2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Top 3 Altcoins Whales Are Buying Amid This Crypto Market Crash

Top 3 Altcoins Whales Are Buying Amid This Crypto Market Crash

The post Top 3 Altcoins Whales Are Buying Amid This Crypto Market Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market faced a sharp sell-off over the past three days, wiping out weeks of gains and causing panic among traders. While some analysts call this a “sell the news” reaction following the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, historical seasonal trends suggest this dip could create the perfect setup for a strong fourth-quarter crypto rally. …
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02374+0.72%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/24 16:44
Del
Why Ozak AI Could Be the Best Choice of 2025—Better Than Ethereum ETFs

Why Ozak AI Could Be the Best Choice of 2025—Better Than Ethereum ETFs

The crypto market is still in its development, and there is little causing as much hype as the Ozak AI, which is a groundbreaking AI-like crypto incorporating AI and a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN).
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.06-5.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.008051-4.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+0.08%
Del
Cryptodaily2025/09/24 16:33
Del
Mass Biometric Leak Exposes the Perils of Centralized Identity: human.tech Co-Founder Shady El Damaty Weighs In

Mass Biometric Leak Exposes the Perils of Centralized Identity: human.tech Co-Founder Shady El Damaty Weighs In

After a mass biometric leak, human.tech’s Shady El Damaty explains urgent defenses, the risks of centralized ID, and privacy-first cryptographic fixes.
ELYSIA
EL$0.004188-0.71%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1549+0.91%
MASS
MASS$0.0006929-0.60%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 16:30
Del
Siton Mining platform launches mobile app for cloud mining

Siton Mining platform launches mobile app for cloud mining

The post Siton Mining platform launches mobile app for cloud mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Siton Mining has introduced a BTC cloud mining app that makes Bitcoin mining accessible, affordable, and easy to manage directly from a smartphone. Summary The Siton Mining app removes hardware and technical barriers, allowing users to activate mining with one click. Earnings are settled daily, updated in real time, and backed by a USD settlement mechanism for stability. The mobile-first model lowers entry barriers and promotes wider participation in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Amid volatile cryptocurrency prices, investors are seeking more convenient and secure ways to maximize their assets. Siton Mining has launched a new BTC cloud mining app, allowing users to participate in Bitcoin mining anytime, anywhere with a single tap on their phone, without having to purchase mining machines or incur high electricity costs, and easily earn daily passive income. A brand-new BTC mining model Traditional Bitcoin mining often requires expensive mining machines and complex operations and maintenance. The Siton Mining cloud mining app revolutionizes this: Zero hardware costs: No need to purchase mining machines or set up a mining farm. No technical barriers to entry: One-click activation via the mobile app makes it accessible to everyone. Mobile experience: Track mining progress and earnings anytime, anywhere. The new app simplifies the complex mining process into a few easy steps, bringing mining into the hands of everyone. Advantages of the BTC mining app The Siton Mining app offers the following core benefits: Regular income: Daily income is linked to the actual mining machine computing power and distributed proportionally. Convenient operation: The app’s built-in fully automated operation system completely eliminates tedious steps. Transparency: Earnings are updated in real time and can be viewed and withdrawn at any time. For ordinary…
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.97+1.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06286+4.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,968.68+0.08%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 16:26
Del
FAA Hires 2,000 Controllers, But Flight Disruptions Won’t Ease

FAA Hires 2,000 Controllers, But Flight Disruptions Won’t Ease

The post FAA Hires 2,000 Controllers, But Flight Disruptions Won’t Ease appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: People move through Newark Liberty International Airport following a news conference by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the airport, where he announced the reopening of a major runway at the airport, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule on June 02, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations have plagued Newark, one of the nation’s busiest airports, for months. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to the delays. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images The Federal Aviation Administration has already reached its hiring goal of 2,000 new air traffic controllers for this fiscal year. However, travelers may still experience ongoing flight disruptions due to the strain in the U.S. airspace system from ongoing staffing shortages and infrastructure issues. Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau announced the controller hiring milestone during the Regional Airline Association Leaders Conference in Washington last week. “As a result of the secretary’s supercharged initiative, we took roughly a 13-month process and took five-and-a-half months off that process by, instead of doing things in a linear fashion, doing them simultaneously,” said Rocheleau, as reported by Aviation Week. According to the FAA, onsite Academy training has increased by nearly 30%. The FAA had over 600 Academy students in training in August, setting a new record. “Our average graduation rate is probably around the 63 to 65% range,” Rocheleau said. “We’re going for 75 to 80%.” The agency plans to add 2,200 new controllers in fiscal 2026 and nearly 9,000 through 2028. FAA ATC Hiring Targets Met, But Staffing Shortages Remain WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 01: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds a news conference about adding more air traffic controllers to…
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.71%
Union
U$0.009869-9.06%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.055+3.91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 16:24
Del
Solana Price Prediction: Why Analysts Expect A 15% Pullback Before Rollblock Explodes 30x

Solana Price Prediction: Why Analysts Expect A 15% Pullback Before Rollblock Explodes 30x

While Solana consolidates, Rollblock has stolen the spotlight with a 500% surge during its presale. With more than $15 million […] The post Solana Price Prediction: Why Analysts Expect A 15% Pullback Before Rollblock Explodes 30x appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.63%
WHY
WHY$0.000000028-4.17%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/24 16:21
Del
Securitize Integrates with Ripple to Boost Instant Liquidity for Tokenized Treasury

Securitize Integrates with Ripple to Boost Instant Liquidity for Tokenized Treasury

Securitize and Ripple set to enable instant RLUSD liquidity for tokenized treasuries to streamline institutional finance and boost DeFi access.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726--%
Boost
BOOST$0.10079-0.10%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 16:15
Del
Gamers Unchained 2025 Brings Web3 GameFi To Singapore

Gamers Unchained 2025 Brings Web3 GameFi To Singapore

The post Gamers Unchained 2025 Brings Web3 GameFi To Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gamers Unchained 2025 Brings Web3 GameFi To Singapore – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events Gamers Unchained 2025 Brings Web3 GameFi to Singapore Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/gamers-unchained-2025-brings-web3-gamefi-to-singapore/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.07%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 16:05
Del
Cardano Foundation Commits Millions to Boost Stablecoin and DeFi Liquidity

Cardano Foundation Commits Millions to Boost Stablecoin and DeFi Liquidity

The Cardano Foundation is set to significantly bolster its ecosystem with a new strategic roadmap aimed at boosting stablecoin and decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity. In a major move, the foundation has announced an eight-figure commitment in ADA to support native stablecoin projects and attract more on-chain activity. This initiative is a direct response to the … Continue reading "Cardano Foundation Commits Millions to Boost Stablecoin and DeFi Liquidity" The post Cardano Foundation Commits Millions to Boost Stablecoin and DeFi Liquidity appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1178+1.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726--%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:53
Del
Ethereum (ETH) Price Faces Pullback Before $10K Surge Amid SEC ETF Approval

Ethereum (ETH) Price Faces Pullback Before $10K Surge Amid SEC ETF Approval

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,161.58-0.75%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:41
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns