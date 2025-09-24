MEXC-handelsplattformen
Why Is XRP Price Down, And Which Top Crypto Are Investors Accumulating Today?
$XRP dips under $3 as selling pressure rises, while investors pivot to Mutuum Finance ($MUTM), a $16.2M presale at $0.035 with utility and growth momentum.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 15:35
Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash
The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower. High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion. Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances? Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously. However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive. Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market. Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week. Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K. Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 15:26
After trader Eugene called a short position, his counterparty opened a long position of $24.67 million
PANews reported on September 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, right after legendary trader Eugene called a short position, his counterparty at address 0x401...5ACb6 immediately opened a long order totaling $24.67 million, involving $BTC, $ETH, $SOL, $PUMP, and $HYPE. Currently, $BTC accounts for the largest portion of the address's five long positions, at 34.5%, with a current floating profit of $194,000. Furthermore, the account's total profit on the Hyperliquid platform has reached $8.098 million this year.
PANews
2025/09/24 15:23
Fitell Corp Announces Solana-Based Treasury Strategy With $100M Initial Funding
Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL), the Australian-based company that operates in the fitness and wellness industry, has announced plans to launch its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy, backed by a $100 million financing facility. As the first Solana digital asset treasury in Australia, the company aims to rebrand it as Solana Australia Corporation after launch. Fitell’s announcement of ... Read more The post Fitell Corp Announces Solana-Based Treasury Strategy With $100M Initial Funding appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 15:12
Analysis: Bitcoin's 21-week moving average is considered the dividing line between bull and bear markets, and the moving average is at $109,900
PANews reported on September 24th that according to official analysis from Matrixport, this Bitcoin cycle is dominated by institutions. Unlike the previous five bull markets, this overall upward trend has seen three phased bull runs, compared to only two in the 2020-2021 cycle. It is worth noting that the 21-week moving average, a useful indicator of trend strength, is considered the dividing line between bull and bear markets. Currently, this moving average is at $109,900. If Bitcoin prices remain above this level, the bull market trend is expected to continue; if it falls below this level, it may enter a more challenging phase.
PANews
2025/09/24 15:08
Jamie Dimon: Fed Cuts Are Not Assured, And I Am “Not Particularly Worried” About Stablecoins
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns that persistent inflation may limit Fed rate cuts, while downplaying stablecoins as a threat to banks. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has cautioned that the Federal Reserve may find it difficult to cut rates again, while inflation remains above target. He spoke at the JP Morgan India Investor Conference and […] The post Jamie Dimon: Fed Cuts Are Not Assured, And I Am “Not Particularly Worried” About Stablecoins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:00
Ripple (XRP) Price Rallied from $0.10 to $4 in Two Years; Analysts Predict This Crypto Will Do it in a Fraction of the Time
Ripple (XRP) delivered one of the most notable rallies in crypto history, climbing from just $0.10 to $4 within two years as adoption and investor interest surged. While XRP’s rise cemented its place among the top digital assets, analysts are now turning their attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Still in presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance […] The post Ripple (XRP) Price Rallied from $0.10 to $4 in Two Years; Analysts Predict This Crypto Will Do it in a Fraction of the Time appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/24 15:00
FTX Trust Sues Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15 Billion Customer Fund Recovery
TLDR FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets seeking to recover $1.15 billion allegedly misappropriated from customer deposits The funds were transferred through Alameda Research in 2021-2022, with over half going directly to Genesis Digital’s co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly directed these investments at “insane and off-market” valuations despite red flags about the [...] The post FTX Trust Sues Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15 Billion Customer Fund Recovery appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 14:53
Alibaba announces Physical AI collaboration with Nvidia
PANews reported on September 24th that at the 2025 Alibaba Cloud Conference, Alibaba officially announced its collaboration with NVIDIA in Physical AI. The collaboration covers all aspects of Physical AI practice, including data synthesis and processing, model training, environmental simulation reinforcement learning, and model verification and testing.
PANews
2025/09/24 14:47
Solana Price Forecast: SOL bears are in control of the momentum
Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, currently below $209 at the time of writing on Wednesday, having declined by more than 10% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data further support the bearish view, as declines in daily active addresses, rises in short positions, and seller dominance.
Fxstreet
2025/09/24 13:25
