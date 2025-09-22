UK FCA bows to criticisms, promises faster operation

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has pledged to speed up approvals for companies involved in cryptocurrency trading after years of the regulator being accused of stifling innovation. Since 2020, any firm seeking to conduct cryptoasset business in the UK has been required to register with the FCA and demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. So far, 55 companies have been added to the register. However, industry groups have complained about the FCA's reluctance to move quickly compared with rival jurisdictions. Both the EU and US have moved faster to approve exchange-traded crypto funds and open markets to retail investors, while regulators in Dubai and Singapore are actively courting digital asset businesses. Faster approvals after years of delays The UK's FCA pledged to update its approach to cryptocurrency registrations, promising faster approvals and a more accessible process after years of being criticized by the cryptocurrency industry. Simon Jennings, the executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, said, "We've seen first-hand that even multibillion-dollar firms can spend years trying to secure UK authorization — and the reality is, they won't wait around forever." Former chancellor George Osborne, now an adviser to Coinbase, has also weighed in saying, "On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we're being completely left behind. It's time to catch up." Since April, the FCA has approved the registrations of five crypto companies, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, while rejecting or seeing the withdrawal of six others. With that, the acceptance rate rose to 45% compared with less than 15% in the previous five years. According to data released to the Financial Times, the average processing time for successful applications has also dropped dramatically. Companies that registered in the past year completed the process in just…