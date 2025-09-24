2025-09-24 Wednesday

Interactive Brokers-Led $104M Series D-2 Propels Zerohash to $275M Total Funding

The post Interactive Brokers-Led $104M Series D-2 Propels Zerohash to $275M Total Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zerohash announced a $104 million Series D-2 round led by Interactive Brokers with new institutional participants including Morgan Stanley, Sofi, Apollo-managed funds, Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, FTMO, IMC and Liberty City Ventures, alongside existing investors PEAK6, Tastytrade and Nyca Partners. The raise brings Zerohash’s total funding to $275 million and will accelerate product […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/interactive-brokers-led-104m-series-d-2-propels-zerohash-to-275m-total-funding/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:37
Sats Terminal Building the Credit Layer of Bitcoin

The post Sats Terminal Building the Credit Layer of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent years, the global financial landscape has witnessed a major shift as Bitcoin, the world’s largest decentralized digital asset, often called ‘digital gold’, has grown from a niche experiment into a mainstream financial network with a market cap rivaling major global assets. As adoption accelerates, the next wave of innovation will come not just from trading, but from building the credit infrastructure that transforms Bitcoin into a productive asset.  At the forefront of this shift is Rishabh Java, a technologist and entrepreneur whose career has been defined by solving hard problems. As a teenager, Java built one of the world’s most affordable mind-controlled prosthetic arms and later a multilingual humanoid robot — innovations that won global recognition and reflected a consistent theme: turning complex technology into something practical and accessible. That same ethos drives Sats Terminal, the Silicon Valley company he co-founded and scaled with backing from Coinbase Ventures and Draper Associates. The platform first solved a critical problem in Bitcoin trading by aggregating decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges, giving users the best execution across fragmented markets. A $1.7 million pre-seed round validated both the vision and the team’s ability to deliver. With this, Sats Terminal is moving into what it sees as the next major opportunity: Bitcoin Backed Loans. For long-term holders, selling Bitcoin often means missing out on future upside. Lending provides an alternative, the ability to borrow against Bitcoin holdings, unlocking liquidity while preserving exposure. Just as gold gave rise to vast credit markets as its role in the global economy expanded, Bitcoin’s maturation will almost inevitably create a parallel market for Bitcoin-backed loans. Industry forecasts already point to tens of billions of dollars in potential volume over the coming decade. “The future of Bitcoin isn’t just about holding,” says Rishabh Java, Co-founder of Sats Terminal.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:33
Big Banks Pour $136M Into Fnality to Push Tokenized Payments Mainstream

The post Big Banks Pour $136M Into Fnality to Push Tokenized Payments Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: Fnality raised $136M in Series C funding to grow its tokenized settlement network and expand into new currencies. Lead investors include WisdomTree, Bank of America, Citi, Temasek, and Tradeweb, with 11 other major banks joining. Funds will support real-time settlement, liquidity management tools, and on-chain repo and FX solutions. Fnality’s network connects traditional finance with tokenized markets through regulated, central bank-backed payment systems. The race to modernize payments just got faster. Fnality has locked in $136 million to build out its tokenized settlement network. The company says the cash will help connect traditional finance with on-chain money flows.  Investors from major banks and fintech players are backing the move. This step is aimed at bridging regulated money with tokenized markets and faster settlement rails. Fnality Funding Round Brings Major Bank Backing Fnality confirmed the Series C round in a release on September 23. The round brought together new backers including WisdomTree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek, and Tradeweb. They were joined by existing investors such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, Barclays, State Street, and Nasdaq Ventures. The company plans to use the funds to expand beyond the UK Sterling Fnality Payment System launched in late 2023. The goal is to add more currencies and support global liquidity solutions. Fnality stated the investment would accelerate work on real-time settlement of tokenized assets, FX payment-versus-payment solutions, and on-demand repo transactions. The company sees its system as a bridge for institutions looking for secure on-ledger payments tied to central bank money. CEO Michelle Neal said the raise shows confidence in building a new layer for wholesale payments. She emphasized that 24/7 settlement rails and better liquidity tools are key to preparing markets for tokenization. Expanding Tokenized Settlement Network The network aims to deliver interoperability for tokenized deposits, stablecoins, and on-chain securities.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:31
Cardano & Chainlink Lose Momentum While Rollblock Gains Spotlight As A Viral Contender

