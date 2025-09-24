2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Coinbase and StraitsX Launch SGD-Backed Stablecoin XSGD for Global Traders

Coinbase and StraitsX Launch SGD-Backed Stablecoin XSGD for Global Traders

TLDR Coinbase & StraitsX launch XSGD, an SGD-backed stablecoin on Base. XSGD brings SGD stability to DeFi via Coinbase and Ethereum Layer 2 Base. XSGD debuts on Coinbase, targeting APAC with SGD-pegged digital currency. Coinbase taps APAC with XSGD, a Singapore-dollar stablecoin on Base. XSGD enables SGD on-chain with Coinbase and StraitsX partnership. Coinbase and [...] The post Coinbase and StraitsX Launch SGD-Backed Stablecoin XSGD for Global Traders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 16:38
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic secures strategic investment from HSBC, expanding the bank's support for blockchain analytics.

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic secures strategic investment from HSBC, expanding the bank's support for blockchain analytics.

PANews reported on September 24th that blockchain analytics company Elliptic has received a strategic investment from HSBC, becoming the first industry company to receive support from four global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), joining JPMorgan Chase, Santander, and Wells Fargo. Richard May, HSBC's head of financial crime, will join Elliptic's board of directors. Elliptic stated that the investment will be used to expand its team and financial services coverage to meet the growing demand from financial institutions for blockchain transaction monitoring tools. The company's focus areas include stablecoin regulation, AI-driven compliance tools, and blockchain network expansion.
PANews2025/09/24 16:07
ReserveOne Pushes $1 Billion Nasdaq Play Through SPAC Merger

ReserveOne Pushes $1 Billion Nasdaq Play Through SPAC Merger

TLDR: ReserveOne has filed a confidential Form S-4 with the SEC for a $1 billion Nasdaq listing. The merger with M3-Brigade could see ReserveOne trade under ticker RONE once approved. Shareholder approval and SEC review are the next steps before closing the business combination. ReserveOne’s planned listing marks a major step toward public market access [...] The post ReserveOne Pushes $1 Billion Nasdaq Play Through SPAC Merger appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 16:00
Four Cents’ Ambition: How Does DeFi Subvert the Stablecoin Market Through Verticalization?

Four Cents’ Ambition: How Does DeFi Subvert the Stablecoin Market Through Verticalization?

