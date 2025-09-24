2025-09-24 Wednesday

Lyno AI Price Prediction Sparks Investor FOMO

The post Lyno AI Price Prediction Sparks Investor FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prediction of price in Lyno AI is eliciting enthusiasm among investors in the existing market trends. The Early Bird presale round sells tokens at the price of $0.05, which is already gaining pace, having sold 742,543 tokens and raised 37,127. The second increment will be to the next stage price of $0.055 followed by the ultimate intended price of $0.10, and it will give a sense of urgency to the investors to take action. Price Surge Potential Ignites Demand Lyno AI is unique in that it has an AI-driven, cross-chain arbitrage engine that is constructed on Arbitrum. The projected profits in the trading with the help of this technology are better than the manual strategies since the opportunities that are risk-free are discovered immediately. Traders, such as Lark Davis, who are in the industry, predict a 100x growth of 0.05 to 5 by 2025. The basis of this prediction is the staking rewards and real-time profit dashboards offered by Lyno that allows token holders to have real-time returns and passive income. Early Bird Benefit and Giveaway Incentive. The Early Bird Phase of the presale is establishing an opportunity to buy at a limited time before prices go up. Individuals who buy more than 100 tokens in tokens will win the Lyno AI Giveaway which provides an opportunity to claim a portion of a 100K prize pool consisting of 10 prizes of 10K each. This is another incentive to serious investors to buy their spots before the projected surge. The audited platform by Cyberscope guarantees the multi-layered security of Lyno and transparent operations. Its community governance system allows the holders of the token in the form of $LYNO to have a say in the protocol, increasing the value of the token in the long term. The momentum of presale combined…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:36
BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds Add RLUSD Support

The post BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds Add RLUSD Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and the tokenization platform Securitize have integrated the Ripple USD stablecoin as an off-ramp for tokenized funds by major crypto investment firms BlackRock and VanEck. Ripple and Securitize launched a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund (VBILL) to exchange their tokenized shares for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. The smart contract allows BUIDL and VBILL investors to instantly exchange their shares for RLUSD at any time, enabling additional onchain transfers. “Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets,” Securitize co-founder and CEO Carlos Domingo said. RLUSD built for institutional use Launched by Ripple in early 2025, the RLUSD stablecoin is designed for enterprise focus and has been accepted by some global authorities for asset tokenization. In June, the Dubai Financial Services Authority approved RLUSD support in the Dubai Land Department’s real estate tokenization initiative. Total RWAs onchain are estimated at $30.3 billion. Source: RWA.xyz “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, adding: “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases.” RWAs on Securitize accumulate $4 billion The integration of RLUSD for BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds came as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on Securitize accumulated to about $4 billion, according to its website. BlackRock’s BUIDL was the first tokenized fund issued by the firm in March 2024, allowing qualified investors on Securitize to earn US dollar yield by subscribing to the fund. In one year after launch, BUIDL…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:25
Unveiling The Crucial Long/Short Battle On Top Exchanges

The post Unveiling The Crucial Long/Short Battle On Top Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling The Crucial Long/Short Battle On Top Exchanges Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling the Crucial Long/Short Battle on Top Exchanges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-battle/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:14
CleanSpark’s Bitcoin Strategy Pays Off with $100M Credit Boost

The post CleanSpark’s Bitcoin Strategy Pays Off with $100M Credit Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark secures $100M via Bitcoin-backed loan on Coinbase Prime, boosting after-hours stock 5%. Firm expands Bitcoin mining, AI, and HPC with record $198.6M revenue and August’s 657 BTC output. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark saw its after-hours trading increase by 5% on Monday after it announced it had raised an extra $100 million in funding. The company used a part of its massive 13,000 Bitcoin holdings as collateral on the institutional lending platform of Coinbase Prime. The stock prices rose to $14.44 during the extended trading hours on Monday, as compared to the previous price of $13.74, indicating that investors have confidence in the expansion plan. The most recent funding facility takes CleanSpark’s total Bitcoin-secured credit facilities with Coinbase Prime to about 300 million. Chief Business Officer Harry Sudock highlighted that the company would focus on maximizing shareholder value by using Bitcoin strategically. The capital will finance the aggressive growth of CleanSpark in its Bitcoin mining activities, high-performance computing, and development of energy infrastructure. Strategic Diversification Beyond Traditional Mining CleanSpark is not the only company in the Bitcoin mining sector that is shifting to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing services to diversify its revenue streams. Sudock described the overall asset optimization strategy of the company, examining each power contract and energy relationship to optimize it. Instead of concentrating on particular portfolio ratios, CleanSpark concentrates on versatility to seize new opportunities in various sectors. The company plans to find power pipeline segments that would be more appropriate for high-performance computing than the traditional Bitcoin mining activity. This flexibility will enable CleanSpark to seek greater opportunities to grow its power portfolio without compromising its competitive advantages in various markets. Sudock emphasized that versatility generates opportunity maximization that allows the company to manage the evolving market conditions. The financing announcement comes after CleanSpark achieved…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:08
American Bitcoin, Gryphon Digital Mining: Shaping US BTC mining

The post American Bitcoin, Gryphon Digital Mining: Shaping US BTC mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > American Bitcoin, Gryphon Digital Mining: Shaping US BTC mining In a game-changing move for the digital currency world, American Bitcoin, a BTC mining company backed by Eric Trump, said in mid-August 2025 that it plans to join forces with Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ: GRYP) and go public through a stock deal. With hopes of listing on Nasdaq by the third quarter of 2025, the merger fits with former President Donald Trump’s big idea to make the U.S. a major player in BTC mining. Eric Trump has laid out a bold plan: mine BTC at a price lower than the market price while building up a sizable store. Sounds dreamy, right? This project, using Gryphon’s know-how in green mining, puts American Bitcoin in a position to handle the tough parts of BTC mining and gain from the growing interest in digital assets from big investors. As the U.S. tries to take the lead in the digital currency space, this merger could change how BTC mining works in the USA. Earning profits in mining is always a challenge. Miners encounter rising energy costs, ensure their equipment is up-to-date, and keep up with the network’s increasing difficulty. The BTC network changes its difficulty approximately every two weeks, ensuring it stays competitive as additional miners participate. If we’ve learned anything over the past two halving events, mining profits are consistently thin. American Bitcoin will not be insulated from this fact. Teaming up with Gryphon Digital Mining, a company known for using renewable energy, could lead to higher profits. Gryphon’s use of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power could cut costs by a factor, solving one of the biggest challenges in BTC profitability: energy costs. BTC mining economics are tricky and unforgiving. Electricity typically accounts for 70-80% of running costs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:02
Sam Altman says concerns over his $850 billion OpenAI expansion are valid

The post Sam Altman says concerns over his $850 billion OpenAI expansion are valid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman says people are right to be worried about the size of OpenAI’s new expansion, but he isn’t backing down from it. Speaking from a construction site in Abilene, Texas, where OpenAI is building its first mega data center, the CEO told reporters on Tuesday that the $850 billion infrastructure rollout is necessary. “People are worried. I totally get that,” Sam said. “We are growing faster than any business I’ve ever heard of before.” As Cryptopolitan reported, OpenAI is now committed to building data centers powered by 17 gigawatts of energy, roughly the same output as 17 nuclear plants or nine Hoover Dams. The electricity load alone could power more than 13 million U.S. homes. Each site costs about $50 billion, and in total the buildout is almost half of the global $2 trillion AI infrastructure push forecasted by HSBC. Sam explained that the scale is just a response to a huge spike in demand. Over the last 18 months, ChatGPT usage has jumped 10x. To handle it, Sam said OpenAI needs an entire network of supercomputing sites. “This is what it takes to deliver AI,” he said. “Unlike earlier versions of the internet, this requires massive infrastructure. And this is only a fraction of it.” Partners lock in funding, power, and leadership to meet AI demand The biggest issue isn’t money or chips, according to Sam, but power. “Electricity is the constraint,” he said. He led a $500 million funding round for Helion Energy, a fusion firm building a test reactor, and also helped take fission startup Oklo public through his own SPAC. Not everyone’s convinced. Critics say the whole setup smells like a bubble. Companies tied to OpenAI, like Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, and Broadcom, have seen trillions in value added. Nvidia and Microsoft alone are now worth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:51
Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

Thai police and South Korean authorities recently dismantled a $15M crypto scam ring that defrauded hundreds of Koreans.   Thai police, working with South Korean investigators, have dismantled a crypto scam ring worth $15 million.  The group, which is known as Lungo Company, targeted more than 870 South Koreans through a mix of online scams […] The post Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 14:30
Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand

Fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) pivots to crypto with $100M Solana treasury, rebranding to "Solana Australia Corporation".
Blockhead2025/09/24 14:15
Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:14
US CFTC Launches Stablecoin Collateral Plan For Derivatives Markets

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has unveiled an initiative, letting stablecoins serve as tokenised collateral in derivatives markets. CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced Tuesday that the agency will “work closely with stakeholders” on the directive. She called it the “killer app” to modernize markets by adopting non-cash collaterals and thus lowering costs. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting inputs from the industry. The scheme builds on the agency’s “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations. “For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets. Today, we are finally moving forward on the work of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee from last year.” The public feedback window is open until October 20, and the submissions will be published on the agency website. Major Stablecoin Players Back CFTC Initiative Some of the stablecoin heavyweights, including Circle, Ripple and Tether, have lauded the CFTC’s move. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets round the clock. If implemented, stablecoins such as Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT would receive equal attention as traditional collaterals like cash. Further, the US GENIUS Act, which has been a turning point for regulation, has reshaped stablecoin strategy, quickly becoming the sector’s defining edge. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether said that stablecoins, nearly $300 billion global market, have become “a core building block of modern finance, by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.” “The decision to recognize stablecoins as part of U.S. market infrastructure is an important step toward strengthening the US’s leadership in global finance and in ensuring its markets remain competitive.” Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber said that the CFTC directive is “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.” “Excited to dive into this and see industry feedback/ideas,” he added
CryptoNews2025/09/24 11:48
