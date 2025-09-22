2025-09-24 Wednesday

PancakeSwap Announces Solana Swaps, Revolutionizing Multichain Trading To Elevate DeFi Interoperability

The post PancakeSwap Announces Solana Swaps, Revolutionizing Multichain Trading To Elevate DeFi Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. A Milestone in Expanding Multichain DeFi 2. The Significance of PancakeSwap’s Solana Integration Show more PancakeSwap, one of the renowned decentralized exchanges (DEXs), has integrated Solana ($SOL) in its Crosschain Swap feature to broaden its reach. This advancement represents a significant move forward in the multichain decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability. This integration allows users to swap tokens directly from the interface of PancakeSwap to seven major blockchains effortlessly. These blockchains include BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, ZKsync, Linea, and now Solana. Through this update, PancakeSwap aims to remove the struggle of users to juggle bridges or various other platforms. The users can transfer their tokens leveraging fast, low-cost, and fully integrated solutions. A Milestone in Expanding Multichain DeFi Through Solana’s integration into PancakeSwap’s Crosschain Swaps feature, the DEX is set to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and efficient. This feature is powered by Across Protocol and strengthened by Relay, which acts as a backend solution. The transfer between Solana and EVM-compatible chains will be completed in seconds with minimum cost. The Head Chef of PancakeSwap, Chef Kids, highlights the significance of this integration, stating, “Adding Solana to our Cross-chain Swaps feature isn’t just about supporting another chain, it’s about breaking down barriers in DeFi.” According to him, this addition aims to empower users by allowing them to move liquidity wherever it is needed. There is no need to depend upon ridges or multiple apps, enabling DeFi to function as a unified ecosystem.  The Significance of PancakeSwap’s Solana Integration One of DeFi’s greatest challenges includes cross-chain interoperability. PancakeSwap integrates Solana into this feature to create easy ways for users to choose. The users navigate Solana’s vibrant ecosystem while leveraging its efficiency and speed. Typically, the transactions occur within a minute, making the charged fees transparent, including…
1
1$0.013178-14.42%
Threshold
T$0.01563+0.25%
Solana
SOL$212.67-3.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:19
Teen Hacker Infiltrated Crypto.com Employee Account

The breach, uncovered in a new Bloomberg Businessweek report, was linked to a teenage member of the notorious hacking collective […] The post Teen Hacker Infiltrated Crypto.com Employee Account appeared first on Coindoo.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.04%
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:17
Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the […] The post Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01563+0.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.61782-1.68%
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:15
How to Earn $308 Daily as XRP ETF Success Drives GBC Mining Boom

XRP & DOGE ETFs debut with $55M volume as crypto adoption rises. GBC Mining lets users start BTC cloud mining with $20 free bonus and fixed daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,078.68+0.20%
Boom
BOOM$0.00801-0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.8897+0.92%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 17:15
Pi Network News Today: Pi Coin Price Hits New All-Time Low at $0.2552

The post Pi Network News Today: Pi Coin Price Hits New All-Time Low at $0.2552 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Over the past few months, Pi coin has been struggling to keep above its all-time low of $0.33. However, despite putting constant efforts and launching new features to drive adoption, Pi Network failed to maintain a steady figure. It recently dropped to $0.2552, making a new record for all-time low.  Pi Network Price Hits a …
Pi Network
PI$0.2836+3.35%
CoinPedia2025/09/22 17:03
Data Leak? Crypto.com Fires Back At ‘Unfounded’ Allegations

According to Bloomberg and several other news outlets, Crypto.com has pushed back against a report that a 2023 breach exposed user details and was kept from authorities. Related Reading: Coinbase Faces Customer Fury — Exec Promises To Do Better The story centers on a hacking group known as Scattered Spider and a young suspect who, […]
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.04%
Engines of Fury
FURY$0.02705-0.40%
Bitcoinist2025/09/22 17:00
Inspiring Collaboration For Builders In Singapore