By Prathik Desai Compiled by: Block unicorn Billions of dollars are up for grabs, but the ultimate return is about four cents on the dollar—that's the annual return generated by every dollar of U.S. Treasury debt. For nearly a decade, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have relied on USDT and USDC as the backbone of their products, while allowing Tether and Circle to capture the returns on their reserves. These companies have raked in billions of dollars in profits through the world's easiest way to generate returns. But now, DeFi protocols want to capture some of these returns themselves. Tether, the leading stablecoin, currently holds over $100 billion in reserves, generating over $4 billion in interest income. This is more than Starbucks' total profit of $3.761 billion from global coffee sales in its last fiscal year. The USDT issuer achieves this simply by investing its reserves in U.S. Treasuries. Circle adopted a similar approach when it went public last year, emphasizing its floating capital as its core revenue source. Currently, the total value of stablecoins in circulation exceeds $290 billion, generating approximately $12 billion in revenue annually. This is a significant amount of capital that cannot be ignored. This has sparked a new battleground in DeFi, where protocols are no longer content to let issuers capture these profits. They now want to own the products and their infrastructure. Earlier this month, Hyperliquid launched a bidding war for its native stablecoin, USDH, requiring the winner to return revenue. Native Markets, Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Ethena all participated in the bidding. The eventual winner, Native Markets, pledged to return 100% of USDH treasury revenue to the blockchain: half for HYPE token buybacks and the other half for ecosystem funding. Currently, Hyperliquid's Layer-1 holds $6 billion in USDC, potentially generating $240 million in revenue. This revenue, previously held by Circle, may now be redirected to burning tokens and incentivizing developers. For reference, Hyperliquid generated $260 million in net revenue from transaction fees in June, July, and August. Ethena is growing faster and on a larger scale. In just two months, the circulation of its synthetic stablecoin USDe jumped from $5 billion to nearly $14 billion, surpassing Maker’s DAI to become the third-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin after USDT and USDC. In August, Ethena’s revenue reached $54 million, a record high so far in 2025. Now, with the official launch of its long-awaited fee conversion mechanism, up to $500 million per year can be redirected to the buyback of ENA, closely tying the fate of the ENA token to the cash flow generated by the system. Ethena's model involves going long on spot cryptocurrencies, shorting perpetual contracts, and distributing treasury bonds and staking returns. As a result, sUSDe stakers have enjoyed an annualized yield (APY) of over 5% in most months. Experienced Maker was one of the first companies to use U.S. bonds as reserves for its stablecoin. At one point, it held over $1 billion in short-term Treasury bills, enabling it to offer an 8% savings rate on Dai, briefly exceeding the average yield on US junk bonds. Excess funds were funneled into its surplus buffer, which was then used for buybacks, destroying tens of millions of MKR tokens. For token holders, this transformed MKR from a mere governance badge into a claim to actual income. Frax, on the other hand, is smaller in scale but more focused in approach. Its supply hovers below $500 million, a fraction of Tether's $110 billion, but it's still a money-making machine. Founder Sam Kazemian designed FRAX to reinvest every dollar of reserve revenue back into the system. Some of this revenue is burned, some is shared with stakers, and the rest is deposited into sFRAX, a vault that tracks the Federal Reserve's interest rate. Even at its current scale, the system generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue annually. Aave's GHO stablecoin was built with verticalization in mind. The stablecoin, launched in 2023, currently has $350 million in circulation. The principle is simple: each borrower pays interest directly to the DAO, rather than to an external lender. With a borrowing rate of 6-7%, this will generate approximately $20 million in revenue, half of which will be shared with AAVE stakers, with the remainder going into the treasury. The new sGHO module will offer depositors an annual interest rate of up to 10% (subsidized by the reserve), further enhancing the transaction's appeal. In effect, the DAO is willing to use its own funds, making its stablecoin resemble a savings account. There are also networks that use stablecoin revenue as raw infrastructure. MegaETH’s USDm is backed by tokenized treasury bonds, but rather than being paid to holders, its revenue is used to pay rollup sequencer fees. At scale, this could mean millions of dollars per year in gas fees, effectively turning treasury bond coupons into a public good. The common denominator among all these initiatives is verticalization. Each protocol is no longer satisfied with relying on someone else's dollar rails. They are minting their own currencies, taking the interest that originally belonged to the issuer, and reusing it for repurchases, treasury bonds, user incentives, and even subsidizing blockchain construction. While the yield on government bonds may seem dull, in DeFi, it has become the spark for building a self-sustaining ecosystem. When you compare these models, you’ll see that each protocol is setting different valves to tap into this 4% revenue stream: buybacks, DAOs, sequencers, and users. The income is passive. It makes everyone reckless. Each model has its own bottleneck. Ethena's peg relies on perpetual funding to remain positive. Maker has experienced real-world loan defaults and has had to cover losses. After Terra's collapse, Frax withdrew funding and scaled back its issuance to prove it wouldn't be the next. All of these institutions rely on one thing: US Treasuries held by custodians like BlackRock. These are decentralized wrappers around highly centralized assets. And with that centralization comes the risk of collapse. At the same time, new regulations also bring challenges. The US’s GENIUS Act outright bans interest-bearing stablecoins. Europe’s MiCA legislation imposes restrictions and licensing requirements. DeFi has found workarounds by labeling returns as “buybacks” or “sequencer subsidies,” but the economics remain the same. If regulators choose to take action, they are fully capable of doing so. However, this approach helps build sustainable business models—something the crypto space has long struggled with. The fact that so many models are working demonstrates the enormous potential that DeFi protocols currently possess. The competition today is for the world's most boring yield. However, the risks are high. Hyperliquid ties it to token burns, Ethena to savings accounts and buybacks, Maker to central bank-style buffers, and MegaETH to rollup operating costs. I wonder if this movement will cannibalize the market share of the giants, draining liquidity from USDC and USDT. If not, it will certainly expand the market and create a layer of yield-generating stablecoins to sit alongside zero-yield stablecoins. No one knows yet. But the battle is on, and the battlefield is vast: a stream of interest is flowing from US government debt to tokens, DAOs, and blockchains through protocols. The more than four cents of profit that once belonged to the issuer is now driving the latest developments in DeFi.
PANews2025/09/24 16:00
Tether Targets $500B Valuation Amid Reported $20B Fundraise

