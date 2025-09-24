USA Cricket Membership Suspended As Los Angeles Olympics Looms

There has been trouble in American cricket for a long time (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images After mounting pressure, having issued repeated warnings, the International Cricket Council has finally suspended the membership of USA Cricket, the governing body of the sport's top growth market amid "reputational damage to cricket" ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics. But the U.S. national teams will still be allowed to participate in ICC events, including next year's T20 World Cup. As I first reported in July, the U.S. is likely to be allocated at least one spot in the men's and women's competitions at the 2028 Olympics. The all-powerful ICC board had run out patience by Tuesday, suspending USA Cricket's membership for "repeated and continued breaches of its obligations". "These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world," an ICC statement read. "The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game and the ICC's top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension." The U.S. is cricket's No.1 growth market (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images Stakeholders had for some time urged the ICC to take action of a situation that was losing control. The governing body was put 'on notice' at last year's AGM due to governance issues, with its funding controlled by the ICC. Despite several board directors believing USA Cricket should be sanctioned, it was given three months to address its governance issues…