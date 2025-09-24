2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Tether Reportedly Seeks $20B Funding to Expand Beyond Stablecoins

Tether Reportedly Seeks $20B Funding to Expand Beyond Stablecoins

Tether is reportedly planning a $20B funding round to expand its business beyond stablecoins, moving into AI, energy, and media sectors.
Crypto News Flash2025/09/24 16:44
QCP Capital: The market is shifting from panic to adjustment, and the Fed's interest rate cuts may be limited

QCP Capital: The market is shifting from panic to adjustment, and the Fed's interest rate cuts may be limited

PANews reported on September 24th that QCP Capital analysts believe market sentiment has shifted from panic to recalibration. The Federal Reserve's recent 25 basis point insurance rate cut re-started easing, but Powell framed it as risk management rather than the start of a deep easing cycle. With economic activity remaining robust and core inflation near 3%, future rate cuts are likely to remain shallow unless economic growth slows significantly. Long-term yields rose due to term premiums and supply pressures, pushing stocks to new highs and gold to a record high. Gold briefly broke through $3,700 before retreating. The dollar rebounded alongside U.S. Treasuries, indicating that a one-way short position on the dollar is no longer risk-free. Analysts believe that the Federal Reserve's policy may remain tight, with room for adjustment relative to the lower neutral rate, which could lower the threshold for further easing. However, consumer resilience and slow hiring and firing dynamics in the labor market allow the Fed to act cautiously. Furthermore, with Europe and Japan no longer significantly outperforming the United States, the dollar may have bottomed out, while gold and Bitcoin reflect market skepticism about the return of hawkish policies.
PANews2025/09/24 16:39
Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders

Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders

The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC.
Coindoo2025/09/24 16:33
Wall Street Giant Morgan Stanley to Launch Retail Crypto Trading Platform on E-Trade

Wall Street Giant Morgan Stanley to Launch Retail Crypto Trading Platform on E-Trade

Morgan Stanley teaming with ZeroHash to bring BTC ETH SOL trading on E-Trade. Retail customers get crypto access by 2026 with tokenized assets expansion planned after launch. Morgan Stanley announced plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to its E-Trade platform in the first half of 2026 through a partnership with Zerohash. The move will allow retail
Crypto News Flash2025/09/24 16:20
Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı Joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to Drive AI-Native Web3 Expansion

Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı Joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to Drive AI-Native Web3 Expansion

Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer to scale its AI-native Web3 ecosystem. His track record in scaling Avalanche gives 0G Labs a strong advantage in driving global adoption. 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, the former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as its new Chief Growth Officer. 0G Labs,
Crypto News Flash2025/09/24 16:07
While Cardano Price Aims for a Steady Q4, This Coin Could Deliver $250k ROI from a $2.5k Investment Before 2026 Arrives

While Cardano Price Aims for a Steady Q4, This Coin Could Deliver $250k ROI from a $2.5k Investment Before 2026 Arrives

As Cardano (ADA) inches toward a cautious yet steady Q4, trading in the $0.84 to $0.90 range with resistance looming at $1.00, another coin is emerging that could obliterate those modest gains. That coin is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), currently in presale at just $0.0022, with more than $25 million already raised. Stages are selling out
Crypto News Flash2025/09/24 16:05
Web3+AI project SuperImage completes $5 million in strategic financing led by Genesis Block Capital

Web3+AI project SuperImage completes $5 million in strategic financing led by Genesis Block Capital

PANews reported on September 24th that SuperImage, the world's first decentralized AI image generation and editing platform, announced the completion of a $5 million strategic funding round led by Genesis Block Capital. This round of financing will fuel product upgrades and global expansion, accelerating the adoption of decentralized AI image applications. In addition, SuperImage has launched a text-to-image feature on its Telegram platform, bringing a convenient AI creation experience to users worldwide. Founded in June 2023, SuperImage operates on a decentralized GPU network, aggregating idle computing power worldwide and enabling users to participate in mining using home or professional GPUs and earn $SIC token rewards. The platform supports three models: Hidream, Flux Dev, and Sana, providing a low-cost, highly efficient text-to-image solution, with image generation costs at just one-tenth of those of centralized services.
PANews2025/09/24 15:59
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: Is Little Pepe Going to $1 in 2025?

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: Is Little Pepe Going to $1 in 2025?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 in its current presale stage, raising over $25 million. For the LILPEPE price prediction of $1 to come true, it would need a price rise of over 45,000% from its current presale price. So here's the question: with presale momentum, low entry cost, huge raises, and meme-coin fever in full swing, is Little Pepe (LILPEPE) going to $1 in 2025? Presale Success and Growing Demand Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has shown incredible traction, with stage 12 selling out faster than expected after raising more than $25.47 million. Now in stage 13, the price sits at $0.0022, with over $320k already raised in this round. Such strong demand during the presale highlights the confidence that early investors have in the project. To reward its community, LILPEPE is running a massive $777k giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. With over 371,000 entries already recorded, the buzz is undeniable. On top of that, another mega giveaway for stages 12–17 promises 5, 3, and 2 ETH to the top three biggest buyers, adding extra excitement to the presale. Investors Believe in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Meme coins have always thrived on hype, community strength, and cultural appeal. But LILPEPE stands out because it is built as an ERC token with no taxes, no rug pulls, and full transparency. It captures the essence of meme culture while promising a safe and fair ecosystem. The project's unique roadmap playfully describes the current stage as "cooking in the cryptowomb with Mumma Pepe," signaling that growth is just beginning. Community hype remains at its peak, and with every presale stage selling quickly, many see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. CertiK has also audited Little Pepe (LILPEPE), awarding it an impressive security score of 95.49%. That kind of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 15:54
5 Common Mistakes Every New Crypto Trader Should Avoid

