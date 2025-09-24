MEXC-handelsplattformen
Alibaba stock soars as CEO unveils big investment plans
The post Alibaba stock soars as CEO unveils big investment plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alibaba Group Holdings CEO, Eddie Wu, revealed plans for the company to increase its spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure to better compete with U.S. rivals. The announcement led to Alibaba’s stock price soaring to its highest in almost four years. Alibaba Group’s stock price reached 25,960 ARS, but has dropped by 1.91% at the time of publication to 25,640 ARS. The firm’s shares hit an all-time high of 28,260 ARS on September 19, and have been up 36.20% in the past 30 days. Alibaba plans to spend 380B yuan on developing AI models 🇨🇳 ALIBABA TO BOOST AI SPENDING BY $53 BILLION Alibaba just threw its hat into the AI arms race, loudly. CEO Eddie Wu says the company wants to become a “full-stack AI service provider,” not just dabble in chatbots and image filters. They’re putting 380 billion yuan (yes,… pic.twitter.com/gUF5iOR7Js — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 24, 2025 Bloomberg reported that Wu told a developer conference in Hangzhou that the Chinese multinational conglomerate will see an acceleration in global investment in AI. He also revealed that Alibaba will soon add to its plan to spend more than 380 billion yuan on developing AI models and infrastructure over three years to keep up with its competitors. The e-commerce giant revealed in February that it plans to invest around $52.44 billion in its cloud computing and AI infrastructure over the next three years. The firm said its total investment amount exceeds its spending in AI and cloud computing over the past decade. “The industry’s development speed far exceeded what we expected, and the industry’s demand for AI infrastructure also far exceeded our anticipation. We are actively proceeding with the 380 billion investment in AI infrastructure, and plan to add more.” -Eddie Wu, CEO of Alibaba Group Holdings. The Hangzhou-based firm has…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:45
Powell’s Speech Triggers Euro’s Dramatic Retreat
The post Powell’s Speech Triggers Euro’s Dramatic Retreat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial US Dollar Strength: Powell’s Speech Triggers Euro’s Dramatic Retreat Skip to content Home Forex News Crucial US Dollar Strength: Powell’s Speech Triggers Euro’s Dramatic Retreat Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-dollar-forex-retreat/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:44
Solana (SOL) Price Dip Does Not Deter Institutions, $65M ETF Inflows
The post Solana (SOL) Price Dip Does Not Deter Institutions, $65M ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional investors accelerated Solana (SOL) crypto acquisitions during the recent price correction, as price started on a correction path. Exchange-traded products (ETPs) and treasury companies saw massive inflows, while SOL declined 11% from recent highs. The sustained demand during the downturn positioned the asset for potential rebounds according to technical analysis. According to Farside Investors’ data, the REX-Osprey Solana ETF registered $65 million in inflows between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, representing 23.5% of its cumulative flows since its launch on July 2. Institutional buying occurred as SOL declined from $242.27 to a low of about $210 on Sept. 24. The ETF inflows coincided with significant acquisitions from digital asset treasury companies during the same period. Major corporate buyers included Helius Medical Technologies, which acquired 760,190 SOL tokens at an average cost of $231. Several other treasury firms expanded their holdings despite market volatility. Treasury Companies Signal Long-Term Confidence Digital asset treasury (DAT) companies demonstrated conviction in SOL’s long-term prospects through substantial acquisitions during the correction. Helius Medical Technologies completed a $500 million private placement led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to fund its Solana treasury strategy. Forward Industries filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity offering program to expand its Solana holdings. Further, Fitell Corporation launched its SOL treasury with a $100 million financing facility. Also, corporate buyers cited Solana’s 7% native staking yield and growing ecosystem adoption as key drivers of their investment. Corporate Solana crypto holdings reached 17.17 million tokens worth over $4 billion, representing nearly 3% of Solana’s circulating supply. The treasury companies viewed the price correction as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at attractive valuations before anticipated institutional adoption acceleration. Technical Analysis Supports Recovery Outlook For Solana (SOL) Price The institutional interest backdrop fueled a potential price rebound. Crypto analyst CryptoUB highlighted SOL price potential…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:39
Best Crypto to Watch as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z
The post Best Crypto to Watch as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 11:33 Gen Z traders wanting to secure their financial future should put a tenth of their investments into Bitcoin ($BTC) along with traditional ones, according to expert trader Peter Brandt. The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC. But while Bitcoin is undoubtedly the must-have crypto in every trader’s portfolio, there are other alternatives for those on the lookout for newer projects that are shaping up to be the best crypto to buy, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT). Brandt’s Formula: Mix Bitcoin with Traditional Investments In a post on X, seasoned trader Peter Brandt advised Gen Z investors to put 10% of their investments into Bitcoin. Source: X/@PeterLBrandt It’s an interesting take, as many would consider Brandt a traditional trader, having begun his career in 1976. That’s why it also isn’t surprising that, aside from Bitcoin, he recommended putting 20% into real estate and 70% into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Brandt’s advice reflects the blurring of the lines between the cryptocurrency market and traditional finance, and the growing adoption of crypto as a legitimate investment. According to Security.org, more and more Americans are considering buying cryptocurrencies in the future, from only 51% in 2023 to 62% in 2025. Source: Security.org Of these cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remains the most sought-after among American investors. But if you’re in the market for other alternatives to more established coins, then here are a few worth considering: 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Building the Next Phase of the Bitcoin Ecosystem When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin doesn’t need any introduction – it is the biggest and most popular digital currency on the planet. But it’s not without its flaws. For one,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:36
