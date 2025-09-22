2025-09-24 Wednesday

A whale/institution purchased another 10,000 ETH through Wintermute, bringing the total purchase to 20,000 ETH today.

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a whale/institution that has profited $76.05 million through ETH swings" is still buying the dip. He bought another 10,000 ETH (worth $42.3 million) through Wintermute half an hour ago, bringing his total purchases to 20,000 ETH today after the price dip, spending 85.956 million USDC at an average purchase price of $4,298.
PANews2025/09/22 17:35
US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets

The post US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This week of September is packed with new events and announcements that could shift the current market scenario completely. The new factors may also cause short-term volatility in the overall financial market based on data surprises or Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary.  List of New Events Unfolding This Week September 23: Powell’s speech at the …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 17:10
Coinbase CEO named three arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million by 2030

The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong believes that bitcoin could reach the $1 million mark by 2030. He said this in an interview with Fox Business, commenting on the market’s reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut. According to Armstrong, the impact of rates on the crypto market is not always […] Сообщение Coinbase CEO named three arguments in favor of bitcoin’s growth to $1 million by 2030 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/22 17:10
Best Meme Coin To Buy: From $200 To $2M? Here’s Why Experts Are Calling LBRETT The Next Shiba Inu

LBRETT presale at $0.0058 with 600% APY staking, NFT integration, and $1M giveaway is tipped as the next SHIB, with experts eyeing $200-to-$2M meme coin potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 17:10
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Lawsuit Excuse No Longer Holds Back XRP Price

The post Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Lawsuit Excuse No Longer Holds Back XRP Price appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been at the center of every XRP discussion. Price slowdowns, adoption hesitations, and investor concerns were often linked back to the lawsuit.  But according to pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan, that chapter is finally closed, and it’s time to move forward. The …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 17:00
Altcoin Market Shows Signs of Bottoming Out

Sharing his outlook this week, he said tokens are carving out a bottom and setting up for a strong rebound. […] The post Altcoin Market Shows Signs of Bottoming Out appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:00
Fed Speakers, U.S. PCE, Hedera Upgrade: Crypto Week Ahead

The post Fed Speakers, U.S. PCE, Hedera Upgrade: Crypto Week Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You are reading Crypto Week Ahead: a comprehensive list of what’s coming up in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the coming days, as well as the major macroeconomic events that will influence digital asset markets. For an updated daily email reminder on what’s expected, click here to sign up for Crypto Daybook Americas. You won’t want to start your day without it. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/fed-speakers-u-s-pce-hedera-upgrade-crypto-week-ahead
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:58
MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Reaches $65M Supply in First Week After Launch

TLDR MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin reached $65 million in circulating supply within one week of its September 15, 2025 launch 88.2% of mUSD supply is deployed on Linea Layer 2 network, with 11.8% on Ethereum mainnet The stablecoin is backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets including U.S. Treasury bills and undergoes daily reserve audits mUSD complies with [...] The post MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Reaches $65M Supply in First Week After Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:54
Bitcoin balanceert op oude all time high van $112K: steun of val?

De Bitcoin koers zweeft momenteel rond een belangrijk punt van spanning: de grens van $112.000. Dit niveau is geen onbekende voor traders, want het markeert de oude all time high. Terwijl de markt in de afgelopen weken tekenen van kracht liet zien, lijkt de druk nu opnieuw toe te nemen.... Het bericht Bitcoin balanceert op oude all time high van $112K: steun of val? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:32
Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships

BitcoinWorld Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships Solana has been a powerhouse in the crypto world, but after a strong run, many investors are asking: what’s next? While analysts debate whether the $240 resistance level can be broken, a confident new project is making waves. Digitap ($TAP), a project hailed as the “last money app you’ll ever need,” has just crossed a major presale milestone, raising over $100,000, with its core features already live. This explosive start, combined with partnerships with giants like Visa and Apple Pay, is shifting market attention and offering a fresh opportunity for investors seeking their next big win in a sea of alt coins to watch.   The $300 Prediction Setup The path to $300 for Solana is looking more credible by the day, as institutional investors continue to pump billions into the Solana ecosystem. $SOL has shown immense strength, shooting up to $250 on September 14. The coin has established an immediate support level of $230. Should $SOL continue its upward momentum and break through the $250 resistance with strong volume, a parabolic run to $300 is not only possible but likely. This move would be fueled by renewed market optimism and a cascade of short positions being liquidated, pushing the price higher. For investors, the question isn’t if Solana will go on another run, but whether they want to be positioned for it. For those looking to diversify, identifying the best crypto to invest in right now is paramount, and new projects are quickly becoming part of that conversation.   Analyst Views Several prominent crypto analysts and market strategists are echoing this optimistic outlook. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan recently stated that Solana has the “perfect recipe for a massive rally,” citing the same playbook of ETF inflows and corporate treasury purchases that powered Bitcoin and Ethereum’s past runs. He points out that Solana’s comparatively small market cap means that even a modest amount of institutional investment could have an outsized impact on the price. On the technical side, analyst Crypto Seth noted on X that Solana’s price action is approaching a “first resistance zone.” He’s watching to see if a healthy pullback occurs, as this would provide a stronger foundation for a sustained rally toward the next liquidity target of $300. Many believe that Solana is one of the best altcoins for 2025 due to its continued dominance and utility, with analysts from both institutional and retail backgrounds anticipating a strong finish to the year.   The $TAP Token Angle There is no doubt about Solana’s potential for significant gains. However, a small early-stage project like Digitap ($TAP) offers something different: asymmetric returns. While investors might profit from strong returns from $SOL, $TAP, a presale token with a live working product is more likely to deliver exponential returns for early adopters. It is quickly gaining attention as one of the crypto presales with real utility. The Digitap app is already live on iOS and Android, allowing users to manage both crypto and fiat in one place. The project’s most compelling feature is its co-branded Visa card, which fully integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, making it the first truly global crypto card that feels as easy to use as a traditional bank card. This isn’t a concept; it’s a tangible, user-friendly tool that solves the problem of using crypto in the real world. The ongoing presale campaign has just surpassed the $100,000 milestone, and with the price set to increase in the next stage, the sense of FOMO is real.  While Solana’s journey to $300 is an exciting narrative, it’s worth noting that its large market cap means a return to an all-time high offers a strong, but limited, upside. The real opportunity for life-changing gains lies in projects still in their early stages. This is why many savvy investors are shifting their focus to the best crypto presales with 100x potential—projects that can deliver exponential growth. Digitap ($TAP) stands out in this category. Unlike many others, it isn’t just a promise; it has a live, working app that is already bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto. The project’s unique tokenomics and real-world utility mean it can thrive even if the broader market, including Solana, experiences sideways movement.    The Next Frontier Solana’s potential move to $300 is an exciting prospect, representing a significant return for investors. However, the most life-changing opportunities often lie in projects that are building the next generation of financial infrastructure. Digitap is uniquely positioned at the intersection of traditional banking and decentralized finance. Its live app, Visa and Apple Pay partnerships, and a deflationary token model powered by real platform revenue make it a rare find in the crowded crypto space. The presale is a chance to get in on the ground floor, but with the app already live and raising money quickly, time is of the essence.  Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here: Presale https://presale.digitap.app  Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app This post Solana Price Prediction: $300 In Sight As Digitap Sneaks Toward $200K Amidst Visa + Apple Pay Partnerships first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 16:29
Populære nyheter

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced