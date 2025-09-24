2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
The Startling Truth Behind SBF’s Social Media Posts

The post The Startling Truth Behind SBF's Social Media Posts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:35
Analyst Calls Out Fourth Dogecoin Price Rally To Result In 520% Gains

The post Analyst Calls Out Fourth Dogecoin Price Rally To Result In 520% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115456-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.21%
Sign
SIGN$0.10316+34.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:28
While Bitcoin and Ethereum Experience Volatility, Fleet Mining Cloud Mining is Top Choice

The post While Bitcoin and Ethereum Experience Volatility, Fleet Mining Cloud Mining is Top Choice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The world's leading green cloud mining platform, Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), announced the release of its latest mobile cloud mining application, which provides a gamut of digital asset transactions on one platform. The app supports the majority of the top cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, aligning with FLAMGP's vision of "green inclusive—accessible to all, beneficial to all." The launch of FLAMGP marks a significant milestone, as it will bring the world's first geothermal-based cloud mining platform to mobile devices. As reliant upon hardware and tech as it's always been (if not more so), now that the only thing that has them chained to their computers has been eliminated, users can finally complete their trading all from either desktop or mobile device with nothing getting in between. Key Features Smart Mining Anytime, AnywhereThe app offers a user-friendly interface, allowing users to monitor mining performance, track daily profits, and manage portfolios in real-time. Enterprise-Grade SecurityFLAMGP employs bank-level encryption, multi-signature cold wallets, and Cloudflare® enterprise security protection to safeguard user funds and data. Advertisement &nbsp Instant RewardsNew users receive a $15 welcome bonus upon registration, plus an additional $0.60 daily login reward (limited availability). Flexible Contract OptionsFLAMGP offers a wide range of mining contracts—from short-term trials to institutional-scale—catering to both newcomers and high-net-worth clients. Global 24/7 Green Operations With users in more than 180 countries and regions, FLAMGP operates 97+ data centers worldwide for a cleaner-energy internet. 98.5% carbon-neutral wind-, solar-, and smart-chain-powered mining, to comply with global ESG standards.
RealLink
REAL$0.06277+4.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,876.16+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-0.52%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:25
Regulators Eye Easing For A Dynamic Market

The post Regulators Eye Easing For A Dynamic Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:17
A Troubling Trend After Powell’s Remarks

The post A Troubling Trend After Powell's Remarks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115456-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 12:08
Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means

According to research compiled by Henley & Partners with New World Wealth, cryptocurrencies have now created 36 billionaires and nearly 600 million people now own crypto. The post Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here's What That Means appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01726+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-1.60%
Coindoo2025/09/24 12:05
A Shocking $24.7M Deposit Sparks Market Speculation

The post A Shocking $24.7M Deposit Sparks Market Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+3.21%
Ondo
ONDO$0.93157-0.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 11:50
Digital Assets Conference CFC St. Moritz Establishes BTC Reserve With Sygnum

The CFC St. Moritz, a digital assets conference, has partnered with Sygnum Bank to create a bitcoin ( BTC) reserve. This move is part of the conference's long-term strategy and reflects its belief in BTC as a foundational digital asset. The conference has allocated 25% of its treasury assets to BTC, with Sygnum chosen to manage the reserve.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,876.16+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+1.72%
Particl
PART$0.1965-0.10%
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:30
Sam Bankman-Fried X Account: The Startling Truth Behind SBF’s Social Media Posts

