Danal Unveils Revolutionary System At KBW 2025

Danal Unveils Revolutionary System At KBW 2025

Stablecoin Payment Platform: Danal Unveils Revolutionary System At KBW 2025
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:38
On-Chain Perpetual Futures Witness Unprecedented $50B Daily Trading Volume Milestone

On-Chain Perpetual Futures Witness Unprecedented $50B Daily Trading Volume Milestone

On-Chain Perpetual Futures Witness Unprecedented $50B Daily Trading Volume Milestone
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:26
Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid

The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season. Real Madrid via Getty Images Spanish league leader Real Madrid is gearing up for their first real test of the domestic calendar as the club prepares to take on city rivals and neighbours Atlético Madrid in the season’s first Derbi Madrileño at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, September 27th. The game will kick-off at 4:15pm CEST, 10:15am ET, against Diego Simeone’s Atlético, who have won only one of their first five league fixtures this season. The Rojiblancos also have the disadvantage of playing their midweek fixture against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours after Real Madrid concluded their meeting with Levante. In comparison, Real Madrid has now made it six straight wins to begin their season in La Liga. The 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday was the latest in an incredible run to begin the campaign, with Xabi Alonso settling in immediately. Curiously, Los Blancos will be looking to end a run of four games without a win at the Metropolitano. Their last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat, though there was a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 tie on aggregate in the Champions League, and was preceded by a 1-1 draw last September and two consecutive defeats, 4-2 in the Copa del Rey in January 2024 and a 3-1 loss in September 2023. Their last win in this fixture came in September 2022, when Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid team news vs. Atlético Madrid The headline fitness update for Xabi Alonso comes regarding two midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as both have come back into the fray. Bellingham played 22 minutes against Levante, while Camavinga played 11, and both continue to rebuild their fitness. The same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:22
How Bitcoin’s Legitimacy and BullZilla’s Presale Stand Out

How Bitcoin’s Legitimacy and BullZilla’s Presale Stand Out

The post How Bitcoin’s Legitimacy and BullZilla’s Presale Stand Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 06:15 The hunt for the best 100x coin has become one of the biggest obsessions in crypto investing. Every cycle brings a handful of tokens that outperform the market, turning modest investments into life-changing returns. In 2021, meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surprised the world. In 2023, Pepe proved that viral culture still has the power to mint millionaires. Now, in 2025, a new wave is emerging, and investors are asking: which is the best 100x coin to buy right now? In this article, we’ll explore nine contenders shaping today’s crypto narrative, from legendary tokens like Bitcoin to fresh meme coin experiments. Among them, Bull Zilla stands out as the strongest candidate for the best 100x coin, thanks to its structured presale mechanics, burn-driven scarcity, and already proven ROI. BullZilla (BZIL) – The Best 100x Coin of 2025 BullZilla has quickly become the talk of the town for one simple reason: its presale is designed for exponential growth. At Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet), Phase 1, the project has already raised over $620,000, attracted more than 2,000 holders, and sold 28 billion tokens. These are real, measurable milestones that show the market is paying attention. What makes BullZilla ($BZIL) the best 100x coin is its Roar Burn Mechanism and Zilla DNA tokenomics. Every time a presale stage completes or milestones are hit, tokens are burned from the reserve pool. This decreases supply, increases scarcity, and drives price momentum. Unlike hype-only meme coins, BullZilla’s growth is coded into its DNA. ROI numbers are equally eye-popping. Early joiners already saw 1391% gains, while current participants are looking at a 6048% ROI possibility into the listing price of $0.00527. To put that in perspective: a $1,000 investment today buys 11.66M tokens, worth $61,425 at listing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:15
A Bold Run For California Governor

A Bold Run For California Governor

Pioneering Ian Calderon Bitcoin Vision: A Bold Run For California Governor
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:59
Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin

Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin

Solana Price Tightens Near $200 While Adoption and Treasuries Challenge Bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 10:46
Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

PANews reported on September 24th that digital asset management company ReserveOne has filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. under the expected ticker symbol "RONE." The company previously announced plans to establish a cryptocurrency reserve of over $1 billion, centered around Bitcoin and encompassing assets with staking and lending potential, such as Ethereum and Solana.
PANews2025/09/24 10:37
Coinbase to List Australian Dollar and Singapore Dollar Stablecoins AUDD and XSGD

Coinbase to List Australian Dollar and Singapore Dollar Stablecoins AUDD and XSGD

PANews reported on September 24th that Coinbase will globally launch two local fiat stablecoins : AUDD (Australian Dollar stablecoin, issued by AUDC Pty Ltd ) and XSGD (Singapore Dollar stablecoin, issued by StraitsX ) on September 29th . Users can freely convert Australian dollars to AUDD and Singapore dollars to XSGD . Both currencies are backed by fiat reserves, and XSGD has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for compliance.
PANews2025/09/24 10:30
Wu Yongming: In the future, there may be more intelligent entities and robots than the global population

Wu Yongming: In the future, there may be more intelligent entities and robots than the global population

PANews reported on September 24th that the 2025 Yunqi Conference was held in Hangzhou. Wu Yongming, Director and CEO of Alibaba Group and Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, stated that in the future, there may be more agents and robots than the global population, working alongside humans and having a significant impact on the real world. Wu Yongming stated that AGI, an intelligent system with the common cognitive abilities of humans, is now considered a reality in the industry. However, Wu Yongming pointed out that AGI is not the end of its development, but a new starting point. AI will definitely not stop at AGI, but will move towards super artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence and can iteratively evolve, known as ASI.
PANews2025/09/24 10:28
Vitalik emphasizes the importance of full-stack openness and verifiability

Vitalik emphasizes the importance of full-stack openness and verifiability

PANews reported on September 24th that Vitalik Buterin, in a recent post, noted that as the internet permeates every aspect of life, including applications, operating systems, hardware, and biotechnology, the openness and verifiability of technology have become crucial. Vitalik believes that only by achieving true openness and user-verifiability at the software, hardware, and biotech levels can security and fairness be guaranteed, and data monopolies and trust crises avoided. He called for promoting full-stack openness to achieve a more secure, free, and inclusive digital society.
PANews2025/09/24 10:13
