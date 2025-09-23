MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Web3 Gamers Hub 2025: Blockchain Play Event In Singapore
The post Web3 Gamers Hub 2025: Blockchain Play Event In Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Web3 Gamers Hub 2025: Blockchain Play Event In Singapore – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events Web3 Gamers Hub 2025: Blockchain Play Event in Singapore Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/web3-gamers-hub-2025-blockchain-play-event-in-singapore/
PLAY
$0.03927
+1.73%
COM
$0.017005
+3.07%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:20
Del
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.
PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
$0.013404
-6.75%
HYPE
$45.06
-5.75%
MORE
$0.08542
-0.61%
Del
PANews
2025/09/24 15:41
Del
Archetype Raises $100M Fund to Back Early-Stage Blockchain Startups
TLDR Crypto venture capital firm Archetype closes $100M+ fund backed by institutional investors including pensions, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds The fund targets early-stage blockchain startups building onchain infrastructure, stablecoins, DeFi, and real-world asset tokenization projects Archetype’s portfolio includes successful exits like Privy (acquired by Stripe) and US Bitcoin Corp (merged with Hut 8) The [...] The post Archetype Raises $100M Fund to Back Early-Stage Blockchain Startups appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.06282
+3.98%
DEFI
$0.001723
-0.17%
LIKE
$0.008051
-4.01%
Del
Coincentral
2025/09/24 15:40
Del
9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run
What if choosing the right meme coin today meant unlocking life-changing wealth tomorrow? The surge of new coin launch in 2025 is reshaping how investors chase high returns. Meme coins, once dismissed as fleeting trends, now represent cultural powerhouses with viral strength capable of creating rapid fortunes. The challenge for many traders lies in identifying […] The post 9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIFE
$0.00003439
+1.32%
LIVE
$0.01418
-20.11%
BULL
$0.00198
+11.92%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:37
Del
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter
Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025. This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
REAL
$0.06282
+3.98%
TOKEN
$0.01223
+0.82%
LIVE
$0.01418
-20.11%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:30
Del
Saylor Forecasts Year-End Bitcoin Surge Driven by Rising Demand
Bitcoin is poised for a potential rally toward the end of the year, driven by increasing corporate and institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market. Prominent industry advocate and Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor emphasizes that this surge is fueled by rising demand from companies and ETFs, which are outpacing miners’ supply and exerting upward pressure [...]
Del
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 15:12
Del
SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending
Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
REAL
$0.06282
+3.98%
SUI
$3.3825
+0.33%
TAP
$0.369
-2.12%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 15:00
Del
ReserveOne files with SEC to advance $1 billion Nasdaq listing via SPAC merger
It came as part of its proposed merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp, a Nasdaq-listed blank-check company.
1
$0.013404
-6.75%
PART
$0.1969
+0.05%
VIA
$0.0153
--%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 14:16
Del
Cloudflare and Coinbase launch x402 Foundation to drive agent payments
Cloudflare and Coinbase are launching the x402 Foundation to promote adoption of the x402 protocol, a framework for agentic payments.
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 14:15
Del
XRP Ledger blockchain updated roadmap with focus on compliance, tokenization, and privacy
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem has unveiled a new roadmap, highlighting its strengthening position in the institutional finance sector. In particular, the key areas of development include the launch of a native credit protocol, the introduction of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to balance privacy and compliance, and the expansion of tokenization tools. As noted in the […] Сообщение XRP Ledger blockchain updated roadmap with focus on compliance, tokenization, and privacy появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
XRP
$2.8772
+0.60%
ZERO
$0.00003303
-3.36%
ZKP
$0.00615
-1.44%
Del
Incrypted
2025/09/23 17:37
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns