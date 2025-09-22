2025-09-24 Wednesday

Vitalik Buterin: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment’

Vitalik Buterin believes low-risk DeFi could serve that as Ethereum’s “Google moment,” creating stable long-term value and aligning with the network’s cultural ethos. Analysts suggesting this shift could push ETH’s price higher, with potential 20–50% upside in the next year if adoption grows and global savings markets are tapped. In line with Crypto News Flash [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/22 18:31
Low-Risk DeFi: Ethereum’s Next Google Search Moment

Vitalik Buterin views low-risk DeFi as a stable source of income in Ethereum, much like Google Search in the Google ecosystem funding. Decentralized finance (DeFi) involves low-risk strategies that may be the solution to the sustainability of Ethereum in the future.  Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin likens it to the search engine at Google that has […] The post Low-Risk DeFi: Ethereum’s Next Google Search Moment appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:30
Best Crypto To Buy Now Is New Altcoin Remittix Over Ethereum & Solana In September

Ethereum and Solana stay strong, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK audit, CEX listings, and real-world remittance utility make RTX the best crypto to buy now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 18:30
Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East

The post Asia Drives Crypto Growth as Market Power Shifts East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Bitcoin flows shift from U.S. to Asia as Korean exchanges maintain strong price premiums Asian equity markets outperform Europe, attracting capital and driving regional market strength APAC crypto volume jumps 69%, while Europe and MENA report yearly declines in activity Bitcoin’s global trading activity is undergoing a clear shift, with liquidity flowing away from U.S. exchanges and toward Asian markets. CryptoQuant’s Exchange Reserve Ratio shows U.S.-based reserves dropping sharply through 2025, reaching around -0.24. Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio (U.S vs. Off-Shore) | Source : CryptoQuant This trend reflects sustained BTC outflows from U.S. exchanges, even as prices remain near $115,500. At the same time, Korean exchanges continue to post significant premiums, confirming stronger regional demand. Bitcoin Korea Premium Index | Source : CryptoQuant The Korea Premium Index recorded spikes of 7–8% above global averages, underscoring persistent local buying pressure in Asia. Even during corrections, premiums stayed positive, suggesting Asia’s growing influence on global Bitcoin price action. Broader Equity and Volume Data Confirm Capital Shift Toward Asia The shift is not limited to crypto markets, as global equity flows show a similar rebalancing from Europe to Asia-Pacific. Major European indices such as the DAX, FTSE MIB, and CAC 40 recorded monthly losses between -1.90% and -3.60%. In contrast, Asian markets outperformed with strong gains in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, where major indices rose between 6% and 9%. China and Hong Kong also showed signs of recovery, despite short-term volatility. India and Indonesia posted steady growth, confirming broad investor confidence in Asia’s economic and market outlook. This divergence illustrates a shift in capital flows toward regions offering better growth and technological leadership. The pattern also supports the ongoing rise in Asian influence across financial markets, both in traditional finance and digital assets. Strong equity performance often correlates with increased participation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:02
EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered…

EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered Sustainable Food Ecosystem Singapore, September 19, 2025 — EGT (Eco Green Token), a revolutionary ecosystem for a fairer and more sustainable food system, today announced its mini-Asian tour, which includes participation in the renowned Token2049 Singapore and Korea Blockchain Week conferences. This tour marks a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy, aiming to connect with key investors, media, and a community of users passionate about the future of&nbsp;food. EGT is pioneering a new era of food transparency through its innovative platform, which leverages blockchain and AI technologies. The company’s core technology, currently at the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage, uses sensors and robots to ensure end-to-end traceability of food products from farm to fork. Each item receives a unique digital identifier, creating an immutable record on the blockchain that provides consumers with unprecedented insight into the origin, quality, and journey of their&nbsp;food. The company’s mobile application, a key component of the ecosystem, features a community marketplace where users can engage with the platform, reference products, share data, and earn EGT tokens as a reward. This model is designed to foster a global community dedicated to healthier, more transparent food systems, aligning with the exponential growth of the healthy and organic food&nbsp;market. EGT’s initial target markets are Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, where there is a growing consumer appetite for sustainable food practices and a readiness among producers to adopt new technologies. The EGT team, composed of experts in agriculture, biotech, blockchain, and AI, is uniquely positioned to drive this global&nbsp;shift. EGT welcomes investors and partners to reach out during their Asian Tour in Korea and Singapore. A featured ‘Startup Partner’ of VCC Demo Day (Token2049 Singapore Edition) hosted by Paradise Capital, the core team of EGT is a partner sponsor of the private VC-Investor yacht event held just a day before Token2049 Singapore officially kicks&nbsp;off. About EGT EGT is a blockchain and AI-powered ecosystem committed to creating a fairer and more sustainable food system. By connecting producers and consumers with unparalleled transparency, EGT empowers individuals to make informed choices about what they eat while rewarding community engagement. The company’s technology ensures full traceability from farm to fork, contributing to a healthier planet and healthier communities. Follow EGT on their official website and channels: EGT Website: https://ecogreentoken.com EGT on X: https://x.com/egt_official1 EGT Telegram Channel: https://t.me/EGTOfficial EGT Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ecogreentoken EGT Facebook: ​​https://www.facebook.com/people/Eco-Green-Token/61550281814935 EGT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/egt_official1/?igsh=MWxtbWpydmY2cGt0bA%3D%3D# EGT Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eco-green-token-egt-b66bb5278 Company Contact: contact@ecogreentoken.com, info@ecogreentoken.com EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 18:01
Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice

A big part of trading success is knowing when to exit. Two key tools for this are Take Profit and Trailing Stop&nbsp;orders. Take Profit (TP) 💵 closes your trade once your profit target is&nbsp;reached. Stop Loss (SL) ❌ prevents excessive losses. Trailing Stop (TS) 🔄 follows the price in your favour, locking in gains as the market&nbsp;moves. Why use them? ✅ They remove emotion, ✅ protect profits, and ✅ limit&nbsp;losses. Best practices in 2025: • Aim for a clear risk-reward ratio (1:2 or higher). • Adjust SL and TS distances to volatility. • Never move SL further away if price turns against you. • Use support, resistance, and other technical levels to set TP and SL. • Combine TP with TS to secure minimum profit while letting winners&nbsp;run. 👉 Example: Long EUR/USD at&nbsp;1.1000. SL ❌ at 1.0950 (risk 50&nbsp;pips) TP 💵 at 1.1100 (reward 100&nbsp;pips) TS 🔄 30 pips activates once price moves in your favour. If price rises, TS trails and locks in profit. If it reverses, you still keep&nbsp;gains. 📌 Ready to try it? Open your account here: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 Stay disciplined and let your winners run — that’s smart trading!&nbsp;🚀 📉📈 Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 18:01
Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes

Grayscale resubmits updated S-1 on Dogecoin ETF, NYSE Arca seeks amendments of Ethereum trust, raising crypto ETF buzz. Grayscale has made a significant move towards registering a Doge coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by filing an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC.  The filing seeks to change its closed-ended Dogecoin Trust to a spot […] The post Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
B HODL goes public in the UK, raising $20 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on September 22nd that B HODL Plc is a newly established UK company aiming to generate income by accumulating Bitcoin and utilizing its reserves. The company listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday, having raised approximately £15.3 million (US$20.7 million) to launch its strategy. Trading began on the AQSE Growth Market at 8:00 AM local time under the ticker symbol "HODL." The company is led by Freddie New, a former lawyer and co-founder of the advocacy organization Bitcoin Policy UK, and is backed by UK Bitcoin exchange CoinCorner, which holds a 14.3% stake in the company. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as B HODL's Chief Bitcoin Officer and a director. Blockstream CEO Adam Back is also listed as a major shareholder, holding over 25.5% of the company's issued shares.
PANews2025/09/22 17:55
South Africa’s Sygnia Warns Investors Against Going All-In on Bitcoin ETF

South African asset manager Sygnia is urging caution after its newly launched Bitcoin ETF attracted a surge of interest from local investors.
Coinstats2025/09/22 17:36
Customer-Centric Marketing and Revenue Management: Looking at Growth Beyond ARR

ARR is not enough to measure SaaS growth. True success comes from customer-centric marketing, social proof, branding, and valuation, giving a complete view of long-term business health.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:10
