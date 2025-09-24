Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid

The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season. Real Madrid via Getty Images Spanish league leader Real Madrid is gearing up for their first real test of the domestic calendar as the club prepares to take on city rivals and neighbours Atlético Madrid in the season’s first Derbi Madrileño at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, September 27th. The game will kick-off at 4:15pm CEST, 10:15am ET, against Diego Simeone’s Atlético, who have won only one of their first five league fixtures this season. The Rojiblancos also have the disadvantage of playing their midweek fixture against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours after Real Madrid concluded their meeting with Levante. In comparison, Real Madrid has now made it six straight wins to begin their season in La Liga. The 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday was the latest in an incredible run to begin the campaign, with Xabi Alonso settling in immediately. Curiously, Los Blancos will be looking to end a run of four games without a win at the Metropolitano. Their last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat, though there was a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 tie on aggregate in the Champions League, and was preceded by a 1-1 draw last September and two consecutive defeats, 4-2 in the Copa del Rey in January 2024 and a 3-1 loss in September 2023. Their last win in this fixture came in September 2022, when Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid team news vs. Atlético Madrid The headline fitness update for Xabi Alonso comes regarding two midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as both have come back into the fray. Bellingham played 22 minutes against Levante, while Camavinga played 11, and both continue to rebuild their fitness. The same…