as seen with the FTT token price, translate into immediate market reactions, driven by a mix of curiosity, speculation, and perhaps a touch of nostalgia or hope for some. However, it is crucial to remember the context of his current circumstances. Understanding the Dynamics of Sudden Crypto Pumps The rapid increase in the FTT token price following SBF’s post is a classic example of a ‘pump’ driven by sentiment rather than fundamental value. Such events are common in the crypto market and often short-lived. Investors frequently react to perceived signals or community hype, leading to quick price movements that may not be sustainable in the long run. For FTT, the native token of the now-defunct FTX exchange, its utility and future prospects are severely limited due to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and SBF’s conviction. Therefore, any significant price movement should be viewed with extreme caution. Fundamental Analysis: Always prioritize the underlying value and utility of a token over speculative pumps. Risk Management: Understand that investments based on social media hype carry significant risk. Market Manipulation: Be aware that such events can sometimes be orchestrated to manipulate prices for personal gain. What Does This Mean for the FTT Token and Its Future? While the recent surge in FTT token price created a buzz, it is unlikely to signal a fundamental shift in the token’s long-term outlook. The token’s value remains intrinsically tied to the fate of the FTX bankruptcy estate, and its future utility is highly questionable. Investors should exercise extreme diligence and skepticism when considering FTT as an investment. The incident serves as a potent reminder of the unique challenges and opportunities within the crypto market. While quick gains are possible, they often come with equally rapid losses. It underscores the importance of a well-researched investment strategy that looks beyond fleeting social media trends and focuses on robust projects with clear roadmaps and genuine utility. In conclusion, the brief ‘gm’ from Sam Bankman-Fried on X caused a notable, albeit likely temporary, surge in the FTT token price. This event highlights the powerful, sometimes irrational, influence of social media and prominent figures on cryptocurrency markets, even when fundamental factors remain unchanged. It is a compelling reminder for all participants to approach the market with a critical eye and a commitment to informed decision-making. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What caused the recent FTT token price surge? The FTT token price surged after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted ‘gm’ (good morning) on X, breaking a six-month silence. This social media activity triggered speculation and short-term trading. Q2: Who is Sam Bankman-Fried and what is his current status? Sam Bankman-Fried is the founder of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange. He is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being convicted on fraud charges. Q3: Is the FTT token a good investment now? Given SBF’s conviction and the ongoing FTX bankruptcy, the FTT token’s future utility and value are highly uncertain. Any price surge based on social media activity is likely speculative and carries significant risk. Q4: How does influencer activity impact crypto prices? Cryptocurrency markets can be highly sensitive to influencer activity, even from controversial figures. Social media posts can quickly generate hype, speculation, and rapid price movements, often detached from fundamental value. Q5: What are the risks associated with investing in FTT? Risks include the token’s limited utility post-FTX collapse, ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, high volatility, and the potential for rapid price depreciation after speculative pumps. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the dynamic world of cryptocurrency by sharing this article on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping FTT token price action. This post Shocking FTT Token Price Jumps 43% After SBF’s X Post first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:10
4 Coins That Might Pull Off What Solana (SOL) Did—Jumping from Under $1 to $258

4 Coins That Might Pull Off What Solana (SOL) Did—Jumping from Under $1 to $258

Solana's wild ride from less than a buck to a high of $258 back in 2021 is a classic story of how a crypto can blow up big time. If you're hunting for the next shot at that kind of win, here are four coins that could follow suit and turn small prices into massive
Coinstats 2025/09/24 08:00
