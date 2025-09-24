2025-09-24 Wednesday

Tokenized Funds to Skyrocket 58-Fold to $235B by 2029: Calastone Report

Tokenized Funds to Skyrocket 58-Fold to $235B by 2029: Calastone Report

Asset managers are leveraging tokenised distribution as their fastest route into digital assets, while DeFi platforms are tapping tokenised money market funds to manage their treasuries and retain investor capital.
Blockhead2025/09/24 11:30
9 Best 100x Coins to Watch in 2025: How Bitcoin’s Legitimacy and BullZilla’s Presale Stand Out

9 Best 100x Coins to Watch in 2025: How Bitcoin’s Legitimacy and BullZilla’s Presale Stand Out

Every cycle brings a handful of tokens that outperform the market, turning modest investments into life-changing returns. In 2021, meme […] The post 9 Best 100x Coins to Watch in 2025: How Bitcoin’s Legitimacy and BullZilla’s Presale Stand Out appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 11:15
Reclaiming Market Lead Amid Shifting Crypto Dynamics

Reclaiming Market Lead Amid Shifting Crypto Dynamics

The post Reclaiming Market Lead Amid Shifting Crypto Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETFs Surge: Reclaiming Market Lead Amid Shifting Crypto Dynamics Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot ETFs Surge: Reclaiming Market Lead Amid Shifting Crypto Dynamics Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-etfs-market-lead/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:14
Altcoin Season Index hits 100: What this means for Q4 2025

Altcoin Season Index hits 100: What this means for Q4 2025

TOTAL2 hits resistance: Altcoin rotation losing steam?
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:00
Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues

Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues

Vitalik Buterin says Coinbase’s Base inherits security from Ethereum Layer-1, debunks custody myths and clears misconceptions.   Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has stepped in to address misconceptions surrounding Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform, Base. As concerns about custody and centralization grow, Buterin clarified how the platform works, emphasizing its decentralized features and security. His comments aim to […] The post Vitalik Buterin Debunks Major Myths About Coinbase Base Layer-2 Custody Issues appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 11:00
Tether And Circle Print $1.5B In Hours: Fresh Liquidity Incoming

Tether And Circle Print $1.5B In Hours: Fresh Liquidity Incoming

The stablecoin market is once again making headlines as two of the largest issuers, Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), significantly expanded supply in just hours. According to data shared by Lookonchain, Tether minted another 1 billion USDT, while Circle printed 500 million USDC only seven hours earlier. These issuances highlight how stablecoins continue to play […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 11:00
Stability World AI Lands on BNB Chain, Merging AI and DeFi to Ignite Web3 Innovation

Stability World AI Lands on BNB Chain, Merging AI and DeFi to Ignite Web3 Innovation

Stability World AI has landed on BNB Chain for generative AI-powered DeFi tools, staking rewards, and Hold-to-Earn opportunities for Web3 users.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 11:00
Spot Crypto ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend After Powell’s Remarks

Spot Crypto ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend After Powell’s Remarks

