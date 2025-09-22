2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Market Stability in Bitcoin Attracts Institutional Attention

The post Market Stability in Bitcoin Attracts Institutional Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin increasingly becomes a core element in mainstream financial strategies, its market dynamics are transforming significantly. Amid this transition, the cryptocurrency’s volatility appears to be lessening, which is appealing for institutional investors but presents challenges for retail traders who thrive on market fluctuations. Continue Reading:Market Stability in Bitcoin Attracts Institutional Attention Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/market-stability-in-bitcoin-attracts-institutional-attention
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:58
Ansem: The important support levels for ETH and SOL are $4,000 and $200 respectively

PANews reported on September 22nd that crypto influencer Ansem wrote on the X platform: "The very important support levels for ETH and SOL are $4,000 and $200 respectively. Otherwise, I think there may be further significant declines."
PANews2025/09/22 17:42
LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025

TLDR LINE NEXT & Kaia launch stablecoin superapp to unify Asia’s fragmented finance. Project Unify: LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin app merges payments, remittance & DeFi. LINE’s 65M wallets + Kaia’s blockchain fuel Asia’s stablecoin-powered superapp. Project Unify set to simplify payments with stablecoins across Asian markets. LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin superapp aims to connect Asia’s [...] The post LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 17:33
US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO

According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world. The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of […] The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 17:30
Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

The race to find the next crypto to explode under $1 is heating up as the 2025 bull run builds up steam. Cardano (ADA) continues to be in the spotlight with its steady network upgrades, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to have pull with its massive community and cultural relevance. Yet the real hype is for […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:30
A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its long ASTER position an hour ago, earning $420,000. The whale had previously lost over $43 million in ETH and BTC. After closing its long ASTER position, the whale has now started shorting ASTER, attempting to profit from both the long and short positions.
PANews2025/09/22 17:26
Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL

The post Perpetual DEX in testing with cross‑chain liquidity and ADL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunperp, a new perpetual DEX being tested on the Tron blockchain, promises millisecond executions, cross-chain liquidity aggregation, and an integrated auto-deleveraging (ADL) system. Justin Sun reshared the announcement on X, inviting users to try it and highlighting dedicated incentives, while numerous economic details and operational metrics remain to be confirmed. According to the data collected by on-chain analysts and industry reports, in May 2025 TRON hosted over 75 billion USDT, with the network recording over 8.3 million daily transactions and approximately 306 million active accounts, a context that justifies the interest in USDT-collateralized derivatives. Market analysts following perpetual DEX also note that the massive availability of USDT on TRON facilitates cross-chain arbitrage operations and reduces costs for market makers. What is Sunperp and what it brings differently to Tron Sunperp is a platform perp DEX that uses USDT as collateral, with profits and losses calculated in USDT. The architecture separates matching, executed off-chain to maximize speed, from settlement, recorded on-chain to ensure transparency of trading results. In this context, the debut announcement was originally reported by Jamie Redman; the team also states that, while in the testing phase, the core contracts are non-upgradable. Main Technical Features Order types: market, limit (with FOK – Fill-or-Kill, GTC – Good-Till-Cancelled, and IOC – Immediate-or-Cancel modes), post-only orders, plan orders, trailing, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price). Use of multi-source oracles to determine the mark price employed in the calculation of profits and liquidations. Primary collateral: USDT, with P&L calculated in the same currency. Core contracts declared non-upgradable in an environment still in testing. Cross-chain liquidity: less slippage and tighter spreads The protocol claims to aggregate liquidity flows from various networks in order to increase market depth and improve order execution, thereby reducing slippage and spreads in large-size trades. However, the actual effect will depend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:20
USDC Treasury mints another 250 million USDC on the Solana chain

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Whale Alert, at 17:11:59 Beijing time, USDC Treasury once again minted 250 million USDC on the Solana blockchain.
PANews2025/09/22 17:15
Musk’s Trump meeting lifts Tesla, while BYD shares slide

Tesla stock rose 2.2% after Elon Musk reunited with President Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:03
If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
PANews2025/09/22 17:00
