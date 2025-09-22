2025-09-24 Wednesday

‘Uptober’ rally in trouble? Why crypto prices are turning red

Crypto prices opened the week under pressure, with traders turning cautious about Uptober as top tokens slide from recent highs. Uptober is just eight days away, a month when Bitcoin has historically logged strong gains, but traders are turning cautious…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 18:31
India’s Centurion University of Technology and Management to issue Avalanche verified univeristy degrees onchain

India’s Centurion University of Technology and Management plans to issue more than 1,000 degrees annually on the Avalanche blockchain to make verifying credentials easier and more secure. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, starting this academic year students…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 18:29
UAE Signs Crypto Tax Agreement with Global Authorities for 2027 Rollout

TLDR The UAE has signed a global crypto tax reporting agreement with international authorities. The country will implement the new crypto tax reporting rules by 2027. Crypto firms in the UAE must comply with the new tax reporting requirements by 2027. The UAE has launched an eight-week public consultation to gather industry feedback. The Ministry [...] The post UAE Signs Crypto Tax Agreement with Global Authorities for 2027 Rollout appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 18:25
Institutions want rules, and the UAE is delivering them

The post Institutions want rules, and the UAE is delivering them appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. It may come as a disappointment to crypto degens to hear that institutions aren’t chasing the next craze in crypto. Institutions just have no interest, plain and simple. Summary Speculation is fading, institutions want clarity — retail hype and memecoins are giving way to institutional demand for predictable regulation. The UAE offers a model framework — with clear disclosures, asset segregation, capital requirements, and broad license categories that anticipate institutional needs. Regulatory certainty attracts serious capital — unlike Europe and the UK, the UAE adapts rules in near real-time, balancing innovation with risk management. The next phase is institutional integration — over the coming years, banks and funds will increasingly adopt Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, stabilizing and legitimizing the market. For years, the global conversation around crypto has been mainly around retail speculation, viral tokens, sudden price surges, and headline-grabbing crashes. And let’s not even get started on all the celebrities cashing in on their useless tokens. In fact, within the next decade, there will come a time when people will look back and wince at the idea that such a world ever existed. But it will also mark the next stage of crypto’s maturity, which is music to the ears of institutions and is why so many banks and family offices are still standing on the sidelines, waiting for that moment to happen. Institutions want assurance Institutions are chasing certainty, not in the volatility of Bitcoin’s (BTC) price, but in clear, predictable regulations, and the United Arab Emirates has built a framework that delivers that. From transparent disclosures and rigorous client-asset segregation to clear capital requirements and proactive oversight, the UAE has built “the guardrails”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:23
ETF fast-track fuels optimism as Digitap presale grows

Digitap, a new coin at $0.012, might be the leading crypto to buy today for blending DeFi and TradFi. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/22 18:22
Nasdaq-listed Firm Announces S. Korea’s First SOL Treasury

The post Nasdaq-listed Firm Announces S. Korea’s First SOL Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a major Solana news today, Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Solana-based liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs will launch the first Solana treasury in South Korea. The companies are to jointly acquire a publicly listed Korean company to establish Solana treasury, as per people familiar with the matter. Solana News: DeFi Development and Fragmetric Unveil Treasury Plans DeFi Development Corp, the 2nd largest Solana Treasury firm, expands its existing partnership with Fragmetric Labs to establish a Solana treasury in a Korean publicly-listed company. The firms plan to establish South Korea’s first corporate Solana treasury. The announcement is made at the Solana Oriental event during the Korea Blockchain Week on September 22. Last week, Fragmetric co-founder Sang Kim hinted at a big announcement from the firm at Solana Oriental.  This comes as DeFi Development Corp announced its new initiative of expanding its Treasury Accelerator to fund other digital asset treasuries (DATs). The company will use its balance sheet to directly help catalyze global DAT growth, while also fueling SOL per share growth. As part of the Treasury Accelerator deal, the company invested $22.88 million in Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm Flora Growth. It will rebrand as ZeroStack to accumulate Solana. The company currently holds 2,095,748 SOL worth almost $500 million. On Friday, the Nasdaq-listed company added 62,745 SOL to its total holdings. DFDV stock closed 4.62% at $16.93 on Friday, paring gains in the week. FRAG Token Up, SOL Price Plunges SOL price has tumbled more than 7% to $220 amid the broader crypto market crash despite major Solana news. The intraday low and high were $218 and $240, respectively. However, trading volume has shot up 150% in the last few hours as traders moved to short SOL. Crypto analyst Kaleo predicted SOL price to hit the $1,000 mark as the total…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:16
Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Prediction For This Upcoming Week & Experts Give Their Top Gainer Forecast