Tether Targets $500B Valuation Amid Reported $20B Fundraise

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is reportedly in talks to raise as much as $20 billion in a deal that could value the firm at a staggering $500 billion. According to a Bloomberg report, the El Salvador–based issuer of USDT is seeking between $15 billion and $20 billion in a private placement for roughly a 3% stake.  Investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly advising on the deal, while potential backers have been granted access to the company's data. Sources cautioned that talks remain early and terms could shift, but a deal could close by theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:00
Why Crypto Whales Are Quietly Accumulating Ozak AI Ahead of Launch

Why Crypto Whales Are Quietly Accumulating Ozak AI Ahead of Launch

As the crypto market continues to grow, seasoned investors are constantly on the lookout for high-potential opportunities. Although most of these whales are already in major altcoins such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, a new competitor is appearing on their list: Ozak AI ($OZ). As its presale is ongoing and approaching a critical point, crypto whales […] The post Why Crypto Whales Are Quietly Accumulating Ozak AI Ahead of Launch appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:59
FTT Token Rallies as Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account Tweets Amid Prison Sentence

FTT Token Rallies as Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account Tweets Amid Prison Sentence

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:55
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
XRP Shariah goedkeuring triggert $2,70 koopzone: Ripple koers $5 voorspeld

XRP Shariah goedkeuring triggert $2,70 koopzone: Ripple koers $5 voorspeld

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De XRP koers staat opnieuw in de schijnwerpers. De centrale bank van Bahrein heeft bevestigd dat XRP voldoet aan de Shariah regels. Dit nieuws opent de deur naar islamitische markten waar miljarden aan kapitaal beschikbaar is. Tegelijkertijd markeren analisten het gebied tussen $ 2,70 en $3,00 als cruciale koopzone. De verwachting is dat XRP in het vierde kwartaal kan uitbreken richting $5. Shariah goedkeuring opent moslimmarkten De officiële erkenning door het Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) is meer dan symbolisch. In islamitische financiering is naleving van de Shariah een harde voorwaarde. Veel beleggers en banken in de Golfstaten konden crypto tot nu toe niet gebruiken door religieuze beperkingen. Met deze goedkeuring is dat obstakel verdwenen. Central Bank of Bahrain’s Shariyah Review Bureau has confirmed it:$XRP is COMPLIANT for their purposes. ✅ Ripple’s rails aren’t just fast, they’re crossing every regulatory and regional barrier. THIS IS BIG! $XRP pic.twitter.com/9WfcZQ1yPh — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 21, 2025 Volgens analisten is dit een grote doorbraak. Bahrein geldt als referentiepunt in de regio. Zodra XRP daar is goedgekeurd, kijken ook Saoedi-Arabië, de VAE en andere islamitische hubs mee. Voor Ripple is dit een kans om zijn netwerk uit te rollen in een markt die honderden miljarden aan remittances en handelsstromen kent. XRP koers bouwt steun rond $ 2,70 De huidige XRP koers noteert $ 2,86, een stijging van 1,8% sinds gisteren. Belangrijker is dat beleggers massaal posities innemen rond de zone $ 2,70 tot $ 3,00. On-chain data laat zien dat deze range de afgelopen weken fungeert als verzamelpunt. If $XRP holds above $2.71, buying pressure could build for a rebound to $3.60. pic.twitter.com/fVY5voAuux — Ali (@ali_charts) September 22, 2025 Crypto analisten noemen dit een gezond signaal. De verkoopdruk van juli lijkt te zijn opgevangen, terwijl nieuwe investeerders hun positie versterken. Dit patroon zagen we eerder voordat XRP grote sprongen maakte. Als de crypto boven de $ 3,00 weet te sluiten, kan dit de katalysator zijn voor een veel grotere rally. Lees ook ons artikel over de reden van