2025-09-24 Wednesday

U.S. CFTC Moves Toward Getting Stablecoins Involved in Tokenized Collateral Push

The post U.S. CFTC Moves Toward Getting Stablecoins Involved in Tokenized Collateral Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is starting an initiative to allow stablecoins as tokenized collateral to satisfy margin needs in the vast derivatives market, inviting input from the industry on how to bring such a policy online. In the latest move toward crypto inclusion in the U.S. financial sector, the acting chief of the CFTC, Caroline Pham, continues to advance policy in the absence of President Donald Trump’s current nominee to be the chairman, former Commissioner Brian Quintenz. As the confirmation process for Quintenz remains mired in delays and some open conflict, Pham has been regularly announcing initiatives as part of a “crypto sprint” and working with Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins. “For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets,” Pham said in a Tuesday statement. “I’m excited to announce the launch of this initiative to work closely with stakeholders to enable the use of tokenized collateral including stablecoins.” Pham had been pushing since last year for a so-called regulatory sandbox for tokenization, when she served as a commissioner during the previous administration, and when she took over as acting chairman, she announced the pursuit of a pilot program on stablecoin-backed tokenization. Stablecoins, newly regulated under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS) Act, are the dollar-based tokens that are key to the plumbing of crypto markets and smart-contract-driven digital finance. In an agency press release that also rounded up comments from Circle, Coinbase and Ripple executives, the CFTC said it’ll take written ideas until October 20. The recent President’s Working Group report on crypto policy called on the CFTC to “provide guidance on the adoption of tokenized non-cash collateral as regulatory margin.” According to Pham, “these market improvements will unleash U.S. economic growth because…
2025/09/24 13:37
Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto

Starting this week, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds will be able to swap their holdings directly […] The post Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/24 13:35
Tether Reportedly Seeks $20b Funding, Eyeing a $500b Valuation - Bloomberg

The stablecoin giant's ambitious move, if successful, would place it among the world's most valuable private companies, dwarfing its publicly traded rival Circle and far exceeding the valuation of fellow stablecoin issuer Paxos.
2025/09/24 13:15
Crypto Institutional Adoption Boosts Number of Millionaires

In 2025, the cryptocurrency market continues its upward momentum, with a surge in the number of crypto millionaires driven by Bitcoin’s impressive rally and expanding institutional adoption. As digital assets attract more wealth and attention worldwide, industry experts highlight significant growth in crypto wealth levels, especially among the ultra-rich, alongside increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies [...]
2025/09/24 13:10
Two Big Triggers Could Send Crypto Soaring, Says Coinbase Insider

He points to Federal Reserve decisions as the first lever. A shift toward lower interest rates would not only reduce […] The post Two Big Triggers Could Send Crypto Soaring, Says Coinbase Insider appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/24 13:00
Losses exceed tens of millions of dollars: UXLINK security incident vulnerability analysis and stolen funds tracking