BitcoinWorld Sam Bankman-Fried X Account: The Startling Truth Behind SBF’s Social Media Posts The cryptocurrency world recently experienced a moment of intrigue when the official Sam Bankman-Fried X account sprang back to life after a six-month silence. A simple ‘gm’ (good morning) post on September 23rd immediately sent ripples through the market, causing a brief uptick in FTT’s price. However, the subsequent clarification from the Sam Bankman-Fried X account revealed a startling truth: it wasn’t the jailed FTX founder himself posting, but a friend acting on his behalf. This revelation sparks important questions about transparency, market manipulation, and the ongoing saga surrounding SBF. Who is Behind the Sam Bankman-Fried X Account Posts? The update on Tuesday clarified the situation surrounding the activity on the Sam Bankman-Fried X account. It explicitly stated that a friend, not Sam Bankman-Fried, is responsible for the messages. This means that while SBF remains incarcerated, someone close to him is managing his public social media presence. The ‘gm’ post: This simple greeting marked the account’s first activity in half a year. The clarification: A follow-up post confirmed the friend’s role, aiming to prevent misinterpretation. SBF’s legal status: Sam Bankman-Fried is currently jailed, facing numerous charges related to the collapse of FTX. The decision to have a friend post on his behalf raises ethical considerations. It highlights the complexities of maintaining a public persona, especially for individuals under severe legal scrutiny. The Immediate Impact of Sam Bankman-Fried X Account Activity The brief ‘gm’ post from the Sam Bankman-Fried X account had an almost immediate, albeit short-lived, effect on the market. FTT, the native token of the now-defunct FTX exchange, saw its price briefly boost. This reaction underscores the significant influence SBF’s name still holds in the crypto space, even from behind bars. Market reactions to such posts are often driven by speculation. Investors might interpret any activity from a high-profile figure’s account as a sign of impending news or a shift in their legal situation. Therefore, the clarification was crucial to manage expectations and prevent further speculative trading based on misleading information. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of how sensitive the crypto market can be to perceived signals, regardless of their actual substance. It also emphasizes the need for clear communication, especially from accounts associated with figures like the FTX founder. Navigating Social Media When Under Legal Scrutiny: Challenges and Insights Managing a public figure’s social media presence while they are incarcerated presents unique challenges. For the friend posting on the Sam Bankman-Fried X account, the line between personal communication and public statements becomes incredibly blurred. Transparency is paramount in such situations. Consider these actionable insights: Clear Disclosure: Always disclose who is posting on behalf of the account holder. This prevents speculation and builds trust. Content Strategy: Posts should be carefully considered to avoid any statements that could impact legal proceedings or mislead the public. Market Sensitivity: Be aware of how even seemingly innocuous posts can influence volatile markets like cryptocurrency. The saga of the Sam Bankman-Fried X account illustrates the delicate balance required when public figures face legal challenges. It is a testament to the enduring fascination with SBF and the profound impact his actions, and even perceived actions, continue to have on the crypto world. A Continuing Crypto Saga The recent activity on the Sam Bankman-Fried X account adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the former FTX CEO. It highlights the persistent influence of key figures in the crypto space and the rapid, often unpredictable, reactions of the market. This incident serves as a crucial reminder for all participants in the digital asset ecosystem to prioritize verified information and exercise caution when interpreting social media signals, especially from accounts with such a high profile and contentious history. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is currently posting on Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account?A1: A friend of Sam Bankman-Fried is posting messages on his official X account on his behalf. Q2: Why did the ‘gm’ post from the Sam Bankman-Fried X account cause a market reaction?A2: The ‘gm’ post, being the first in six months from a high-profile figure, led to speculation among investors, briefly boosting the price of FTT, the native token of FTX. Q3: Is Sam Bankman-Fried able to access social media from jail?A3: The clarification indicates that Sam Bankman-Fried himself is not posting; his friend is managing the account. Access to external communications for jailed individuals is typically highly restricted. Q4: What are the ethical implications of someone posting on a jailed public figure’s social media?A4: Ethical implications include transparency concerns, potential for misleading the public or market, and ensuring that posts do not interfere with ongoing legal proceedings. Clear disclosure is vital. Q5: How can crypto investors avoid being misled by social media posts from influential figures?A5: Investors should always verify information from official and reputable sources, be skeptical of unconfirmed rumors, and understand that social media posts can be speculative or managed by third parties. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Spreading awareness about transparency in crypto communication helps everyone make more informed decisions. Let’s continue the conversation on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Sam Bankman-Fried X Account: The Startling Truth Behind SBF’s Social Media Posts first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.58%
SIX
SIX$0.02097+0.19%
FTX Token
FTT$0.9718+15.82%
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:25
Mike Novogratz Ties Bitcoin's Fate To Trump's Fed Chair Pick — Here's Who Polymarket Bettors See Making The Cut

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) CEO Mike Novogratz said in an interview aired Tuesday that the political landscape could influence the cryptocurrency cycle, depending on President Donald Trump's choice for the next Federal Reserve Chair.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.689+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-0.52%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Coinstats2025/09/24 11:09
