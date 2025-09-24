2025-09-24 Wednesday

Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return

The post Don’t Think Charlie Kirk’s Killer ‘Represents Anyone’: Kimmel Says On Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for their “overwhelming” support and addressed his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination—which angered several conservatives and President Donald Trump—saying he does not believe the suspected killer “represents anyone,” as the comedian’s late-night show returned to air on Tuesday night after a controversial week-long suspension. Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to air on Tuesday after a week-long suspension. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Kimmel got a warm reception from his audience when he arrived on stage to start his show, as people applauded and chanted his name, to which he responded, “I’m happy to be here tonight with you.” Kimmel then talked about the “overwhelming” response he had received in the past few days, as he thanked his audience, fellow late-night hosts and “even my old pal” GOP Senator Ted Cruz for speaking up against his removal from the air. The late-night host appeared emotional as he addressed his comments about Kirk, saying: “You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man…I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” Kimmel said it was never his intention to blame any specific group for the assassination, and he was trying to make the opposite point, but for those “who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset…If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.” The comedian then added: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone; this is a sick person who believed violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever.” What Did Kimmel Say About The Fcc Chair? Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel joked that late-night hosts from other countries reached out to him to express support. He said: “This country has become…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:39
Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move For SOL Investments

The post Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move For SOL Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Potential: Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move For SOL Investments Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Potential: Sol Strategy’s Bold $18M Move for SOL Investments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sol-strategy-sol-investments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:29
Bitcoin Volatility Hits Crucial Lows Since 2023: What’s Next?

The post Bitcoin Volatility Hits Crucial Lows Since 2023: What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Volatility Hits Crucial Lows Since 2023: What’s Next? Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Volatility Hits Crucial Lows Since 2023: What’s Next? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-volatility-lows-ahead/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:23
Indiana Pacers Plan To Sign Guard Monte Morris To One-Year Contract

The post Indiana Pacers Plan To Sign Guard Monte Morris To One-Year Contract appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 4: Monte Morris #23 of the Phoenix Suns holds the ball against Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 4, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – With training camp just around the corner, the Indiana Pacers are making another addition to their roster – they plan to sign veteran point guard Monte Morris to a contract. The Pacers currently have 21 players under contract and will have to waive one to make room for Morris, but two of their currently-signed players (Samson Johnson and Gabe McGlothan) are on Exhibit 10 deals and are expected to land with the Pacers G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom. Once one/both of them are waived, the blue and gold can sign Morris. The eight-year veteran fits Indiana in many ways, but the largest appeal for the Pacers is that he’s a point guard. Currently, only two players on their roster (Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell) are point guards with significant experience, and head coach Rick Carlisle likes to deploy lineups with two lead ball handlers. The team needed more tested depth at the position to do that, and Morris brings it. “If there is a position we’d maybe look at… maybe another point guard,” Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of his team in late July on the Setting The Pace podcast. “With [Nembhard] and [McConnell], it obviously puts a lot on their plates with nobody behind them right now that’s a pure point guard on our 15-man roster.” Why are the Pacers adding Monte Morris? Morris certainly fills that role. He spent last season with the Phoenix Suns as a depth guard, and he averaged 5.2 points plus 1.6 assists per game across 45 appearances. He battled…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:18
Brevis Unveils A Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System

The post Brevis Unveils A Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils A Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System Skip to content Home Crypto News Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/yapper-leaderboard-social-rewards/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:59
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Leads $104M Zerohash Round, Pushing Crypto Firm to $1B Valuation

The post Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Leads $104M Zerohash Round, Pushing Crypto Firm to $1B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZeroHash, a crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider, has raised $104 million in a Series D-2 round led by Interactive Brokers (IBKR), valuing the company at $1 billion. The raise included new participation from Morgan Stanley (MS), Apollo-managed funds, SoFi (SOFI), Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, FTMO, IMC and Liberty City Ventures, alongside existing backers PEAK6, tastytrade, and Nyca Partners, the company said in a press release Tuesday. The fresh capital brings ZeroHash’s total funding to $275 million and will fuel product expansion, talent growth, and its ambition to become “the AWS of on-chain infrastructure,” CEO and founder Edward Woodford said in the release. The raise marks the first crypto and stablecoin investments for several big players, signaling growing demand from financial institutions to build on-chain solutions at scale. Founded in 2017, Zerohash provides APIs and embeddable developer tools that enable financial institutions and fintechs to offer crypto, stablecoin and tokenization products. Its platform already powers solutions for Interactive Brokers, Stripe, BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, Franklin Templeton and DraftKings, serving more than 5 million users across 190 countries. The fundraising comes as demand for enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure grows, with more financial institutions seeking to offer tokenized assets, stablecoins and on-chain settlement at scale. Read more: Morgan Stanley Crypto Trading Ambitions Drawing Nearer: Bloomberg Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/crypto-infrastructure-firm-zerohash-raises-usd104m-in-round-led-by-interactive-brokers-morgan-stanley
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:22
CFTC to Examine Stablecoins as Collateral for Derivatives Trading

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is exploring a significant shift in how collateral is used within derivatives markets, by permitting tokenized assets, including stablecoins, as acceptable collateral. This move aims to modernize and expand the role of digital assets in regulated financial markets, aligning with recent legislative developments and industry support, potentially transforming [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 11:10
Alibaba Cloud launches the large-scale model Qwen3-Max, with a parameter scale exceeding 1T

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the Qwen official account, Alibaba Cloud launched Qwen3-Max , its largest model to date, with over 1 trillion parameters and 36 trillion tokens pre-trained . The preview version of Qwen3-Max-Instruct ranked third globally on the LMArena text rankings. The official version has improved performance in code generation and agent tasks, achieving a SWE-Bench Verified score of 69.6 and a Tau2-Bench score of 74.8 . The reasoning-enhanced version , Qwen3-Max-Thinking , achieved full scores on the AIME 25 and HMMT mathematical reasoning tests. The API is now open and compatible with OpenAI.
PANews2025/09/24 10:55
Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System