BTC may range $116.8K–$120.8K and ETH $4.3K–$4.6K, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking could deliver 20%+ gains this week, analysts say.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 18:10
XRP Holders Can Now Earn Up to 8% Through New Liquid Staking Token

The post XRP Holders Can Now Earn Up to 8% Through New Liquid Staking Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real-world assets (RWA) focused project Midas and Interop Labs unveiled mXRP, an attempt to channel dormant XRP supply into yield-bearing structures the could deliver returns as high as 8%. Announced at XRPL Seoul 2025 on Monday and pitched as the first liquid-staking product tied directly to the XRP ecosystem, the product is minted on XRPL’s EVM through audited contracts. XRP is bridged in and wrapped under Midas’ tokenized certificate framework. MXRP can be used as a structured vehicle that users can slot into existing decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, with early strategies including market-making and liquidity provisioning. Targeted net returns are set in the 6%–8% range, with outcomes fluctuating depending on underlying strategy performance. “Much of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies,” said Dennis Dinkelmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Midas. “With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” The mXRP token is fully integrated within the XRPL EVM ecosystem at launch and can be deployed across DeFi protocols, such as lending markets and native integrations, to access additional opportunities. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/22/xrp-holders-can-now-earn-up-to-8-through-new-liquid-staking-token
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:04
From $200 To $2M? Here’s Why Experts Are Calling LBRETT The Next Shiba Inu

The post From $200 To $2M? Here’s Why Experts Are Calling LBRETT The Next Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market has never been short on wild stories, but a new contender is starting to dominate conversations. Experts are now pointing to LBRETT as the next SHIB, suggesting that its unique design and explosive potential could transform modest investments like $200 into seven-figure fortunes. But the burning question remains: is history poised to repeat itself? Find the details below!  Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) Set To Showcase The Same Strength SHIB Launched With? MemeFi isn’t what it used to be. Much of this corner of DeFi still draws energy from early giants like SHIB, which set the standard for meme-driven hype. But in today’s crypto market, most meme coins appear with noise, catch a short-lived wave of attention, and then disappear just as fast. Yet, Layer Brett has stepped into that same arena with a framework that feels stronger and more sustainable. Rather than leaning solely on internet culture to fuel demand, Layer Brett is built as a Layer-2 network on Ethereum. This strategic move instantly gave it faster speeds and far lower fees than the chains that typically host meme coins. The result is simple: affordable transactions, scalable growth without delays, and resilience against congestion. Layer Brett’s tokenomics push the narrative even further. Early adopters enjoy over 600% APY in staking rewards, which shifts perception from speculative gamble to income-generating asset. As a result, investors who once treated meme coins as throwaway bets are beginning to see Layer Brett as a project with actual cash flow potential. On top of that, gamified minting mechanics, NFT integrations, and a community treasury pulls more investors deeper, showing that LBRETT is more than just another meme token. Add in its whopping $1 million giveaway in the ongoing presale, many experts see LBRETT as the best meme coin to buy now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 17:52
Barkmeta Reveals Secrets behind Doginal Dogs' Success and the Dark Side of Crypto Life

Christian Barker, a.k.a. __Bark meta, is an influential crypto leader. His popularity has grown enough to spill into mainstream culture. His latest NFT collection, Doginal Dogs, which he co-founded with another crypto entrepreneur, Shibo, is now recognized as the “1 NFT of all time across all chains”
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:11
