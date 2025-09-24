2025-09-24 Wednesday

Cardano News: Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion

At the center of the roadmap is a push to accelerate adoption in the stablecoin and decentralized finance sectors. The […] The post Cardano News: Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 14:30
ChatGPT Says It’s Too Late to Buy Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL), But This Crypto Can Still Rise 8000% from These Levels

The post ChatGPT Says It’s Too Late to Buy Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL), But This Crypto Can Still Rise 8000% from These Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are old news in crypto space. However, many believe that their meteoric rises are over. Although they are still major blockchain projects crucial for adoption, this pair’s chances for a price pump are not high. Let’s check out why and compare them to a meme crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE), whose chances for a rise are more than 50x higher. Why Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) May Offer Little Upside A Ripple (XRP) coin has been making a niche in cross-border payments for a while now, but with most of the demand already reflected in its price and legal issues still on its way, it can hardly have exponential returns again. Similarly, Solana (SOL) powers a fast-growing developer ecosystem, but the “Solana Price” has already factored in much of its adoption curve. Both remain credible, yet their potential for 8000% gains seems unlikely compared to presale-stage tokens. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Momentum Currently in Stage 13, the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale is selling at $0.0022 per token. The project has already raised $25,808,759 of a $28,775,000 target, with 15.9 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion. At launch, LILPEPE is expected to list at $0.003, giving early participants a speculative edge. What makes Little Pepe particularly compelling is not only its rapid fundraising progress but also the unique vision behind the project. Unlike traditional meme coins, LILPEPE is building a Layer 2 blockchain optimized exclusively for memes. This ecosystem is designed for ultra-low fees, fast finality, and enhanced security while offering innovations such as sniper-bot resistance and a dedicated Memes Launchpad for community-driven projects. Tokenomics and Ecosystem LILPEPE’s allocation strengthens both growth and holder incentives: 26.5% Presale for early believers 10% Liquidity to ensure smooth trading 13.5% Staking & Rewards for long-term holders 10% DEX Allocation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:17
Aster responds to Rh points and trading rules: Market makers are not included in the Rh points program

PANews reported on September 24th that the Aster team announced on Discord that some users' Rh points are currently displaying abnormally. The team has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix. Officials emphasized that market makers do not count towards the Rh points program, and holding or trading spot assets does not count towards Stage 2. Only Pro mode perpetual contracts and grid trading will count towards points, with spot trading included in Stage 3. Neutral strategy trading in hedging mode will count towards points unless the system detects abnormal behavior. The total allocation for Stage 2 is 4% of ASTER, spanning four epochs, but the proportion varies from week to week.
PANews2025/09/24 14:08
Imprisoned Sam Bankman-Fried’s “GM” Tweet Sends FTT Token Soaring

TLDR Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account posted “gm” (good morning) on Tuesday evening, sparking confusion since federal inmates can’t access social media directly A friend later clarified they posted on SBF’s behalf, not the imprisoned FTX founder himself The FTT token surged 32% following the tweet, with trading volume jumping from $10.4 million to $59 million [...] The post Imprisoned Sam Bankman-Fried’s “GM” Tweet Sends FTT Token Soaring appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 14:07
Helius Begins Solana Treasury With $175 Million SOL Purchase

The post Helius Begins Solana Treasury With $175 Million SOL Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Begins Solana Treasury With $175 Million SOL Purchase Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/helius-solana-treasury-175-million-sol-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:01
Bitcoin Price: 3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop

Analyst Joao Wedson, CEO of research firm Alphractal, pointed to three warning signs that suggest Bitcoin’s latest rally is losing […] The post Bitcoin Price: 3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 14:00
HYPE Token Supply Faces 45% Cut Amid ASTER Market Surge

New proposal seeks 45% cut to HYPE supply by burning future emissions and rewards as rival ASTER gains market traction.   DBA Asset Management wants to slash HYPE’s token supply by 45%. The firm holds a major position in Hyperliquid’s native token and is co-authoring the plan with crypto researcher Hasu. The proposal would cancel […] The post HYPE Token Supply Faces 45% Cut Amid ASTER Market Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 14:00
Urgent Warning: Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support at $109.5K