BitcoinWorld Spot Crypto ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend After Powell’s Remarks The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a notable shift, with U.S. Spot Crypto ETF outflows marking a second consecutive day of net redemptions for both Bitcoin and Ethereum funds. This development, occurring on September 23rd, has certainly captured the attention of investors and analysts alike, prompting questions about market sentiment and future trends. What exactly triggered this sudden downturn, and what does it signify for the broader crypto landscape? Unpacking the Recent Spot Crypto ETF Outflows: Who Was Affected? Data from TraderT revealed a significant withdrawal of capital from these popular investment vehicles. Let’s break down the specifics: Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs: These funds collectively saw $103.55 million exit. While BlackRock’s IBIT managed to attract a modest $2.6 million in net inflows, this positive movement was overshadowed by substantial outflows from other major players. Fidelity’s FBTC experienced a significant $75.56 million outflow, Bitwise’s BITB saw $12.76 million withdrawn, and Ark Invest’s ARKB recorded $27.85 million in redemptions. Ethereum (ETH) ETFs: The situation for spot ETH ETFs was even more pronounced, with approximately $140 million in net outflows and no funds reporting any inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led the outflows with $63.4 million, followed by Bitwise’s ETHW at $23.88 million. Grayscale’s ETHE and its Mini ETH fund also contributed to the negative trend, seeing $17.1 million and $36.37 million exit, respectively. These widespread Spot Crypto ETF outflows across multiple prominent funds indicate a broad shift in investor behavior. Powell’s Powerful Words: A Catalyst for Market Jitters and Spot Crypto ETF Outflows? The timing of these withdrawals is particularly telling. They closely followed public remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He delivered a stark assessment, stating that stock prices appear to be ‘quite overvalued in many respects.’ Such comments from a figure of Powell’s stature often send ripples through financial markets, and this instance was no exception. Both traditional equity markets and the cryptocurrency sector experienced declines shortly after his statements. The connection is clear: when investors perceive traditional assets as overvalued or face economic uncertainty, they often re-evaluate their portfolios. This can lead to a reduction in exposure to riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies and the ETFs that track them. Therefore, Powell’s cautionary tone likely played a significant role in accelerating the recent Spot Crypto ETF outflows. What Do These Outflows Mean for the Future of Crypto ETFs? While a single day or two of outflows doesn’t define a long-term trend, consistent withdrawals can signal evolving market sentiment. Investors should consider several implications: Increased Volatility: Outflows can contribute to price volatility in the underlying assets (Bitcoin and Ethereum), as fund managers may need to sell holdings to meet redemptions. Investor Caution: These movements suggest a more cautious stance among some institutional and retail investors, potentially due to broader macroeconomic concerns or a reassessment of crypto’s immediate growth prospects. Market Maturity: The existence of spot ETFs means that crypto markets are increasingly integrated with traditional finance. Consequently, they are more susceptible to macroeconomic factors and statements from central bank leaders like Powell. The ability to easily move in and out of these funds highlights their liquidity and accessibility. Understanding the dynamics behind these Spot Crypto ETF outflows is crucial for anyone looking to navigate the evolving digital asset space effectively. The recent wave of U.S. Spot Crypto ETF outflows for Bitcoin and Ethereum funds underscores the ongoing sensitivity of the crypto market to macroeconomic signals, particularly those from influential figures like Jerome Powell. While these outflows represent a moment of caution, they also highlight the increasing integration of digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Investors are advised to stay informed, monitor market trends, and consider their long-term investment strategies in light of these developments. The journey of crypto ETFs is still relatively young, and such fluctuations are a natural part of its evolution. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are Spot Crypto ETFs? Spot Crypto ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold the underlying cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, allowing investors to gain exposure without directly owning the digital assets. 2. Why did Spot BTC and ETH ETFs experience outflows? The outflows primarily followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested stock prices were “quite overvalued.” This likely prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. 3. Are these outflows a sign of a bear market? While two days of outflows indicate caution, they don’t definitively signal a long-term bear market. It’s a snapshot of market sentiment influenced by specific macroeconomic factors. Continued monitoring of trends is essential. 4. How do Spot Crypto ETF outflows impact Bitcoin and Ethereum prices? When ETFs experience outflows, fund managers might sell underlying BTC or ETH to meet redemption requests. This selling pressure can contribute to a decrease in the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum. 5. Which funds saw the largest outflows? For Bitcoin, Fidelity’s FBTC saw the largest outflow. For Ethereum, Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s Mini ETH experienced significant withdrawals. Did you find this analysis insightful? Understanding the forces behind market movements like Spot Crypto ETF outflows is vital for every investor. Share this article with your network on social media to help others stay informed about the latest cryptocurrency trends and market dynamics! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot Crypto ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend After Powell’s Remarks first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:45
Market Fatigue Sparks Concerns Among Crypto Traders

Market Fatigue Sparks Concerns Among Crypto Traders

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-market-fatigue-concerns/
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:42
Stablecoin Payment Platform: Danal Unveils Revolutionary System at KBW 2025