BitcoinWorld Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System Are you tired of sharing all your personal data just to earn rewards in the cryptocurrency space? The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and privacy remains a paramount concern for many. This is where innovation steps in, offering solutions that respect user anonymity while still recognizing valuable contributions. A groundbreaking development has just emerged that promises to redefine how social influence and on-chain activity are rewarded. Zero-knowledge (ZK) technology firm Brevis, in a strategic alliance with AI-based Web3 information platform Kaito AI, has officially launched the Yapper Leaderboard campaign – a brand-new, privacy-enhancing rewards system. What Makes the Yapper Leaderboard Truly Revolutionary? The Yapper Leaderboard isn’t just another rewards program; it’s a paradigm shift in how we approach Web3 incentives. This innovative system ingeniously combines traditional social influence metrics with the cutting-edge power of ZK-verified on-chain credentials. What does this mean for you, the user? It means you can now earn greater rewards by proving your valuable contributions to the crypto ecosystem without the need to directly link your social media accounts to your digital wallets. Imagine demonstrating you were an early adopter of a promising project, a seasoned DeFi expert navigating complex protocols, or a loyal, long-term holder committed to a specific asset. With the Yapper Leaderboard, you can verify these achievements securely and privately. This approach ensures that your hard-earned reputation and on-chain history translate into tangible benefits, all while maintaining your anonymity. How Does ZK Technology Power Secure Rewards on the Yapper Leaderboard? At the heart of the Yapper Leaderboard‘s innovative design lies zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. ZK proofs allow one party to prove to another that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. In this context, it enables Brevis to verify your on-chain achievements – such as specific transaction histories, token holdings, or protocol interactions – without ever needing to know your wallet address or personal identity. This revolutionary method offers unparalleled privacy protection. Users can confidently participate, knowing their sensitive financial data and social profiles remain unexposed. It effectively creates a bridge between verifiable on-chain history and social influence, rewarding genuine engagement and expertise in the InfoFi (Information Finance) space in a truly secure and confidential manner. Key benefits of this ZK-powered approach include: Enhanced Privacy: Your social identity remains separate from your on-chain credentials. Fairer Distribution: Rewards are based on verifiable contributions, not just popularity. Reduced Sybil Attacks: ZK proofs can help prevent malicious actors from gaming the system. Broader Participation: Users concerned about data privacy can now engage confidently. What Can Participants Expect from the Yapper Leaderboard Campaign? The Yapper Leaderboard campaign is structured to maximize engagement and reward distribution, unfolding in two distinct phases. Top-performing participants throughout these phases will receive a significant portion of Brevis’s highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) allocation. This direct reward mechanism incentivizes genuine participation and recognizes those who demonstrate verifiable expertise and commitment within the InfoFi sector. This partnership between Brevis and Kaito AI is not just about distributing tokens; it’s about setting a groundbreaking new benchmark. They are establishing a superior standard for privacy-enhancing reward distribution within the rapidly expanding InfoFi sector. It represents a bold step forward in building a more equitable and privacy-conscious Web3 ecosystem, where true value contributors are recognized and rewarded without compromise. Looking Ahead: The Future of Privacy-Centric Rewards with the Yapper Leaderboard The launch of the Yapper Leaderboard marks a pivotal moment for both Brevis and Kaito AI, and indeed, for the wider Web3 community. By seamlessly integrating ZK technology with social influence metrics, they have crafted a system that prioritizes user privacy while robustly rewarding verifiable on-chain credentials. This initiative promises to foster a more authentic and secure environment for earning cryptocurrency rewards, moving beyond superficial metrics to acknowledge genuine, impactful contributions. It’s an exciting time to be involved in decentralized finance and information platforms. The future of rewards is here, and it’s private, verifiable, and deeply integrated with your genuine contributions. Get ready to prove your expertise and claim your share! This collaboration underscores a growing trend towards more secure, user-centric reward mechanisms that are crucial for the long-term health and adoption of Web3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Yapper Leaderboard? The Yapper Leaderboard is a new social rewards system launched by Brevis in partnership with Kaito AI. It allows users to earn rewards based on a combination of social influence and ZK-verified on-chain credentials, all while maintaining privacy. How does ZK technology protect my privacy on the Yapper Leaderboard? Zero-knowledge (ZK) technology enables the system to verify your on-chain achievements (e.g., being an early holder or DeFi expert) without requiring you to reveal your wallet address or directly link your social media accounts. This ensures your personal and financial data remain private. Who can participate in the Yapper Leaderboard? Anyone who meets the criteria for demonstrating on-chain expertise or social influence, such as early holders, DeFi experts, or long-term holders, can participate. The system is designed to reward verifiable contributions. What kind of rewards can I earn from the Yapper Leaderboard? Top performers in the campaign will receive a portion of Brevis’s Token Generation Event (TGE) token allocation, providing a direct and valuable incentive for participation. How long will the Yapper Leaderboard campaign run? The campaign is structured to run in two distinct phases, allowing for sustained engagement and reward distribution. Specific dates and duration details will be announced by Brevis. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help spread the word about this innovative approach to privacy-preserving rewards in the Web3 space. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Yapper Leaderboard: Brevis Unveils a Revolutionary ZK-Powered Social Rewards System first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:40
ETHfi gains 11% in 24 hours, but bearish signs cause concern

ETHfi could see a major price decline in the coming days.
Coinstats2025/09/24 10:00