5 Common Mistakes Every New Crypto Trader Should Avoid

Save money and stress by avoiding these rookie errors.
Medium2025/09/24 15:45
The Other Blockchain

The Other Blockchain

​​Photo by Kanchanara on&nbsp;Unsplash On 8 September, a news item flashed across my iPhone. It was that the Nasdaq stock exchange had applied to the SEC for permission to tokenise all the stocks listed on its exchange. Tokenisation of real-world assets has been around for a good few years, with most commentators saying — yeah, it’s going to be big one day — and then returning their attention to Bitcoin and stablecoins, the two big stories hogging the headlines for the past 18&nbsp;months. Let’s put this in perspective: Nasdaq-listed assets are cumulatively worth $63 trillion. Currently, the entire crypto market is worth $4 trillion. The tokenisation business is going to be orders of magnitude larger than the rest of the crypto market put together. Most of us with an interest in this sector know that the SEC has become crypto-sympathetic (or at least not crypto-allergic) since Trump appointed a slew of true believers to replace SEC Chairman Gensler and his regulatory henchmen. One can only assume that the SEC will give approval to Nasdaq, sooner or later. And then the walls will come down. Everyone will follow. Other US and global exchanges — stock, futures, commodities, options. Why? Because tokenised exchange products on a blockchain are simply a better mousetrap than the ancien régime of middlemen and paperwork and arcane regulations and process sludge that currently holds sway in traditional finance. No one will be able to resist its charms for&nbsp;long. This brings us to the other blockchain: Ethereum. Ethereum has struggled to get much airtime in the general financial press, except from specialists. It has been a side story, one that is generally poorly understood. But the approval of Nasdaq tokenisation will supercharge Ethereum and its native token,&nbsp;ETH. Ethereum was conceived and developed in 2014 by Vitalik Buterin (then a teenager) in reaction to the Bitcoin blockchain’s focused architecture, which was optimised to act as a harness for its cryptocurrency (confusingly, both the blockchain and the cryptocurrency that resides on it are called Bitcoin). The blockchain is now and will forever be a harness for its cryptocurrency. It does little else, by design and&nbsp;intent. Vitalik’s big idea was that a blockchain is, in fact, a special sort of general-purpose computer and should be able to do whatever people want it to do. So he designed a programming language, put it on top of the blockchain, and released it to the world. And lo and behold, developers started using Ethereum to code unique applications for all manner of things, from NFTs to prediction markets to decentralised crypto exchanges and secure file systems — including this new rising giant: tokens that represent ownership of some fraction of real-world assets. The story is a little more complicated, as is normally the case. There are multiple competitors to Ethereum that arose to allow programs to be written for blockchain apps. But therein lies Ethereum’s genius. Firstly, they released their most important development environment into the world, gratis (called the EVM). Direct competitors could either choose to start building tools from scratch or use the EVM ecosystem, bristling with hardened and useful components. They obviously chose the latter — it was the fastest route to&nbsp;market. And then they said to other aspirants — feel free to write your own apps on your own blockchains, but we would be happy to secure the transactions for you very inexpensively. This saved app developers from the risky work of developing security, and most took the&nbsp;offer. The result: almost every programmable blockchain in the world is beholden to Ethereum in some way. The adoption of Ethereum’s toolkit of development tools and security apparatus has served to strengthen their offerings whilst at the same time strengthening Ethereum’s grip. This has brought Ethereum to this&nbsp;point: It is the second-largest blockchain by value (currently around $500 billion). It hosts the largest number of applications of any blockchain. It has by far the largest developer ecosystem. It has the largest toolset for developers, developed by both them and their competitors, which has acted as a ‘flywheel’ for the larger Ethereum developer ecosystem. It has the most recognisable brand behind Bitcoin. It has a deep and mature roadmap into the&nbsp;future. It is the OG of programmable public blockchains — perhaps not as inexpensive to transact on as others, perhaps not quite as fast to settle a transaction, but the wise and generous elder, the last common ancestor of application-centric blockchains. The numbers tell the story: Ethereum (and other EVM ecosystems) hosts 95% of stablecoins, 78% of tokenised gold, 87% of tokenised treasuries, and 79% of the still-nascent real-world asset market. The big booster (stocks, commodities, and their derivatives) is yet to&nbsp;begin. And it is on fire, with ETH’s value having increased from $1,067 in June 2022 to about $4,500 at the time of writing, with many analysts now whispering about&nbsp;$10,000. In 2024, the SEC supercharged Bitcoin by approving the first Bitcoin ETF, most notably led by giant asset manager BlackRock. It looks like it is Ethereum’s time to step into the spotlight. Steven Boykey Sidley is a professor of practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg and a partner at Bridge Capital. His new book “It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership” is published by Maverick451 in SA and Legend Times Group in UK/EU, available now. His columns can be found&nbsp;at Originally published at https://stevenboykeysidley.substack.com. The Other Blockchain was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/24 15:43
