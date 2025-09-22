Why Wallet and L2 Token Launches Could Spark the Next DeFi Boom

The coming months could be a breakout moment for DeFi, with a series of wallets, Layer-2s, and trading platforms hinting at launching their own tokens. This simultaneous activity suggests a potential surge in innovation and adoption within the ecosystem. This could be a "golden" opportunity for those ready to farm early. However, it is also a real test of patience and risk management for the entire market. Risks and Opportunities from the Upcoming Airdrop/Tokenization Storm in DeFi The DeFi market is converging on a series of strong signals. Many wallets, Layer-2s (L2s), and even prediction market projects have teased their token launches or are rumored to be preparing for one soon. Against this backdrop, the pattern is clear: a wave of token distributions, including airdrops and token launches, is on the horizon. Within weeks, this could trigger intense farming campaigns and highly concentrated liquidity migration, rapidly changing how users interact with DeFi products. Rabby, a rising Web3 wallet, has been "teasing" its own token. The community is actively speculating how it might reward early users, convert MetaMask users, and distribute incentives. If Rabby launches a token with a significant user allocation, it could create a strong foundation for growth. This move can potentially spike network effects and dramatically increase active user numbers. However, this also comes with the risks of sybil farming and early token recipients selling off immediately. MetaMask/ConsenSys is another story. ConsenSys leadership has repeatedly hinted at a "MASK" token, and recent reports suggest the token plan might arrive sooner than expected. MetaMask remains the most widely used Ethereum wallet. An official token with incentives for migration, staking, or governance would be a powerful catalyst for both on-chain activity and UX migration between wallets. This effect would be particularly significant as L2s start rolling out incentive…