RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto

The post RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 24 September 2025 | 08:35 Ripple is pushing deeper into traditional finance with a new use case for its RLUSD stablecoin. Starting this week, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds will be able to swap their holdings directly into RLUSD, giving them immediate access to on-chain liquidity. The announcement, shared by CEO Brad Garlinghouse, marks a milestone for Ripple’s efforts to prove that stablecoins can serve institutional needs as efficiently as consumer payments. Garlinghouse called the feature a demonstration of “real utility,” while Ripple’s stablecoin chief Jack McDonald framed it as the logical evolution of the company’s tokenization strategy. The integration also follows a string of partnerships aimed at embedding RLUSD into core financial markets. Ripple recently teamed up with Franklin Templeton and Singapore’s DBS Bank to explore how the stablecoin could support repo transactions on-chain, a market long dominated by legacy infrastructure. By linking tokenized fund shares to a dollar-backed asset like RLUSD, Ripple is attempting to carve out space in a crowded stablecoin field already dominated by giants such as USDT and USDC. The difference, analysts suggest, is Ripple’s focus on enterprise adoption – positioning RLUSD not just as a payment rail but as a tool for bridging the $1.5 trillion asset-management industry with blockchain ecosystems. If successful, RLUSD could shift from being another entrant in the stablecoin race to becoming a central pillar in how traditional finance experiments with blockchain-based liquidity. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his…
No, China Is Not Embracing Crypto

The post No, China Is Not Embracing Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mirage China’s anti-crypto stance  Earlier this year, some reports suggested that China might be changing its tune on crypto due to some cryptocurrency in Hong Kong.  However, according to a Tuesday report by Caixin Global, Beijing regulators have ordered local tech and financial firms to scale back their crypto activities.  Crypto mirage Earlier this year, Hong Kong, one of the world’s biggest financial centers that also boasts the biggest number of skyscrapers, emerged as a new hotspot for cryptocurrency activity.  Chinese mainland tech and financial firms rushed to join the hype in order to experiment with stablecoins and tokenization in accordance with the region’s new licensing regime.  However, while some hoped that this could be a sign of China changing its tune on crypto, Beijing quickly intervened to curb the hype.  The mainland firms are now required to reduce exposure to offshore crypto assets and curb speculative activity.  Beijing regulators specifically took issue with the fact that some mainland companies were attempting to circumvent mainland restrictions with the help of Hong Kong.  You Might Also Like Tech companies have been told to stop dealing with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether (ETH), while state-owned banks will not be able to pursue stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong  China’s anti-crypto stance  It is worth noting that China has been hostile toward crypto for more than a decade. In 2013, the country’s central bank issued its very first Bitcoin warning. After this, financial institutions were gradually barred from dealing with crypto.  The infamous ban on initial coin offerings (ICOs) and local crypto exchanges turned China into one of the most anti-crypto countries.  In 2021, China ended up outlawing virtual mining equipment.  Source: https://u.today/no-china-is-not-embracing-crypto
Ethereum Price Retraces Below $4,200 As New Crypto Investors Favour Trending Altcoins Such As Remittix

The post Ethereum Price Retraces Below $4,200 As New Crypto Investors Favour Trending Altcoins Such As Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is shifting again as the Ethereum price slips under $4,200, while new investors look beyond ETH toward trending PayFi tokens such as Remittix. With over $26.4 million raised through the sale of more than 669 million tokens at $0.1130 each, Remittix has emerged as one of the top crypto projects of 2025, drawing strong comparisons to early XRP. Ethereum Price Tests Key Supports Source: Heisenberg Ethereum fell to $4,200 and tested key support levels after failing to hold above $4,400. ETH trades below a recently formed ascending channel on the daily chart, with RSI near 40 indicating weaker momentum. Bulls must defend $3,800 if Ethereum drops below it to avoid further losses. Short-term signals remain mixed. The Ethereum price is oversold on the 4H chart, raising the chance of a small relief bounce, but until $4,400 is reclaimed, the trend remains locally bearish. Analysts point to $3,800 as the liquidity zone where aggressive buyers are likely to step in. For long-term holders, consistent ETH outflows from exchanges suggest investors remain confident in ETH's future despite the correction.
Lawmakers Push SEC to Expand Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Plans

Nine US lawmakers are urging the SEC to implement Trump’s executive order, which will allow Americans to invest in crypto in 401(k) plans.   Nine US lawmakers are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take action on President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow crypto in 401(k) plans.  The order aims to let […] The post Lawmakers Push SEC to Expand Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Plans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Kazakhstan Unveils Revolutionary Evo Stablecoin Backed by Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan has made strong progress in the e-currency sector by launching its new stablecoin, Evo, backed by the innovative blockchain platform Solana and the global payments giant Mastercard. This launch signifies a major step for the Central Asian nation, which aims to boost its digital financing and enhance financial incorporation. The Evo coin is made […]
Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End

BitcoinWorld Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with renewed optimism, especially concerning the future of the Bitcoin rally. Michael Saylor, a prominent figure and co-founder of MicroStrategy, recently shared his compelling outlook on CNBC, predicting that Bitcoin’s upward trajectory is far from over and will continue its impressive ascent through the close of the year. This bold statement comes at a time when many are questioning market stability, yet Saylor’s conviction remains unwavering. What’s Driving This Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally? Saylor’s insights aren’t just based on speculation; they stem from observable market trends. He highlighted a significant, yet often underestimated, factor: institutional accumulation. Currently, around 180 companies are actively acquiring Bitcoin at a rate that actually surpasses the volume being mined. This consistent corporate demand creates a powerful and sustained buying pressure. Corporate Adoption: A growing number of businesses are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, signaling long-term confidence in its value. Scarcity Meets Demand: With more Bitcoin being bought than produced, the fundamental economics point towards increasing price pressure. Strategic Investment: These aren’t speculative trades; they represent strategic, long-term investments by established entities. This sustained accumulation acts as a robust foundation, suggesting that the current Bitcoin rally is not merely a fleeting trend but a reflection of deeper market shifts. Bitcoin: The Modern Digital Gold Standard Saylor has long championed Bitcoin as “digital gold,” and he reiterated this powerful comparison during his CNBC appearance. He argues that Bitcoin is technically identical to the precious metal in its core properties, offering similar scarcity and a reliable store of value. However, Saylor’s vision extends even further. He boldly predicts that Bitcoin’s scale will eventually be ten times larger than traditional gold. This isn’t just a casual forecast; it underscores Bitcoin’s immense potential as a superior asset in the digital age. Its decentralized nature, global accessibility, and resistance to censorship give it distinct advantages over physical gold, solidifying its role as a premier hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty for a modern portfolio. Navigating Challenges: Can the Bitcoin Rally Endure? Despite the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds—such as inflation concerns, rising interest rates, and global instability—and various technical resistance levels that often create market volatility, Saylor remains steadfast in his conviction. He believes the fundamental forces driving corporate adoption are strong enough to navigate and overcome these obstacles. The continuous accumulation by a growing number of entities provides a resilient foundation for the ongoing Bitcoin rally. This suggests that even temporary market dips might be viewed as opportune moments for these strategic players to increase their holdings, rather than signals for a downturn. The long-term institutional commitment acts as a buffer against short-term market noise, reinforcing Bitcoin’s stability. Actionable Insights for the Savvy Investor What does Michael Saylor’s optimistic outlook mean for individual investors? His perspective encourages a focus on the long-term potential of Bitcoin rather than getting caught up in daily price fluctuations. Consider these key takeaways: Institutional Validation: The increasing number of companies buying Bitcoin validates its position as a legitimate and valuable asset. Long-Term Vision: Saylor’s prediction supports a buy-and-hold strategy, viewing Bitcoin as a generational asset. Resilience Expected: The Bitcoin rally is projected to be robust enough to withstand external economic pressures. Digital Scarcity: Understanding Bitcoin’s fixed supply is crucial to appreciating its value proposition as a hedge. Embracing a patient approach, perhaps through strategies like dollar-cost averaging, can help investors participate in this growth trend while mitigating risks associated with market timing. Michael Saylor’s unwavering confidence in the Bitcoin rally provides a compelling narrative for investors and enthusiasts alike. His emphasis on sustained corporate accumulation and Bitcoin’s unparalleled potential as digital gold paints a picture of continued growth and resilience. As the year progresses, the market will undoubtedly watch closely to see if Bitcoin indeed fulfills Saylor’s ambitious prediction, solidifying its place as a dominant force in the global financial landscape. The message is clear: the digital asset revolution is here, and Bitcoin is leading the charge. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are ‘macroeconomic conditions’ in the context of Bitcoin? Macroeconomic conditions refer to the overall state of the economy, including factors like inflation rates, interest rates set by central banks, global economic growth, and geopolitical stability. These conditions can influence investor sentiment and the flow of capital into assets like Bitcoin. What does ‘technical resistance’ mean for Bitcoin’s price? Technical resistance refers to price levels where selling interest is strong enough to temporarily halt or reverse an upward price movement. These levels are often identified by analyzing past price charts and can be psychological barriers for traders. How is Bitcoin similar to gold, according to Michael Saylor? Saylor compares Bitcoin to gold due to its scarcity, immutability, and role as a store of value. Both are finite assets not controlled by any single government or entity, making them attractive hedges against currency debasement and economic uncertainty. What is ‘institutional accumulation’ in the crypto market? Institutional accumulation means that large organizations, such as corporations, investment funds, and public companies, are actively buying and holding significant amounts of Bitcoin. This contrasts with retail investment, which comes from individual investors, and signals a more mature and stable market. Is it too late to invest in Bitcoin, given its current rally? While past performance does not guarantee future results, Michael Saylor’s outlook suggests that the Bitcoin rally has significant room for continued growth due to fundamental drivers like institutional adoption. Many financial advisors suggest a long-term perspective and considering strategies like dollar-cost averaging, rather than trying to time the market. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Your shares help us bring more valuable content to the community. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Visa en Stripe lanceren Bitcoin credit card met 3,5% cashback

