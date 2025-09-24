MEXC-handelsplattformen
From fees to user experience
The post From fees to user experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market moves at breakneck speed, and selecting the right crypto-trading brokers can determine whether you thrive or stumble. The choice may feel overwhelming, but focusing on fundamentals simplifies the process. Here are seven essential features that matter most in 2025. Transparent, all-in pricing (not just “low fees”) Many crypto-trading brokers advertise rock-bottom costs, but the true expense includes more than just maker and taker fees. Focus on three areas: Trading fees. Reputable brokers document maker (adding liquidity) and taker (removing liquidity) fees clearly, often tiered by volume. Spreads and slippage. Low fees don’t matter if spreads widen during volatility. Tight spreads on BTC/USD and ETH/USDT signal deeper liquidity. Ancillary charges. Hidden costs such as withdrawal, deposit, or conversion fees can eat into profits. Flat crypto withdrawal fees are acceptable, but percentage-based ones are not. If a broker cannot present all costs on one page, it’s a warning sign. Institutional-grade security and clear custody No interface matters if your funds are insecure. Look for brokers that treat custody as a core product: 90 %+ of client assets should remain in geographically distributed cold wallets, with the balance in hot wallets for liquidity. Regular PoR. After recent industry collapses, proof of reserves (PoR) with third-party audits, ideally quarterly, is essential. Merkle-tree-based attestations are now industry standard. Regulatory alignment. Registration with recognized financial authorities (e.g., FINMA, MAS) demonstrates higher oversight. User tools. Two-factor authentication, address whitelists, withdrawal cooldowns, and session controls protect accounts from compromise. If a broker hides behind vague “bank-grade security” language, proceed with caution. Consistent liquidity and fast order execution Crypto volatility makes execution speed critical. Evaluate: Order-fill time. Top brokers execute BTC/ETH market orders in under 50 milliseconds. Depth of market. Look for at least $2M in depth on BTC/USD and $500K on ETH/USDT within 1% price…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:24
Del
RockToken: Offering Best Cloud Mining Conditions with Multi-Earning Streams
The post RockToken: Offering Best Cloud Mining Conditions with Multi-Earning Streams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency investment market can turn sour overnight, causing even the most cautious investor to lose money. For high rollers with huge stakes in the game, the thought of such sudden shocks turns their stomach. They could lose in the range of millions in less than 24 hours. To avert such horror scenarios, RockToken has built a stable investment opportunity where individuals and enterprises earn returns regardless of market dynamics. A Bitcoin holder, for instance, could lose over 15% of their investment in an overnight market dip. Simultaneously, a cloud mining investor earns that day’s returns as if nothing happened. Join TockToken in a Minute Go to the official RockToken Website and create a cloud mining account for free. Purchase a hash rate contract. Start earning instantly, with payments made every 24 hours. Tapping into the Full Potential of Cloud Mining RockTokem makes one-click cloud mining accessible to all by offering affordable mining contracts and a free plan for complete beginners. Its investment approach varies from traditional trading in that investors get their returns daily. They don’t need to wait for weeks or months to earn crypto profits. The platform features additional benefits, including; Affordable mining without hardware or prior experience Full-time access to your mining account and rewards Efficient mining processes that result in predictable daily returns Registered operations with an FMA market service certification Fund and data security through RockToken’s multi-protocol protection Easy withdrawal Earning crypto Can Be Fun and Easy, and RockToken Makes Every Investment Worthwhile RockToken investors can make money in three simple ways: 1. Cloud Mining Contracts Easier and better: RockToken offers contracts with highly competitive ROI. With contracts costing less than $200, who can cite a lack of capital as a hindrance to earning cryptocurrency profits? Here are the platform’s top-selling cloud mining plans. Cloud…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:22
Del
Here’s How To Trade Altcoins in 2025, Analyst Explains
The post Here’s How To Trade Altcoins in 2025, Analyst Explains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analysts warn that today’s altcoin market demands a sharper, more disciplined approach than previous market cycles. The warning comes amid a broader market lull, with Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap metric, dropping to below $4,200. Why Altcoin Success Now Demands Discipline, Conviction, and Liquidity BeInCrypto reported how digital asset treasuries (DATs) are emerging as crypto’s Berkshire Hathaway, with holdings worth $105 billion. Sponsored Sponsored It points to the concentration of capital in a handful of outperforming narratives. Against this backdrop, traders risk being left behind if they rely on outdated strategies. Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher stressed that 2025’s environment is not comparable to the broad rallies of 2021 or even 2024. “The best way to approach today’s market is entirely different from 2021, or even 2024,” he wrote on X (Twitter). According to Deutscher, the market has effectively split into two camps. On one side are pockets of outperformance, such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like ASTER, centralized exchange tokens like BNB and Mantle (MNT), and select plays like Story (IP) and STBL. On the other hand, the majority of altcoins remain flat or in decline as liquidity clusters around dominant narratives. Deutscher argued that the only way to succeed in this fractured playing field is to adopt a more disciplined approach. He advised traders to shrink their portfolios, concentrate on assets they believe in, and keep ample stablecoins available to pounce on new opportunities. Hold fewer tokens – avoid bloated portfolios that dilute conviction. Sponsored Sponsored Concentrate on high-conviction plays – ensure picks align with broader market trends. Keep stables ready – maintain liquidity for surprise opportunities. Cut underperformers quickly – don’t let weak assets drain opportunity cost. He cautioned that the temptation to chase every rally can be dangerous in a market where most projects…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:21
Del
‘Never my intention to make light’ of Kirk murder
The post ‘Never my intention to make light’ of Kirk murder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned to air with an emotional monologue Tuesday night, roughly one week after the late night show was suspended by Disney’s ABC broadcast network. The program was initially pulled “indefinitely” following comments by host Kimmel during a show monologue that criticized members of President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement for their reaction to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said Tuesday, getting choked up. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel went on: “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, it’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.” The comedian’s pre-taped monologue marked the first time he had publicly addressed the matter. “I’m happy to be here tonight,” Kimmel said to massive applause from the audience. “It’s been overwhelming. I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Everyone I have ever met has reached out 10 or 11 times.” JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images Earlier Tuesday, Kimmel’s show posted a photo to Instagram with the caption,…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:19
Del
Ethereum Price Prediction, Litecoin Latest News & FTSE100 Updates Here
Ethereum eyes $5,500, Litecoin holds steady near $106, but Remittix steals the spotlight with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and PayFi adoption driving 2025 growth.
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 20:10
Del
Why traders should care about Pump.fun’s 50% drop in buybacks
The post Why traders should care about Pump.fun’s 50% drop in buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Pump.fun facing pressure? Buybacks plunged 50% to $1.27 million, revenue dropped to $1.3 million, and transactions hit a three-month low. What levels matter for PUMP? Support sat at $0.0055 with risk of $0.0050. Reclaiming $0.0065 requires stronger inflows from the Pump.fun team. Pump.fun [PUMP] has struggled since reaching $0.0087 on the 15th of September. The token traded within a descending channel and hit $0.0053. At press time, PUMP exchanged hands at $0.0058, a 25% weekly loss. Its market cap fell from $3 billion to $2.06 billion, signaling weaker inflows. But why is PUMP dropping? Buybacks fall back to August levels Amid sustained price, AMBCrypto observed that the primary factor causing the price drop was reduced capital inflows. According to crypto analyst Clemente, Pump.fun’s daily token buybacks declined 50% in USD terms compared to 10 days ago. Source: Clemente on X In fact, on the 22nd of September, the team acquired 203 million PUMP, worth $1.27 million, the lowest since the 5th of August. Clemente argued that paying $3 million daily to creators and another $3 million to fund buybacks was unsustainable while daily active users stayed flat. Revenue decline hits activity Significantly, the Pump.fun team has reduced acquisition because of its reduced Revenue, which they spend on purchases. According to Artemis data, the protocol’s Revenue declined to reach $1.3 million, levels last witnessed on the 8th of September. Source: Artemis Such a drop in revenue indicated reduced protocol activity and usage. Inasmuch as so, Transactions by Product fell to a three-month low of 1.4 million, with Pumpswap recording none. Source: Artemis That trend left fewer funds available to sustain large-scale buybacks. Spot and Futures data confirm caution Interestingly, besides the performance, investors in the Spot and Futures markets have reduced exposure significantly. According to CoinGlass, Spot…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:07
Del
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Tether Aims for Half a Trillion Valuation
Tether Holdings is planning to raise $20B through a private placement in exchange for a 3% stake in the company. The transaction will create fresh equity and will not involve any sale by existing promoters.
Del
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/24 20:01
Del
UXLINK attacker shuffles stolen assets, $43m drained by phishing
UXLINK attacker converted 1,620 ETH into 6.73m DAI on September 24. The transaction occurred nearly 48 hours after the initial exploit. Inferno Drainer phishing scam drained 542m UXLINK tokens worth $43m. The UXLINK hack has taken another unexpected turn as the attacker behind the exploit continues to shuffle stolen assets in an attempt to cash […] The post UXLINK attacker shuffles stolen assets, $43m drained by phishing appeared first on CoinJournal.
Del
Coin Journal
2025/09/24 19:58
Del
Foundation Pledges Eight-Figure ADA Liquidity for Stablecoin Projects
The post Foundation Pledges Eight-Figure ADA Liquidity for Stablecoin Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cardano Foundation announced it would commit an eight-figure sum in ADA to back stablecoin initiatives. The goal of this development is to increase its influence in decentralized finance (DeFi). Cardano Foundation Allocates ADA Liquidity for Stablecoins In its latest roadmap update, the Cardano Foundation confirmed it will provide substantial liquidity, amounting to tens of millions in ADA, to support multiple stablecoin projects. While such financial commitments were not part of its original mandate, the Foundation acknowledged the need to improve on- and off-ramps for users. According to them, this step could drive stronger adoption in the next six to twelve months. Alongside liquidity support, the Foundation is expanding its focus on community-led initiatives. This includes working on proposals such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. This program is designed to enhance DeFi participation in its ecosystem. Leaders say the data collected from its own liquidity efforts will help refine future community-backed proposals. This follows other developments within the stablecoin ecosystem. Earlier this year, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into a mix of stablecoins and Bitcoin to boost liquidity and strengthen the network’s DeFi ecosystem. Furthermore, he also revealed efforts to integrate World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin into Cardano. These developments could essentially help the blockchain close the gap with rival layer-1 networks. Cardano Plans Venture Hub Moves and Governance Reforms The Cardano Venture Hub, which began as a pilot earlier this year, will expand to offer enterprise and startup programs. In 2026, the Foundation plans to provide 2 million ADA in loans, advisory services, and technical support to businesses. It is anticipated that collaborations with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC will support this endeavour. Governance is also seeing some changes. Building on the delegation of 140 million tokens to seven Builder DReps,…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:58
Del
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady On Soft Upside Momentum
Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Wednesday morning despite lackluster performance over the previous days.read more
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 19:42
Del