de Ripple koers stijging. XRP verwachting Q4, breakout naar $ 5 Met het wegvallen van religieuze barrières en sterke technische steun verwachten experts een forse beweging in het vierde kwartaal. Een uitbraak boven $ 3,20 kan de XRP koers richting $ 5 sturen. Daarmee zou de crypto de hoogste stand in jaren bereiken. Volgens een bekende crypto trading analist is dit scenario realistisch. De combinatie van fundamentele vraag uit nieuwe markten en een aangescherpte supply door lange termijn houders legt de basis voor een rally. Dit soort accumulatieperiodes gingen in het verleden vaak vooraf aan sterke stijgingen. Waarom XRP stijgt door Shariah nieuws Het bijzondere van deze ontwikkeling is dat het niet alleen om koersactie gaat, maar om vertrouwen en legitimiteit. XRP nieuws zoals dit laat zien dat Ripple steeds dichter bij wereldwijde erkenning komt. Voor banken en institutionele partijen is compliance essentieel. Door de Shariah goedkeuring kan XRP worden ingezet zonder dat het in strijd is met religieuze of ethische richtlijnen. Dat geeft XRP een voorsprong op veel andere crypto’s die nog geen toegang hebben tot deze markten. In de praktijk kan dit leiden tot nieuwe liquiditeit, meer handelsvolumes en sterkere netwerkeffecten. Kan Ripple 10 dollar worden? De vraag “kan Ripple 10 dollar worden” klinkt vaak overdreven, maar analisten zien dat dit soort doorbraken de basis leggen voor hogere koersdoelen. Nu de weg open ligt naar islamitische markten en XRP tegelijk inzetbaar blijft voor internationale betalingen en DeFi, neemt de kans op structurele groei toe. $XRP : $5 Inbound pic.twitter.com/IcnXuFB3hN — ChartNerd (@ChartNerdTA) September 22, 2025 Voorlopig ligt de focus op de zone $ 2,70 – $ 3,00 als koopgebied en $ 5 als eerstvolgende grote target. Maar als adoptie in de Golf en de rest van de wereld versnelt, kunnen ook dubbele cijfers op termijn in beeld komen. Voor de liefhebbers hebben we een lijst samengesteld met trending crypto’s voor Q4. Toegang tot nieuwe markten De XRP koers krijgt steun uit een onverwachte hoek. De Shariah goedkeuring door Bahrein geeft Ripple toegang tot markten die tot nu toe gesloten waren. Analisten zien het $ 2,70 – $ 3,00 gebied als cruciale basis voor een nieuwe fase van accumulatie. Met de combinatie van fundamentele adoptie, religieuze erkenning en technische signalen lijkt de XRP verwachting voor Q4 positief. Een rally richting $ 5 is reëel en de discussie of Ripple 10 dollar kan worden zal alleen maar luider worden. Crypto’s minen vanaf je telefoon Nu er meer kapitaal richting XRP kan stromen is het afwachten of we dit terug gaan zien in de koers. In de tussentijd is het een interessant moment om te kijken naar een manier om geld te verdienen met crypto die snel terrein wint. Het minen van crypto is iets voor de lange termijn en wordt toegankelijk gemaakt door het nieuwe project Pepenode ($PEPENODE). Mining your way to meme greatness ⛏ PEPENODE is where virtual mining meets meme coin magic. Let’s get those nodes pumping! pic.twitter.com/OzudSv9KQp — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 14, 2025 Pepenode zit nog in de presale, maar je kunt nu al beginnen met het minen van crypto in hun mining-game. Vanaf je telefoon kun je beginnen zonder aanschaf van duurdere apparatuur. Bij elke upgrade die gedaan wordt, wordt 70% van de gebruikte tokens verbrand. Hierdoor wordt er schaarste gecreëerd en dit is op lange termijn gunstig voor de koers. Naast het minen kun je als vroege investeerder ook al je $PEPENODE tokens staken tegen het hoge jaarlijkse rendement van 953%. Je hebt nog even de tijd om je eerste $PEPENODE tokens te bemachtigen voor de huidige lage prijs. Bij elke nieuwe fase van de presale hoort namelijk een prijsverhoging. Nu naar Pepenode i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht XRP Shariah goedkeuring triggert $2,70 koopzone: Ripple koers $5 voorspeld is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/24 15:46
DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data?

DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data?