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De adoptie van crypto voor consumenten blijft toenemen. Waar banken en betalingsnetwerken lange tijd terughoudend waren, zien we nu steeds vaker samenwerkingen met Bitcoin bedrijven. Het nieuwste voorbeeld komt van Fold, dat in samenwerking met Visa en Stripe een nieuwe Bitcoin creditcard introduceert. Met deze kaart krijgen gebruikers tot 3,5% van elke aankoop terug in Bitcoin. De kaart speelt in op de groeiende vraag naar eenvoudige manieren om Bitcoin te verzamelen zonder direct via een exchange te hoeven kopen. Daarmee wordt Bitcoin langzaam een vanzelfsprekend onderdeel van het financiële systeem. Eenvoudig sparen met Bitcoin De Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card wordt uitgegeven op het netwerk van Visa en draait op Stripe Issuing. Volgens Fold zijn er geen categorieën, geen inlegvereisten en geen exchange account nodig. Fold CEO Will Reeves benadrukte het belang van eenvoud: “Er zijn geen categorieën om te managen, geen tokens om te staken, geen saldovereisten; gewoon echte Bitcoin, automatisch verdiend bij elke aankoop.” Het doel is drempels weg te nemen die eerdere crypto producten minder toegankelijk maakten. Voor nieuwkomers is het een makkelijke manier om kennis te maken met Bitcoin, terwijl ervaren gebruikers profiteren van transparantie en controle. Partnerschappen met Stripe en Visa Ook Stripe en Visa onderstreepten het belang van de lancering. Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan van Stripe legde uit dat hun issuing product bedrijven helpt programma’s eenvoudiger te beheren. Cuy Sheffield, hoofd crypto bij Visa, noemde het een logische stap: “Door Fold’s Bitcoin rewards te combineren met Visa’s wereldwijde netwerk ontstaat een veilige manier voor consumenten om digitale assets te verdienen, zonder complexiteit.” Deze samenwerking sluit aan bij een bredere trend waarin traditionele spelers hun infrastructuur beschikbaar maken voor crypto bedrijven. Fold’s eerdere succes De introductie van een credit card volgt op eerdere successen. In 2020 bracht Fold in samenwerking met Visa al een Bitcoin debit card op de markt. Deze werd vanaf mei 2021 beschikbaar voor alle Amerikaanse klanten. Sindsdien zijn er meer dan $3,1 miljard aan transacties verwerkt via Fold, goed voor $83 miljoen aan Bitcoin rewards. De stap naar een credit card bevestigt Fold’s ambitie om een volledig ecosysteem rond Bitcoin betalingen te bouwen. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin? De lancering laat zien dat bitcoin niet langer uitsluitend wordt gezien als speculatief beleggingsmiddel, maar ook als consumentenbeloning. Voor gebruikers betekent dit dat dagelijkse uitgaven kunnen bijdragen aan het opbouwen van een Bitcoin portfolio. Daarnaast kan het een belangrijke stap zijn richting mainstream adoptie. Credit cards zijn wereldwijd ingeburgerd; door Bitcoin hieraan te koppelen, krijgt de munt een zichtbaarder en praktischer gebruiksdoel. Hoe kun je starten? De Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card is op dit moment gericht op de Amerikaanse markt. Gebruikers kunnen zich aanmelden via Fold en de kaart gebruiken voor alle standaardbetalingen waar Visa wordt geaccepteerd. De beloningen worden automatisch uitgekeerd in Bitcoin. Voor Nederlanders en andere Europese gebruikers is de kaart voorlopig niet beschikbaar. Wel geeft de lancering een duidelijk signaal: traditionele financiële netwerken en crypto komen steeds dichter bij elkaar. De verwachting is dat dit soort producten in de toekomst ook buiten de VS hun weg zullen vinden. De lancering laat zien dat bitcoin niet langer uitsluitend wordt gezien als speculatief beleggingsmiddel, maar ook als consumentenbeloning. Voor gebruikers betekent dit dat dagelijkse uitgaven kunnen bijdragen aan het opbouwen van een Bitcoin portfolio. Daarnaast kan het een belangrijke stap zijn richting mainstream adoptie. Credit cards zijn wereldwijd ingeburgerd; door Bitcoin hieraan te koppelen, krijgt de munt een zichtbaarder en praktischer gebruiksdoel. Hoe kun je starten? De Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card is op dit moment gericht op de Amerikaanse markt. Gebruikers kunnen zich aanmelden via Fold en de kaart gebruiken voor alle standaardbetalingen waar Visa wordt geaccepteerd. De beloningen worden automatisch uitgekeerd in Bitcoin. Voor Nederlanders en andere Europese gebruikers is de kaart voorlopig niet beschikbaar. Wel geeft de lancering een duidelijk signaal: traditionele financiële netwerken en crypto komen steeds dichter bij elkaar. Het bericht Visa en Stripe lanceren Bitcoin credit card met 3,5% cashback is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization

SEC innovation exemption promises faster market entry for crypto startups. DeFi and tokenization could thrive with SEC’s new regulatory approach. SEC aims to revitalize IPO market and boost U.S. competitiveness. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to roll out an “innovation exemption” by the end of the year, potentially transforming the crypto landscape. This new initiative is designed to help crypto firms, especially startups and smaller players, bring innovative products to market faster without being bogged down by outdated financial market regulations. Also Read: Whales Scoop Up $17M in Chainlink: Is a Massive Price Surge Coming Soon? A New Era of Crypto Innovation and Market Entry SEC Chairman Paul Atkins believes this exemption will provide “a stable platform” for companies to introduce new products while still safeguarding investors. The move seeks to cut down on unnecessary compliance costs and give crypto projects a smoother path to market entry. It also aims to encourage growth in emerging areas like decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization, which have faced struggles due to regulatory uncertainty. By easing the regulatory burden, the SEC hopes to foster more rapid innovation in these sectors while ensuring that investor protection remains a priority. This approach is a significant departure from the aggressive enforcement actions of the previous administration, which saw a crackdown on the crypto space. Under Atkins, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases, signaling a softer regulatory approach and a clearer commitment to supporting digital asset innovation. Reviving U.S. IPOs and Creating a Competitive Market Environment To further support the evolving market, the SEC has formed a new crypto task force focused on updating regulations and providing clarity for market participants. With this shift, the SEC aims to make the U.S. a more attractive and friendly jurisdiction for digital asset development. Alongside the crypto exemption, Atkins has expressed a desire to revitalize the U.S. IPO market, which has seen a sharp decline in the number of public companies over the past few decades. By easing IPO regulations and providing clearer frameworks, Atkins hopes to re-energize the public markets, aligning with his broader vision of making the U.S. a more competitive and innovation-friendly environment. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrates RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds The post SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization appeared first on 36Crypto.
UXLink Token Migration Secured: Pivotal Audit Complete for Enhanced Security