Stablecoin Payment Platform: Danal Unveils Revolutionary System at KBW 2025

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Payment Platform: Danal Unveils Revolutionary System at KBW 2025 The world of digital finance is constantly evolving, and a major leap forward was recently showcased at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. South Korean payment giant Danal unveiled a demo version of its upcoming stablecoin payment platform, promising a new era of seamless digital transactions. This exciting development is set to transform how users interact with their funds, bridging traditional finance with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Money Today reported on this significant demonstration, highlighting Danal’s commitment to innovation in the fintech space. What is Danal’s Revolutionary Stablecoin Payment Platform? Danal, a prominent South Korean payment firm, is gearing up to launch an innovative platform in November. This platform will enable users to easily convert their South Korean won (KRW) into a new stablecoin known as KSC. Once converted, the KSC stablecoin is immediately issued to the user’s personal digital wallet. This direct conversion and instant issuance are key features designed to streamline the payment process. The goal is to offer a reliable and efficient method for digital payments, leveraging the inherent stability of a stablecoin. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies, KSC is designed to maintain a stable value, likely pegged to the South Korean won, making it ideal for everyday transactions. This stability is paramount for consumer trust and widespread adoption. How Does This Stablecoin Platform Work for Everyday Users? Imagine a world where converting your local currency into a digital asset for payments is as simple as a few taps on your smartphone. Danal’s stablecoin payment platform aims to make this a reality for millions. Here’s a quick look at the user journey: Effortless Conversion: Users initiate a conversion of their South Korean won into KSC directly through the platform. Instant Issuance: The KSC stablecoins are immediately issued and deposited into their personal digital wallets, ready for use. Versatile Payments: These KSC stablecoins can then be utilized for various payments, offering a fast, secure, and cost-effective alternative to traditional payment methods. This system not only simplifies the process but also potentially reduces transaction fees and significantly speeds up settlement times, which are common advantages of blockchain-based payments. The platform’s demo at KBW 2025 highlighted its user-friendly interface and robust underlying technology, receiving positive feedback from attendees. The Broader Impact of Danal’s Stablecoin Payment Platform on Finance The introduction of such a platform by a major player like Danal could have profound implications for the digital economy, both locally and potentially globally. Firstly, it enhances financial inclusion by providing an accessible digital payment option for a wider audience. Secondly, it could foster greater adoption of blockchain technology in mainstream commerce, moving it beyond niche crypto communities. Moreover, businesses stand to benefit significantly from faster settlements and potentially lower processing costs compared to traditional banking systems. The inherent stability of KSC is a critical factor here. By minimizing price volatility, the platform ensures that users can transact with confidence, without the constant worry about the value of their digital assets fluctuating wildly. This makes it a highly practical and reliable solution for both consumers and merchants. Addressing Potential Challenges and Ensuring Trust in the Stablecoin Payment Platform While the benefits of a stablecoin payment platform are clear, it’s also important to consider potential challenges. Regulatory clarity, ensuring robust security measures against cyber threats, and maintaining adequate reserves to back the stablecoin are crucial for long-term success. Danal will need to navigate these aspects carefully to build and maintain user trust. Transparency in its operations and adherence to financial regulations will be key. As the platform prepares for its November launch, these considerations will undoubtedly be central to its strategy, ensuring a secure and compliant environment for all users. What’s Next for Danal and Paycoin’s Future? With the launch of its new stablecoin payment platform scheduled for November, Danal is clearly positioning itself at the forefront of digital payment innovation. This move signifies a strong commitment to integrating advanced blockchain solutions into everyday financial activities. Furthermore, Danal’s existing crypto project, Paycoin, is also preparing for a significant rebranding. This suggests a strategic realignment within the company to optimize its blockchain offerings and potentially integrate them more seamlessly for a unified user experience. The rebranding of Paycoin, while distinct from the KSC stablecoin launch, indicates a broader, forward-thinking vision for Danal in the digital asset space. It’s an exciting time for users and businesses alike, as these developments pave the way for more efficient, secure, and integrated payment ecosystems across South Korea. In conclusion, Danal’s upcoming stablecoin payment platform represents a pivotal moment for digital finance in South Korea and potentially beyond. By offering a stable, efficient, and user-friendly way to convert and use digital currency, Danal is setting a new standard for blockchain-powered payments. The November launch of the KSC stablecoin, alongside Paycoin’s strategic rebranding, marks a bold step towards a more integrated and accessible digital economy. This innovation is poised to deliver immense benefits, making digital transactions simpler and more secure for everyone, while also addressing the foundational aspects of trust and regulation. Frequently Asked Questions About Danal’s Stablecoin Platform What is KSC? KSC is a new stablecoin introduced by Danal, designed to be pegged to the South Korean won (KRW). It allows users to convert their KRW into a digital asset for stable and efficient payments. When is Danal’s stablecoin payment platform expected to launch? The platform is scheduled for an official launch in November. How will users convert KRW to KSC? Users will be able to convert their South Korean won directly into KSC through Danal’s new platform, with the stablecoins immediately issued to their personal digital wallets. What is the main benefit of using KSC for payments? The primary benefit is stability. As a stablecoin, KSC minimizes price volatility, making it a reliable and practical option for everyday transactions, alongside potential benefits like faster settlements and lower fees. Is Paycoin related to the new KSC stablecoin? Paycoin is a separate existing project operated by Danal, which is undergoing a rebranding. While both are Danal initiatives in the crypto space, KSC is a new stablecoin for the upcoming payment platform. What are your thoughts on Danal’s innovative step into stablecoin payments? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation about the future of digital finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Stablecoin Payment Platform: Danal Unveils Revolutionary System at KBW 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:30