When people hear “Zero-Knowledge Proof”, the first reaction is almost always the same: it protects my privacy on-chain. ZK is everywhere in Web3, powering privacy chains, identity systems, and even Layer2 scaling. Too often, it’s treated as a silver bullet for anonymity. But anonymity is not the same as privacy protection. The gap lies in how proofs are designed: they hide some facts, but leave others&nbsp;visible. So, before we ask whether ZK protects privacy, we need to ask what it actually&nbsp;secures. What ZK Actually&nbsp;Is Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) are not born from&nbsp;Web3. They come from decades of cryptography research, first proposed in the 1980s as a way for one party (the prover) to convince another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing the underlying information. At its core, ZK is about selective disclosure. It doesn’t make all your data invisible. Instead, it lets you prove just enough to satisfy a condition: “I’m over 18” without exposing my exact birthday. “This account has at least 1 ETH” without showing the&nbsp;balance. “This address provided liquidity for N days” without disclosing all transactions. The original purpose was simple but powerful: enable trust between parties who don’t fully trust each other, while minimizing unnecessary data exposure. “Proving the required condition while concealing personal details”, the logic makes ZK capable of enabling anonymity and shielding sensitive information that does not need to be&nbsp;exposed. With this logic in mind, it becomes clearer why Web3 has embraced ZK, and how it’s applying it&nbsp;today. Why Web3 Embraces&nbsp;ZK Web3 has always been built on open ledgers, where every transaction, balance, and contract state is transparent by default. This transparency is powerful for auditability, but it also creates tension: some users and projects want verifiability without overexposure. Zero-Knowledge Proofs step into that gap. They allow protocols to preserve the credibility of on-chain data while reducing the amount of raw information revealed. In practice, this logic has shaped three main areas of adoption: Privacy-Preserving Protocols Networks such as Zcash or Aztec use ZK to hide transaction details while still keeping the chain valid. The proof confirms that “the math checks out” without exposing sender, receiver, or exact&nbsp;amounts. Identity and&nbsp;Access Projects build ZK-based credentials that let users prove traits without revealing identities. For example, demonstrating membership in a DAO, residency in a country, or eligibility for airdrops — all without handing over personal documents. Scaling and Efficiency Rollups like zkSync and StarkNet rely on ZK proofs to compress hundreds of off-chain transactions into a single validity proof. This keeps Ethereum scalable without sacrificing security or&nbsp;trust. Across these fronts, ZK is not just a niche cryptographic trick. It has become a core enabler of Web3’s ambition: open systems that are secure, verifiable, and less invasive. But here lies the common misconception: adopting ZK doesn’t automatically mean privacy protection. Misconceptions of&nbsp;ZK The rise of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in Web3 has fueled a common narrative: ZK protects privacy. But this assumption blurs the line between what ZK actually protects and what remains&nbsp;exposed. Proofs are powerful, yet selective. They let you prove a condition without revealing the exact detail. For example, you can use ZK to show that your wallet added more than 1,000 USDT into a liquidity pool, without disclosing the precise amount. But here is the problem — the wallet address itself still lives on-chain. Once linked, its broader transaction history, balances, and interactions remain traceable. This same logic applies to DataFi. ZK has an essential role: it allows users to share proofs instead of raw data, ensuring brands can verify “the condition is met” without accessing personal details. For example, a campaign can check that a user purchased from a certain category, or engaged with a protocol for N days, without ever seeing the underlying receipts or wallet&nbsp;logs. But ZK is not a blanket shield. If users rely on a single wallet address to join campaigns or share data, the proof may stay private, yet the address itself continues to leak behavioral patterns — participation frequency, overlaps across different campaigns, or even financial activity. Of course, DataFi isn’t limited to on-chain data. Off-chain records, such as shopping receipts, loyalty memberships, browsing histories, can also be turned into proofs, secured by a combination of ZK, MPC, and TEE. This multi-layer protection ensures raw data never leaves the user’s&nbsp;control. Yet even here, wallet addresses are still the weak point. Proofs don’t reveal their contents, but the act of using a proof does — it shows that an address interacted with certain campaigns or contracts. Over time, these repeated appearances link together into behavioral patterns, allowing others to infer far more than any single proof discloses. Beyond ZK ZK does solve part of the privacy problem. It lets users prove conditions without revealing raw details. But on-chain transparency means a single wallet address can still collapse multiple proofs into a visible behavioral pattern. So, at DataDanceChain, we see wallet addresses as the real bottleneck for&nbsp;privacy. To solve that, we integrate sub-addresses — a design that lets each proof, each interaction, live under its own isolated address. For users, this means campaigns and data shares don’t collapse into a single behavioral profile. With sub-addresses, ZK’s selective disclosure is no longer undermined by address linkage, and it achieves its full privacy-preserving power. DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that&nbsp;data. DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and&nbsp;claims. Website: https://datadance.ai/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc DataFi 101: How Does ZK Actually Protect Data? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/24 15:44
