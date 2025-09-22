I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.