32 Nations Accelerate Bitcoin Adoption
The post 32 Nations Accelerate Bitcoin Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine a future where a significant portion of the world’s nations actively embrace digital currencies. It’s not a distant dream; it’s happening right now. A groundbreaking report reveals that a remarkable 32 countries are actively working towards formal Bitcoin adoption, signaling a profound shift in global finance. The Global Surge in Bitcoin Adoption According to a comprehensive report from the Bitcoin Policy Institute, nearly one-sixth of the world’s nations are moving to integrate Bitcoin into their national frameworks. This isn’t just about acknowledging its existence; it involves enacting tangible legislation. These countries are exploring various facets of Bitcoin adoption, including: Holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve: Similar to gold, nations are considering Bitcoin as a hedge against economic instability. Facilitating Bitcoin mining: Developing infrastructure and policies to support domestic cryptocurrency mining operations. Enabling tax payments with Bitcoin: Allowing citizens and businesses to use Bitcoin for fulfilling tax obligations. Permitting pension investments in cryptocurrency: Opening doors for long-term retirement funds to diversify into digital assets. This widespread legislative activity underscores a growing recognition of Bitcoin’s potential as a legitimate financial asset and a tool for national economic strategy. Why Are Nations Embracing Bitcoin? The reasons behind this surge in Bitcoin adoption are multifaceted, reflecting both economic necessity and a forward-thinking approach to finance. Many developing nations see Bitcoin as a way to circumvent traditional banking limitations, reduce remittance costs, and offer financial services to unbanked populations. For others, it’s about staying competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy. Nations are realizing that ignoring the digital asset revolution is no longer an option. Instead, they are actively seeking ways to harness its power. What Benefits Does Bitcoin Adoption Offer? The potential benefits for countries that formally adopt Bitcoin are substantial. They extend beyond mere financial speculation: Financial Inclusion: Bitcoin can provide banking…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:29
Why Analysts Expect A 15% Pullback Before Rollblock Explodes 30x
The post Why Analysts Expect A 15% Pullback Before Rollblock Explodes 30x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 11:21 The crypto market is showing mixed signals, with Solana price prediction talk centering on whether $200 can hold after a sharp 6% drop. While Solana consolidates, Rollblock has stolen the spotlight with a 500% surge during its presale. With more than $15 million in wagers processed, Rollblock’s adoption-driven growth contrasts sharply with Solana’s cooling trend, positioning it as the token many believe could deliver outsized returns once momentum resumes. Solana Price Prediction: Can Support Around $200 Hold? Solana has been one of the stronger movers this year, but the latest session showed sellers pressing harder. The token slipped to $222 after falling more than 6%, with volume climbing above 3.8 million. Source That sharp red candle followed a run where Solana touched $253, its highest point since early summer. Even after the pullback, Solana is still well above its June base of $126, showing how much ground it has regained in recent months. The current setup looks less like a collapse and more like a market cooling after a long stretch of gains. Moving averages over 30 and 60 days remain supportive under the price, hinting at a steady trend even as shorter averages flatten. For traders watching closely, Solana price prediction discussions now center on how long the $200 region can hold. Each dip has so far attracted fresh buyers, keeping the broader trend intact. Solana remains one of the few tokens trading firmly in a higher range, and that resilience is why it continues to stay in the spotlight. Why Rollblock’s Tokenomics Could Drive a Long-Term Supply Squeeze Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as one of the most complete Web3 entertainment platforms, drawing attention for its blend of gaming, sports, and innovative tokenomics. Built to solve long-standing issues of trust and transparency,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:21
$8.9M HYPE Moves To Astar
The post $8.9M HYPE Moves To Astar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Hyperliquid Investor Sale: $8.9M HYPE Moves To Astar Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Hyperliquid Investor Sale: $8.9M HYPE Moves to Astar Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hyperliquid-investor-sells-hype/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:14
CFTC Announces Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies
The post CFTC Announces Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline D. Pham, acting Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced a new initiative to use stablecoins as tokenized collateral in U.S. derivatives markets for the first time. The statement was reported by cryptocurrency reporter Eleanor Terrett. The origins of this step date back to the Crypto CEO Forum held in February 2025. Leaders of leading stablecoin companies brought this issue to the agenda at the forum, and previous recommendations from the Presidential Working Group also formed the basis for this process. The CFTC is now soliciting public comment on this initiative. Feedback will be sought specifically on topics such as valuation, custody, reconciliation, and rule changes. The comment period will continue until October 20th. Experts note that accepting stablecoins as collateral could be a significant turning point in terms of both market depth and the integration of crypto assets with the traditional financial system. It was also recently rumored that a cryptocurrency-friendly name would be appointed to head the CFTC. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cftc-announces-initiative-in-favor-of-cryptocurrencies/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 16:07
Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Joins 0G to Scale AI-Optimized Decentralized Ecosystem
0G Labs names ex-Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı Chief Growth Officer to lead developer and community growth as it prepares an AI-native Web3 mainnet.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 16:00
SUI Price: Shorts Pile On as Token Tests Key Support Level. What’s Next?
TLDR SUI dropped 9% to $3.34 and retested support at $3.29 amid broader market weakness Shorts dominated with nearly $31 million in leverage, creating strong bearish pressure Network achieved record 1,632 TPS and $143 billion cumulative DEX trading volume Bulls targeting $4.33 (27% upside) if support holds, bears eye $2.80 if breakdown occurs Exchange outflows [...] The post SUI Price: Shorts Pile On as Token Tests Key Support Level. What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 15:49