On September 23rd, UXLINK was attacked due to a leak of its multi-signature wallet private key. The attacker minted UXLINK tokens and sold them for over $11.3 million. The Beosin security team conducted vulnerability analysis and fund tracing for this attack, and share their findings below: Event Review The UXLINK contract's private key was leaked, resulting in the attacker's address being added as a multi-signature account for the contract and removing all other existing multi-signature accounts. Furthermore, the contract's signature threshold was reset to 1, allowing only the attacker's address to sign to execute contract operations, giving the attacker complete control over the contract. Subsequently, the attacker began issuing additional UXLINK tokens and selling them for profit. The attacker issued five additional tokens. The three token receiving addresses, 0xeff9cefdedb2a34b9e9e371bda0bf8db8b7eb9a7, 0x2ef43c1d0c88c071d242b6c2d0430e1751607b87, and 0x78786a967ee948aea1ccd3150f973cf07d9864f3, exchanged UXLINK tokens for ETH and DAI through currency exchange, transfer, and cross-chain storage, and stored them on the ETH chain address. Stolen Funds Tracking The following is an analysis by the Beosin security team on the main flows of funds in this security incident: ARBITRUM CHAIN Hacker address: 0x6385eb73fae34bf90ed4c3d4c8afbc957ff4121c Stolen address: 0xCe82784d2E6C838c9b390A14a79B70d644F615EB Approximate amount stolen: 904,401 USDT After stealing the funds, the hacker converted 904,401 USDT into 215.71 ETH and transferred the ETH to the Ethereum address 0x6385eb73fae34bf90ed4c3d4c8afbc957ff4121c via cross-chain. Ethereum chain Hacker address: 0x6385eb73fae34bf90ed4c3d4c8afbc957ff4121c Stolen addresses: 0x4457d81a97ab6074468da95f4c0c452924267da5, 0x8676d208484899f5448ad6e8b19792d21e5dc14f, 0x561f7ced7e85c597ad712db4d73e796a4f767654 Approximate stolen funds: 25.27 ETH, 5,564,402.99 USDT, 3.7 WBTC, 500,000 USDC After stealing the funds, the hacker exchanged 5,564,402.99 USDT and 500,000 USDC into 6,068,370.29 DAI, and finally transferred the funds to the address 0xac77b44a5f3acc54e3844a609fffd64f182ef931. The current balance of this address is: 240.99 ETH, 6,068,370.29 DAI, and 3.7 WBTC. The main capital flows of Ethereum and Arbitrum are shown in the figure below: According to Beosin Trace analysis, all stolen funds are still stored in multiple addresses of the attacker. Beosin Trace has blacklisted all addresses associated with the attacker and is continuing to track them. The following is the current balance of the attacker's related addresses:
2025/09/24 13:00
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Powell reageert, Trump wil versnellen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met extra context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Powell: Inflatie blijft hardnekkig, arbeidsmarkt verzwakt en rente voorzichtig omlaag Federal Reserve-voorzitter Jerome Powell waarschuwde dat de inflatie nog steeds boven het streefniveau van 2 % uitkomt, ondanks tekenen dat de arbeidsmarkt verzwakt. Hij benadrukte dat de zorgvuldige afweging tussen prijsstabiliteit en economische groei kritisch is in deze fase. De rente werd recent met 25 basispunten verlaagd naar 4,00–4,25 %, als “beweging richting neutraler beleid”. Maar Powell liet weten dat verdere versoepeling afhankelijk blijft van inkomende data. De groei vlakt af, terwijl investeringen in AI-sectoren juist toenemen. Banengroei is recent ver achtergebleven bij wat nodig zou zijn voor werkgelegenheidsgroei, wat extra druk zet op de Amerikaanse economie. Trump versnelt ambitieuze Amerikaanse crypto-wet: eind 2025 in werking? De huidige Amerikaanse regering werkt naar verluidt met man en macht aan een omvangrijke crypto-wetgeving, die volgens insiders eind 2025 afgerond moet zijn. Deze wet zou de regelgeving rond digitale activa, stablecoins en exchanges uniformeren, met als doel duidelijkheid voor bedrijven en investeerders. Critici waarschuwen voor overhaaste invoering zonder voldoende bescherming, terwijl voorstanders zeggen dat zo’n kader innovatie kan bevorderen. Als het lukt, zou het de VS kunnen positioneren als wereldleider in cryptoregulering. Scaramucci houdt vast aan $150.000 voor Bitcoin eind dit jaar Anthony Scaramucci, oprichter van SkyBridge Capital, blijft standvastig in zijn voorspelling dat Bitcoin vóór het einde van 2025 $150.000 zal bereiken. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Hij zegt dat de recente correcties normaal zijn en onderdeel van de marktcyclus, mits de onderliggende instroom, institutionele adoptie en technologische ontwikkelingen blijven doorzetten. Volgens hem zijn de huidige niveaus juist koopkansen, niet signalen van structureel falen. De komende maanden zullen duidelijk maken of zijn optimisme terecht is. Bitcoin evolueert naar het goud van de 21e eeuw, volatiliteit daalt Volgens experts begint Bitcoin steeds meer kenmerken te krijgen van een stabiele store-of-value, vergelijkbaar met goud. De volatiliteit vertoont tekenen van afname naarmate adoptie toeneemt en markten volwassen worden. Analisten benadrukken dat hoewel Bitcoin nog geen vervanger van goud is, het een complementair rol kan spelen in financiële portefeuilles. De afnemende prijsschommelingen tonen dat marktdeelnemers Bitcoin serieuzer nemen dan in zijn jonge jaren. Tether mikt op $500 miljard marktkapitalisatie Tether, bekend van de gelijknamige stablecoin (USDT), zet ambitieuze plannen uit om een marktkapitalisatie van $500 miljard te bereiken. De strategie omvat uitbreiding in opkomende markten, meer transparantie rond reserves en technologische upgrades om vertrouwen te versterken. Als Tether hiermee slaagt, kan het zijn positie als dominant stabiele munt in de cryptowereld verder cementeren, maar het trekt ook aandacht van toezichthouders die waakzaam blijven voor systeemrisico’s. Deutsche Bank: ‘Bitcoin moet gelijk behandeld worden als goud’ In een recent rapport pleit Deutsche Bank ervoor dat Bitcoin op termijn dezelfde status krijgt als goud binnen beleggingsportefeuilles en als reserveasset. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1} Volgens de bank zal Bitcoin parallel met goud kunnen worden gehouden door instellingen, als hedge tegen inflatie en geopolitieke risico’s. Ze benadrukken dat de volatiliteit afneemt en dat institutionele adoptie toeneemt — factoren die Bitcoin dichter bij klassieke activa brengen. Dit perspectief onderstreept hoe het financiële establishment langzaamaan Bitcoin begint te omarmen. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Powell reageert, Trump wil versnellen is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/24 12:31
US Crypto Legislation: Unlocking a New Era for the Market Cycle