The post Cardano & Chainlink Lose Momentum While Rollblock Gains Spotlight As A Viral Contender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 10:21 Cardano and Chainlink are beginning to lose steam, slipping back after strong rallies earlier in the summer. At the same time, Rollblock is building momentum, raising $11.8 million and climbing more than 500% during its presale. Its traction comes not from hype but from adoption. With Cardano and Chainlink consolidating, investors are increasingly shifting their focus toward Rollblock, which is quickly becoming a viral contender in the crypto space. ADA Market Update: Cardano Slips but Holds Key Support Cardano slipped to $0.8222 after a 7% decline, signaling that its recent rally is losing strength. The chart shows a heavy red candle cutting through short-term support, with trading volume close to 200 million highlighting intense selling pressure. Source Cardano had pushed from a June low of $0.51 to touch above $1.01 in August, but the pace has slowed. The trend of moving averages is flattening, implying consolidation. At this point, Cardano is still above previous lows, but the trend is obviously going toward sellers. Chainlink Holds Summer Gains Despite Recent Weakness Chainlink dropped to $21.30 after a 7.2% drop, reflecting an apparent loss of momentum following weeks of steady gains. The chart highlights a sharp red candle from $23 levels, with trading volume rising to nearly 6 million, underscoring stronger selling pressure.  Source Earlier in September, Chainlink pushed close to $28 before cooling, but recent sessions show shorter-term averages bending lower. Chainlink is still significantly ahead of its June low of $10.94, retaining much of its summer gains. At present, Chainlink is trading in consolidation mode, with buyers and sellers probing critical areas of support. Rollblock Gains Spotlight As A Viral Contender Rollblock (RBLK) has stepped firmly into the spotlight, attracting attention from across the crypto market. Its momentum comes from more than just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:24
AI’s Next Great Divide Might Be Clean Energy Access

The post AI’s Next Great Divide Might Be Clean Energy Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s power needs are shifting infrastructure priorities. The next great divide may be between those who can power AI and those who can’t. getty In July 2025, much of Europe sweltered under one of its harshest heatwaves in recent memory. In Spain and France, thermometers pushed past 40°C day after day, and the grid groaned under the weight of surging demand. According to Ember, daily electricity use spiked by as much as 14% during the worst of the heat. Just months earlier, a sweeping blackout left millions in Spain and Portugal without power. In that context, the AI boom — with its energy-hungry data centers and ever-expanding compute needs — doesn’t just look like a marvel of progress. It looks like a reckoning. Every headline about AI breakthroughs floats above an unseen surge — an undertow of electricity and water consumption that’s pulling quietly at the edges of already strained systems. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity consumption from data centers is projected to more than double by 2030, with AI being the single biggest driver. But not all countries can keep up. And not all power is created equal. The Energy Shift Behind AI’s Growth The AI boom is reshaping more than the tech industry; it’s changing the way the world’s infrastructure looks. Large-scale models, the foundation of today’s generative AI deployments, place enormous demands on electricity and require vast amounts of water for cooling. For context, researchers at MIT say “the computational power required to train generative AI models can demand a staggering amount of electricity, which leads to increased carbon dioxide emissions,” adding that “a great deal of water is needed to cool the hardware, which can strain municipal water supplies and disrupt local ecosystems.” In this context, clean and affordable energy is no…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:21
Tether Seeks Billion-Dollar Uplift

The post Tether Seeks Billion-Dollar Uplift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is setting ambitious financial targets, aiming to bolster its valuation to approximately $500 billion by raising between $15 billion and $20 billion. If successful, Tether will join the ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies, parallel with renowned entities such as OpenAI and SpaceX. Continue Reading:Tether Seeks Billion-Dollar Uplift Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tether-seeks-billion-dollar-uplift
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:16
Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand for Regulated Crypto–Finance Solutions

Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand for Regulated Crypto–Finance Solutions
Cryptodaily2025/09/24 15:05
SEC Eyes More Crypto Clarity: ‘Innovation Exemption’ Could Come By Year-End – Chair Atkins

In a recent interview, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman discussed the importance of establishing a crypto market structure legislation and the regulatory agency’s effort to implement a rule exception for digital asset firms in the coming months. Related Reading: South Korean Lawmaker Calls For Stronger Oversight As Suspicious Crypto Reports Hit Record Numbers […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 15:00
From Code to Crypto Wins: A Developer’s Journey with Fairspin

In crypto, proof is currency and promises mean little. That’s why Stan, a 32-year-old software developer and long-time blockchain enthusiast, approached online gaming with caution. Casinos, in his mind, were built on chance, not code. Yet when he discovered Fairspin casino, curiosity took over. What began as an experiment to test transparency and tokenization turned … Continue reading "From Code to Crypto Wins: A Developer’s Journey with Fairspin" The post From Code to Crypto Wins: A Developer’s Journey with Fairspin appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:55
CFTC Launches Consultation on Stablecoins as Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Markets

Highlights: The CFTC has launched a consultation on stablecoins as part of its plan to modernize market rules. The agency is seeking public feedback on tokenized collateral for derivatives markets. Stablecoin issuers and industry leaders have voiced strong support for the recognition of stablecoins as collateral. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has opened a public consultation on a plan that could reshape derivatives markets. Acting Chair Caroline Pham announced the initiative on Tuesday, confirming that the agency will seek industry feedback until October 20. The program would allow tokenized assets, including stablecoins, to serve as collateral in derivatives trading. CRYPTO SPRINT: @CFTC launches tokenized collateral and stablecoins initiative with industry partners. It’s the killer app to modernize markets and make dollars work smarter and go further, unleashing U.S. economic growth by lowering costs @circle @coinbase @cryptocom… pic.twitter.com/VLCeGNS6K5 — Caroline D. Pham (@CarolineDPham) September 23, 2025 Pham described the effort as part of the CFTC’s drive to modernize collateral management. She emphasized that tokenized assets represent a key step toward efficiency in global markets. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting broad industry participation. The initiative builds on the CFTC’s earlier “crypto sprint” program, which followed recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The agency aims to integrate non-cash collateral into trading systems and expand the use of blockchain technology. The submissions collected during the consultation will be published on the commission’s website. The announcement also reflects the ongoing work of the Global Markets Advisory Committee and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. These groups have consistently highlighted the potential of tokenized collateral for reducing costs and unlocking liquidity. CFTC Launches Consultation on Stablecoins with Broad Industry Backing The proposal gained immediate backing from the key issuers of stablecoins and crypto exchanges. The development was welcomed by Circle, Tether, Ripple, Coinbase, and Crypto.com, among others, all placing an emphasis on the significance of stablecoins in the financial markets. Executives in the industry claimed that the implementation of stablecoins as collateral would raise the liquidity level. In addition, it creates a better risk management approach and reduces the trading expense. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative could transform collateral usage across financial systems. “Using trusted stablecoins like USDC as collateral will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets 24/7/365,” he stated. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino echoed that view, describing stablecoins as “a core building block of modern finance” that provides faster settlement and deeper market liquidity. The Congress added momentum earlier this year by passing the GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in July. The law established the first framework for payment stablecoins in the United States. Industry groups have also voiced their approval. Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber, said that the consultation represents “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.” His remarks underline the growing consensus that stablecoins can strengthen the infrastructure of US financial markets. SEC Coordination and Next Steps for Tokenized Assets The consultation also coincides with the efforts of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to move forward with its own efforts. Earlier this month, SEC Chair Paul Atkins stated that the agency is working on an innovation exemption for crypto firms. The proposal would offer a temporary reprieve to current securities regulations as regulators develop custom policies to address digital assets. Another initiative being undertaken by the SEC is Project Crypto, which aims at modernizing securities laws concerning blockchain-based assets. The two agencies have committed to aligning their efforts to provide uniform treatment of token products in the financial markets. The CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum earlier this year also influenced the current consultation. The next steps will depend on the feedback submitted before the October 20 deadline. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:50
