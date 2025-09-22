2025-09-24 Wednesday

Gold Rallies an Hour After BTC Drops, Suggesting a Profit Rotation Into Metals

The post Gold Rallies an Hour After BTC Drops, Suggesting a Profit Rotation Into Metals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold, often seen as an analog for sound money, rose 1% on Monday to set another record high and bring its 2025 gain to 43%. The metal, now trading at $3,721, advanced about an hour after bitcoin BTC$112,534.51, seen by some proponents as a digital form of sound money, posted a 24-hour drop of 3% that cut its price to $112,000 and its year-to-date gain to 17%. The timing suggests the possibility that profits from bitcoin liquidations rotated into gold. The two assets rarely move in tandem, though there are occasional periods when both rise or fall simultaneously, often with a short lag. This time, the divergence is stronger. Gold is not the only metal attracting flows. Silver gained 1.5% on Monday to approach $44, its third-highest level since 1975, and is now up more than 50% year to date. Notably, since the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 bps on Sept. 17, both gold and the S&P 500 are up about 1%. At the same time, U.S. treasury yields have risen, with the U.S. 10-year at 4.125% (up 2.5%) and the U.S. 30-year at 4.7% (up 2%). The dollar strengthened, with the DXY index adding 1% to 97.5. A stronger dollar typically puts pressure on risk assets, and bitcoin has dropped over 3.5% since the Fed’s move. Assets since federal reserve rate cut (TradingView) Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/gold-rallies-an-hour-after-bitcoin-drops-suggesting-a-profit-rotation-into-metals
UK FCA bows to criticisms, promises faster operation

The post UK FCA bows to criticisms, promises faster operation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has pledged to speed up approvals for companies involved in cryptocurrency trading after years of the regulator being accused of stifling innovation. Since 2020, any firm seeking to conduct cryptoasset business in the UK has been required to register with the FCA and demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. So far, 55 companies have been added to the register. However, industry groups have complained about the FCA’s reluctance to move quickly compared with rival jurisdictions. Both the EU and US have moved faster to approve exchange-traded crypto funds and open markets to retail investors, while regulators in Dubai and Singapore are actively courting digital asset businesses. Faster approvals after years of delays The UK’s FCA pledged to update its approach to cryptocurrency registrations, promising faster approvals and a more accessible process after years of being criticized by the cryptocurrency industry.  Simon Jennings, the executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, said, “We’ve seen first-hand that even multibillion-dollar firms can spend years trying to secure UK authorization — and the reality is, they won’t wait around forever.” Former chancellor George Osborne, now an adviser to Coinbase, has also weighed in saying, “On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we’re being completely left behind. It’s time to catch up.” Since April, the FCA has approved the registrations of five crypto companies, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, while rejecting or seeing the withdrawal of six others. With that, the acceptance rate rose to 45% compared with less than 15% in the previous five years. According to data released to the Financial Times, the average processing time for successful applications has also dropped dramatically. Companies that registered in the past year completed the process in just…
How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping

The post How Appointment-To-View TV Shapes Our Shopping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new wave of influence; as Only Murders In The Building enjoys success with series 5 – brands are also enjoying a moment in the TV spotlight & finding new fans (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images The small screen is no longer just about escapism. Appointment-to-view TV has become a cultural stage, where style and substance merge to shape consumer behaviour in ways few other platforms can. And right now, few shows capture this better than Only Murders in the Building. Season five opened to 5.7 million viewers across Hulu and Disney+ in its debut week, a figure that underlines the appetite for shows that blend humour, mystery, and glamour with multi-generational reach. That audience isn’t simply watching; they are constantly absorbing, interpreting, and weaving what they see into their own lives. Shopping doesn’t switch on and off, wish lists are written in real time, shaped by every scene and every signal. Style on Screen: Millions of viewers tuned in to to see the return of Only Murders In The Building, and for many Selena Gomez’s style. The Mackage Carmela coat was the perfect costume choice of autumn style with a touch of detective charm Mackage When Fashion Becomes the Story This season, it wasn’t just the script keeping fans talking. Selena Gomez, stepping out in Mackage’s Carmela coat, delivered a cultural moment that rippled far beyond the Arconia. The coat wasn’t a quiet styling decision, it became a talking point: a layer of character, a signal of sophistication, and a symbol of how storytelling wardrobes can create global demand. So what does this mean for a brand featured in one of Hulu’s most-watched series? In short: cultural capital that money alone can’t buy. For Mackage, the Canadian outerwear house long known for blending high-performance protection with high-fashion…
These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity

The post These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses. In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year.  S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition.  Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future.  With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session. TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share. Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth.  Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date. LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Centene (NYSE: CNC) Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this…
Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain

The post Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire nPLUG will let fans legally remix film, music, and entertainment IP using Story’s programmable licensing infrastructure. The Story Foundation has entered into a strategic collaboration with Barunson, the acclaimed studio in film and drama behind Parasite, known for spearheading the cultural content ecosystem by creating Asia’s only 340 billion KRW K-content investment fund. Together with its Web3 arm Nproject, they will launch nPLUG, a first-of-its-kind remixing platform for cultural IP. Korean storytellers have captured the world’s imagination. Parasite won Best Picture at the Oscars. Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched show. Baby Shark is a global phenomenon. But behind this success lies a structural problem: creators rarely retain ownership or share in the long-term upside. Platforms like Netflix own the IP. Studios operate on thin margins. Even as Korean content goes global, the value flows elsewhere. This partnership represents a new model, one where creators retain their IP, raise capital directly from fans, and unlock new ways to monetize through tokenization. Through this partnership, Barunson will build a structure that allows its flagship IP assets to be remixed, re-created, and revenue-shared on the blockchain. It is already working to port key IPs to the Nproject platform, bringing them onchain via Story. This creates new opportunities for K-content to evolve from a consumable product into a participatory, expandable asset in the global market. Introducing nPLUG Set to launch in Q4 2025, nPLUG will be the first platform to embed programmable licensing directly into short-form media content. Running natively on Story, the world’s first Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for IP,…
If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside?