BitcoinWorld US Crypto Legislation: Unlocking a New Era for the Market Cycle Get ready for a potentially monumental shift in the crypto world! Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has shared a fascinating prediction: significant US crypto legislation could fundamentally reshape the market’s traditional four-year cycle. This isn’t just speculation; it points to a future where crypto’s trajectory might look very different from what we’ve seen before. How is US Crypto Legislation Changing the Game? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz highlighted two key pieces of legislation: the Genius Act and the CLARITY Act. These aren’t just bureaucratic terms; they represent a concerted effort to bring clarity and regulation to the cryptocurrency space. The Genius Act, enacted in July, focuses on stablecoin regulation. This is crucial because stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to a stable asset like the US dollar, are becoming central to many digital transactions. The CLARITY Act aims to provide a clearer market structure. This means establishing defined rules for how cryptocurrencies are traded and regulated, making the market more transparent and accessible. Novogratz believes these legislative developments will act as a powerful magnet, drawing a massive influx of new investors into the market. Imagine millions of new participants feeling confident enough to engage with digital assets thanks to clear guidelines. Will We See a Different Crypto Market Cycle This Time? One of Novogratz’s most intriguing predictions challenges the historical pattern of crypto. He suggests that this current cycle might not conclude with the kind of large-scale sell-off that characterized previous Bitcoin (BTC) peaks. Historically, after major bull runs, investors often sold off their holdings, leading to significant market corrections. Consider the cycles of 2017 and 2021. Both saw incredible highs followed by substantial downturns as investors took profits. However, Novogratz argues that the investment environment has undergone a significant transformation. The presence of robust US crypto legislation is a key factor here, fostering a more mature market. The Power of Legitimized Stablecoins and Wider Adoption What exactly is different now? A major part of Novogratz’s argument centers on legalized stablecoins. These digital assets are poised to become seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. Think about using them directly within apps on your iPhone or across various social media platforms. This widespread usability has profound implications: Reduced Volatility Concerns: For everyday transactions, stablecoins offer the speed and efficiency of crypto without the wild price swings often associated with assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Easier Onboarding for New Users: When stablecoins are integrated into familiar platforms, the barrier to entry for new users dramatically decreases. People can engage with digital assets without needing to navigate complex exchanges immediately. Mainstream Acceptance: This level of integration pushes cryptocurrency further into the mainstream, moving it beyond niche trading circles and into everyday commerce. The clarity provided by US crypto legislation around these assets builds trust and encourages broader adoption. Navigating the Future: Opportunities and Potential Hurdles While the outlook is overwhelmingly positive, it’s also wise to consider the evolving landscape. The introduction of comprehensive US crypto legislation presents both immense opportunities and potential hurdles. Opportunities: A clearer regulatory framework can attract institutional investors, foster innovation within the blockchain space, and provide consumer protection, all contributing to a more robust and sustainable market. Potential Hurdles: Crafting effective legislation is complex. There might be ongoing debates, adjustments, and unforeseen impacts that could influence market dynamics. The industry will need to adapt to new compliance requirements. Ultimately, a regulated environment aims to create a more predictable and secure space for growth, benefiting both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. A New Dawn for Crypto Market Cycles Mike Novogratz’s vision paints an exciting picture for the future of cryptocurrency. The advent of clear US crypto legislation, particularly the Genius and CLARITY Acts, appears set to usher in a new era. This could mean a departure from the dramatic boom-and-bust cycles of the past, paving the way for more sustained growth and widespread adoption. As stablecoins become integral to our digital interactions, the crypto market is evolving into a more mature, integrated, and accessible financial ecosystem. The potential for a less volatile, more inclusive market is truly transformative. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto Legislation Q1: What is the significance of the Genius Act and CLARITY Act? A1: The Genius Act focuses on regulating stablecoins, providing a clear framework for their issuance and use. The CLARITY Act aims to establish a clear market structure for cryptocurrencies, defining how they are traded and regulated. Together, they bring much-needed legal certainty to the crypto space. Q2: How could new US crypto legislation prevent large-scale sell-offs? A2: Novogratz suggests that with increased regulatory clarity and the widespread integration of stablecoins into daily apps, the market will attract a broader base of long-term investors. This could lead to more stable growth and reduce the likelihood of the rapid, panic-driven sell-offs seen after previous market peaks. Q3: How will legalized stablecoins change everyday use? A3: Legitimized stablecoins are expected to be integrated into common applications on devices like iPhones and social media platforms. This will make them easier to use for everyday transactions, payments, and remittances, much like traditional digital currency, but with the benefits of blockchain technology. Q4: What are the main benefits of clearer US crypto legislation for investors? A4: Clear legislation provides several benefits: it reduces regulatory uncertainty, which can attract more institutional and retail investors; it offers better consumer protection; and it fosters a more predictable and stable environment for innovation and growth within the crypto market. Q5: Are there any potential challenges with new crypto legislation? A5: While largely positive, challenges could include the complexity of implementing and enforcing new regulations, the need for continuous adaptation as technology evolves, and potential disagreements within the industry or among regulators on specific rules. However, these are part of any maturing market. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting future of cryptocurrency and how US crypto legislation is shaping it. Your shares help inform and educate others about these pivotal market changes. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post US Crypto Legislation: Unlocking a New Era for the Market Cycle first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/24 12:25
Solana Price Nears $200 as Adoption and Treasuries Strengthen Long-Term Outlook

Solana (SOL) has entered a key zone, with its price tightening near the $200 support level. While Bitcoin’s recent dip below $112,000 weighed on the broader market, Solana bulls remain active, defending critical levels with strong institutional backing and rising adoption. Solana Price Holds $200 Support Trading volumes surged past $12 billion in a 24-hour […]
2025/09/24 12:23
MoonBull Whitelist Countdown Begins – The Best New Upcoming Crypto Leads the Pack While Pepe and SPX6900 Heat Up the Market

Ever wondered which meme coin could be the next big winner in the crypto world? MoonBull ($MOBU), Pepe, and SPX6900 are making waves, attracting traders, meme enthusiasts, and blockchain developers alike. Each coin carries unique potential, but MoonBull has captured particular attention due to its oversubscribed whitelist and upcoming presale starting September 26. Over the […]
2025/09/24 12:15
