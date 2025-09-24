MEXC-handelsplattformen
Kryptonyheter
2025-09-24
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Solana's Next Major Step – Forward Industries Move To Launch Tokenized Shares On-Chain
The post Solana's Next Major Step – Forward Industries Move To Launch Tokenized Shares On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana's Next Major Step – Forward Industries Move To Launch Tokenized Shares On-Chain | Bitcoinist.com
MOVE
$0.1177
+1.64%
DREAMS
$0.0003097
-0.38%
COM
$0.017006
+3.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 11:43
WLFI Wallet team member Dylan_0x responded to the APP release issue: it must undergo legal review and compliance approval
PANews reported on September 24th that WLFI Wallet team member Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_) posted on the X platform that, as CZ stated, USD1 is filling the liquidity gap left by BUSD. For a stablecoin, quickly listing on all centralized exchanges is only the first step in opening up user acquisition channels. The real journey has just begun, and one day people will realize that USD1 provides a completely different stablecoin experience. Achieving compliance is an extremely rigorous process. Even the WLFI app must undergo legal review and multiple compliance approvals, which is why WLFI repeatedly issues "coming soon" announcements.
REAL
$0.06278
+3.88%
WLFI
$0.2009
-0.14%
USD1
$0.9997
-0.01%
PANews
2025/09/24 11:40
Fitell Corp Secures $100 Million for Solana-Based Strategy
The post Fitell Corp Secures $100 Million for Solana-Based Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fitell Corporation’s $100 million funding marks Australia’s first Solana-based financial strategy. Solana’s market impact observed, with immediate price drop. Fitell plans rebranding to Solana Australia Corporation. Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) has secured $100 million to launch Australia’s first Solana digital asset strategy through dual listings on NASDAQ and ASX. This financial move marks a strategic pivot from fitness equipment to digital assets, reflected in investor enthusiasm and Solana’s price fluctuations. Fitell’s $100 Million Injection into Solana Integration Fitell Corporation has announced a $100 million financing facility to launch a Solana-based digital asset treasury. This initiative marks the first Solana-native strategy in Australia. The company is initiating a dual listing on the ASX and plans to rename itself as Solana Australia Corporation. Analysts see this as a bold move into the digital asset sector by a traditional company. Fitell’s actions are likely aligned with trends observed in other regions, where traditional businesses adopt blockchain technology as part of their strategic pivot. The immediate effect on Solana’s price, dropping by 2.5%, indicates a varied market reaction. The dip could potentially be due to market participants taking profits. Among other examples of Solana investment activities, Solmate’s management of a $300 million Solana treasury in the UAE was recently highlighted as a noteworthy move. As traditional companies pivot towards blockchain, strategies like these represent an integration of Solana to capitalize on digital assets, much like the broader efforts within Australia’s Solana financial strategy launch. “Fitell secured a $100 million financing facility to drive its Solana-based financial initiative.” – TipRanks Solana Price Dips Amid Industrial Shift and Regulatory Outlook Did you know? Fitell Corporation’s decision to leverage Solana as part of their financial strategy marks the first known integration of Solana by a traditional fitness corporation in Australia, highlighting a new trend where…
MOVE
$0.1177
+1.64%
EFFECT
$0.00604
+1.39%
COM
$0.017006
+3.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 11:35
USA Cricket Membership Suspended As Los Angeles Olympics Looms
The post USA Cricket Membership Suspended As Los Angeles Olympics Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There has been trouble in American cricket for a long time (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images After mounting pressure, having issued repeated warnings, the International Cricket Council has finally suspended the membership of USA Cricket, the governing body of the sport’s top growth market amid “reputational damage to cricket” ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics. But the U.S. national teams will still be allowed to participate in ICC events, including next year’s T20 World Cup. As I first reported in July, the U.S. is likely to be allocated at least one spot in the men’s and women’s competitions at the 2028 Olympics. The all-powerful ICC board had run out patience by Tuesday, suspending USA Cricket’s membership for “repeated and continued breaches of its obligations”. “These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world,” an ICC statement read. “The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game and the ICC’s top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension.” The U.S. is cricket’s No.1 growth market (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images Stakeholders had for some time urged the ICC to take action of a situation that was losing control. The governing body was put ‘on notice’ at last year’s AGM due to governance issues, with its funding controlled by the ICC. Despite several board directors believing USA Cricket should be sanctioned, it was given three months to address its governance issues…
