2025-09-24 Wednesday

Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment From Easy Labs

The post Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment From Easy Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment From Easy Labs Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Thena DEX Secures Crucial Investment from Easy Labs Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/thena-dex-easy-labs-investment/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:35
Do This Right After You Get Paid | Smartest Way to Split Your Paycheck

Getting paid always feels good. But if your money seems to disappear way too fast, you’re definitely not the only one.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:28
AI in 2025 and Beyond: Deus Ex of False Gods

Techno-Saviors or Dangerous Oracles?Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:28
Why Failure is the Best Teacher in Life

“ The Hidden Power of Failing and Why It Leads to Lasting Success ’’Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:27
11 High-Paying Writing Niches You Should Try in 2025

Not all writing careers are created equal. Here are the niches where clients are paying top dollar this year.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 18:26
Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story

The post Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Everyone in crypto is familiar with the legend: a mysterious internet coin emerges in 2010, worth almost nothing, and gradually, Bitcoin transforms the entire market. That story still gets passed around because it’s proof that a single coin can change everything. The crucial question that follows is straightforward: can it happen again? Could another project …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 18:24
Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success

TLDR Cardano’s eUTXO model provides a significant advantage over Bitcoin’s UTXO system by enabling smart contracts and decentralized finance. The extended UTXO system combines the security of Bitcoin with the functionality needed for decentralized applications, making Cardano unique. Cardano’s focus on technological advancements, such as the Hydra and Leios upgrades, sets it apart from other [...] The post Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 17:50
The Low-cost Path to AI Mastery: Building a Wiki Navigator With Pure Similarity Search

Learn AI skills while building production version of Wiki Navigator - a simple AI-powered chatbot. It is essentially a contextual search engine powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and essentials concepts of AI like vector embeddings and cosine similarity search.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:20
I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:13
From Theory to Practice - FSM Utilities AI-Powered DePIN GIS Systems

We are building on Tonga's cybersecurity wake up call, by developing a transformative AI-powered infrastructure management system for the Power Utilities of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) that will pioneer transformation in Pacific Islands resiliency
Hackernoon2025/09/22 12:57
