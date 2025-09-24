FAA Hires 2,000 Controllers, But Flight Disruptions Won’t Ease

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: People move through Newark Liberty International Airport following a news conference by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the airport, where he announced the reopening of a major runway at the airport, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule on June 02, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations have plagued Newark, one of the nation's busiest airports, for months. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to the delays. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images The Federal Aviation Administration has already reached its hiring goal of 2,000 new air traffic controllers for this fiscal year. However, travelers may still experience ongoing flight disruptions due to the strain in the U.S. airspace system from ongoing staffing shortages and infrastructure issues. Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau announced the controller hiring milestone during the Regional Airline Association Leaders Conference in Washington last week. "As a result of the secretary's supercharged initiative, we took roughly a 13-month process and took five-and-a-half months off that process by, instead of doing things in a linear fashion, doing them simultaneously," said Rocheleau, as reported by Aviation Week. According to the FAA, onsite Academy training has increased by nearly 30%. The FAA had over 600 Academy students in training in August, setting a new record. "Our average graduation rate is probably around the 63 to 65% range," Rocheleau said. "We're going for 75 to 80%." The agency plans to add 2,200 new controllers in fiscal 2026 and nearly 9,000 through 2028. FAA ATC Hiring Targets Met, But Staffing Shortages Remain WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 01: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds a news conference about adding more air traffic controllers to…