The post If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 13:10 The crypto market is full of bold calls and daring comparisons. One of the hottest topics right now is the XRP price prediction aiming for $10. While many see it as possible, others point out the hurdles for such a large-cap coin. At the same time, Layer Brett is catching attention during its crypto presale, offering a shot at early entry with much bigger potential upside. Priced at just $0.0058 and already raising around $3,900,000, this new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin could be a better story for those chasing returns. Looking back at XRP’s history XRP has been around for over a decade, cementing itself as one of the leading digital assets. Its all-time high came back in 2018 at $3.84, proving that it can ride bull markets to huge peaks. More recently, XRP (priced around $3.00) has gained traction thanks to progress in its legal battles and growing adoption for cross-border payments. Still, large-cap coins move differently. With a current market cap of $178B, XRP needs enormous inflows of money to make dramatic moves. That’s why even a strong XRP price prediction for $10 depends on institutional adoption and favorable rulings, not just retail hype. Why Layer Brett is getting attention Layer Brett is coming from a different angle. Born from the viral Brett meme, it’s now been rebuilt as an Ethereum Layer 2 project with real utility. The goal is simple: solve Ethereum’s high gas fees and scaling problems while keeping the fun spirit of a meme token alive. Early buyers can grab $LBRETT in presale at $0.0058, and the project has already raised about $3.9 million. What makes it even more attractive is staking rewards sitting at around 665% APY, giving a huge incentive. Comparing XRP to $LBRETT XRP is…
UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil

The post UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss Franc’s Unprecedented Strength: UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil Skip to content Home Forex News Swiss Franc’s Unprecedented Strength: UBS Slashes EUR/CHF Targets Amidst Market Turmoil Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/swiss-franc-eur-chf-ubs/
Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x

The post Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:50 If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token. At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event. Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions. Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event. Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to…
Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin

The post Pi Coin Price May End Up Suffering From Its Ties to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has been struggling to break free from a persistent downtrend, failing once again to breach the $0.360 resistance.  The altcoin has remained subdued for over a month, with recovery attempts stalling repeatedly. Making matters worse, its growing correlation with Bitcoin could drag Pi Coin lower. Pi Coin Follows BTC The correlation between Pi Coin and Bitcoin currently sits at 0.74, a figure that has been strengthening recently. While correlations can sometimes support price growth, this development poses a challenge for Pi Coin given Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and inability to sustain upward momentum. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Coin mirroring Bitcoin’s performance could result in greater losses, especially as the broader crypto market struggles to find stability.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView From a technical perspective, Pi Coin’s momentum is weakening. The relative strength index (RSI) is slipping below the neutral 50.0 mark, entering bearish territory. This decline signals that selling pressure is intensifying, limiting Pi Coin’s chances of recovery unless favorable market conditions emerge. A prolonged stay below this threshold would suggest weakening investor confidence. If bearish momentum persists, Pi Coin could face further declines, particularly if external market factors such as Bitcoin’s downturn amplify the pressure. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Decline Likely At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.345, holding just above its support at $0.340. The altcoin has dropped 3.5% after yet another rejection from the $0.360 resistance, which has capped its recovery attempts for weeks. The repeated failure to breach this barrier reflects a lack of buyer strength. If market conditions worsen and Bitcoin remains weak, Pi Coin could slip below $0.340, falling to $0.334 and potentially nearing the all-time low of $0.322. Pi Coin Price…
the first licensed CNH stablecoin for 24/7 cross-border payments

The post the first licensed CNH stablecoin for 24/7 cross-border payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AxCNH, stablecoin CNH with a 1:1 peg and the first to be released with an official license, debuted in Hong Kong. The token is designed to enable cross-border payments operational 24/7 on blockchain infrastructures, as highlighted in a statement from Reuters. The regulatory challenges and reserve requirements mentioned in the public debate are consistent with recent guidelines from authorities and international bodies, such as the Bulletin from the Bank for International Settlements on July 9, 2025, and the report on the topic from the United States Department of the Treasury on November 1, 2021, which emphasize risks related to the integration of stablecoins with the traditional financial system. In briefings with market operators and treasury managers present at the Belt and Road Summit, a strong demand for instant settlement solutions in CNH emerged. According to data collected by independent analysts and on-site discussions, many counterparties require public proof‑of‑reserves and independent audits before integrating stablecoin denominated in local currencies into their payment flows. Industry analysts also note that interest in stablecoin linked to emerging currencies has grown alongside the increased need for intraday liquidity in global value chains. What is AxCNH and why it matters AxCNH is a token pegged to the offshore yuan (CNH) – distinct from the domestic yuan (CNY) subject to capital controls – and is presented by the issuer AnchorX, a fintech company, as the “first” licensed CNH stablecoin. In this context, the main focus remains on FX settlement and transactions related to international value chains, with specific attention to operational continuity. Token: AxCNH Issuer: AnchorX (fintech) Peg: 1 CNH = 1 AxCNH Backstop: reserves in cash and investment-grade government debt securities Intended use: FX and cross-border payments with 24/7 operations Parallel Launch: KRW1 on BDACS Almost simultaneously, the BDACS platform announced the launch of KRW1, a…