BitcoinWorld UXLink Token Migration Secured: Pivotal Audit Complete for Enhanced Security Exciting news is brewing in the crypto space! UXLink has just announced a significant milestone, successfully completing a security audit for its new smart contract. This crucial step paves the way for the much-anticipated UXLink token migration, promising enhanced security and a smoother experience for its community. For anyone invested in the future of digital assets, this development is certainly one to watch closely. What Does the UXLink Smart Contract Audit Mean for You? A smart contract audit is not just a technical formality; it is a fundamental pillar of trust and security in the blockchain world. Think of it as a rigorous health check-up for the underlying code that governs your digital assets. UXLink’s announcement confirms that its new smart contract has successfully passed this vital security audit. This means: Enhanced Security: Independent experts have scrutinized the contract for vulnerabilities, bugs, and potential exploits. A successful audit significantly reduces the risk of security breaches. Increased Trust: Knowing that the contract is robust and secure builds confidence among users and investors in the upcoming UXLink token migration. Foundation for Stability: A secure contract is essential for the long-term stability and integrity of the UXLink ecosystem. This audit is a testament to UXLink’s commitment to prioritizing user safety and platform reliability as it prepares for its next major phase. Preparing for a Seamless UXLink Token Migration With the audit complete, UXLink is now actively moving forward with the next stages of its token migration plan. The project confirmed that the new smart contract is scheduled for deployment on the Ethereum mainnet. This is a significant move, bringing UXLink’s operations onto one of the most robust and widely adopted blockchain networks. Key details about the upcoming migration include: Mint and Burn Functions Removed: UXLink has strategically removed the mint and burn functions from the new contract. This often indicates a move towards a fixed supply or a different tokenomics model, aiming for greater predictability and transparency. Consistent Ticker: The token ticker will proudly remain UXLINK. This consistency is vital for brand recognition and avoids confusion across various exchanges and platforms during and after the UXLink token migration. Exchange Communication: UXLink plans to submit the new contract details and its comprehensive migration plan to various exchanges today. This proactive communication ensures that exchanges are well-informed and prepared to support the transition, minimizing disruption for users. These preparations highlight UXLink’s dedication to a smooth and efficient transition for all token holders. UXLink’s Proactive Steps: Engaging Exchanges and DAXA Beyond the technical preparations, UXLink is also actively engaging with key industry stakeholders. Effective communication with exchanges is paramount for a successful token migration, ensuring that trading services and wallet functionalities remain uninterrupted. Moreover, UXLink is also preparing a detailed response to an inquiry from South Korea’s Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). This response is also slated for submission today. Engaging with regulatory bodies and alliances like DAXA demonstrates UXLink’s commitment to: Regulatory Compliance: Addressing inquiries from influential alliances like DAXA shows UXLink’s willingness to operate within established guidelines and contribute to a regulated crypto environment. Market Integrity: Such engagements help foster a transparent and trustworthy market for digital assets, which is beneficial for the entire crypto community. These actions underscore UXLink’s comprehensive approach to its growth, encompassing both technical excellence and strategic stakeholder relations during this pivotal UXLink token migration period. What’s Next for the UXLink Ecosystem? The successful smart contract audit and the meticulous planning for the UXLink token migration are significant steps forward for the project. These developments not only reinforce the security posture of UXLink but also lay a strong foundation for future innovations and growth within its ecosystem. Users can anticipate a more secure and reliable platform, potentially opening doors for new features, partnerships, and an expanded community reach. As UXLink continues to evolve, these foundational improvements will be crucial in shaping its trajectory in the competitive Web3 landscape. In conclusion, UXLink’s successful smart contract audit marks a pivotal moment, signaling a commitment to security and a readiness for its upcoming token migration. With strategic plans for deployment, consistent branding, and proactive engagement with exchanges and regulatory bodies, UXLink is positioning itself for a secure and impactful future in the decentralized world. The community can look forward to a robust and trustworthy platform as the project moves into its next exciting phase. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main purpose of the UXLink smart contract audit? A1: The main purpose of the audit was to rigorously check UXLink’s new smart contract for any vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws, ensuring it is robust and secure for the upcoming UXLink token migration. Q2: When will the new smart contract be deployed? A2: The new smart contract is scheduled for deployment on the Ethereum mainnet. Specific dates for the UXLink token migration will likely be communicated by the project soon. Q3: Will my UXLINK token ticker change after the migration? A3: No, UXLink has confirmed that the token ticker will remain UXLINK to maintain consistency across all platforms and avoid confusion during the UXLink token migration. Q4: Why were the mint and burn functions removed from the new contract? A4: The removal of mint and burn functions often indicates a strategic decision towards a fixed token supply or a new tokenomics model, aiming for greater predictability and transparency in the token’s economic behavior. Q5: What is DAXA, and why is UXLink responding to their inquiry? A5: DAXA is South Korea’s Digital Asset eXchange Alliance. UXLink is responding to their inquiry to demonstrate its commitment to regulatory compliance and fostering market integrity within the digital asset space. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial crypto updates to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post UXLink Token Migration Secured: Pivotal Audit Complete for Enhanced Security first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Crypto millionaires at record level with ‘watershed year for institutional adoption’

The number of crypto millionaires has jumped 40% year-on-year to over 240,000, driven mainly by institutional adoption, according to Henley & Partners. The number of crypto millionaires has risen by 40% year-on-year to 241,700, fueled by Bitcoin’s price rally and the broader crypto market valuation pushing past $3.3 trillion by mid-2025, according to a new report.The number of crypto centimillionaires — people with crypto holdings above $100 million — rose 38% to 450, while the crypto billionaire count jumped 29% to 36 by the end of June, wealth and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners said in its Crypto Wealth Report on Tuesday.“This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption,” Henley said. Read more