1
$0.013421
-6.62%
U
$0.009859
-9.17%
ALEX
$0.00448
+1.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 11:18
Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift
The post Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Arab League pushes AI drive; AI, IoT power finance shift The Arab League has urged member states to double down on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments to achieve sustainable development goals in the region with an eye on digitization. The Arab League reaffirmed its commitment during a roundtable discussion on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability, attended by representatives from member states. Titled ‘From Innovation to Impact,’ the event featured AI experts and leaders from various Arab organizations who came together to exchange ideas and insights. Nada Al-Ajezi, Director of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department at the Arab League, disclosed that the region has to view AI as a transformative force of change rather than a futuristic concept. In her keynote speech, Al-Ajezi noted that there is a shared responsibility among members of the Arab League to leverage AI and other emerging technologies for sustainable development. To use AI as the cornerstone for regional development, Al-Ajezi told attendees that regional and international cooperation is key for the Arab League. The Director urged members to collaborate in the development of watertight AI rules to guide the operations of service providers, aligning them with global standards. Furthermore, Al-Ajezi added that Arab countries that have surged ahead with AI development should carry out knowledge and talent exchanges with regional neighbors for even adoption. The Arab Economic and Social Council has adopted a resolution for the Sustainable Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025-2030, emphasizing that AI will play a significant role in this initiative. Al-Ajezi noted that the roadmap bears striking similarity to the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact, a resolution by member states to pursue AI cooperation and governance. Arab AI models rub shoulders with Western offerings With these overarching resolutions in play, attendees to the Arab League’s roundtable leaned…
CHANGE
$0.0016989
-2.76%
PLAY
$0.03922
+1.81%
COM
$0.017006
+3.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 11:02
Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction
The post Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin $1M By 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction
COM
$0.017006
+3.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 10:47
SBF's X account clarified: The account was posted by a friend
PANews reported on September 24 that the SBF ( Sam Bankman-Fried ) X account posted today that all current content is posted by his friends, and SBF himself does not personally operate the account in prison.
NOT
$0.001663
-0.47%
PANews
2025/09/24 10:46
Ripple Joins US-UK Power Circle as Crypto Policy Enters Critical Phase
Global crypto leadership is accelerating as the U.S. and U.K. deepen digital asset ties, aiming to redefine blockchain standards and fuel unstoppable innovation. Ripple Signals Regulatory Ambitions in US-UK Digital Asset Summit Stronger collaboration on digital assets between the United States and the United Kingdom took center stage at a Downing Street roundtable on Sept. […]
K
$0.1438
-24.90%
U
$0.009859
-9.17%
SUMMIT
$0.0000146
-8.75%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 10:30
Sam Bankman-Fried's X Account Awakens, Sends FTT Token Soaring
The unexpected post sparked questions about inmate communications as the FTX estate sues for $1.1 billion and prepares a $1.6 billion payout.
1
$0.013421
-6.62%
FTT
$0.9722
+16.71%
TOKEN
$0.01219
+0.57%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 10:29
Bitcoin Flat As Jerome Powell Flags Fed Dilemma; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Stuck: Analyst Foresees ETH Rebound If This Happens
Leading cryptocurrencies failed to breakout on Tuesday, while stocks pulled back from highs, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a cautionary note.read more
MORE
$0.08544
-0.50%
XRP
$2.8774
+0.64%
ETH
$4,157.46
-0.72%
Coinstats
2025/09/24 10:06