The post Inspiring Collaboration For Builders In Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore, September 29, 2025– Web3 Growth Guild is set to bring together the brightest minds in blockchain and decentralized tech industry. As a side event sponsored by Global Blockchain Show, and powered by Namecoinnews, the Guild continues its mission to empower marketers, founders, and creators to scale responsibly while shaping the future of Web3. Past editions of the Web3 Growth Guild have inspired conversations across global stages and have helped decentralized projects connect with the resources they require. This year’s event in Singapore promises to build on the same momentum and features top Web3 speakers who are re-shaping growth strategies in a fast-evolving ecosystem. Web3 Growth Guild is not just another forum. It is a vibrant community that believes growth is better when it is collective, not competitive. By combining panel discussions, interactive Q&A, and networking sessions, the Guild creates meaningful spaces where disruptors can collaborate and exchange insights. Attendees can expect a mix of practical knowledge and collaborative spirit. From founders and product managers to community leaders and DAO builders, the Guild provides a platform for all who are building the decentralized future. Who can join Web3 Growth Guild: Web3 Builders & Founders Community & DAO Leaders Ecosystem Partners (Accelerators, Labs, Incubators) Investors (Secondary) Product Managers & Designers Web3 Growth Guild stands out amongst other side-events, thanks to its belief in collaboration over competition. It goes beyond traditional networking by facilitating a supportive environment where creators learn, partner, and grow together. Join us in Singapore to be part of a global movement with Web3 Growth Guild building on shared knowledge, real connections, and a collective vision. Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore  Contact: contact@web3growthguild.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. Max delves deep into the…
Quack AI
Q$0.028049+15.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06309+4.67%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465-0.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:55
Coinbase Sets Sights on Becoming a ‘Financial Super App’ – Best Wallet Offers a Non-Custodial Alternative

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discusses restoring access to Kevin Durant's account, the progress of The Clarity Act, the competition on the crypto exchange an...
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03421+1.24%
RWAX
APP$0.002184--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02363-0.04%
Bitcoinist2025/09/22 16:50
Why Wallet and L2 Token Launches Could Spark the Next DeFi Boom

The post Why Wallet and L2 Token Launches Could Spark the Next DeFi Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The coming months could be a breakout moment for DeFi, with a series of wallets, Layer-2s, and trading platforms hinting at launching their own tokens. This simultaneous activity suggests a potential surge in innovation and adoption within the ecosystem. This could be a “golden” opportunity for those ready to farm early. However, it is also a real test of patience and risk management for the entire market. Risks and Opportunities from the Upcoming Airdrop/Tokenization Storm in DeFi The DeFi market is converging on a series of strong signals. Many wallets, Layer-2s (L2s), and even prediction market projects have teased their token launches or are rumored to be preparing for one soon. Sponsored Sponsored Against this backdrop, the pattern is clear: a wave of token distributions, including airdrops and token launches, is on the horizon. Within weeks, this could trigger intense farming campaigns and highly concentrated liquidity migration, rapidly changing how users interact with DeFi products. Rabby, a rising Web3 wallet, has been “teasing” its own token. The community is actively speculating how it might reward early users, convert MetaMask users, and distribute incentives. If Rabby launches a token with a significant user allocation, it could create a strong foundation for growth. This move can potentially spike network effects and dramatically increase active user numbers. However, this also comes with the risks of sybil farming and early token recipients selling off immediately. MetaMask/ConsenSys is another story. ConsenSys leadership has repeatedly hinted at a “MASK” token, and recent reports suggest the token plan might arrive sooner than expected. MetaMask remains the most widely used Ethereum wallet. An official token with incentives for migration, staking, or governance would be a powerful catalyst for both on-chain activity and UX migration between wallets. This effect would be particularly significant as L2s start rolling out incentive…
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.02+1.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.06309+4.67%
Boom
BOOM$0.00801-0.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:47
Biggest long liquidation of 2025: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin dipped to $112,000 to start the week, and crypto traders suffered $1 billion of liquidations in a bearish new record for 2025. Bitcoin (BTC) spooks the market into the final week of September with a return to $112,000.Bitcoin price action leaves much to be desired as traders forecast a retest of support closer to $100,000 next.The dip liquidates over $1 billion of crypto longs in the largest single liquidation event of the year so far.Read more
1
1$0.013178-14.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,078.68+0.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542-0.23%
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:44