BitcoinWorld Urgent Warning: Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support at $109.5K Are you feeling optimistic about the recent surge in Bitcoin’s price? Many investors are, and it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement. However, a prominent analyst has issued a word of caution. According to CryptoQuant contributor Axel Adler Jr., the current Bitcoin rebound might be nothing more than a temporary bounce, signaling that a deeper downtrend remains in control. This perspective urges a closer look at crucial support levels before celebrating a full recovery. Why is the Current Bitcoin Rebound Just a Temporary Bounce? Adler’s analysis suggests that while Bitcoin’s price has seen some upward movement, this may not indicate a sustained recovery. He explains that the market structure has shifted significantly, pushing the Composite Index, a key technical indicator, below the -0.4 threshold. This particular reading signals a dominant downtrend in the market. Market Structure Shift: The underlying dynamics of the market have changed, favoring bearish sentiment. Composite Index Below -0.4: This technical indicator serves as a strong signal for a prevailing downtrend. Simple Bounce: The current price action is interpreted as a temporary correction within a larger downward trend, not a reversal. This insight is crucial for anyone watching the market, as it encourages a cautious approach rather than immediate optimism. It highlights the importance of understanding underlying market signals beyond just daily price movements. What Makes $109.5K a Critical Bitcoin Support Level? In a volatile market, identifying key support levels becomes paramount. Adler has pinpointed $109,500 as a particularly significant support level for BTC. This price point could dictate the next major move for Bitcoin. Holding above this level is essential for any hope of a renewed upward trajectory. What happens if this level holds? If Bitcoin’s price successfully maintains above $109,500, and the Composite Index manages to recover above zero, an uptrend targeting the $117,700 resistance level could resume. Conversely, a failure to hold this support could signal further downside, reinforcing the dominant downtrend identified by Adler. Understanding these thresholds allows investors to anticipate potential scenarios and plan their strategies accordingly. The interplay between price action and technical indicators like the Composite Index offers a clearer picture of market health. How Can Investors Navigate This Uncertain Bitcoin Market? The cryptocurrency market is known for its rapid shifts, and the current situation with the Bitcoin rebound is no exception. Bitcoin recently fell to $111,000 around 4:00 a.m. UTC on Sept. 24, but it is currently trading near $112,400, up 0.39% from the previous day’s close. These daily fluctuations can be misleading if one does not consider the broader market context. For investors, this period calls for vigilance and a well-informed strategy. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Key Levels: Keep a close eye on the $109,500 support and $117,700 resistance levels. Watch Technical Indicators: Pay attention to the Composite Index and other relevant technical tools for confirmation of trends. Practice Risk Management: Given the analyst’s cautionary stance, consider setting stop-losses or reducing exposure if the market structure continues to signal a downtrend. Stay Informed: Follow expert analysis from reputable sources like CryptoQuant to gain deeper insights into market movements. Navigating this period successfully means prioritizing information and careful decision-making over emotional reactions to short-term price swings. The challenge lies in distinguishing between a genuine recovery and a temporary reprieve. In conclusion, while the recent Bitcoin rebound might offer a glimmer of hope, expert analysis from Axel Adler Jr. suggests it’s likely temporary, with a dominant downtrend still in play. The $109,500 level stands as a crucial support, dictating whether Bitcoin can attempt a move towards $117,700 or face further declines. For investors, vigilance, adherence to technical signals, and prudent risk management are essential in this uncertain market environment. Don’t let short-term gains overshadow the bigger picture presented by seasoned analysts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does Axel Adler Jr. mean by a ‘temporary Bitcoin rebound’? A1: Axel Adler Jr. believes the recent increase in Bitcoin’s price is a short-term bounce within an ongoing larger downtrend, rather than the start of a new, sustained upward movement. He cites the Composite Index falling below -0.4 as a key indicator of this dominant downtrend. Q2: What is the Composite Index, and why is it important in this analysis? A2: The Composite Index is a technical indicator used to assess market momentum and trend strength. When it falls below -0.4, as Adler notes, it signals a strong prevailing downtrend. Its recovery above zero would be crucial for confirming a potential shift back to an uptrend. Q3: Why is $109,500 identified as a key support level for BTC? A3: This price point is considered critical because if Bitcoin’s price holds above it, there’s a possibility of resuming an uptrend towards $117,700. If it breaks below, it could confirm further downward movement, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Q4: What should investors do if the Bitcoin price falls below $109,500? A4: If the price drops below this crucial support, it could signal further market weakness. Investors might consider reviewing their risk exposure, tightening stop-losses, or waiting for clearer signs of market stabilization before making new investments, as the downtrend could intensify. Q5: How reliable is this analysis from CryptoQuant? A5: CryptoQuant is a well-regarded platform for on-chain and market data analysis in the cryptocurrency space. Axel Adler Jr. is a contributor known for his technical insights. While no analysis is foolproof, such perspectives from reputable sources provide valuable context for decision-making. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them stay informed about the latest Bitcoin rebound insights and market trends! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Urgent Warning: Bitcoin Rebound Deemed Temporary, Crucial Support at $109.5K first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:55
Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End

The post Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End Skip to content Home Crypto News Unstoppable Bitcoin Rally: Saylor Predicts Continued Ascent Through Year-End Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-rally-saylor-prediction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 13:47
XRP News: Ripple’s XRPL Boosts Programmability amid BlackRock’s BUIDL Swap Buzz

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:38
